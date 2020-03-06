Burning Question: How Do We Get More Women To Work in the Bike Industry?

When I tell people that I work for Pinkbike, I often get raised eyebrows. The mountain bike industry has a long history of being an old boys' club and the media side is no exception. Some people I assume I work in a frat house. I don't.
While we have a long ways to go as an industry and as a company, I honestly feel we're on the right path. We recently hired Christina Chappetta as our first full-time presenter, who joins me and a bunch of other super badass women here, like Sarah Lukas, Kate Gayton, Paula Moran, Janelle Lucas, Kelly Wiltshire, Melanie Jansen, Brie Forster, Georgia Yardley, Christie Gibbs, and Claire Ryan. More importantly, our opinions are respected and our feedback is valued.
Last year, I asked what we can do to get more women into cycling
and James Smurthwaite asked why there aren't more World Cup Downhill teams that sponsor women
and we got tons of interesting feedback.
This year, the message for International Women's Day
has to do with gender equality in the workforce. As one of a very small
number of female journalists in the mountain bike world and someone who has spent her entire career working in the bike industry, I feel a responsibility to share more women's stories, introduce more women to this sport that I love, and to get more women into the bike industry.
So, I reached out to some of the prominent women that currently work in the industry to get their thoughts on how to add to their ranks.
|The biggest issue for women in the bike industry is that we're an issue at all. It shouldn't be hard to find a job in leadership or engineering or management. It shouldn't be hard to find a bike that fits you and feels pretty good with minor tweaks out of the box. It shouldn't be a thing to have to ask to make as much money as men. It shouldn't be hard to find shoes to fit my tiny little feet. But these are all issues and they're real.
I feel super fortunate that I've been able to work may way through the rankings in the industry as a freelancer and marketer, but it hasn't been without a lot of unnecessary BS like unwanted advances, derogatory remarks, and a lot of cards stacked against me. Ultimately, I think we all just want the best people in all of the jobs and the fastest people will win the races, but without the community support in both of those areas, it will be a struggle. I DO believe we are going in the right direction but as an industry we need to continue to lift everyone up.—Lacy Kemp, Communications Manager at Kona Bicycles
|I think one roadblock facing women in the bike industry is the fact the media presence is still unequal. Granted, we’ve witnessed significant breakthroughs like Veronique Sandler’s movie Vision and the Women’s Freeride event Formation in the last few years, but we’re still far from true equality. Simply look at the number of women in most bike films? On average it’s about two or three. The industry needs to keep pushing to elevate female-led narratives, so women see themselves reflected in the industry. We need to move away from the stereotypical token-female narrative. If there’s anything that Formation taught us is that there’s a pool of women capable riding at an elite level and that there’s an audience craving to see it. I’d like to see more examples of women collaborating, pushing each other, and learning from each other. Topics like sisterhood and motherhood explored even more. That also goes for what's happening behind the lens. How many women do you see on set in film productions? Photographing marketing materials or at biking events? Where are the female DPs, directors, or producers? We need to support female filmakers, photographers, and creatives to showcase broader perspectives in storytelling. The two are connected.
To encourage more women to work in the bike industry start by showing women that they’re valued and belong. Create role models that young girls can aspire to. Highlight actual women within the industry like SRAM women’s event coordinator Sara Jarrell, Crankworx’s communication director Julia Montague, or bike coaches Lindsey Ritcher and Angi Weston. By doing so it shows girls that you don’t just have to be a racer to have a career within mountain biking. Bike companies should also look introspectively and acknowledge the number of women in positions of leadership. It's hard to elevate a group of people if there's no one directly representing them or can actually speak to their perspective.—Katie Lozancich, Teton Gravity Research Staff Writer & Photographer
|And as we have a small team and I’m not shy about sharing my thoughts and opinions, I also don’t want to have it (again, sadly) somehow backfire on me. But I do want to share this, albeit anonymous.
