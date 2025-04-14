Powered by Outside

Burning Question: 16 Brands Share How Tariffs Will Affect The MTB Industry - Sea Otter 2025

Apr 14, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  
Sea Otter might be a paradise of polished prototypes and anodizing, but behind the sparkle and carbon lay a quieter, more complicated conversation. As riders drooled over fresh gear and brands unveiled their latest technological achievements, there was a noticeable undercurrent of uncertainty—namely, the looming impact of tariffs.

We heard it straight from the source: brands big and small are facing tough questions with no easy answers. Will that new product actually launch this summer? How much will it cost by the time it hits shop floors? In most cases, even the people making the products don’t know for sure.

To get the full picture, we tracked down a mix of American manufacturers and Asian importers to hear how things are shaking out from both ends of the supply chain. Most were unsure, all were adapting, and no one seemed certain what the next few months would bring, especially with how quickly things are changing.

So we asked the one question everyone’s quietly worrying about: “How are tariffs affecting your business—and what impacts can consumers expect to see?”
Here’s what they told us.



photo
Thule
Ariana Stow, Communications Manager, North America

How are tariffs affecting your business, and what impacts can consumers expect to see?


About 75% of our rack products sold in North America are produced in Connecticut. We make our cargo boxes in Chicago, so there's a lot of domestic manufacturing. Similar to any brand that's manufacturing the product, for sure, but because we do produce in North America for North America and in Europe for Europe, we are kind of in a unique position, compared to some of the competitors in the space that are obviously manufacturing overseas and importing the products. So we actually have the luxury that when we're developing a new product like this, we get to go to the back of house, like, I'm literally working at my desk. I can walk to the back and see it being put together. And same with our product manager in Connecticut, he can see if there is anything that needs to be addressed; he can see it right there, rather than being many thousands of miles detached from the process. This positions us uniquely compared to competitors in the space.


Tennet Omen pedals made in the USA.
Tennet
Tyler Deschaine, Owner

How are tariffs affecting your business, and what impacts can consumers expect to see?


We actually dual-source, so we have a bit of experience on both sides. We produce some of our products in the US, like our flat pedals and our stems. Some of the stuff out of the US could be affected, as some of our material does come out of Canada. There's a pause on that now. Everything changes every day, which is really frustrating and annoying. As of right now, we're just reacting as it hits us. I did have product land yesterday, so I don't know if it'll be affected in any way. I haven't gotten the bill for duty yet. So we'll see what the bill is on there.

Where from?


Taiwan. So it's 32% on stuff from Taiwan. That's what it was, and now it's back to what it usually was with the pause. But even our US stuff is affected; we source our bearings and some seals. Some of the parts that we assemble our American-made pedals are sourced out of Asia. We’ve tried to produce our pedal 100% in the US, and the cost of producing a 100% American-made pedal in the US is significantly higher. So the machining of the platform is where we can do it, and then a lot of the smaller internal parts, those costs are really high out of the US sources. Maybe that'll change as there's more demand and the industry starts maybe shifting or moving in that direction, those costs come down, but as right now, even if we wanted to do a fully US made flat pedal, it would be more expensive than paying tariffs on the parts to assemble our American made pedal.  

We're not going to change pricing until we find out at the factory. For our Taiwan-made stuff, like our new wheels, which we brought to market about a month ago. We priced them around what we would pay to import them, and then the duty costs. After that 32% tariff landed on us, we reassessed our pricing, and we would have been losing money. So our margins are tighter on our product like that. We would have had to raise prices. There's just no way around it. If this administration reimplements tariffs at 32% on Taiwan, and they hold, we're gonna have to raise prices. We'll eat as much as we can. As a small company, we produce smaller volumes of product compared to our bigger competitors. As a small business, we're way more affected by that. It hurts us a lot. We don't have a lot of margin to absorb these cost increases. So we have no other choice but to raise prices and try to stay competitive.

Do you get terms on the duties or tariffs?



Those literally get a bill as soon as they land. It depends on how you import them. If you use a freight forwarder, the freight forwarder will often pay for it, and then you'll have to pay them. FedEx sometimes does that with air freighted stuff. The government wants their money now. Absolutely, they're not doing terms.

What about international markets that you sell into?



