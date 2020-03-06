Burning Question: How Do We Get More Women To Work in the Bike Industry?

The challenges women face in the bike industry are so complex and multifaceted that it's hard to narrow down a solution that would cover all the layers. However, when I reflect on my 15 year career in the bike industry, one of the most important components to helping me through has been rooted in mentorship - both in having good mentors and in having to redirect my career due to a lack of support and mentors.



When I got my first job at a local bike shop I had an incredible mentor who took me under her wing and taught me all about retail, merchandising, ordering, interacting with sales reps, customer service, mechanics... All of it.



As my career moved into the wholesale side of the industry as a sales rep for a bike company, I had co-workers who took the time to help me navigate the challenges of managing a sales territory and traveling alone.



When the time came to grow my side-hustle (mountain bike skills coaching) into a full-time career I looked to the other professional coaches I saw doing this and turned to many of them for insights and examples. I sought out sponsors who showed me they valued my mission and were willing to support my efforts (special shout out to SRAM, RockShox, & Transition Bikes).



As a business owner, I'm now positioned to be a mentor for all sorts of riders looking to expand their careers and develop themselves as coaches and riders. Thanks to the support I receive and the team I have, we are able to run a junior development team and mentor young riders. We show our junior team that the bike industry is a place that women have rad careers like being a skills coach, a freeride athlete, professional racer, shop mechanic, sales rep, product manager, or engineer. There are so many paths that are possible for women in our industry and trails are being blazed left and right.



If you find yourself in a position to mentor an eager study, do it. If you already do your part to bring up others, thank you.



If you find yourself sitting back expecting everyone to face struggles and injustices like you "had to" in order to get ahead, I challenge you to check yourself and the biases you carry and work to evolve so that you aren't a glass ceiling for the next person looking to come up.



To anyone reading this who wants to get into the industry or move up within their current role but feel like they don't have the support they need... Hit me up! Seriously, my personal email address is angi@radicalrootsmtb.com - send me your pitches, resumes, cover letters, etc and I will do my best to give you advice, insights, and support. Now by no means am I claiming to have all the answers... But I do have an incredible network of peers and mentors that I can turn to for help. — Angi Weston, Radical Roots MTB Coaching