Now the reason I’d like to keep it anonymous is because, I kid you not, 90% of the time I even say the words ‘women or female’ I see the eyes of colleagues rolling to the very back of their heads, and mouths open wide to let out sighs. This is far from encouraging to continue to mention for each and every activation, partnership, athlete, ambassador, event, race, photoshoot, product design whatever it may be: should we perhaps include or use a woman? So when you see the eyes rolling for the umpteenth time, you just start to shut up.
Once, when chasing waterfalls in North Carolina, I walked back to the car with a new friend from a different bike brand. What she said I’ll never forget, and have made a personal mission to other women in the industry: as much I keep getting fed up with my job at times, the position that I am in does allow me to bring our company to women’s focused events, partner with women’s focused and showcase our female athletes. And if I were to go find another job, I might not get replaced with another male or female who cares about continuing this strategy. Never give up.
How can we get more women to work in the industry? Pick the best person for the job. But encourage the hiring team to look at a job description from different angles. Skills can be taught, traits not so much. So when a woman applies for a demo job, and her mechanic skills might not be as good as the guy from the shop with 13 years of wrenching experience, also dare to look at other qualities, and don’t always go for the easy and safe option. Take on that challenge, and be open to what else it might bring.
I have two final words: ROAM FEST. Hands down the best thing that happened to women, (men) and the bike event industry since fanny packs made their comeback.—Anonymous
|In my seven years working in the industry, I’ve definitely been in more than a few meetings where it’s felt like the old (male/bro) guard has bulldozed its way through discussions and decision-making. Thankfully, I have a boss who’s very progressive. He believed in me before I fully believed in myself. He’s really pushed me to find my voice in those moments and OWN IT. It’s empowered me to know that I belong, that what I have to say is valuable, and that sometimes I should be the one leading the conversation. What’s the takeaway here? We’re not all blessed with a great boss. But if you’re battling a case of imposter syndrome, dig into your network and find a mentor who can help you break through it.
So…how about a mentorship program for women in the bike industry? Let’s make it happen. I’m in.—Julia Montague, Crankworx Communications Manager
|From what I see, working as the Executive Director for the Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association, women in our community are creating a new mountain bike culture, or an evolved one. Membership in PORCA for the past 3 years has been 51% female. I think that is rare for a mountain bike association, I wish it wasn’t. I attest the equity in membership as a direct response to PORCA providing a welcoming environment, fuelled by inclusiveness and driven by a desire to be connected to community.
I think given the opportunity to create a new paradigm, women in my community have done just that. Almost 75% of PORCA’s Board and Committee Members are women and there have been more women than men as Directors since PORCA’s inception in 2016. It’s not to say that women are just doing it by themselves, the men in Pemberton are very supportive and proud of how kick ass our women’s riding community is. And it’s not just a gender specific problem within the mountain bike industry, although it’s easiest to see. We can all do a better job creating a more accessible mountain bike community, whether that be from a diversity or affordability point of view.—Bree Thorlakson, Executive Director, Pemberton Off-Road Cycling Association
|As a woman who joined the industry early on in her career, it became obvious very quickly that I was outnumbered in a big way. This can be intimidating for many women and may interfere with their desire to break the mold and choose a career in cycling. Since I began in 2014, I’ve seen more women out riding and taking positions within this industry, and I believe with passionate women in these positions we’re already making a change by proving we can not only play with, but compete with the boys. By showcasing our knowledge and abilities, I hope we are empowering and guiding future generations of women to see themselves not as outcasts or minorities in the industry, but as equal and capable individuals with a lot to give.—Megan Duehring, Bike Marketing/Event Specialist at Shimano
|The cycling industry has essentially remained in a bubble. This week’s vitriolic comments on Pinkbike prove that many folks remain resistant to the idea of a truly equal landscape for everyone participating, competing and working in our sport. Inclusion, early introduction to cycling, and having open conversations about the imbalances that exist to make things better for the future: these are easy places for all of us to start. We need to continue to have an open dialogue about gender equality in our industry if we ever want to evolve. I worked with the group of people at SRAM to put out the message of commitments made for International Women’s Day this past Monday. The comments that resulted from the coverage here on Pinkbike are proof of why we need to commit ourselves to a better way forward. How can cycling evolve if it’s stuck in an echo chamber that only speaks to 50.4% of the world’s population? This isn’t preaching or virtue signaling: it’s doing business in the modern age, regardless of if it hurts the feelings of trolls out there.
