Burning Question: How Much Do Water Bottles Influence Frame Design?

Dec 27, 2021
by Matt Beer  

THE
BURNING
QUESTION
Nukeproof Giga


"Can you fit a water bottle in that frame?" is one of the most frequently asked questions I overhear at trailheads and see in the comments sections of Pinkbike articles when the plastic vessel is absent on a bike. "Should a standard water bottle fit?" might be the more appropriate question manufacturers and consumers alike should be asking. Sure, hydration is essential, but longer rides require you to carry a pack or resort to overstuffed chamois pockets regardless of the frame storage. Henry Quinney asked the Pinkbike audience their take on the importance of water bottle capacity and its influence on purchasing a bike back in January of this year.

Think back to Yeti's SB66, a proven EWS race winner and popular long travel enduro bike, which only had mounting bolts under the downtube, and compare that to their SB150. Yeti specifically built the bike around its ability to carry a bottle inside the front triangle and then configured their Switch Infinity suspension design. To squeeze everything in there, the bottle runs tight to the shock and downtube took two drastic bends to get around the dilemma.


Dual link and 4-bar designs like Santa Cruz, Kona, Transition, Norco, and Specialized (the list goes on and on) have it easy, or do they? Trek's design team was challenged to fit a standard 650ml water bottle inside the front triangle on the smaller size Top Fuels, so they curved the top tube to avoid jacking the standover height.

They don't come any larger than this! Even XXL Geometron owners have to get creative as the swing link moves the shock in the front triangle.
Single-pivot simplicity sorted.

So, why not just lay out your suspension first, sculpt the tube shapes, and form your own water bottle? How vital is it to have a standard water bottle that costs five dollars when the entire bike can cost upwards of five figures? Why is a bottle with a flip-top cap under the downtube unacceptable? Are mountain bikers' priorities straight or are we too concerned about appearance? Is a cheap, standard size water bottle housed inside the front triangle more important than the correct pivot placement?

We reached out to a few brands to see how they approach designing a frame with storage in mind and what kind of constraints they prioritize.




Chris Cocalis - President/CEO of Pivot Cycles

How much do water bottles actually influence frame design?


Massively! It is definitely a top priority.

Could you speak to why or why not your brand has made this such a priority?


Although hip bags and hydration packs are still important for longer rides, the customer preference has definitely shifted from carrying things on their body to carrying as much as possible on the bike. For customers, being able to carry a water bottle has moved from not so important to near the top of their list.

If your brand has made it a priority, at what lengths did you have to go to in order to work around the packaging constraints, ie: changing geometry like standover height, downtube angles or tube shaping, and possibly kinematics?


It was a key driver in changing our designs completely from having shocks located under the top tube to a vertical shock design. Of course there were other factors involved as to how and why we could improve our overall design with this change. However, the combination of water bottle, increased tool storage placement and stand-over were leading factors.

It is something that we will continue to focus on. We want to try and find even better solutions and/or more capacity in the future.

The previous generation Firebird had water bottle storage underneath the downtube, but the 2022 Firebird has been reconfigured to follow the suspension layout of Pivot's shorter travel bikes.


Have you ever thought of creating your own proprietary water bottle, like YT has done in the past? Why is there such resistance to this if the frame could be built with less complication?


Absolutely! Although water bottles have typically been thought of as a universal size and a somewhat disposable item, I do think that the possibility exists to do something unique that better takes into account modern mountain bikes chassis dimensions and constraints while offering good capacity and ease of use.

Frame storage, either internal or external, is a hot selling feature right now. Do you see this as a necessity, like water bottle storage?


It’s not quite the same necessity as water bottle storage, but a really nice thing to have. With internal frame storage, there’s really a decision to be made between the balance of the frame's structural integrity and weight. From Pivot’s side, we always want to optimize the frame structure, plus we want to have great tool accessibility and ease of use. If you need a tool, having it on the bike is great but if you have to take time to get it out and unwrap everything to get at it and/or assemble the tool then it really loses that efficiency. That’s why we have the Pivot dock tool system. We have different options that work with mounts on the frame which allows us to develop different tools and different external storage options that are quiet, secure and really easy to use.

If so, how much time do engineers and product managers put into building this and what are the major limitations?


Just like water bottle access, it’s an important part of the design process to fit everything on the frame, account for future tool options and to make sure the rider has everything they typically carry for on-trail repairs and adjustments. If you can only get 90% of it onto the bike and wind up having to still carry a few things, it kind of defeats the purpose. Major limitations are always space and clearance issues with other parts. This is always worse on the smallest frames so we optimize for those first.




