 Burning Question: Do Bike Brands Have Targets To Reduce CO2 Emissions?

What are the main sources of CO2 emissions for your company? Have you set any targets to reduce your emissions, and if so, how do you intend to do it?

Eric Bjorling, Trek





We recently published our first-ever Sustainability Report and plan at the end of July 2021. This report took us a little over a year to compile all of the research and then make a plan around the findings. In it, we outline exactly what our emissions are, where they come from, and our plan for not only reducing CO2, but also waste, improving access to bikes, and building and preserving mountain bike trails with the establishment of a new Foundation.Essentially what we’ve landed on in terms of carbon mitigation is that there are a couple of operational things we can do (batch shipments, reduce air freight usage) but the biggest impact we (and frankly the entire industry) is convincing people to replace carbon-based transportation with bicycles.

Specialized





We have completed an evaluation of our Scope 1 and 2 emissions in the US and our main GHG [Greenhouse gas] emissions are from powering our HQ. To mitigate this, we have a green energy purchase agreement with the Silicon Valley Clean Energy Project and have installed a solar array on the building that houses Purist water bottle production and the Win Tunnel aerodynamics testing facility.We are in the process of a broader evaluation of all GHG impacts including our supply chain. We assume from the work done in other sectors, and from the lifecycle assessment (LCA) work we did with Duke University that in excess of 80% of our GHG impact occurs in the supply chain.

Ruben Torenbeek, RAAW Mountain Bikes





Most of the CO2 emissions caused by our products will come from production and logistics, but we don't have studies (yet) showing how much exactly. But reducing CO2 is mainly achieved by increasing the lifetime of a product. We generally have a very strong focus on durability for a number of reasons, but one is the reduction of the carbon footprint. The longer the life of a bike, the better for the environment.Also, we offset our activities through Ecology and plant a tree for every order and we ship with DHL 'GoGreen', offsetting the CO2 of the parcel being transported.

Is that carbon offset for the shipping of bikes from the factory to the consumers, or does it cover more than that?

Cy Turner, Cotic Bikes

I would say the main CO2 impact for us is shipping. We aim to ocean freight as much as we can because this has lower CO2 per kg shipped than airfreight, but we do still airfreight some items. The raw material is processed in Germany, the tubes are processed in Birmingham then airfreighted to Taiwan for the TW frames. This is the unfortunate part of the process because there isn't really a way we can work our supply chain to ship via ocean. We are manufacturing some frames in the UK to try and reduce material mileage.



In the Reynolds 853 tubing we use, the iron element is 100% recycled, so that side of the equation is relatively low. We aim to make durable products that are easily recycled at the end of their life, and we carry spares for models dating back 10 years, so even older Cotic frames can be kept going if at all possible.



Bike Park Wales

Climate change is something that none of us can hide from anymore and here at BikePark Wales we are fully committed to becoming the world’s first carbon-neutral bike park. Not because we feel we should but because we feel we must and now is the time for action!



In addition to using 100% green energy from Ecotricity, BikePark Wales will be balancing all carbon emissions from fossil fuel use across the business. From running our uplift busses to the machinery we use to create our trails. With the help of the team at Temwa, we have estimated that the park produces approximately 170 tonnes of C02 per year, all of which will be balanced with community-led tree plantation, rewilding and sustainable agriculture projects in Malawi.



Packaging would be the next big thing. In terms of parts, we just have to hope that the large companies like Shimano and SRAM that we deal with are trying to be as clean as they can be because at our size we don't have any influence with those big players. Although there have been some positive moves from the bigger players on this, it's not enough.We haven't set any specific targets, but as a company, we keep going with constant improvement. We have increased the amount of material we can recycle instead of going to landfill this year. We use an energy supplier that generates 100% renewable electricity. We switched to paper-backed packing tape. We minimise staff travel because I don't insist that everyone has to be in the same place every day.We support Trash Free Trails, and that's brought us a keen awareness of how much single-use plastic and is still used in bike part packaging. All our packaging is cardboard from sustainable sources. Re-using packaging from all sources is another thing we do well.There are lots of things we do which add up to using less. I firmly believe the best thing we do is what we have always done; make a sensible number of frames and bikes that last a long time.

Do you have any plans to further decarbonise your direct emissions on-site? Have you done much to improve the ecology/carbon sequestration on the BPW site its self?

Joe McEwan, Starling Cycles

The main sources of C02 emissions from Starling Cycles come from the materials that we use, in particular the steel used to construct the frames. We use Reynolds tubing, who source their steel from the EU, all of the steel is from a recycled source and much of the energy used to produce comes from renewable sources. The world is set up to recycle scrap steel and it is done very efficiently.



