Building the Course for the Next FMB Gold Event - Video

Apr 25, 2018
by Flying Metal  

PRESS RELEASE: Swatch Rocket Air 3000

The great thing about launching a FMB Gold event in the year 3000 is that you've got plenty of time ahead to plan, organize and also build the course. We wanna share a couple of steps on how we managed to bring the future to an empty ice rink. In the last couple of days 30 volunteers have done incredibly well carrying 3,000 pallets, building landings and filling them with dirt. This years theme will be implemented in every single obstacle to get run and jump over by the worlds best MTB riders.


11 steps to a futuristic MTB Slopestyle Course


Step 1: Dream, think big and write something down.



Step 2: Find and take over an empty ice rink.


FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on April 27th-28th 2018 Photo www.andremaurer.ch

Step 3: Find motivated volunteers and make them actually work.


FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on April 27th-28th 2018 Photo www.andremaurer.ch

Step 4: Move 3000 pallets to their final position.


FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on April 27th-28th 2018 Photo www.andremaurer.ch

Step 5: Bring in some dirt.


FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on April 27th-28th 2018 Photo www.andremaurer.ch

Step 6: Cover everything with dirt.


FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on April 27th-28th 2018 Photo www.andremaurer.ch

Step 7: Let graffiti sprayers spray (that's what they love).


FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on April 27th-28th 2018 Photo www.andremaurer.ch

Step 9: Build a freakin' rocket launcher.


FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on April 27th-28th 2018 Photo www.andremaurer.ch

Step 9: Take a farmers truck.


FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on April 27th-28th 2018 Photo www.andremaurer.ch

Step 10: Make it look badass. #madmaxstyle
FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on April 27th-28th 2018 Photo www.andremaurer.ch

See you soon in Thun!

And if you can't manage to get here, check out our livestream here. (7.10pm Switzerland / 10.10am Vancouver)

Check out our latest blog post on pinkbike:
- Swatch Rocket Air 3000 is Taking Off