Ken Perras - Product Line Manager at Rocky Mountain Bicycles

How much do water bottles actually influence frame design?


It holds a high degree of importance for all relevant platforms where the intended use cases defined during the product definition stage include the need for hydration.

Could you speak to why or why not your brand has made this such a priority?


We need to hydrate while we ride and wearing a hydration backpack isn’t always the best way to achieve this.

If your brand has made it a priority, at what lengths did you have to go to in order to work around the packaging constraints, ie: changing geometry like standover height, downtube angles or tube shaping, and possibly kinematics?


Water bottle placement doesn’t affect geometry as good geometry ranks higher than the ability to carry a bottle. Good kinematics also rank higher, as well as industrial design. Comparatively, the ability to carry a water bottle inside the frame tubes ranks lower, but the ranking score is still high. It’s important to recognize that it is better, in a commercial sense (driven by consumer choice) to create a well balanced design that satisfies all criteria rather than create a design that compromises too much on some criteria in favour of others. A good example of this would be the 2018-2021 Element, where industrial design was visibly compromised in order to satisfy the 2 bottle criteria. Fast forward to today, with more time, we were able to achieve a more polished version with the 2022 version. While including bottles on frames requires a detailed look, we include this spec from the onset, so the work to make it happen is reduced.

Photo credit Dane Perras
All the water bottles. Photo Credit: Dane Perras

Have you ever thought of creating your own proprietary water bottle, like YT has done in the past? Why is there such resistance to this if the frame could be built with less complication?


We have thought about it in the past. However, as our designs evolve we’ve learned to work with the current, most popular, bottle sizes. We prioritize having consumer friendly designs which means that we constantly seek to reduce proprietary components used on or with our bikes.

Frame storage, either internal or external, is a hot selling feature right now. Do you see this as a necessity, like water bottle storage?


A necessity, no. On-frame storage solutions are at a good place right now with the ability to carry ride essentials such as a spare tube, tool, puncture repair kit, and water. Having in-tube storage has some benefits such as the ability to carry your items in a sheltered space, and possibly increasing your carrying capacity, but it comes at a cost and weight penalty. This is not for everyone. Additionally, it should be noted that there are quite a few brands jumping onboard with in-tube storage solutions but we feel that they are hastily executed and not necessarily as useful as they can be, so the addition of one would be a net negative in this scenario.

One thing that external storage doesn’t work for is storing larger, irregular shaped items such as a jacket or spare gloves. These need to be kept clean and dry, so they need to be put in a frame bag, which most high performance MTBs won’t be able to accommodate, or inside the frame. This is where a well executed design will pay dividends for this common cycling scenario.

Finally kudos to Specialized for driving this innovation.




Julien Boulais - Brand and Product Marketing Director at Devinci Cycles

How much do water bottles actually influence frame design?


They are a deliverable of the project like many other criteria, such as tire clearance, chainring clearance, desired travel, etc. It is something that will influence the shock positioning and other key considerations in design just as much as any other criteria.

Could you speak to why or why not your brand has made this such a priority?


Drinking water is pretty high on the list of priority to stay alive, or simply to perform well while doing physical activity. Most people will see the majority of their rides fit within the ‘’one bottle of water’’ range and therefore it is a practical solution to pack less on the rider.

If your brand has made it a priority, at what lengths did you have to go to in order to work around the packaging constraints, ie: changing geometry like standover height, downtube angles or tube shaping, and possibly kinematics?


We would not prioritize water bottle fit vs function of the suspension system or the geometry, but so far we have always been able to get all the suspension characteristics and the geo we are looking for while still fitting the water bottle. Our Split Pivot suspension platform allows for that without unnecessary complications.

Have you ever thought of creating your own proprietary water bottle, like YT has done in the past? Why is there such resistance to this if the frame could be built with less complication?


We never saw the need because we have always been able to achieve what we were looking for while still fitting regular sized bottles, especially with side load bottle cage. It would not bring added benefit to our platform. Also, we think proprietary bottles are a good idea in theory but not practical in real life situations. For example, everyone already has a lot of regular sized bottles, they are cheap and you can get them anywhere. If you forget yours it’s easy to source another one. Let's save our ‘’proprietary’’ items for more useful topics. I think the bike industry has enough proprietary standards as it is.

Frame storage, either internal or external, is a hot selling feature right now. Do you see this as a necessity, like water bottle storage?