I have been lucky to touch the bike industry in different ways over the years. When I was racing a handful of years ago, I was added to the first ever all-women’s EWS team with SRAM | RockShox and Juliana, which was a unique program at the time. It showed that prospects for female athletes in the sport were growing. Since then, I see more women being signed with real contracts as professional athletes than ever before, but there’s still a road ahead. A lot of the challenge in a sport like mountain biking is that the base of talent at the grassroots level isn’t there to replace our elite athletes yet. This is an area of opportunity – there are examples in snowboarding and skiing that show early investment in getting kids into the sport have impacted the numbers of female participation in the long term. This could affect our numbers in the workforce as well – elite athletes inspire future mountain bikers, and mountain bikers make up a lot of our workforce.
It would be amiss not to acknowledge that women shooting for senior positions in the industry have to work harder and be willing to do more to be noticed for our efforts, but I’m not going to waste time complaining about it. Women and men who are willing to put in the time and the effort to explore diverse ways of leading and who are willing to improve upon the status quo will pave the way for equality for future generations in this business.—Sarah Leishman, Global MTB Communications Manager, SRAM
|For Juliana Bicycles, every day is International Women’s Day. We use all 365 days of the year to promote, support and bring awareness to women’s cycling.
At Juliana/Santa Cruz Bicycles, our workforce is approximately 21% women.
How do we get more women in? Well, for one, we need them to apply for job openings across engineering, sales, marketing, demand planning, production, etc.. The complicated reality is that if they don't apply, we can't hire them. We recognize that there are various reasons women don't apply for jobs in the bike industry at the same rate as men. This means that as a whole, we also need to encourage more diversity in our applications, recruit outside of our communities, and continue the systemic changes that make everyone feel like there's a seat at the table for them in the bike industry. In the interview Pinkbike ran earlier this week, Ken Lousberg, CEO of SRAM, spoke to these points and offered great ideas as they apply to hiring for STEM positions.
One tip for women is to nurture your relationships, both with women and men. There is a lot to be learned from friends and colleagues. Find allies who are smarter than you and you will learn a lot -- a really smart woman I met said to spend 10% of your time on your network, and I don’t mean social media. Opportunities arise in unexpected places. Don't be afraid to say yes to those opportunities, but don't be afraid to say no either.
Many people have done a good deal of work to get more women into the bike industry. There are great programs that are producing results, such as the UBI scholarship program sponsored by QBP and SRAM. There are industry gatherings of women at bike events with roundtables to gather ideas and help them see a path to elevated positions. On the riding side, SRAM's women's program helps get women into the cycling pipeline both as riders and coaches.
We all need to work on getting more women and girls into cycling, from bike companies and media to advocacy groups. We need to show women in our content and advertising. We need to keep supporting women’s events and race teams. We need to make sure women aren't just an afterthought. Women are half of the population. We can all work together. After all, a rising tide raises all ships. Or bikes in this case.—Elayna Caldwell, Juliana Bicycles General Manager
|I’ve been in the industry for just over a decade, from positions on the advocacy side, marketing, and product design at Norco. Years ago I was asked on an almost weekly basis ‘if I rode’ when I’d meet new people in a professional capacity. It drove me crazy. Now as time has gone on, I don’t get asked as much, or see the same surprise when people look at my business card and learn that, ‘yes, I’m a product manager too. Not ‘just’ a sales girl.’ Maybe that change is from how I hold myself, but I believe it is because it is becoming more common to see women in high power and technical-driven positions all over the industry. It is being normalized, thanks to companies like SRAM and RockShox.