We sell in South America, Mexico, and Australia. The biggest thing that affects us there is not tariffs, because those are between those two countries, Taiwan, and we don't sell a lot of our American-made products in those markets, because it's just too highly priced. Taiwan sourced stuff to Australia, for example, it's the value of the dollar. So the shift in the dollar amount between the two countries and the US dollar, their dollar getting the hit, is definitely affecting us too. I had our distributor in Australia essentially say, ‘Hey, I really want to bring this stuff in, but as of right now, we can't until the dollar is stronger. ’ our international distribution is is a market that we want to grow and it's harder now to do that for sure. 



photo
Sea Sucker
Chuck Casagrande, Owner and Founder

How are tariffs affecting your business, and what impacts can consumers expect to see?


Since we are in the States, we see both sides of it. It's interesting from our point of view, because we're American-made, which helps us. If China gets tariffs, it allows us some advantages, as all our competitors are getting their stuff in that way. Most racks come from China. We make them all here. But the problem can come in the international markets that we've developed. So if we fight with Europe, Europe's our friend, and we give them a tariff, they give the tariff back, China's sitting in the corner, China's my biggest competitor on racks in Europe. So it would hurt me. If that happens, I may lose. I'm already getting fewer sales in Canada because of it. Besides tariffs, it is how people view us internationally; There are a lot of lists going around with, 'hey, where do I buy? I'm in Germany. I don't wanna buy an American rack. What's the alternative?' With all those lists going around, no one wants to buy American. That's the other issue that we're dealing with that might take a little bit longer. Even if we fix the tariffs, we're gonna have a little bit of blowback because of how we've done all this. 

Do you guys source all your materials from the States?



Everything's here. Well, there are some screws and stuff I've gotten from China. I think there are two or three little tiny parts. We make everything, we have a full machine shop, injection molding, router, we do everything. We do all our own prototyping, all our own engineering, we do everything in-house in Florida.



Abbey s new spokerwrench. Tool porn.
Abbey Bike Tools
Jason Quade, Founder and Owner 

How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what can customers expect? Obviously, it's a little different for you guys who are made in America, right?


We have always built our tools in Oregon with US mills and materials, so we don't have any overnight impacts. However, as the tariff situation firms up and we have a full scope of what the rules are gonna be, we expect to see increases in our general cost of doing business. We have all the support products that we have to buy, cutting tools that we import from Europe, and shop things like nitrile gloves. So, even as an American company, there are still some effects.

Do you think that will impact customers in the near future, or is it just a matter of waiting to see what happens?


We don't have any reason to make rash decisions at this point. I don’t think that what we make is going to get more expensive overnight. There are things that we're definitely keeping an eye on and just trying to run a good business, just like everybody. We might see price increases, maybe late midseason or towards the end of the year, if we're going to see them. But yeah, we’ll see what happens.  



photo
FSA
Mark Vandermolen, Managing Director FSA USA

How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what can customers expect to see?


As of this morning, we have a 90-day pause on any incoming tariffs on our current product. We source all our products from Taiwan. So we don't do anything out of China, so we're not impacted by that part of the tariffs. We're certainly investigating all possible options as to how we would manage in what might come up. We would need to be prepared in case things change tomorrow or next week. But without a doubt, we'll look at this 90-day period as to how we can best mitigate the tariff impact without putting any undue damage across, from the consumer all the way through the supply chain. So we need to be mindful of all points of the supply chain to make sure that we can deliver the best possible value.



Yoshimura X EWings
Yoshimura
BIG E.

How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what could this mean for customers?


Don't do anything knee-jerk. That would be my advice if somebody asked me. For us, we have minimal products coming in from other countries. That's the one thing we're in the right spot for. We're building stuff in the US. Obviously, the product that I just talked to you about (Coated eeWing cranks) comes from a different country, so that might affect us. However, in general, I think it's a good thing. The analogy I make is: if you don't go to the gym for 40 years, you're gonna hurt the next day. But I think after time, you're gonna it's gonna be better in the long run, so that's kind of my overview, broad brushing. I worked for GT Bicycles back in the 80s and 90s. We made stuff here like crazy back then. And so I'd love to see stuff being made here again personally.

So the other stuff is made here, the pedals and stuff?

Well, yeah, we make everything in our shop in Chino, California. If we don't make it in our shop, such as anodizing, it's done 10 miles away. We're coming out with a new product that has a mechanism on it. We can't stamp that piece in our shop, so that piece is done 10 miles away. So we want to keep everything as close as possible, not go offshore, and that's kind of just our MO.   


photo
Shimano
Dylan Stucki, Communications

How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what could this mean for customers?


We are currently evaluating the impacts of the tariffs on the costs of our products. We have not made any changes at this time.


photo
Nobl Wheels
Vic Leeson, Customer Service Manager

How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what could this mean for customers?


