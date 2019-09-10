Reader Story: Building a Custom Bike Frame at Home

Disclosure:

My first venture into carbon fibre: 27.5" wheels, 66º head angle, 140mm travel enduro bike.

One of my earlier frames, 26" wheels, 140mm travel, 65º head angle. DH bike: 26" wheels, 178mm travel, 63º head angle. Wheels are 26", 140mm travel, 64º head angle, made for a friend. For my brother: 26" wheels, 160/140mm travel, 64º head angle, enduro bike.

MATERIALS: What you'll need

Down tube:

Columbus Gara 35x0.9mm straight gauge 4130 chromoly

Top tube:

Columbus 31.8x1.0mm straight gauge 4130 chromoly

Seat tube:

Columbus Gara 35x0.9mm straight gauge 4130 chromoly

Seat tube collar:

Custom machined 100x35x2.0mm mild steel (ideally stainless but I had some mild steel already)

Chain stays:

Columbus Gara 19x0.9mm straight gauge 4130 chromoly

Seat stays:

Columbus Gara 16x0.9mm straight gauge 4130 chromoly

Bottom bracket shell:

English thread 40x73mm mild steel

Headtube:

HT44 110mm x 44mm ID 4130 chromoly headtube

Drop outs:

Custom machined stainless steel

Cable mounts:

3 x 170B - Double Cable Stop

3 x 170A - Single Cable Stop

6 x 478INOX - Bottle Boss M5 Stainless Steel

6 x 200 - Zip Tie Cable Guide





DESIGN: CAD not required

GEOMETRY: Static or at sag?

I start by designing a basic frame with the numbers I want static (unloaded) and then work out what the frame would be like with the desired sag, in my case 25%. I then fine tune these numbers (round up or down) and design the full bike with all the details included. I find working to sagged numbers helps me get an idea of how the bike will be once I am riding it.

Head angle: 64.5º

Seat tube angle: 76º

Chainstay length: 428mm

BB drop: 70mm

Reach: 450mm

Axle: 148x12mm Boost



FRAME JIG: Buy or build?

I draw out the tube junctions and also how they will fit into my jigs. That gives me quick and easy references while I am building.

FABRICATION: Smaller steps ensure accuracy

TUBE MITERING: I use an old lathe

BUILDING THE FRONT TRIANGLE: It's showtime

The seat tube/bottom bracket assembly is a simple starting point: A 90-degree angle cut with a hole saw. The two spacers in the lower right image center the seat tube on the bottom bracket shell.

Tack welds position the tubes so you can weld outside of the jig. Keep checking the alignment and weld in small segments.

To ensure that the miters on each end are aligned, I clamp a tube block in the center of the tube (lower left) and check that with a level before making each cut.

SEAT TUBE COLLAR: You can also buy one ready made

GUSSET: Steel frames like these

DROPOUTS: You can buy these too

CHAINSTAYS & SEATSTAYS: Almost there

Jig set up with front triangle and dropouts ready for the stays.

More pieces means there's a lot more to go wrong when assembling the rear triangle. Good fits assure proper alignment.

BUILD TIME

The plan from the beginning was to keep this build as low cost as possible, so if I didn't already have the part, I searched through all the bargain buckets online for the best deals or went down the route of an unbranded alternative from ebay, such as the Satori dropper post, which seems to be a rebranded RSP with slight changes.



For the drivetrain I decided to go back in time to nine-speed SRAM, coupled with an 11-42t cassette. This is because I don't use all ten gears on my other bikes - but mainly, it's a hell of a lot cheaper.

Wheelset: Superstar EX23 Boost £75 pair

Tyres: Maxxis Ardent/ Crossmark £50ish

Forks: Rockshox Recon RL £140

Crankset: Sr Suntour Zeron £60

Drivetrain: 9 Speed Sram x7 £15

Cassette: Sunshine 11-42t 9 Speed £25

Brakes: Magura mt2 £60 pair

Dropper: Satori 30.9mm £70

Bars: Raceface £25

Pedals: Promend £8



Just cable mounts and paint left to do.

Maiden voyage at Eastridge wood, Shropshire.