How do we get even more awesome women and people of diversity working in the cycling industry? I think its really complex, but also really simple. Apply for jobs!
I think the longer I work in the ‘biz and meet more people all over the world, you realize that everyone comes in with different backgrounds and strengths, but ultimately we’re all here because we’re passionate about riding. To get more women working in the industry - especially in product design and management where you can really have an impact - I think you need to put yourself out there and apply for jobs you might not be 100% sure you’re qualified for. Work in a bike shop, in sales or field marketing, do whatever you can do get your foot in the door and get experience under your belt. And to those who are hiring and expanding your teams, think outside the box when you’re interviewing candidates: look for different and new skillsets other than the sea of flat brimmed, flannel-clad bros. It will diversity your team and bring new opinions - you’ll be stronger for it.—Rachael de Visser, Product Manager at Norco Bicycles
|I've been the bike industry for 20 years and seen some big changes and growth. We are seeing more women than ever enter into the industry. Do I think we are equal? No, there is definitely more room for growth in upper-level management. I believe in order to continue down our current trajectory, women need to work together alongside our male counterparts. This is not an us and against them situation and it's about finding ways to bring awareness to everyone and willingness to work together. Those inside the industry need to invite women to apply for available jobs and give opportunities for additional education.
It takes people in upper management to strongly advocate and elevate qualified women. It takes companies like Santa Cruz/Juliana to take the initiative to hire more women, offer equal pay, and create policies around not just maternity leave but paternity leave as well.—Kelli Emmett, Juliana Bicycles Brand Manager
|The challenges women face in the bike industry are so complex and multifaceted that it's hard to narrow down a solution that would cover all the layers. However, when I reflect on my 15 year career in the bike industry, one of the most important components to helping me through has been rooted in mentorship - both in having good mentors and in having to redirect my career due to a lack of support and mentors.
When I got my first job at a local bike shop I had an incredible mentor who took me under her wing and taught me all about retail, merchandising, ordering, interacting with sales reps, customer service, mechanics... All of it.
As my career moved into the wholesale side of the industry as a sales rep for a bike company, I had co-workers who took the time to help me navigate the challenges of managing a sales territory and traveling alone.
When the time came to grow my side-hustle (mountain bike skills coaching) into a full-time career I looked to the other professional coaches I saw doing this and turned to many of them for insights and examples. I sought out sponsors who showed me they valued my mission and were willing to support my efforts (special shout out to SRAM, RockShox, & Transition Bikes).
As a business owner, I'm now positioned to be a mentor for all sorts of riders looking to expand their careers and develop themselves as coaches and riders. Thanks to the support I receive and the team I have, we are able to run a junior development team and mentor young riders. We show our junior team that the bike industry is a place that women have rad careers like being a skills coach, a freeride athlete, professional racer, shop mechanic, sales rep, product manager, or engineer. There are so many paths that are possible for women in our industry and trails are being blazed left and right.
If you find yourself in a position to mentor an eager study, do it. If you already do your part to bring up others, thank you.
If you find yourself sitting back expecting everyone to face struggles and injustices like you "had to" in order to get ahead, I challenge you to check yourself and the biases you carry and work to evolve so that you aren't a glass ceiling for the next person looking to come up.
To anyone reading this who wants to get into the industry or move up within their current role but feel like they don't have the support they need... Hit me up! Seriously, my personal email address is angi@radicalrootsmtb.com - send me your pitches, resumes, cover letters, etc and I will do my best to give you advice, insights, and support. Now by no means am I claiming to have all the answers... But I do have an incredible network of peers and mentors that I can turn to for help.—Angi Weston, Radical Roots MTB Coaching
|In my opinion, challenges facing women in our industry are vast and systemic, and require a bigger conversation about what equity looks like for women within the cycling industry. There is a lot of talk about equality, but equality only aims to promote fairness, and it will only work if everyone starts from the same place. Looking historically at the lack of support and representation of women and especially of people of color in the bike industry, it begs the question, is equal enough?
