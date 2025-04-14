Burning Question: 16 Brands Share How Tariffs Will Affect The MTB Industry - Sea Otter 2025

Sea Otter might be a paradise of polished prototypes and anodizing, but behind the sparkle and carbon lay a quieter, more complicated conversation. As riders drooled over fresh gear and brands unveiled their latest technological achievements, there was a noticeable undercurrent of uncertainty—namely, the looming impact of tariffs.
We heard it straight from the source: brands big and small are facing tough questions with no easy answers. Will that new product actually launch this summer? How much will it cost by the time it hits shop floors? In most cases, even the people making the products don’t know for sure.
To get the full picture, we tracked down a mix of American manufacturers and Asian importers to hear how things are shaking out from both ends of the supply chain. Most were unsure, all were adapting, and no one seemed certain what the next few months would bring, especially with how quickly things are changing.
So we asked the one question everyone’s quietly worrying about: “How are tariffs affecting your business—and what impacts can consumers expect to see?”
Here’s what they told us.
How are tariffs affecting your business, and what impacts can consumers expect to see?
About 75% of our rack products sold in North America are produced in Connecticut. We make our cargo boxes in Chicago, so there's a lot of domestic manufacturing. Similar to any brand that's manufacturing the product, for sure, but because we do produce in North America for North America and in Europe for Europe, we are kind of in a unique position, compared to some of the competitors in the space that are obviously manufacturing overseas and importing the products. So we actually have the luxury that when we're developing a new product like this, we get to go to the back of house, like, I'm literally working at my desk. I can walk to the back and see it being put together. And same with our product manager in Connecticut, he can see if there is anything that needs to be addressed; he can see it right there, rather than being many thousands of miles detached from the process. This positions us uniquely compared to competitors in the space.
How are tariffs affecting your business, and what impacts can consumers expect to see?
We actually dual-source, so we have a bit of experience on both sides. We produce some of our products in the US, like our flat pedals and our stems. Some of the stuff out of the US could be affected, as some of our material does come out of Canada. There's a pause on that now. Everything changes every day, which is really frustrating and annoying. As of right now, we're just reacting as it hits us. I did have product land yesterday, so I don't know if it'll be affected in any way. I haven't gotten the bill for duty yet. So we'll see what the bill is on there.
Where from?
Taiwan. So it's 32% on stuff from Taiwan. That's what it was, and now it's back to what it usually was with the pause. But even our US stuff is affected; we source our bearings and some seals. Some of the parts that we assemble our American-made pedals are sourced out of Asia. We’ve tried to produce our pedal 100% in the US, and the cost of producing a 100% American-made pedal in the US is significantly higher. So the machining of the platform is where we can do it, and then a lot of the smaller internal parts, those costs are really high out of the US sources. Maybe that'll change as there's more demand and the industry starts maybe shifting or moving in that direction, those costs come down, but as right now, even if we wanted to do a fully US made flat pedal, it would be more expensive than paying tariffs on the parts to assemble our American made pedal.
We're not going to change pricing until we find out at the factory. For our Taiwan-made stuff, like our new wheels, which we brought to market about a month ago. We priced them around what we would pay to import them, and then the duty costs. After that 32% tariff landed on us, we reassessed our pricing, and we would have been losing money. So our margins are tighter on our product like that. We would have had to raise prices. There's just no way around it. If this administration reimplements tariffs at 32% on Taiwan, and they hold, we're gonna have to raise prices. We'll eat as much as we can. As a small company, we produce smaller volumes of product compared to our bigger competitors. As a small business, we're way more affected by that. It hurts us a lot. We don't have a lot of margin to absorb these cost increases. So we have no other choice but to raise prices and try to stay competitive.
Do you get terms on the duties or tariffs?
Those literally get a bill as soon as they land. It depends on how you import them. If you use a freight forwarder, the freight forwarder will often pay for it, and then you'll have to pay them. FedEx sometimes does that with air freighted stuff. The government wants their money now. Absolutely, they're not doing terms.
What about international markets that you sell into?
We sell in South America, Mexico, and Australia. The biggest thing that affects us there is not tariffs, because those are between those two countries, Taiwan, and we don't sell a lot of our American-made products in those markets, because it's just too highly priced. Taiwan sourced stuff to Australia, for example, it's the value of the dollar. So the shift in the dollar amount between the two countries and the US dollar, their dollar getting the hit, is definitely affecting us too. I had our distributor in Australia essentially say, ‘Hey, I really want to bring this stuff in, but as of right now, we can't until the dollar is stronger. ’ our international distribution is is a market that we want to grow and it's harder now to do that for sure.
How are tariffs affecting your business, and what impacts can consumers expect to see?