As part of a government-funded project, we are involved with, conducted by the National Composites Centre, a Life Cycle Assessment of the CO2 impact of different frame manufacturing processes was completed; including steel and carbon epoxy frames. The final Global Warming Potential metric (kg CO2-eq) gave a value of 4.2 for the European-made steel frames, vs. 68.1 for the epoxy carbon frames made in Asia (16 times greater).



Chris Holmes, Marin

We are well aware of how important it is for everyone to lower carbon emissions, and have been actively working to reduce ours via achievable means. We did an internal audit a little over a year ago, looking at the areas where we can make improvements in our day-to-day business and found a few that we have already implemented.



Some of the bigger areas we have focused on are limiting travel and sustainable packaging initiatives. The pandemic has shown us that we don’t always have to have a crew fly around the globe to present forthcoming models to our distributor partners and that using videoconferencing is actually preferable to most of those who would have made the trek to our meetings in the past.



Michael Zellmann, SRAM





SRAM has been deeply engaged in a range of sustainability efforts for years, including:



• Doing a thorough analysis of our carbon footprint and developing our long term sustainability strategy

• Analyzing Scope 1 & 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Calculations [Editor's note: this article explains what's meant by scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.]

Hans Heim, Ibis Cycles

The issue is urgent and we've been working towards becoming net zero or negative. The main sources of CO2 emissions for our company are the manufacture and transport of our frames.



On the manufacturing side, we developed a new manufacturing process to build carbon frames in the USA with solar power. We are generating 60% more power than we use which flows back into the grid displacing the need for non-renewable energy. The emissions created in the manufacturing of the carbon fiber material itself are roughly offset by our excess power production.



Canyon





As a manufacturer of bicycles that are sold and shipped all around the world, there’s no getting away from the fact we are a polluter. But in recent years, climate events and research into the environmental impact of ourselves and others make it clear we have a responsibility to drastically reduce our emissions.Over the past 12 months, we have carried out a climate environmental audit of the entire business with the help of Climate Partners. We are currently hard at work diving into this data and defining timelines and plans for long-term solutions to reduce our CO2 emissions. But, as an indication of the expectations we place on ourselves- we are committed to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI)

Leo Kokkonen, Pole Bicycle Company

As a Finnish brand, we already have a head start over many in terms of our environmental ethics. The Finnish culture is one of respect for nature and is almost symbiotic in our day-to-day life. As a business, we have to adhere to stringent regulations concerning operation and production. Looking after our world is an everyday routine in Finland and something that we do unconsciously.



After ditching our carbon project four years ago for ethical and environmental reasons, our decision to CNC manufacture frames was the single most significant ecological strategic step. In-house production not only avoids the overall cost to the environment by air and sea freight, but it also means we can develop and expand on producing other models in the range soon.