I am fortunate that I work for Liv, a brand that was founded by a woman and is led by women today. Instead of having to determine what percentage of a finite-amount of resources should be allocated to supporting women vs. men’s programs, we get to dedicate 100% of our time, energy, and resources to support women in cycling. These investments show up in many different ways, and we’re excited that in 2020:
* Liv has grown our Liv Racing roster to 17 riders, with all 14 returning from last year. We also have two women employed full-time on the road to support this program as our team mechanic and team manager.
* Liv is the Official Women’s Partner of the Enduro World Series, and has posted the championship’s only all-female line-up.
* Liv entered the second year supporting our WorldTour team CCC-Liv, featuring 15 of the world’s most promising female road cyclists, including four new riders for this year.
* Liv will continue our investment in successful women’s-only activations at global cycling events such as our Liv A-Line Women’s Only Session at Crankworx Whistler, and new additions including women’s-only rides at every stop of the Enduro World Series, and increased on-site activation as a Silver-level sponsor of the Sea Otter Classic.
* Liv has expanded our partnership with Ladies AllRide to be global in scope, better enabling them to grow the community of women mountain bikers around the world.
* Each year, our global team of female designers, engineers, athletes, and marketers bring our bikes and gear to life, and we also host women’s-only media launches for editors from around the world that include female guides, mechanics, photographers and even swag from women-owned businesses.
But that’s certainly not enough, and we know that we can all do better. Last year we co-hosted a dinner for women at Crankworx Whistler, and we realized that creating space for women in the cycling industry is rarely done, but desperately needed. Armed with a growing body of evidence to inform us, a group of us also met in December as part of the Women’s Off-Road Cycling Congress, and we agreed that greater collaboration and working together will be what’s critical to successfully growing our reach to new audiences.
And while I know there are many men out there advocating for women and greater inclusivity (thank you!) perhaps it’s time we try a new approach, because if we don’t, our industry will become more irrelevant and stale to those we need most, and that won’t serve any of us.—Brook Hopper, Liv Global Marketing Manager
|I repetitively receive the question, “What is in this for me?” after every presentation, post, or media article that is published about the work that the SRAM Women’s Program is doing. On a very basic level, getting more women on bikes and into cycling grows the industry and the overall revenue possibilities for all companies, businesses, and organizations involved. As a consumer, no matter your gender, race, choosen cycling discipline, or level of ability this means access to more innovative products because companies have more resources to create and market products to you.
On a more personal level, and in response to the continual backlash against women’s programs and initiatives in the industry, this is my question back to all consumers, no matter their gender, race, choosen cycling discipline, or level of ability:
Why the opposition to more opportunities for people to ride bikes? Specific to women’s program, why wouldn’t you want your mom, sister, girlfriend, wife, partner and/or daughter to have an opportunity to ride a bike?
The question as to whether we absolutely need specific programs for people who identify as female is a good question. We need diverse programs for men, women, coed, and everything in-between. I think that many times when a majority audience hears about programming that is focused on a group that they don’t immediately identify with, they feel threatened.
I get it.
