Building The World's Lightest 29er DH Bike With Dangerholm

Ride Impressions



By now I've spent plenty of time riding the bike on varying tracks and at different bike parks, and I couldn't be happier with it. I felt at home on it very quickly, and what a ride it is. One I wish you could all try and form your own experience based opinion on, because it sure is different to your regular 35-ish pound downhill race bike.



Thanks to the tire setup and geometry it behaves quite normal when you're attacking a straight section and want to keep it on the ground. It's when you want to lift it or move it around to enter your next line that the magic starts to happen. You can pick it up so easily, no matter if it's a small adjustment or if you really push and jump into a line. It's helpful in tight corners too where you might have to really throw the bike around. Needless to say it's a ton of fun if you're just cruising, doing gaps in sections or hitting jumps.



The Intend suspension performs amazingly well, it's composed and soaks most hits up. The rear end feels especially bottomless and very supple too. Dialed suspension is always confidence inspiring and helps so much in knowing your bikes' limits as well as in saving your overly optimistic self if you mess your line up. One interesting thing worth mentioning is how the fork behaves. While it's definitely stiff enough for most, it does allow for a little torsional flex. This makes for more grip in weird corners and off camber sections, but it also makes the bike ride calmer in rough straight sections. I find this to be very fast, but then again I just weigh 75kg / 165lbs, and if you weigh 110kg / 240lbs you might feel differently. On the other hand the fork is super stiff when it comes to fore/aft flex which is a good thing in all situations.

