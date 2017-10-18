One Lap With Luke Strobel - Video

Pinkbike.com
One pinned lap with Luke on a rainy Seattle morning.
BalfaGuy
(Oct 18, 2017 at 7:46)
I ride there, but not like this. Much, much slower. I do, however walk over that log so I guess we are basically at the same skill level.
[Reply]
+ 22
MrPink51
(Oct 18, 2017 at 13:46)
Muddy tires + slippery log = "Ah, Hell NO!"
[Reply]
+ 5
dustinbmx74
(Oct 18, 2017 at 23:23)
@MrPink51
: agreed. Smart move. A similar log on my local mountain I’ve ridden a hundred times claimed a couple of my ribs last spring after a very wet BC winter.
[Reply]
+ 2
MrPink51
(2 days ago)
@dustinbmx74
: I love how they left this in the video.
It's like, Shred, shred, shred, PSA, more shred.
I've broken more ribs than I care to think about. Wish someone would have warned me about all the bonehead things I would do later in life.
[Reply]
+ 46
corvus1
(Oct 18, 2017 at 7:30)
Love the map from a bike park that's a couple hundred miles away from where he's riding
[Reply]
+ 14
mtnbykr05
(Oct 18, 2017 at 8:00)
But ironic considering the name of the other trail right next to it.
[Reply]
+ 4
rrolly
(Oct 19, 2017 at 6:36)
What's a map? Trailforks, bruh
[Reply]
+ 26
DiveH
(Oct 18, 2017 at 9:53)
"Oh hell no". That's what I say to wet skinnies too. Usually because they make me calculate the price of a new derailer as I approach them.
[Reply]
+ 6
JWadd
(Oct 18, 2017 at 10:45)
No need to calculate - I know it's $98. Ended up doing a lowside on a wide wet bridge surfaced with Trex on a pathetic multi-use (hiking) trail.
[Reply]
+ 23
NCByron
(Oct 18, 2017 at 6:32)
Tunes are a great fit with the wet sublime woods. Love the added humor by walking the old freeride log. Great visual and sound quality. Dig it!!
[Reply]
+ 14
geephlow
(Oct 18, 2017 at 8:05)
That's a new freeride log.
[Reply]
+ 9
CaptainSnappy
(Oct 18, 2017 at 10:14)
Logs like that are slick as ice when it's wet. Even walking on them is questionable at best.
[Reply]
+ 13
SpecializedNick
(Oct 18, 2017 at 8:05)
@K9er
nah dawg, that's the duthie backcountry
[Reply]
+ 15
bilumburg
(Oct 18, 2017 at 10:44)
Pretty sure it's the Burke Gilman trail actually.
[Reply]
+ 1
K9er
(Oct 18, 2017 at 11:00)
@bilumburg
: LOL
[Reply]
+ 1
K9er
(Oct 18, 2017 at 11:06)
I guess you're right, how could I mistake a clandestine trail for something as mundane as "Duthie backcountry"... lol
[Reply]
+ 1
pacificnorthwet
(Oct 18, 2017 at 18:24)
@bilumburg
: I always mix them up too...
[Reply]
+ 12
kamsbry
(Oct 18, 2017 at 11:27)
Walk that damn log every time it's wet... also several times when it's dry too. Skinnies are not my friend.
[Reply]
- 4
Skiracer00
(Oct 18, 2017 at 11:32)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
what trail is this?
[Reply]
+ 23
mtnbykr05
(Oct 18, 2017 at 11:35)
@Skiracer00
: it's in Oregon
[Reply]
+ 4
2zmtnz
(Oct 18, 2017 at 17:11)
@Skiracer00
: as others have said, bootcamp
[Reply]
+ 3
Chrisireton
(Oct 18, 2017 at 18:15)
@Skiracer00
: You don't know where it is?
[Reply]
+ 8
nsteele
(Oct 18, 2017 at 8:28)
Luke AND Jasper. Faved before watching, no questions asked. A little more chill riding than Luke’s usual ‘ripping down the trail’ vids, but just perfect smooth flow. Music has an almost Supernatural feel to it????
[Reply]
+ 9
shoplife
(Oct 18, 2017 at 9:02)
pretty sure thats bootcamp
[Reply]
+ 4
MVbikerMTB
(Oct 18, 2017 at 16:54)
doood bootcamp is getting gnarly!*!?!
[Reply]
+ 8
adrennan
(Oct 18, 2017 at 10:05)
finally a frame that kinda works with the ridiculous orange lowers from fox
[Reply]
+ 1
jrocksdh
(Oct 18, 2017 at 22:55)
Hoping 2018 brings a new color...orange?
[Reply]
+ 6
chri92
(Oct 19, 2017 at 9:46)
Onyx hubs "sound" so good, just the sound of the suspension and tires smashing roots!
[Reply]
+ 6
icespec
(Oct 18, 2017 at 8:02)
only true Downhiller will say "Hell no" to log riding...