Since we are in the States, we see both sides of it. It's interesting from our point of view, because we're American-made, which helps us. If China gets tariffs, it allows us some advantages, as all our competitors are getting their stuff in that way. Most racks come from China. We make them all here. But the problem can come in the international markets that we've developed. So if we fight with Europe, Europe's our friend, and we give them a tariff, they give the tariff back, China's sitting in the corner, China's my biggest competitor on racks in Europe. So it would hurt me. If that happens, I may lose. I'm already getting fewer sales in Canada because of it. Besides tariffs, it is how people view us internationally; There are a lot of lists going around with, 'hey, where do I buy? I'm in Germany. I don't wanna buy an American rack. What's the alternative?' With all those lists going around, no one wants to buy American. That's the other issue that we're dealing with that might take a little bit longer. Even if we fix the tariffs, we're gonna have a little bit of blowback because of how we've done all this.
Do you guys source all your materials from the States?
Everything's here. Well, there are some screws and stuff I've gotten from China. I think there are two or three little tiny parts. We make everything, we have a full machine shop, injection molding, router, we do everything. We do all our own prototyping, all our own engineering, we do everything in-house in Florida.
How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what can customers expect? Obviously, it's a little different for you guys who are made in America, right?
We have always built our tools in Oregon with US mills and materials, so we don't have any overnight impacts. However, as the tariff situation firms up and we have a full scope of what the rules are gonna be, we expect to see increases in our general cost of doing business. We have all the support products that we have to buy, cutting tools that we import from Europe, and shop things like nitrile gloves. So, even as an American company, there are still some effects.
Do you think that will impact customers in the near future, or is it just a matter of waiting to see what happens?
We don't have any reason to make rash decisions at this point. I don’t think that what we make is going to get more expensive overnight. There are things that we're definitely keeping an eye on and just trying to run a good business, just like everybody. We might see price increases, maybe late midseason or towards the end of the year, if we're going to see them. But yeah, we’ll see what happens.
How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what can customers expect to see?
As of this morning, we have a 90-day pause on any incoming tariffs on our current product. We source all our products from Taiwan. So we don't do anything out of China, so we're not impacted by that part of the tariffs. We're certainly investigating all possible options as to how we would manage in what might come up. We would need to be prepared in case things change tomorrow or next week. But without a doubt, we'll look at this 90-day period as to how we can best mitigate the tariff impact without putting any undue damage across, from the consumer all the way through the supply chain. So we need to be mindful of all points of the supply chain to make sure that we can deliver the best possible value.
How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what could this mean for customers?
Don't do anything knee-jerk. That would be my advice if somebody asked me. For us, we have minimal products coming in from other countries. That's the one thing we're in the right spot for. We're building stuff in the US. Obviously, the product that I just talked to you about (Coated eeWing cranks) comes from a different country, so that might affect us. However, in general, I think it's a good thing. The analogy I make is: if you don't go to the gym for 40 years, you're gonna hurt the next day. But I think after time, you're gonna it's gonna be better in the long run, so that's kind of my overview, broad brushing. I worked for GT Bicycles back in the 80s and 90s. We made stuff here like crazy back then. And so I'd love to see stuff being made here again personally.
So the other stuff is made here, the pedals and stuff?
Well, yeah, we make everything in our shop in Chino, California. If we don't make it in our shop, such as anodizing, it's done 10 miles away. We're coming out with a new product that has a mechanism on it. We can't stamp that piece in our shop, so that piece is done 10 miles away. So we want to keep everything as close as possible, not go offshore, and that's kind of just our MO.
How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what could this mean for customers?
We are currently evaluating the impacts of the tariffs on the costs of our products. We have not made any changes at this time.
How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what could this mean for customers?
We recently opened up a Bellingham location. It wasn't a knee-jerk reaction. We've been planning on doing that for three or four years. Twelve months ago, it was kind of when we decided, ‘Okay, we've actually got to do this.’ We had occupancy in our location in Bellingham, even before the current government, so we structured it just to kind of mitigate. There are a few different aspects that have been beneficial to why we’re there. Shipping costs have been reduced, and transit paths to Canada and then back to the US. That supply chain makes sense.
It’s obviously changing very rapidly, but right now, with the most recent escalations between the US and China, is that going to have a direct effect on you guys and potential customers?
Yeah, potentially, it all comes down to money, right? So, it's not something that's currently affecting our costs, but long term, that has to come from somewhere. I would also say that inflation and interest rates have continuously gone up in the last few years, and we haven't adjusted for that for a long time, so that's something to consider as well. It's something that we just have a lot of conversations about, even in general.
So, no crazy price hikes or changes immediately?
Not immediately. It just changes so quickly, right? Like this time last week? The tariffs were very different. Two days ago, the bomb hit.