We are trying to look at everything in the business, I've been in a meeting just today discussing living roofs and solar thermal heating for the shower facilities we hope to build in the next 18 months. Direct emissions are a challenge, Offsetting is just a stop-gap whilst we work out what technology can help us get carbon neutral. Electric vans would be a big one, as soon as a viable and affordable option becomes available we are super keen to go down that path.We've done quite a bit on-site, we built a Reed bed to treat all the foul water from our bike wash which acts as a small carbon sink. As part of the developments we just did (car park and new building) we have planted a tonne of new trees, created wildflower areas and hibernacula for small animals as well as nesting boxes for birds and bats. In the grand scheme it's small fry and we are learning as we go but it's always high on the agenda of any decision we make. My take on it is that businesses have to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in, governments just aren't setting targets or introducing help for private businesses fast enough so it's our responsibility to do what we can. The vast majority of the impact for the carbon was in the production of the raw material [transport made up less than 1% of total carbon emissions], typically manufactured in countries still using highly polluting energy sources. The metric considered only the initial frame manufacture, the comparison is swayed further toward the benefits of steel when you consider the longer lifetime, repairability and reduced manufacturing scrap rate of steel frames. In summary, steel frames are vastly less impactful than carbon!Other than raw steel manufacture, our company has a relatively low carbon impact. Brazing is low energy, we only have a small workshop, we have no heating (it's bloody freezing in the winter), all but one of the staff cycle to work. We are about to replace my diesel van with a cargo ebike to take the frames to the powder coaters a short distance away. But it is acknowledged that small scale production may be less efficient than mass manufacture.We do import products and parts from Taiwan, and we do ship our frames worldwide. These are perhaps the key areas where we could make the biggest impact and something we would love to be able to improve. On the packaging front, we are working diligently to eliminate non-recyclable materials used in our bike packaging. We have also asked our dealers to join us on this journey, encouraging them to use green energy sources in their shops, use eco-friendly cleaners and lubes in their shops, and to properly recycle our bike cartons. You can learn more about Marin's sustainability here You can learn more about Marin’s sustainability here • Enrolled in Renewable Energy Audits• Developing Corporate Social Responsibility Plan• Engaged with Climate Action Corps and P4B Sustainability Working Group• SRAM HQ – LEED Certified• Removing hard plastic packaging for all new AM products• Using Biodegradable plastic in our poly bags• Phasing out single-use plastic trays in OE and internal packaging• Replacing with paper pulp or reusable plastic trays• Procuring renewable energy globally [including factories]• Made improvements based on energy audits• Increasing serviceability of components• Doing more repairs instead of replacements for Reverb• Looking for opportunities in other products to repair instead of replaceOn transportation, about 3 years ago, we almost completely stopped using air freight for incoming shipments. The emissions from air freight are ~10x that of ocean freight and that was not acceptable.We have recently taken almost all the plastic out of our bike packaging and now everything is 100% recyclable. We have been pushing our suppliers to take responsibility for eliminating plastic packaging.Each company in the supply chain will need to work on reducing emissions at the source. It is all voluntary at this time. In the near future most companies will be compelled both internally (employees) and externally (market) to prioritize the environment.We have been researching carbon offsets to find highly-vetted options for offsetting the rest of our business, though our preference is to reduce directly rather than pay to offset. The idea that you can just pay a fee to reduce your impact is better than nothing, but really, we need to be responsible at the source. This initiative is striving for a zero-carbon economy- in an effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. We will be making headway on our 'race to net-zero' immediately with carbon offsetting programs while we work on the necessary changes to our future business practices. We hope to share a complete overview of our environmental goals with Pinkbike and the cycling community as soon as possible.As a side note (without wanting this to sound like corporate BS) - if you look around Canyon the momentum has been shifting towards a more sustainable future for some time. Many of our facilities receive power from solar panels on the roof. We developed an improved Bikeguard box for shipping, which uses fully recyclable materials, and no tape. The transition to EV's for our company vehicles is already underway, and we have made significant reductions to superfluous business travel. Our R&D teams are also investigating more environmentally friendly alternatives to carbon fibre- such as Flax fibre. But in truth these are the low hanging fruit- and we are not going to pretend that some EV's and nice recyclable packaging will protect us from breaking the critical 1.5-degree global temperature gain. We have a lot more work to do. For us, by far, the largest source of CO2 emissions comes from manufacturing and shipping. Currently, we manufacture most of our products in our factory in Finland by CNC machining, and we are doubling our capacity next year. Now, we produce Evolink in Taiwan, and we assemble the bikes in Finland. Our packaging materials are made in Finland, and probably even the carton wood is from our local forests. CNC machining uses electricity produced by nuclear, wind, or water power plants with low CO2 emissions. Our factory uses geothermal heating, and we have solar panels for cooling. We recycle all metals, paper, and cartons. In our region, only a fraction of waste ends up in landfills.For us, it's pretty hard to make any significant shifts to reduce our CO2 emissions as we are probably doing the best we can at the moment. Currently, our primary focus is to reduce waste and to recycle as much as possible. Our factory uses geothermal heating, and we have solar panels for cooling. We recycle all metals, paper, and cartons. In our region, only a fraction of waste ends up in landfills.For us, it's pretty hard to make any significant shifts to reduce our CO2 emissions as we are probably doing the best we can at the moment. Currently, our primary focus is to reduce waste and to recycle as much as possible.

What percentage of the aluminium ends up in the finished frame? What happens to the rest of the material - is it recycled locally, and is it the same quality?

Jackie Martin, Fox Factory



Thanks for your question. This year, we made a commitment to lean into environmental, social and governance (ESG) as a core element of our 5 year strategy, embarking on the journey via a comprehensive materiality assessment. Internally, we are working to establish foundational practices for our emerging climate strategy. This work aims to include building capacity and systems that measure company-wide emissions, ideally across Scope 1, 2, & 3 categories (per the GHG Protocol). We are analyzing feasibility for emissions reduction goals and standard governance and management systems. As we better understand our complete inventory and reduction opportunities, we plan to begin setting realistic impact goals and reporting out on progress made.

Endura

Sending orders out to Endura’s network of dealers and direct to consumers has an impact on emissions but given that the relative distances are much smaller it has a lower impact than the process of moving containers from East Asia to its main markets in the UK, Europe and US. Endura’s manufacturing, warehousing and design base in Scotland also has a footprint – mainly the electricity and natural gas used to power its 5,000 square meter facility in Livingston. The biggest reductions in emissions will come chiefly by switching to renewables, particularly for electricity, and this is something that is currently being pursued.



Outside





In December 2020, Outside CEO Robin Thurston announced an industry-leading set of sustainability commitments, and we've already made significant progress against them. The three key commitments are:• Become climate positive by 2030 by working to lower our manufacturing footprint and neutralizing more than the balance that remains• Convert our Boulder, Colorado, headquarters to a zero waste and solar-powered facility• Eliminate 100 per cent of polybags from all of our publishing and mailing efforts

Closing Thoughts