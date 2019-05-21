Review: Burgtec's New MK4 Composite Flat Pedals

Burgtec's original Penthouse flat pedals were born and bred in the UK, where they gained something of a cult following due to their ability to take a beating and keep on spinning, as well as survive the infamous rainy weather. The lighter and thinner MK4 model came out a few years ago, and now Burgtec has added a composite version to their lineup.



The new MK4 Composite pedals share the same shape as their aluminum bodied sibling, with a 104 x 105mm body, a chromoly axle, and 8 replaceable pins on each side. They're ever-so-slightly concave, but the lack of center pins helps make them feel even more concave than they actually are. The pedals retail for $55 USD, and are available in a wide array of colors, including red, blue, purple, bronze, and orange.





MK4 Composite Details

• 8 pins on each side

• Platform dimensions: 104 x 105mm

• 18mm thick

• Fiberglass / nylon platform, chromoly spindle

• Internals: cartridge bearing, bushing

• 8 color options

• Weight: 379 grams

• MSRP: £39.99 / $55 USD

• burgtec.co.uk

• 8 pins on each side• Platform dimensions: 104 x 105mm• 18mm thick• Fiberglass / nylon platform, chromoly spindle• Internals: cartridge bearing, bushing• 8 color options• Weight: 379 grams• MSRP: £39.99 / $55 USD

Eight pins provide a good amount of traction. The pedals spin on a chromoly axle, and use a cartridge bearing / bushing design.

The plastic body has a collection of battle scars from the last couple month of riding, but the pedals are still spinning smoothly and all of the pins are in place, although some aren't quite as straight as they once were.

Performance

Photo: Roo Fowler

Pinkbike's Take

Burgtec's MK4 Composite pedals provide all the traction and stability of their aluminum counterparts at a fraction of price – it's hard to argue with that. They're not the widest or absolute grippiest option on the market, but they strike a very nice balance, with a shape that should work well for a wide range of riders. — Mike Kazimer

The MK4 Composite's platform is a little smaller than the spec sheet suggests – the 104 x 105mm measurements refer to the pedal's overall dimensions; the actual platform your foot will be resting on measures 104 mm wide x 97mm long. These aren't a supersized option like what's available from Kona and Deity; they have a more traditional profile, along the lines of a DMR Vault or ANVL Tilt.In any case, although they don't have the biggest platform, the MK4's were still comfortable and had plenty of grip for keeping my size 11 feet securely in place. The pins are relatively skinny, which helps them really dig into the sole of a shoe. Compared to the ANVL Tilt pedals I was on prior to these, the MK4's were slightly less grippy, but it was also easier to re-position my foot when I wanted to.Over the last couple of months the MK4's have been smashed into plenty of rocks and roots, and they have the battle scars to prove it. That's one of the downsides of plastic pedals – they tend to get scuffed and beat up more quickly than aluminum bodied options, although I can't say I spend much time fussing over how my pedals look. The pins are all in place, although a couple now have a drunken lean after getting pummeled into a rock or ten. They thread into a nut that's pressed into the pedal body, and pin replacement is on par with the vast majority of flat pedals out there – the level of difficulty totally depends on how mangled the pin is.The MK4's spin on a cartridge bearing and a bushing, and so far are still rotating smoothly and are free of any play. I pulled the axle to check on the internals, and was happy to see that there was a generous amount of grease applied from the factory.