So now it's like last week. I think it's good not to panic and make a reaction based on knowledge, not just a need. That's why there's a lot of power with us having the location in Bellingham: consumers in the US are kind of safe with the knowledge, and they're buying from a company that's kept in the US, and they won't be affected.
But the wheels would still get tariffs at port if they came today?
So our company still has that tariff—it's like 110 percent now. It's challenging, but it's all a part of the excitement of running a company, right? Your life would be boring without these things, or we could just ride our bikes—who really knows? We are all the people who didn't grow out of our bikes—we figure it out. I think that it has made us grow a lot very quickly in the last little bit.
How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what will that mean for customers?
That's a bit of an open-ended question, isn't it? The tariffs are causing huge disruption. Right now, the biggest difficulty is that if you don't know what you're dealing with, you can't plan for it. So, it's causing a lot of people headaches, not just us, but everyone. I was in Asia recently, and everyone I talked to is in the same position.
Nobody knows which way to go, really. Yeah, it's a big problem. If there are tariffs, things are likely to get more expensive, as they have to. I don't know. The way I look at it now, the best case, I think, is going to be the same as it was. We just don't know exactly.
How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what will that mean for customers?
Right now, it's just up in the air. Every brand is doing something different. A lot of brands are just waiting because it keeps changing. So right now, if you're buying a bike in Calgary, Alberta, the prices are as good as they've ever been. But going forward, we have no idea, and it's changing daily. We get an email that this and that are happening, and then two days later, we get an email that it's not happening. So some brands are trying to hold their stance and they're pricing through the summer season, our busy season, and other brands are just like me, and I have just no idea what's going on.
Have you seen any brands hike up prices on existing inventory?
I've heard some brands have price lists coming out where stuff is definitely being jacked, and obviously stuff that's already in the pipeline, so it's a little shady. That's not my favourite. We have some pretty good vendors that we've dealt with for a long time, and I think they're all trying to be reasonable, but there's no doubt that everyone's a bit panicked. It’s interesting.
I feel like it kind of flipped from everyone saying, ‘You gotta get rid of everything we got. We got all these old products.’ Now it's like if you had a bit of a stockpile, you might actually be better off. But then next week, it could be like, ‘Oh my God, I got rid of this. ' It's gonna be interesting.
We're honestly just going to keep plowing forward and keep doing what we do, and I don't think it's going to affect the Canadian bike season too much this year, but this time next year could make a big, big difference.
How are tariffs affecting your business, and how could that trickle down to customers?
I mean, tariffs are always a thing, right? Right now, there are certainly a lot of questions floating around. Our stance is to take it day by day. We don't really know what's gonna happen. It seems to change daily, so we're watching it. We have had to deal with tariffs in the past, so tariffs are not new to us. We put in place a price change in early April, a super minimal one. That way, there was no disruption to our dealer networks. So that they didn't come in summer months, didn't feel the pressure of not knowing whether or not prices were gonna increase and things like that. The real answer is we're taking it day by day.
How are tariffs affecting your business, and how could that trickle down to customers?
It's only been effective for one week, so we don't really know how it will affect us. We still have some stock in the US, so we’ll keep the price for those, but we don't even know how long this import tax will hold. We have stock for this season already in the US, and we hope the tariffs will be reduced for next year.
How are tariffs affecting your business, and how could that trickle down to customers?
You know, first off, we had the fun idea of we're gonna put the tariff jar out. It's like the swear jar, but every time you say tariff in our booth, you put a dollar in it, and we'll buy beer at the end of the week. But I mean, in all seriousness, it's wild because we're learning something new every day, if not hourly, at some points. I think it's easy to overreact to a lot of it, and there's justification for that. For us, we're really just taking it one day at a time. We're learning something new. It sounds like now we have a 90-day reprieve, at least on the significant tariffs. There's still a blanket 10%. 140% on China is insane. So it has the potential to be massively disruptive. There's no doubt about that. I think we just have to try to be smart, not overreact too much, and hopefully, we all learn something from COVID when it comes to the reactionary part of things. We can all get through this, so I don't know, I guess stay tuned over the next couple of days, and we'll see what more we continue to learn.
So, no immediate knee-jerk reaction. It doesn't sound like it, like price changes in the immediate future?
No, a couple of days ago, it was definitely a different story. All right, we have to figure this out. But like I said, within the day-to-day, it's always changed. And so I think at this point, we're kind of back to square one. There's going to be a little bit of extra costs involved, it sounds like, but we're not looking at changing anything for the customer at this point.
How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what does that mean for customers?
