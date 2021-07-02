Burgtec Introduce the New Bartender Pro Super Soft Greg Minnaar Signature Grip

Press Release: Burgtec
The Goats Grip just went Super Soft.
Greg is always looking for the final pieces to the ever-evolving puzzle. Developing products to rider’s needs is what we’re all about, and Greg’s latest grip is no different. Burgtec’s knowledge combined with Greg's clear needs made this process effortless.
Details:
• Super Soft Compound
• Black Only
• 31.5mm Diameter
• Single Lock-on
• Tapered Core
• RRP: £21.99
Prototyped through the 2020 season and based on the World Cup Winning pattern of the Bartender Pro as used by Greg, as well as; Nina Hoffman, Danny Hart and Angel Suarez.
The Super Soft compound is a unique blend that fuses together additional suppleness with an extra tacky compound. This combination ensures that hand pain doesn’t start to creep in even at the bottom of the most pounding world cup track or chasing your mates down flowing singletrack.
Grab ‘em from your favourite Bike Shop while stocks last!
