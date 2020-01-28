Burgtec Announce New Penthouse Mk 5 Pedals - The House Show 2020

Jan 28, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

After three years of development, Burgtec has finally unveiled their long-awaited new version of the Penthouse flat pedal.

The Mk 5 carries a similar shape to the previous generation, and the recently released composite pedal, but Burgtec has listened to rider feedback to try and improve their latest offering in more subtle ways. One of the biggest differences with the new pedal is a lower weight with almost 46 grams shaved from the Mk 4. The Mk 5 now sits at 379 grams for the pair (with a steel axle). They have also made the pins narrower and longer for improved grip and created a more concave shape to help keep your feet on the pedals.


As well as these changes Burgtec have decided to boost the pedal platform further out from the crank to avoid catching your feet on the arm of your crank, which was a heavily requested feature from users of the past generations of the Penthouse flat pedal. Finally, the bushing spec has been upgraded to Igus wear-resistant W300 Endurance Runners. These apparently use full contact oil seal to keep at bay the kind of wet muddy conditions they're used to riding in the Macclesfield area.

The new Penthouse Mk 5 pedals will be available from today and will cost £109.99/ $149.99 USD / €129.00 EUR.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Pedals Burgtec


Must Read This Week
Review: Trust Shout Linkage Fork - Does Different Mean Better?
77238 views
[Updated] Video: Aaron Gwin Teases New Downhill Bike
65243 views
Everything We Know So Far About the New Canyon Sender
58956 views
4 Custom Bikes from Core Bike 2020
49523 views
Voting Coming Soon: 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest
46292 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known British Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
45414 views
Yeti Re-Signs Jared Graves as an Ambassador
40583 views
Review: 2020 Kona Process 134 CR/DL 29 - A Quick Cornering Trail Bike
36472 views

14 Comments

  • 7 2
 These look so good Top Job Burgtec.
  • 1 0
 True. I think I've found my next pedals for when my Nukeproof Horizons bite the dust
  • 5 3
 Cut some lines into the face and add a few mm to the axle and hope people buy them to replace their old ones which are absolutely fine.
  • 2 0
 So you just decided to ignore that the platform is a new bigger design, the pins are different and even the bushing is different?
You know that improving and releasing a new iteration of a product is a legitimate business model right?

I always love when people whose hobby is dependent on buying equipment come to bash on brands for releasing new products, but f@k capitalism, right?
  • 4 2
 These or the Nukeproofs... Decisions decisions.
  • 4 1
 vaults
  • 1 1
 @funkzander: I personally ride DMR's but I'm up for trying new things.
  • 1 0
 One Up Components: either alu or plastic. Two different but Fantastic pedals. Or Crankbrothers Stamp Large.
  • 1 0
 I have ridden vaults for a year and have destroyed the bushings twice and bearings once. I cant understand why, but i have bad lick with pedals. Also had nukeproofs and broke both spindles in the same time. But vaults paired with 5.10 impact pros have unparaleld grip
  • 1 0
 If you are interested in cheaper offerings, I would definetly sugest rf chesters (a bit smaller platform, but great grip and durability for the price.
  • 1 0
 Very good pedals. Got the Mk4's and they are solid. Grip well and so far low maintenance.
  • 2 2
 MK4's are pretty grippy however I find them to be to close to the crank, even with extended axle. Gonna put Vaults back on soon.
  • 2 1
 Cost more than 500GBP or I am not going to buy them. In general I won't buy anything from the industry for less than this.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008383
Mobile Version of Website