We recently opened up a Bellingham location. It wasn't a knee-jerk reaction. We've been planning on doing that for three or four years. Twelve months ago, it was kind of when we decided, ‘Okay, we've actually got to do this.’ We had occupancy in our location in Bellingham, even before the current government, so we structured it just to kind of mitigate. There are a few different aspects that have been beneficial to why we’re there. Shipping costs have been reduced, and transit paths to Canada and then back to the US. That supply chain makes sense.  

It’s obviously changing very rapidly, but right now, with the most recent escalations between the US and China, is that going to have a direct effect on you guys and potential customers?


Yeah, potentially, it all comes down to money, right? So, it's not something that's currently affecting our costs, but long term, that has to come from somewhere. I would also say that inflation and interest rates have continuously gone up in the last few years, and we haven't adjusted for that for a long time, so that's something to consider as well. It's something that we just have a lot of conversations about, even in general.

So, no crazy price hikes or changes immediately?


Not immediately. It just changes so quickly, right? Like this time last week? The tariffs were very different. Two days ago, the bomb hit. So now it's like last week. I think it's good not to panic and make a reaction based on knowledge, not just a need. That's why there's a lot of power with us having the location in Bellingham: consumers in the US are kind of safe with the knowledge, and they're buying from a company that's kept in the US, and they won't be affected.

But the wheels would still get tariffs at port if they came today? 


So our company still has that tariff—it's like 110 percent now. It's challenging, but it's all a part of the excitement of running a company, right? Your life would be boring without these things, or we could just ride our bikes—who really knows? We are all the people who didn't grow out of our bikes—we figure it out. I think that it has made us grow a lot very quickly in the last little bit.


photo
Forbidden Bike Company
Owen Pemberton, CEO

How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what will that mean for customers?


That's a bit of an open-ended question, isn't it? The tariffs are causing huge disruption. Right now, the biggest difficulty is that if you don't know what you're dealing with, you can't plan for it. So, it's causing a lot of people headaches, not just us, but everyone. I was in Asia recently, and everyone I talked to is in the same position.  Nobody knows which way to go, really. Yeah, it's a big problem. If there are tariffs, things are likely to get more expensive, as they have to. I don't know. The way I look at it now, the best case, I think, is going to be the same as it was. We just don't know exactly. 


photo
Calgary Cycle
Derek Lee, Owner

How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what will that mean for customers?


Right now, it's just up in the air. Every brand is doing something different. A lot of brands are just waiting because it keeps changing. So right now, if you're buying a bike in Calgary, Alberta, the prices are as good as they've ever been. But going forward, we have no idea, and it's changing daily. We get an email that this and that are happening, and then two days later, we get an email that it's not happening. So some brands are trying to hold their stance and they're pricing through the summer season, our busy season, and other brands are just like me, and I have just no idea what's going on.

Have you seen any brands hike up prices on existing inventory?


I've heard some brands have price lists coming out where stuff is definitely being jacked, and obviously stuff that's already in the pipeline, so it's a little shady. That's not my favourite. We have some pretty good vendors that we've dealt with for a long time, and I think they're all trying to be reasonable, but there's no doubt that everyone's a bit panicked. It’s interesting.  I feel like it kind of flipped from everyone saying, ‘You gotta get rid of everything we got. We got all these old products.’ Now it's like if you had a bit of a stockpile, you might actually be better off. But then next week, it could be like, ‘Oh my God, I got rid of this. ' It's gonna be interesting.  We're honestly just going to keep plowing forward and keep doing what we do, and I don't think it's going to affect the Canadian bike season too much this year, but this time next year could make a big, big difference.  


photo
Yakima
Austin Tucker, Brand Manager

How are tariffs affecting your business, and how could that trickle down to customers? 


I mean, tariffs are always a thing, right? Right now, there are certainly a lot of questions floating around. Our stance is to take it day by day. We don't really know what's gonna happen. It seems to change daily, so we're watching it. We have had to deal with tariffs in the past, so tariffs are not new to us. We put in place a price change in early April, a super minimal one. That way, there was no disruption to our dealer networks. So that they didn't come in summer months, didn't feel the pressure of not knowing whether or not prices were gonna increase and things like that. The real answer is we're taking it day by day.



They ve got a range of options with subdued skate inspired style. I quite like the look.
First Degree Shoes
Christian Brandstaetter, CEO

How are tariffs affecting your business, and how could that trickle down to customers? 


It's only been effective for one week, so we don't really know how it will affect us. We still have some stock in the US, so we’ll keep the price for those, but we don't even know how long this import tax will hold. We have stock for this season already in the US, and we hope the tariffs will be reduced for next year.



photo
Revel Bikes
Matt Boughton, Product Manager  

How are tariffs affecting your business, and how could that trickle down to customers? 