So it's been a little chaotic and really hard to keep track of it, something that's changing so much. So you almost have to pause and let something settle before making any decisions. We're a small company, so that's just our outlook. We don't have the resources to start making big changes. It was reassuring to chat with some bigger bands who were doing the same thing. The cool silver lining that's come out of it was some anxiety at first of affecting our US sales, and then, the Canadian support has been overwhelming, and we are still getting a lot of support from the US, even though technically, tariffs are now in place for us, which is really cool. Yeah, it's like people still wanting to support. We're quite fortunate that our price point is a fair bit lower than a lot of our competition. That's something that's been important from the start.
So maybe that helps.
And you're gonna try to maintain that, I guess, as long as you can?
Exactly. Even with these new product launches, we try really hard to keep the price points low. That costs us a fair bit more, but we didn't want to unload that on the customer because everything is so expensive nowadays. But yeah, it's tricky. You kind of just have to wait for something to settle in, and it's really only temporary, I think.
Yeah, it's like a term that is a long time, but we're trying to think of the long game.
How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what does that mean for customers?
Yeah, I mean, I would say that the first part is we don't know yet, because it changes every day. Being American made we have the advantage that we're not paying tariffs on the full product, but obviously our materials come from around the globe, so it'll affect some of our materials, which ultimately will affect things, we don't know yet, obviously, but if if demand goes up for US manufacturing, generally that also means the price goes up for US manufacturing, like it's it's all connected and, it's not positive for anyone's business. We're in a position where, luckily, being made in the US, it's not affecting us as much and as immediately as some other brands, but it doesn't mean it doesn't affect us here.
So you guys don't have any price increases or anything not immediately planned, but in the long term?
If there are giant tariffs on everything, everything in the world is going to be more expensive.
What about your markets, do you guys mostly sell to the US?
That's a great point. It definitely affects our ability to get it distributed into places like Canada. Anytime we have to ship somebody across the border, it's now more expensive for the customer on the other side. And Canadian people are kind of turning to know Americans. I mean, our international traffic has dropped remarkably fast, so it's not helpful. If everything in the world gets more expensive, people have less money to spend, too.
If people stop buying bikes altogether were kind of screwed... Honestly, the constant change is part of the difference, too.
How are the tariffs affecting your business, and how does that affect customers?
We're a Canadian manufacturer, and the biggest impact is on anything coming into Canada from the US, which we don't have a lot of. When we're selling into the US, that can impact American customers wanting to buy our parts. As far as I can glean from Trump's speech, anything covered under the US MCA won't be hit with tariffs and our products are covered under the US MCA. So right now, we're not gonna rest on that, because things change day to day, hour by hour, but right now, we're not affected, and our customers in the US, buying our parts, are not affected. But again, there's no guarantee tomorrow. Right now, we're not sweating too hard.
$12k bicycles. $3k for rims. $1500 forks. $100 for a pair of shorts. $250 shoes. $80 hoodies. $200 pedals... This industry/culture has been over-charging it's consumers far more than what it's products are worth forever.
....f*ck TRUMP!
.
Late to the party my guy
They told folks to vote the platform, not the person ... it seems like maybe that was the wrong way to look at things, clearly the person matters.
That said, this is his second time in office, so if folks didn't get it the first time around, I'm not thinking it'll a difference this time.
It's all about "your team", how many times did the Cubs lose but the fans persisted.
Let's celebrate the ability to vote how you like, marry who you like, ride what you like, drive what you like, work where you like, etc.
So instead of saying "F*ck the people who voted for trump and actually got him in office as well." try something like:
"I'm grateful for the democracy we have, but I hope that those who voted for the person I didn't vote for are beginning to see how this isn't the best outcome for America, and if anyone disagrees I'm happy to chat via PM so that I can better articulate my views."
I didn’t say anything about people who want to ride how they want or marry who they want or whatever else people choose to do with their life. I think people need their freedoms. Trump is proving the complete opposite of that.
For the people that voted for Trump, all of the media they consume is telling them that everything is going according to a brilliant master plan and the US is "winning".
Those new pants from NF I was going to buy, gone.
That 9pont8 dropper I was looking at.
The NS billet pedals to replace my aging
Wahwahs.
Maybe I’lol get rid of my sets of Nobl wheels
You should ask all the Canadian manufacturers if they support this new anti US purchasing policy.
Canada's new PM is a European Bureaucrat, the economy is hugely dependent on US exports, and the military could be defeated in a matter of days if not hours.
Serious question, why does Canada exist as a "sovereign" country?
There is a lot of posturing going on here from countries that haven't provided for their own defense for 80 years. Why do you as a Canadian care what the US does with NATO and Ukraine?
Would still like to hear from a Canadian on what is the purpose of the Canadian State and why you care so much about what America does with its money?
Canada is dependent on US exports because we live in a globalized society. We can't grow fruit in -20, you don't have our energy extraction infrastructure. We trade based off of what you have and we have. Every country in the world is dependent on international trade, even North Korea.