I have felt threatened my entire career by limited opportunities for me to do the things that I am passionate about – being a bicycle mechanic and eventually landing a career in the cycling industry – presented a very slim chance of manifesting for a woman in the bicycle industry. I knew if I wanted my dreams to come true I would have to work harder, perform better, and struggle to find ways to be recognized for the same work as my male counterparts. Would I trade my struggles and successes that have brought me to this point in my career? No. Will I stop being a supporter of creating change in an industry that desperately needs it? Hell no! How do I think the women (and men) in the industry could come together to get more women in the bike industry? We can all start by being supportive of each other and not looking at the addition of women or other marginalized groups in the workplace as a threat. WE ARE A TEAM. If we don’t support each other and celebrate each other’s successes and help each other through our struggles, then we all are missing the point.—Sara Jarrell, SRAM Women's Program Coordinator
|The most important focus in my mind is how we evolve the conversation and ensure that the women and people we depict in our marketing are relatable and the stories we tell are attainable. To evolve the conversation, I think we have to look at how we are not only finding ways to include women but other underrepresented communities as well - people of color, LGBTQ. We are falling short if we aren’t including everyone who is underrepresented. By all of us working together and fighting for each other, we create more space and opportunity for everyone.—Janette Sherman, TRUE Communications
|I have been running programs reliant on sponsorship dollars and have worked closely with over 20 brands in the bike industry since 2003. Up until recently, I didn't know many women who were in a position to make budget decisions. I asked for funding to start a women's program for years with no luck. I also tried to convince marketing managers I would be a great ambassador for the sport. Without championship titles or accolades, I wanted companies to believe in the power of a passionate mountain biker openly addressing the emotional component of mountain biking to help attract more women to the sport. Nobody seemed to understand my vision.
At the end of 2014 a female marketing manager at Liv cycling understood and even shared my vision, so in 2015 Liv became title sponsor of our Ladies AllRide Mountain Bike Skills Camps. This was around the time SRAM had hired a female marketing director and they stepped up as presenting sponsor. Suddenly my dreams were coming true and I believe some of it had to do with women in leadership roles understanding and believing in my mission to make mountain biking less intimidating for women.
I think Liv in particular has provided a space where women feel a little more welcomed into a male-dominated sport. I know at our camps when women see other women excel at something there is a "if she can do it, I can do it" mentality that many women might not feel with men. I understand it's up to us as individuals to go after what we want in life, but I think a challenge for women getting into the bike industry was that they simply weren't seeing many other women working at companies, which may have been a deterrent for them believing they could get jobs there. With that said, I do see more and more bike companies hiring women in management roles and supporting women's programs. I also have to say we currently work with many awesome decision-making men in the industry who believe in our mission and fully support us. I think the solution is upon us because I'm seeing more companies make the effort to help women feel welcomed into the sport.—Lindsey Richter, Ladies AllRide Coaching
|This was a topic of conversation at the Women's Off-Road Cycling Congress in 2019. Female-identifying professionals already in the industry will immediately identify the importance of networking amongst peers to maintain and grow opportunities. This is a difficult conversation, because there are different layers of challenge for women in the industry, beginning with the unavoidable topic of "bro culture".
It sounds trite, but it comes up: do we, as an industry, suspend our assumptions and really listen to women about their experiences? The reality is, if we respond to the concerns of "women" - support for families, respect for diversity, sustainable compensation, work/life balance - we actually respond to the concerns of the entire industry's workforce. My honest opinion is that women are in a unique position to influence overall positive change for the cycling industry, and a lot of amazing women are already doing so at a lot of companies and organizations.—Elorie Slater, Marketing Manager at Pivot Cycles
Hailey Elise
|I think the challenges women face are the same ones that men face when it comes to entering an industry. Talent, character, etc., all come into consideration. However, I think why we don't see as many women in the mountain bike industry and the action sports industry as a whole is around awareness and interest. If we showcase that it is possible to enter this industry and be successful, then of course more women will follow suit.
I would like to challenge industry members, brands, and thought leaders to stop saying they are "trying" to demonstrate equal representation and involve more women by actually do work to make this happen. This means refraining from the taking the easy route and instead, reaching out to women with expertise in a specific area (photography, clinics, coaching, management, etc.) to find out about other women with developing skill sets, creating environments that foster inclusivity, and making an effort to build relationships with both sexes, not just hiring the homies.—Hailey Elise, Rider & Phoographer