[Reply]
+ 6
VFreehd
(Oct 18, 2017 at 9:55)
I love pedaling that Duthie hill trail
[Reply]
+ 3
whaddasquid
(Oct 19, 2017 at 2:57)
Can someone make a list of all Luke Strobel videos in one place? I've not watched one yet that doesn't make me want to go and ride.
[Reply]
+ 4
IDwhippertail
(Oct 18, 2017 at 7:46)
The Silver Mtn Park map is a good touch
[Reply]
+ 3
MorganBH
(Oct 18, 2017 at 8:29)
He would have ridden it if it was dry, I bet. It's not a hard one.
[Reply]
+ 2
mrmikebikes
(Oct 18, 2017 at 21:11)
Dear Luke Strobel.... when you ride everything sounds louder and clearer than when I ride... plz make how to video.
[Reply]
+ 3
tbmaddux
(Oct 18, 2017 at 7:04)
I don’t ride elevated skinnies either.
[Reply]
+ 3
Rusty-Russ
(Oct 18, 2017 at 22:36)
Silent hubs!!? Gotta get me some!
[Reply]
+ 1
Rainmaker22
(Oct 19, 2017 at 12:22)
Oh hells yeah, I got one and I lurve it. Plus it's bomb proof and insta-engage!
[Reply]
+ 1
getschwifty
(Oct 19, 2017 at 14:42)
One of my all time favorite trails in one of the best trail systems anywhere. Gotta get back out there soon. Totally rode the log skinny last time I was there.
[Reply]
+ 2
kerberos
(Oct 18, 2017 at 1:56)
Nearly raw with athmospheric music, great work! Pinning looks easy here.
[Reply]
+ 14
Scott-XT
(Oct 18, 2017 at 8:00)
Everyone in the PNW is this pinned. Luke is just the most photogenic.
[Reply]
+ 2
euroford
(Oct 18, 2017 at 7:46)
nice to see i'm not the only one who walks skinnies!
[Reply]
+ 3
Djambor
(Oct 18, 2017 at 10:30)
love your style jasper!
[Reply]
+ 2
Waldon83
(Oct 19, 2017 at 1:10)
Remember when Luke Strobel raced world cups . . . . .
[Reply]
+ 1
MmmBones
(Oct 18, 2017 at 21:01)
Looks back to check the slash, I laughed.
[Reply]
+ 1
SeaLoam
(Oct 18, 2017 at 20:38)
Always great , thanks for another one.
[Reply]
+ 1
GOGRANDE
(39 mins ago)
loam and jumps. Lucky bastard.
[Reply]
+ 1
beeboo
(Oct 18, 2017 at 11:39)
That trail looks amazing! Nice riding!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
H3RESQ
(Oct 18, 2017 at 9:50)
Nice video Strobel. Love those trails.
[Reply]
+ 1
conv3rt
(Oct 18, 2017 at 17:05)
I haven't seen moisture like that in months. I miss it
[Reply]
- 1
mtbakerpow
(Oct 18, 2017 at 10:20)
If you want to shuttle north bend just go further up the freeway .ive never seen anybody shuttle 27 and have been riding 27 since 2003,it’s not that big of a lap to pedal
[Reply]
- 1
Rider656
(Oct 18, 2017 at 11:56)
Evergreen should shuttle. They would make additional capitol and we will make riding up hill a thing of the past. It's a win win
[Reply]
+ 3
preston67
(Oct 18, 2017 at 12:33)
@Rider656
:
Why would you want to get rid of riding up the hill ?
[Reply]
+ 17
geephlow
(Oct 18, 2017 at 14:07)
@Rider656
: How about a USB e-bike/drone/vape charging station at the top?
[Reply]
+ 0
Rider656
(Oct 18, 2017 at 19:35)
Ok so when you go to a bike park you stop and say "chair lift? No thanks, I rather pedal up" ok I got it, as long as your true to yourself and not a hippocrate.
[Reply]
+ 5
geephlow
(Oct 19, 2017 at 7:39)
@Rider656
: If you don't get the difference between 27 and Stevens, I've got a crate full of hippos to sell you...
[Reply]
+ 1
slayerdegnar
(Oct 19, 2017 at 11:17)
@Rider656
: PB has been taken over by the alt right, pedaling fanatics. Logical comparisons won't work with these folks. The roadie/ environmentalist mentality is too much to reason with.
[Reply]
+ 3
getschwifty
(Oct 19, 2017 at 14:43)
Pretty mellow climb. Usually do a few laps in a day.
[Reply]
+ 0
Rider656
(2 days ago)
@slayerdegnar
: so true. I almost started to feel like the black guy in the movie "get out" (2107), and thats scary.
[Reply]
+ 1
y9pema
(Oct 18, 2017 at 11:42)
wheres the 29er hate?? c'mon pinkbike lololol
[Reply]
+ 1
mel22b
(Oct 18, 2017 at 10:56)
Awesome ride as always, odd music choice, love how he walked a skinny.