We don't have a large military because historically, the US has been a strong ally for western nations. Plus, most countries get along with us unlike the US right now who seems to be at odds with every country.
Canada exists as a sovereign country because we gained it from the British in the times of the fur trade. Back then, we won a war with the US and then made land deals to create Canada. I'm not sure why you don't think we should exist as a country so I can't really answer your question. Your basically asking, "Why should we have countries and not all be one country over the globe?"
We care what the US does with their money in Ukraine because holding peoples lives and freedoms hostage for 500$ Billion dollars to a dictator with a poor human rights record seems wrong to everyone else except Russia's allies which seems to include the US now. We also care since when you guys tank your economy through silly policies like these tariffs, it not only tanks your economy and sets it up for recession, but it tanks the global economy and sets it up for recession hurting billions of people around the world.
I never said Canada shouldn't exist, I actually think it should. You gave a nice explanation for how Canada came to be, but it's very concerning that you can't answer why it should continue to exist.
If tariffs are paid by the citizens of the country enacting them then why would you care about Americans paying a little more for imports? Do you really think American prices going up a little will trigger a global recession hurting billions of people? If so, that doesn't sound like a great system, maybe we need a little more decoupling.
You can continue to flood your tiny island with hostile migrants and you can finance the war in Ukraine. We will do our thing over here and enjoy our big beautiful ocean.
That statement feels contradictory as you are saying Canada should exist while also asking why should it exist. If you think it should exist then you should know why it should exist.
We are a country that has different values and beliefs from the United States. The overwhelming majority of Canadians do not want to be part of the US because of these differences and that should be enough alone to justify our existence.
We have a totally different form of government.
We have a completely different relationship with the indigenous people here.
We have different healthcare.
Overall we rate higher than the US when it comes to healthcare, we are the most well educated country in the world, we rate higher for happiness, we have a higher HDI, more media freedom.
We want to be sovereign.
Do we need more decoupling or just not some kleptocratic leader manipulating markets to make the 11 billionaires in his cabinet more money?
Until the tariffs, the world was not headed to a global recession, neither were Canada or the US. Is it globalization that demands international cooperation that is the issue? Or is it the inverse that is causing the issue?
Great answer on why Canada exist, I agree. The Canadian govt exist to protect and promote the rights, values, and interest of the Canadian people. Guess what, the American govt exist to do the same for the American people.
We desperately need to become less reliant on Asian parts and we don't care if some Canadians are crying about it. You need us a hell of a lot more than we need you.
I don't think a 10% tariff on Maple syrup is going to cause a global recession, and a 10% drop in the S&P500 doesn't mark the start of one. If we raised corporate taxes would that cause a global recession?What if the EU raised their VATs?
I'd be much more concerned about us printing trillions of dollars to prop up a fake stock market that people play like a ponzi scheme to keep up with inflation.
And yes, to answer your last question I do think it's stupid to have a system where if one country stops cooperating the whole world is plugged into global recession.
Agreed again on China. We are way to dependent on them for parts for all of our critical military and tech equipment and even pharmaceuticals. Fingers crossed we are addressing that while bringing good jobs back for my people that are dying of obesity and drug addiction.
Good luck with your Navy reopening the Suez Canal so your dirty sweat shop goods can keep flowing.
If you want to be less reliant on Asia, great. Alienating yourself from the global economy and threatening annexation of allies through economic force is not that though. That is why Canadians are upset with the US. If you want to stop supporting Asia don’t hurt your allies, get mad at Walmart and Amazon for importing 90% of their goods from there.
We may need your trade more than you need ours but we still both need each other’s trade.
I agree a 10% tariff on Maple Syrup would not cause a global recession. The thing is, that’s not what these tariffs are. They are a 10%+ tariff on everything. 145% tariff on China.
On top of that they create uncertainty in the market and with consumers. Trumps “Liberation Day” tariffs were supposed to be long term and were rescinded in a matter of days. No company is going to invest in serious US manufacturing if they can’t estimate costs, or be certain the thing that is supposed to make them economically viable will last longer than it takes to Binge watch a TV series. The tariffs and drops in the market also hurt the companies that are supposed to be creating these manufacturing jobs by reducing the capital they have to invest in the first place.
Also the market is not a predictor of a recession even though it has undergone correction and has seen the largest 2 day drop in history. The forecasted GDP is currently predicting a recession for the US and the world because of these policies.
VAT and Corporate taxes are not tariffs. Increasing corporate tax might actually help you guys and get you better healthcare.
You have the right to be upset over job losses in the US and to be scared of China’s economic power. These policies don’t solve either of those and scapegoating globalization doesn’t either. Be mad with all the governments and businesses that have failed the population they serve by letting industries leave or fail without stepping in to aid those effected through innovation and investment in the population.
