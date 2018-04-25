Building the Course for the Next FMB Gold Event - Video



PRESS RELEASE: Swatch Rocket Air 3000



11 steps to a futuristic MTB Slopestyle Course



The great thing about launching a FMB Gold event in the year 3000 is that you've got plenty of time ahead to plan, organize and also build the course. We wanna share a couple of steps on how we managed to bring the future to an empty ice rink. In the last couple of days 30 volunteers have done incredibly well carrying 3,000 pallets, building landings and filling them with dirt. This years theme will be implemented in every single obstacle to get run and jump over by the worlds best MTB riders



Step 1: Dream, think big and write something down.









Step 2: Find and take over an empty ice rink.









Step 3: Find motivated volunteers and make them actually work.









Step 4: Move 3000 pallets to their final position.









Step 5: Bring in some dirt.









Step 6: Cover everything with dirt.









Step 7: Let graffiti sprayers spray (that's what they love).









Step 9: Build a freakin' rocket launcher.









Step 9: Take a farmers truck.









Step 10: Make it look badass. #madmaxstyle

