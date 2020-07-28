Burgtec Launches The Cloud Boost Dirt Jump Saddle

Press Release: Burgtec
The Cloud Boost Saddle is specifically designed for Dirt Jumping, Jib Sessions and endless Bike Park laps.
Its sleek design and reduced profile offers tons of room to manoeuvre and prevents any snagging from your trousers, you can dangle legs off without any fear of getting caught up again. The slim design provides the perfect width and rough material gives the exact amount of grip that your legs need to grant that critical last bit of stability. This is essential when you want to chuck both hands off or need to be sure of that superman seat grab.
The medium density foam offers enough protection for when things go wrong and enough padding to be comfortable when riding between spots. The grip textured material is great for them rainy days when you are fed up of slipping around like Mario on banana skins.
Enjoy endless sessions on a saddle that we built for pure fun.
Details:
• Moulded Plastic Base
• Comfy Medium Density Foam
• Slim Low-Profile Design
• Embroidered Logos
• Grip Textured Material
• Cro-Mo Rails
• Dimensions: 135mm Width x 243mm Long
• Weight: 260g