Your example of one country stopping functioning is not accurate either. It’s the country with the world’s largest economy that stopped functioning.
Agreed that uncertainty is not good for business. I think liberation day had the desired effect of putting everyone on notice that the US is serious about restructuring. Allies will negotiate and I hope it calms down. We can still send you oranges and you can send us lumber.
I think y'all are getting too worked up over this. Trump likes to hash things out in a competitive way and then you shake hands, say good game and carry on. Like you said, we have the biggest consumer market in the world. We have also been paying for Europe's defense for 80 years and keeping the shipping lanes open. We are also 34 trillion in debt. We want a better deal.
The main target here in China. You've made it clear the entire western economy hinges on America. But we barely make anything here. What if China pulls the plug on semi-conductors or electric motor components. We and by extension, you, are screwed.
We have a sham economy here of fake zoom jobs and a magic money printer feeding the stock market. We need to get our house in order and your country who is so dependent on us, better hope we are successful.
I’m saying that the policy put into place by the US is counterproductive to the goal you are claiming it is intended to accomplish. The US economy is hurting and all your previous trade partners and relationships have been fractured. That is not strengthening any economy or reducing Chinese dependence.
Also why would China stop selling to all the other countries that support its entire economy? That would be shooting itself in the foot like the US is doing now.
I hoe you are successful but everyone else other than the Republican party and it’s supporters see how this is going to work. Even then the Republican has lost confidence.
One point I really don't understand is your vilification of other nations because they are not economically independent. Do you really think the USA is economically independent? Surely you understand it's built its wealth on trade right?
Actually there is a second point, why does it matter that the Canadian PM worked abroad for 7 years? Surely a resume with Bank of England on it points to someone you can trust with the economy a bit more than a guy who's (apparently, I haven't cared enough to check) been bankrupt multiple times?
Let's hope this all blows over soon so we can get back to driving 8 litre pick up trucks and shooting fully automatic guns just all over the place soon enough. Lord knows it's what the founding fathers would have wanted.
I don't think our relationships with our partners has been fractured. I think you are picking up too much hysteria from the news. We can spar a little and still be friends.
Sure, it seems like it would be better for everyone if China keeps supplying the west but what if they don't agree? They have built a strong network with Russia, India, and are expanding in the middle East and Africa. Maybe they would want to weaken us to expand their influence.
I'm not buying this why can't we all just get along philosophy. It all works perfectly as long as America doesn't elect Trump right? Well guess what, we did, twice. What are you going to do about it? Same goes for China. How about Russia, are they playing nice?
We have been running this globalization project for a few decades and the American people aren't happy with the results. You have conceded that the entire western economy hinges on the American consumer market but our country is 34 trillion in debt and many of those consumers are also in debt up to their eyeballs.
I don't think I have vilified any historical allies. I just pointed out to some obnoxious Canadians that they had some tough talk for a country that basically exist at the pleasure of it's neighbor. We can be friends and partners but I don't have a problem with Trump putting them in their place a little.
Same for the PM. Just a shot at a guy clutching his pearls over his sovereign country while demanding we spend our money how he wants. And sure you can trust him to manage the economy in the way that the people in Brussels and Davos want. Print money, "loan" it to Black Rock at less than consumer rates. The govt., I mean Black Rock, acquires huge stakes in multinational companies. The govt., I mean Black Rock, makes sure said companies follow climate, ESG, DEI policy, etc. or the money goes elsewhere.
This system has been great for white collar workers with a brokerage account but is has sucked for everyone else. The platform of the democrat party has become lets keep exploiting 3rd world serfs in dangerous non climate friendly factories so we can keep buying cheap stuff. Also, those people whose jobs we sold out, they're to needy and don't always vote the way we want. Let's replace them with a permanent underclass of central and South Americans to clean our houses and cut our grass.
This system is failing. If you don't believe me, look at the birth rates. The west is not replacing itself. This is not sustainable.
This vs that
You vs me
etc
Its bullshit.
Maybe vilified was the wrong word. However, you didn't actually answer my question. Do you think America is economically independent?
Do you think a Presidency under Trump, closely tied to billionaire Elon Musk will be operated differently to how Davos people want it? Surely you can see there might be a connection between the worlds richest man and the existence of a global economic policy that he might be entwined/in support of? Also, if you take issue with the Canadian PM's residence in the UK, do you take issue with the fact Musk is from South Africa but is now heavily involved in the US gov?
You never actually answered my second question either. Would you view Trump differently if he had worked in the UK for 7 years? Does this mean he isn't patriotic or something?
These are all genuine questions. You avoided my initial questions, which to be honest is something I see a lot of from Trump/right wing supporters. It often seems like you/others can't actually answer the question so derail it instead. This isn't meant to cause offense, I'm just letting you know it takes confidence away from your enterprise.
