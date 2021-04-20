Video: Burgtec Launch New 50mm Rise Josh Bryceland Signature Ride High Handlebar

Apr 20, 2021
by Burgtec Limited  

Press release: Burgtec Limited

It’s fair to say high-rise bars have taken a back seat over the last decade much in part to the increasing wheel sizes pushing up front ends of bikes and riders trying to match their previous riding positions.

After first coming to us a little over 3 years ago and deciding on the 38mm rise bar Josh wanted to quite literally raise the bar once again.

Ride High Josh Bryceland Signature Alloy Handlebar:

• Width: 800mm
• Rise: 50mm
• Available in 35mm clamp only.
• Backsweep: 9°
• Upsweep: 5°
• Weight: 391g
Also available in 38mm rise.

We’d previously prototyped the 50mm bar alongside the 38s but at the time just felt they looked out of place. With more riders moving towards 29ers we felt the market just wasn’t ready for them.

Josh quickly adapted to the 38s but still felt he was running a lot of stack on his bikes. So with more frequency, he was popping in to Burgtec HQ asking if we had any of 50mm rise bars left.

In the end, we ran out of prototype bars and Rat's a very persuasive guy so we just decided to go into production with the 50s.


For Josh, he loves how the higher rise allows for more maneuverability as well as getting rid of the excess stack height. Plus, being a taller rider, they keep his weight where he wants it and freely admits “it’s easier on my back”. The bars are a natural fit for jump bikes but as Josh and the boys show they are equally at home on bigger travel trail bikes too.


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Im suprised it isn't 42.0mm high
  • 1 0
 happy 420 btw
  • 1 0
 Managed to get some already. They feel great!

