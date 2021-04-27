Burning Question: How Long Are Bike Shop Service Lead Times Right Now?

Fanatik Bike Co - Bellingham, Washington, USA

With the bike boom making shops more slammed than a roadie's stem, we wanted to hear straight from the source: How long would it take to get some bike work done?We've heard rumors of shops that have been scheduling repairs so far in advance that a customer might as well build a whole new bike out of zip ties in the meantime, and other rumors of shops that seem more or less unaffected by the surge in mountain biking participation, so we reached out to a selection of bike shops with some questions.It's worth noting that although we reached out to shops worldwide, the responses below are all from shops in North America. We will update this article if we receive other responses from regions not yet featured, as we aim to accurately represent the state of the global bike shop industry.

How far out are you scheduling for major bike tune-ups?

Right now, we are about four weeks out for major, mountain-bike-specific tune-ups. Certain tune-ups might take longer if we have to order parts, such as full-bearing replacement kits.

How far out are you scheduling for minor bike work?

We always have one mechanic stationed out front to handle minor bike work. We have a large garage door where the mechanic sets up and checks in bikes throughout the day. They can replace broken parts, adjust drivetrains, install new tires, etc, as time permits. This is done on a first come first serve basis. On the weekends, we prioritize on-the-spot work, and always have at least two mechanics on hand. There is typically a steady flow of riders who are trying to get up to Galbraith or any of the other local trail networks and just need some minor adjustments.

Why are shops so busy right now?

There seem to be a multitude of factors that have made things extra hectic for us. The pandemic drove more people outside last year than we can remember in recent history. This week, Governor Inslee has urged Washingtonians to “take it outside,” in regard to gatherings and recreation, which mirrors advice experts have been expressing for the past year. Over that time, many people who haven’t been on their bikes in quite a while have rediscovered their love of riding and have found that their bikes are in disrepair. More people riding means more bikes needing service.

How are supply chain issues affecting service delays?

Supply issues haven’t affected servicing bikes for us as much as it has affected our custom-built mountain bikes. While our turnaround time on a custom build might normally be fairly short, that is largely dependent on the accessibility of parts. We have customers going with their second or third choice on parts in hopes of getting their bikes shipped sooner.

Any other bike shop state of the union thoughts?

Flagstaff Bicycle Revolution - Flagstaff, Arizona, USA

Bike shops seem to be doing quite well for themselves currently. The challenge many of us will face will be to keep this momentum going in the years following this spike in business. At Fanatik, we have the opportunity to reach a large population of new riders. We are excited to help welcome more people into the sport, but we also have a responsibility to balance those efforts with continued appreciation towards the customers who have been with us for a long time. Despite our large web presence, we are still a local bike shop serving a vast community of cyclists.

How far out are you scheduling for major bike tuneups?

This year, with the ever increasing demand, we are experimenting with some new service models. The traditional first come first serve check in model and an appointment based model. We are allowing a small number of appointments per day but they can only be scheduled after the current checkin turnaround time. First come first serve is already much busier than normal, with April averaging 7-14 day turnarounds. Some exquisite spring weather and drier than normal trails are definitely a factor. Our appointment option is already booked out into mid-May.

How far out are you scheduling for minor bike work?

If we can tackle it on the spot, then we will. If we can’t, it gets checked in or we schedule an appointment.

Why are shops so busy right now?

The Covid-19 induced bike boom brought large numbers of new cyclists into the sport and into our doors. Majority of these riders are inexperienced and need assistance on a myriad of bike topics. While we are adjusting to handle the increased demand, the positive takeaway for us is that all of these new participants appear to be stoked on the sport and are eager for another season's riding. When the big rush of bike sales started around this time last year, we were worried that this would be a flash in the pan and that all these sweet bikes would become dust collectors in your neighbor's garage. At least in our community, this doesn’t appear to be the case.

How are supply chain issues affecting service delays?

Massively. When parts are scarce, bikes take longer to fix. It also forces us to get creative and find some alternative solutions to keep your bike rolling while we wait on parts. Being good neighbors to the other shops in town has been crucial as we search for parts that they might have in stock, and we may have something that they need.

Any other bike shop state of the union thoughts?

Missoula Bicycle Works - Missoula, Montana, USA

Before we go any further, it's worth mentioning that the Missoula Bicycle Works Instagram is amazing.