You are familiar with Davos but don't know what a globalist is? The first 3 guys I responded to were 2 Canadians and a Brit (foreigners).
The 2 Canadians were deeply offended that the US was interested in restructuring the status quo and being more America first. So I refered to them later as globalist foreigners.
I think I've made it clear that the US is not economically independent and I would like us to be more so, especially from China/Asia. Unlike a lot of countries we actually do have the resources to be very independent. I've never argued here that countries don't need to trade, I'm just not freaked out over a few weeks of disruption during a long overdue restructuring. I've thoroughly explained my thoughts on why that's needed but nobody seems interested in digging into that.
Yes, I very much think that Trump/Musk operate differently from Davos. In fact, we are having this conversation right now because they are acting very anti Davos. I'm under no illusion that our country will not be run by elites, it always has been, and always will be. And yes, elites get some benefits, that's why they are in government. That's what the giant network of NGOs is for. The good news is, we can choose our elites, and I'm choosing the ones that are more aligned with me.
I'm not sure why my PM comments are getting so much attention. It was a crack on the guy pearl clutching over Canada's sovereignty. He's not my PM, but his residence would be much less of a issue than his position. As head of the bank of England he used that authority to push ESG scores and everything the Eurocrats want. He's a globalist.
Musk isn't the PM, he's a sidekick that's helping to clean up waste, i.e. dismantling the Democrat's patronage network. Musk is a tool that is giving me what I want, so right now I'm cool with him. For a leader, if given the choice I would have a preference for someone more aligned with me culturally.
No, I wouldn't view Trump differently if he worked overseas. So long as the nature of that work didn't indicate that he was not on my team. I thought I was clear that I don't follow Trump. I voted for him because he promised to do things that I wanted and he has been delivering. I'd happily swap him for someone else that was better.
Secondly, then we go for lunch and food, because god knows ma belly gotta eat when we talkin business
Third’th; Putin sounds like golf to me and wat the hells it gotta do with Russia?
Goodbye to 70 years of global trade advancements. Welcome back to 1955.
and Yabba is super duper ok with that, if it means really bad policies he likes can be pushed through lmao 'as long as minorities and illegals get hurt, I don't care what side effects it has on my fellow Americans'
Figured Yoshimura would give an answer like that given that their employees regularly saywho they voted for in the comments.
and
"I worked for GT Bicycles back in the 80s and 90s. We made stuff here like crazy back then. And so I'd love to see stuff being made here again personally."
So, what I have learned is still nobody knows what the F to do.
bikerumor.com/fox-factory-tour-part-2-the-assembly-line
In recent years, there have been rumors that Fox had plans to move their production facilities to Taiwan, so after our visit to the machine shop and assembly plant, we reached out to CEO Larry L. Enterlien for comment:
We are in the process of transitioning our bike manufacturing from California and at this time are on track to have 80% of our total mountain bike suspension fork and shock production in Taiwan by the end of 2015. Our Taiwan manufacturing facilities allow us to be closer to our large OEM customers that are in Taiwan, which reduces production lead times and shortens our supply chain. We will maintain some mountain bike production capacity here in Watsonville, CA, predominately for our North American customers.
Weren’t you Golfing?
4D chess the maga bleat.
The damage done to the reputation of the US in the last 2 weeks is the real crime in all of this IMO
E.g - the USA tariff Tenet 36% on its imports of bike parts.
The USA also tariff European pickup trucks 25% - these tariffs are pre trump.
Many countries also tariff USA imports in specific ways to suit .
What intelligent countries don’t do is put a blanket f*ck off tariff on the whole planet, then realise it’s the dumbest shit ever enacted by a president and row back on those as the weeks go on.
So tariff can be good and bad - but stupid is always badder.
Old. Based in Texas. lol.
The USA pre trump had tariffs of 36% on the bike parts Tenet imported into the USA and the USA tariffs the EU 25% on pickup trucks - I will repeat in the hope you read this; these tariffs pre-date Trump, the USA tariffed other countries products pre trump, just as others do to the USA.
You have took what that weapon says with face value without even questioning it haven’t you?
Oh and how are those new tariffs going - he’s rolled back on most of them hasn’t he?
Here is one simple example: Trump has only focused on the trade of physical goods, and not, for example, on services. Meta grossed $164 billion last year, and employs about 74,000 people. Outside of a few Oculus sales, all of that revenue came from selling advertising around the globe. For perspective, Ford Motor Co grossed a roughly similar $185 billion last year.
That seems a reasonable use of tariffs. If a nation artificially reduces its prices on a good, artificially raise the price of the import in response.
I believe this is an argument used for tariffs (or larger tariffs?) on Canadian lumber imports.
