Burgtec Announce New Penthouse Mk 5 Pedals - The House Show 2020

After three years of development, Burgtec has finally unveiled their long-awaited new version of the Penthouse flat pedal.
The Mk 5 carries a similar shape to the previous generation, and the recently released composite pedal
, but Burgtec has listened to rider feedback to try and improve their latest offering in more subtle ways. One of the biggest differences with the new pedal is a lower weight with almost 46 grams shaved from the Mk 4. The Mk 5 now sits at 379 grams for the pair (with a steel axle). They have also made the pins narrower and longer for improved grip and created a more concave shape to help keep your feet on the pedals.
As well as these changes Burgtec have decided to boost the pedal platform further out from the crank to avoid catching your feet on the arm of your crank, which was a heavily requested feature from users of the past generations of the Penthouse flat pedal. Finally, the bushing spec has been upgraded to Igus wear-resistant W300 Endurance Runners. These apparently use full contact oil seal to keep at bay the kind of wet muddy conditions they're used to riding in the Macclesfield area.
The new Penthouse Mk 5 pedals will be available from today and will cost £109.99/ $149.99 USD / €129.00 EUR.
You know that improving and releasing a new iteration of a product is a legitimate business model right?
I always love when people whose hobby is dependent on buying equipment come to bash on brands for releasing new products, but f@k capitalism, right?