I personally think 2021 is going to wilder than 2020 for bike shops. With bikes and parts scarcely available, and all of these new riders itching for help, service, and fresh gear, it's going to be trying times for shop employees. It’s easier to say, “be compassionate” than to do it, but I think it will be an important thing to practice for both customers and employees. We all just want to help you find your next dream bike, or to keep your current rig in prime riding condition. But it’s gonna be harder and busier than ever this year. Stay stoked and happy trails.

How far out are you scheduling for major bike tuneups?

We are currently going about 3-4 weeks out. We are doing about double the amount of repairs per day as we would be doing in a "normal" year. In the past if we were booked out two weeks we are stressed out.

How far out are you scheduling for minor bike work?

We are able to get to small stuff like flat fixes we are able to get to the same day. But since we are so backed up on major repairs we are having people leave their bike for a day or two to get something done that we would usually do on the same day, like chain installation, brake pad installation, wheel truing, etc.

Why are shops so busy right now?

Our region has had a huge population boom in the past year with new people moving from the cities to the small town to get away from Covid. The allure of cheaper housing, remote work, and the opportunity to live in the mountains has created a boom inside of a boom for our city. Everyone here has a bike or has a friend that just got a new one so they want a new one. We also saw a lot of people lose their prefered way of working out like going to the gym or spin class so they saw biking as a great way to get out and exercise.

How are supply chain issues affecting service delays?

Since we are so far out it gives us a little buffer room to try and find certain parts or we have to tell the customer to try and source the part online. That is unfortunate to send people to the online stores but people seem to be appreciative of you helping them find the part. But there are some items that are just getting harder and harder to find like chains and brake pads, those are things that every bike will wear out if it is ridden and it is frustrating not having those basics readily available.

Any other bike shop state of the union thoughts?

Wear items like chains are among the most difficult parts for shops to stock right now.

University Bicycles - Boulder, Colorado, USA

As an industry as a whole we are not set up to handle this level of back orders and looking 1.5-2 years in the future. Is this boom going to continue? Do I need to stock up for this kind of continued growth 2 years from now? We are having to place orders for all of 2022 in April of 2021. That means no special orders for someone looking for their dream bike.

How far out are you scheduling for major bike tuneups?

We are scheduling 2 weeks out for repairs.

How far out are you scheduling for minor bike work?

We do most minor repairs on the spot, if they are going to take more than 10-15 minutes, we schedule them 2 weeks out.

Why are shops so busy right now?

The global pandemic has proven cycling to be one the safest activities for people to do. They can maintain social distance while getting exercise and having fun. This has created a large spike in demand for new bike sales, and repairs. Locally, we had multiple bike shops shut down or restructure, so we are absorbing a large number of new clients.

How are supply chain issues affecting service delays?

We are running out of parts that we are accustomed to having in stock. That means we are pivoting to different brands and suppliers to try and keep bikes running. It also means that clients are having to deal with nagging issues while waiting for parts to come into stock. There is also a growing list of clients that have unrideable bikes and are waiting for essential parts. While that list of clients is small, we have concerns about our ability to fix issues for clients as they arise throughout our busy season.

Any other bike shop state of the union thoughts?

RideHub Cafe - Squamish, British Columbia, Canada

The pandemic has proven bike shops to be an essential business. The skilled labor of quality bicycle mechanics and the presence of brick and mortar bike shopsare extremely important to the cycling community. Shops that can provide high quality customer service are thriving, while other shops are struggling with the demand.The service provided by a good bike shop is even more important as new bike sales have shifted more to a direct to consumer model. People who bought their bike directly from the manufacturer still need help with service issues. Along with that, sometimes people just need to buy a tube or some sealant and not wait for shipping.

How far out are you scheduling for major bike tuneups?

1 week.

How far out are you scheduling for minor bike work?

1 to 2 days.

Why are shops so busy right now?

Lots of new people into the sport.

How are supply chain issues affecting service delays?

It's been tough, but we saw it coming and ordered ahead.

Any other bike shop state of the union thoughts?

Well, our shop is diverse as we are also a cafe and hub for riders in Squamish, if we don't have a part a friend of a friend might and we are really working to keep everyone on bikes and keep the community vibe high.