Putting a blanket tariff on everything, from all nations, is like using an angle grinder to scrape the dirt out from between your cassette cogs. It'll accomplish the stated objective but there's going to be a lot of unpredictable collateral damage along the way.
:: calculates reciprocal tariff numbers based on made up formula not related to tariffs at all ::
Everyone really needs to fact check & do some research rather than just believing lying politicians & misleading/incorrect statements
Canadian x US Diary tariffs - only apply when the US exceeds the quota, which they don’t. So there’s no tariff.
www.factcheck.org/2025/04/trumps-misleading-claim-on-canadian-dairy-tariffs
The most power we have is by giving less money to the US and maybe next they'll think again before electing a convict twice.
I hope this will help smaller businesses getting some market shares.
It’s not USA specific, we are the same in the UK and Europe is primarily the same too.
In very simple terms, the US goods trade deficit means that other countries support US consumption at the expense of their own population. With current technology, it’s not possible to support the US lifestyle with balanced goods trade.
I thought trump said the USA weren’t doing tariffs up until now and everyone else was being unfair?
I do understand that the US state finances is not in a very good place, but i dont see how pissing on all of your friends (except Russia) will do ANY good for American economy in the long term.
The same could be said for all the “far right” parties through out the world, particularly Europe who seem to edge closer to winning every election cycle. It isn’t just a US problem.
Just lots of people repeating "we don't know what is going on".
This is happening around the world and will cost America dearly.
China will use this opportunity to F over the USA. My hunch is this is the opportunity they've been waiting on.
We make a product in the UK, very few people are swayed because it’s made here - we ask and most say it’s because the product works well and is fairly priced, good customer service etc, if I switched to far east manufacturing I’m not sure it would cost any real custom.
You have to be principled and wealthy to give a shit.
$7.25USD FMW.....
How do you Compete with that? IMO the difference is far to great for tariffs to help
1a. Tariffs are bad.
1b. Governments sometimes use the threat of bad things as levers for negotiations for good things (reduction in tariffs)
2a. Trumps reps have conflated trade deficits with tariffs.
2b. Other countries still tariff US goods, so much so that the US domestic tariffs are still mostly less than the tariffs facing the US abroad.
My view: Since tariffs are simply targeted consumption taxes, they are bad (as any tax is). The ideal tax rate and therefore tariff rate is 0. "But recently unbanned Pinkbike commenter, other countries are tariffing us, we have to fight back". I have yet to see, in my lifetime, any official American foreign policy (or domestic policy for that matter) actually accomplish what it was intended by its creators. TLDR: Central planning, no matter what you want it for, doesn't work.
While I disagree with tariffs, that also is more nuanced and complicated than simply "taxes bad". China has a minimum wage that is very low and unenforced. How can domestic manufactures compete with that? They also have environmental laws that are completely unenforced, labor protections unenforced or completely absent, etc. The CCP government strategically subsidizes industry to try and outcompete Western manufacturing.
I've had several custom frames made for me from China. Even with shipping, I could get a complete frame welded up for half what it would cost for me to just by the raw materials alone state-side. This is for full suspension mountain bikes too, not just double diamond road bike frames. Impossible without subsidies and currency manipulation.
Again, I disagree with tariffs, but I acknowledge that the situation is complex and that me nor anyone else is a single issue voter.
And this ignores my main point: Me, not-a-Republican, is willing to put up with a lot of crap (even your hypothetical "big money") if it comes along with not having a Commander in Chief who has significant age-related mental decline.
This will probably be the same deal.
9 years ago i bought my dream bike, a full sus full cabon trail bike. back then with top of the line stuff retailing for €6799.
Now we have carbon hardtails that cost more with lower specs. it's rediculous
America indirectly taxing their own! If you take manufacture back in house it costs more and those pensioners get even less money.
Basically its a perfect storm for the rich to remain rich and everyone else to be less well off.
Obama tried it in a different way and only caused an American giant to sell off lots of assets that were no longer as profitable. (who was sat a couple of seats along from Obama when he was sworn in...).
www.cyclingnews.com/news/specialized-vp-lobbies-us-government-for-stricter-tariffs-on-foreign-imports-citing-illegal-import-of-fentanyl-as-a-key-reason
All these clowns will get voted out when the recession hits. History repeats.
Get stuffed! Not buying your shit if this happens. USA wanted Trump - so USA can have the consequences and high prices for 4yrs.
www.pinkbike.com/news/stephanes-day-1-randoms-sea-otter-2025.html
Very little wrp coverage that freewheel for dt is cool
Just seemed to cover the show very skimmed.
Audio misadventures on Dario’s video
Showed seemed more alive from other outlets. I usually go to pinkbike first for trade show coverage. This was a first.