You know, first off, we had the fun idea of we're gonna put the tariff jar out. It's like the swear jar, but every time you say tariff in our booth, you put a dollar in it, and we'll buy beer at the end of the week. But I mean, in all seriousness, it's wild because we're learning something new every day, if not hourly, at some points. I think it's easy to overreact to a lot of it, and there's justification for that. For us, we're really just taking it one day at a time. We're learning something new. It sounds like now we have a 90-day reprieve, at least on the significant tariffs. There's still a blanket 10%. 140% on China is insane. So it has the potential to be massively disruptive. There's no doubt about that. I think we just have to try to be smart, not overreact too much, and hopefully, we all learn something from COVID when it comes to the reactionary part of things. We can all get through this, so I don't know, I guess stay tuned over the next couple of days, and we'll see what more we continue to learn.

So, no immediate knee-jerk reaction. It doesn't sound like it, like price changes in the immediate future?


No, a couple of days ago, it was definitely a different story. All right, we have to figure this out. But like I said, within the day-to-day, it's always changed. And so I think at this point, we're kind of back to square one. There's going to be a little bit of extra costs involved, it sounds like, but we're not looking at changing anything for the customer at this point.



Canadian brand Coast Optics has been making waves in the eyewear segmennt for a few years now. The new Alta 2 s look great in person.
Coast Optics
Sam Grainger Founder

How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what does that mean for customers?  


So it's been a little chaotic and really hard to keep track of it, something that's changing so much. So you almost have to pause and let something settle before making any decisions. We're a small company, so that's just our outlook. We don't have the resources to start making big changes. It was reassuring to chat with some bigger bands who were doing the same thing. The cool silver lining that's come out of it was some anxiety at first of affecting our US sales, and then, the Canadian support has been overwhelming, and we are still getting a lot of support from the US, even though technically, tariffs are now in place for us, which is really cool. Yeah, it's like people still wanting to support. We're quite fortunate that our price point is a fair bit lower than a lot of our competition. That's something that's been important from the start.  So maybe that helps.

And you're gonna try to maintain that, I guess, as long as you can? 


Exactly. Even with these new product launches, we try really hard to keep the price points low. That costs us a fair bit more, but we didn't want to unload that on the customer because everything is so expensive nowadays. But yeah, it's tricky. You kind of just have to wait for something to settle in, and it's really only temporary, I think.  Yeah, it's like a term that is a long time, but we're trying to think of the long game.  



photo
High Above Packs
Kyle Thackray, Owner

How are the tariffs affecting your business, and what does that mean for customers?


Yeah, I mean, I would say that the first part is we don't know yet, because it changes every day. Being American made we have the advantage that we're not paying tariffs on the full product, but obviously our materials come from around the globe, so it'll affect some of our materials, which ultimately will affect things, we don't know yet, obviously, but if if demand goes up for US manufacturing, generally that also means the price goes up for US manufacturing, like it's it's all connected and, it's not positive for anyone's business. We're in a position where, luckily, being made in the US, it's not affecting us as much and as immediately as some other brands, but it doesn't mean it doesn't affect us here.

So you guys don't have any price increases or anything not immediately planned, but in the long term?


If there are giant tariffs on everything, everything in the world is going to be more expensive.

What about your markets, do you guys mostly sell to the US?  


That's a great point. It definitely affects our ability to get it distributed into places like Canada. Anytime we have to ship somebody across the border, it's now more expensive for the customer on the other side. And Canadian people are kind of turning to know Americans. I mean, our international traffic has dropped remarkably fast, so it's not helpful. If everything in the world gets more expensive, people have less money to spend, too.  If people stop buying bikes altogether were kind of screwed... Honestly, the constant change is part of the difference, too.   



Project321 Hubs are manufactured in Ontario Canada.
Project 321
Mark Wells, Director of Business Development  

How are the tariffs affecting your business, and how does that affect customers?


We're a Canadian manufacturer, and the biggest impact is on anything coming into Canada from the US, which we don't have a lot of. When we're selling into the US, that can impact American customers wanting to buy our parts. As far as I can glean from Trump's speech, anything covered under the US MCA won't be hit with tariffs and our products are covered under the US MCA. So right now, we're not gonna rest on that, because things change day to day, hour by hour, but right now, we're not affected, and our customers in the US, buying our parts, are not affected. But again, there's no guarantee tomorrow. Right now, we're not sweating too hard.