[Reply]
+ 1
TheLongMan
(2 days ago)
What trail is this?
[Reply]
+ 1
SpecializedNick
(Oct 18, 2017 at 9:56)
That dirt though
[Reply]
+ 1
marianodh21
(Oct 19, 2017 at 8:52)
Lets call this: SEMI-RAW
[Reply]
+ 1
mattradical
(Oct 18, 2017 at 8:39)
No Wet Wood for Luke!
[Reply]
- 2
AllMountin
(Oct 18, 2017 at 12:27)
Kinda weak TBH. Even my GF will ride wet wood.
[Reply]
+ 6
EvilBikesCustomerService
(Oct 18, 2017 at 14:04)
At least not this kind
[Reply]
+ 1
tatertottwo
(Oct 18, 2017 at 21:22)
Who here's riding dewy wood anyway?
@EvilBikesCustomerService
:
[Reply]
- 2
m33pm33p
(Oct 18, 2017 at 23:24)
Lol at the log. it wasnt even 2 feet off the ground.
[Reply]
+ 3
geephlow
(Oct 19, 2017 at 7:44)
It's about a seven foot drop into the creek at the high point...
[Reply]
+ 2
mtnbykr05
(Oct 19, 2017 at 7:46)
As someone who has broken ribs and a clavicle on a log that was only a few feet off the ground, I can tell you, some of us avoid them like the plague, especially when wet. The risk to reward is not worth it. I get little pleasure out of completing one and have no shame walking. Skinnies and logs need to dodo the F out.
[Reply]
- 8
m33pm33p
(Oct 19, 2017 at 14:37)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
OK vaginas. Clearly you're an example of why all mountain bikes exist. So cross country riders can feel like big kids.
[Reply]
+ 5
visser62
(Oct 19, 2017 at 17:51)
@m33pm33p
: Everybody look out, the badass is here.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 9
Rider656
(Oct 17, 2017 at 20:53)
Looks like backside of tiger or cougar? You should open shuttling for the rest of us.
[Reply]
- 27
K9er
(Oct 18, 2017 at 5:32)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Exit 27
[Reply]
+ 9
BrysonW913
(Oct 18, 2017 at 7:57)
@K9er
aaaaaaaaaaaaaand that’s how you get a place shut down and blown out. Shut the f*ck up
[Reply]
+ 5
mtnbykr05
(Oct 18, 2017 at 8:03)
Shuttling? No shuttle here. Unless you dig. Those that dig here, they get to shuttle.
[Reply]
- 18
Rider656
(Oct 18, 2017 at 8:46)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@BrysonW913
: exit 27 trails are legal and ran by evergreen. Please stop with all the secret trail riding, that was so last decade. I was calling a bluff cause I know he shuttles and was trying to open it up for everyone.
[Reply]
+ 2
jlfskibikesail
(Oct 18, 2017 at 9:00)
@Rider656
: doesnt mean we want everyone and there moms blowing up the trails with too much use..
[Reply]
+ 10
mtnbykr05
(Oct 18, 2017 at 9:46)
@Rider656
: The trails that Evergreen are building and maintaining are the new Raging River trails, which are all on DNR land. Exit 27, with the exception of PT (and maybe Washington?), are all on Forest Service land, are not sanctioned, and has a back-turned approach from FS. The new trails have been designed to allow easy access to the existing trails, but as far as I know, nothing is in stone that says 27 is anything but illegal. And the only ones I know shuttling or driving on that road, are DNR, tower workers, logging co, and Evergreen builders. Strobel may have been granted access, but I'm sure his digging hours are strong.
To be quite frank, I've heard more than once now about Raging and Tiger, "Evergreen gets to shuttle it, why can't we?" and it disgusts me to no end. Sure, may be tongue in cheek humor, but until you put in the hours those guys do in the woods and lobbying for building trails for us to ride, we can all shut up and pedal.
[Reply]
+ 7
BrysonW913
(Oct 18, 2017 at 10:25)
@Rider656
: WRONG! Not legal. Please educate yourself. Raging river is legal and off the same hill (backside) but the side in the video is not legal. And secret trails are last decade? Lmao. Keep thinking that. Secret trails are better off without a bozo like you who will probably put it on the internet, never put a shovel in the dirt, and bring all his goon friends who skid out the corners.
[Reply]
+ 1
bilumburg
(Oct 18, 2017 at 10:31)
@BrysonW913
: are you pro?
[Reply]
+ 0
BrysonW913
(Oct 18, 2017 at 10:33)
@bilumburg
: f*ck you scott. Lmao
[Reply]
+ 2
bilumburg
(Oct 18, 2017 at 10:34)
@BrysonW913
: insert meme of Michael Jackson eating popcorn in a movie theater saying "I'm just here for the comments".
[Reply]
+ 2
rx1ton
(Oct 18, 2017 at 12:22)
Do you even drift bro?
[Reply]