Definitely an interesting solution. Same logic of removing some of these items from the rider. Making sure you don’t forget them because they are always on the bike.

If so, how much time do engineers and product managers put into building this and what are the major limitations?


This one definitely requires more time than the water bottle fit. The biggest limitation would be navigating other brand’s patents to bring the best solution.



Nukeproof Giga
Nukeproof took a unique approach and cleverly used the void space in the downtube on the Giga to cradle a water bottle.
Specialized, the winner of on-board storage, changed the game with their SWAT box system. All frame sizes have room for a bottle inside the front triangle, plus you can store tools, snacks, and other items in the downtube.



Steve Saletnik - Trail and Gravity Product Manager at Specialized Bicycles

How much do water bottles actually influence frame design?


Water bottles are just one part of the balancing act when designing a bike. It’s not “free” to get a bottle inside the front triangle on a full suspension bike but our team views it as a necessity so it does influence our packaging and layout.

Could you speak to why or why not your brand has made this such a priority?


We like to talk to riders about what they value and having a full size bottle (or two, depending on the chassis) inside the front triangle is something riders almost universally agree on as a priority. There are not many scenarios like this in the mountain bike world. We can’t recall seeing any Pinkbike comments hating on water bottles on bikes, so this is an easy call for our team to make.

If your brand has made it a priority, at what lengths did you have to go to in order to work around the packaging constraints, ie: changing geometry like standover height, downtube angles or tube shaping, and possibly kinematics?


Ride quality is our top priority so we start with our desired kinematic hardpoints and then our engineers and designers work together to Tetris in the rest from there. Every frame layout and size is different and how the priorities stack up from there changes by the project. Things can get pretty heated debating the best way to do it but it’s all driven by trying to achieve the perfect blend for the riders.

Have you ever thought of creating your own proprietary water bottle, like YT has done in the past? Why is there such resistance to this if the frame could be built with less complication?


Our side loading water bottle cage really helps in this scenario. It is very secure, provides easy access with both right and left hand options depending on rider preference, and allows for use of a standard size water bottle. The side loading feature makes working around the packaging constraints a bit easier, and not having to look for a specific bottle to go with your bike is convenient. Plus our SBC water bottles are pretty nice! If you are dying to have a proprietary water bottle we developed a bonus soft flask that fits in inside the SWAT storage area in the carbon Stupjumper EVO frame, allowing for another 22 ounces worth of water carrying capability in your frame.

Frame storage, either internal or external, is a hot selling feature right now. Do you see this as a necessity, like water bottle storage?


This depends on the specific bike and rider experience we are designing around and the goals of the bike. We produced our first chassis with SWAT frame storage on the carbon Stumpjumper back in 2016, and have been refining it ever since on our carbon trail bikes. The new Stumpjumper EVO alloy models are our first foray into SWAT storage in an aluminum frame. Safe to say we see the value in SWAT storage and will continue to develop it in our bikes where riders are asking for it. It is really nice to ride without a pack and still have all the snacks.

If so, how much time do engineers and product managers put into building this and what are the major limitations?


The team here puts a great deal of effort into engineering and developing our SWAT systems. Again, we put ride quality first so getting the frame stiffness dialed in and keeping the frame light and strong are important and not a simple task when opening a big hole in the downtube. We’ve also tailored our solutions specifically to the frame material to make them as efficient as possible- what works on a carbon bike could plug and play into an alloy bike, but there would be too many compromises (like weight) to be acceptable. Making the system as user friendly as possible is also something we are very sensitive too, so an ample sized opening that allows for getting cargo in and out easily, and an intuitive interface that is robust for the frame and the door. Cable management in the downtube also becomes more important so storage space can be optimized and things like painting have to be addressed as there are more intricate masking operations needed. There are a lot of competing interests here that require attention on the design, engineering and testing fronts but the end results are worth it.




Rob Sherratt - Global Marketing Manager at Nukeproof

How much do water bottles actually influence frame design?


The humble water bottle… in recent years they have become a “must have” on all frames. You only need to look 5-8 years ago and riders were evolving to all carry bum bags/ hydration packs. Maybe with the development of enduro racing that has given trail riders a “look” of what they want / need. As racers have shed packs and looked for other solutions, it’s been a good design evolution to develop “on bike storage”. Hydration is obviously a key element, so there has been the return to a water bottle being an essential. Therefore, our frames have had to evolve. For the latest generation frames, packaging around a “readily available” bottle was an essential part of the design brief. Ideally a 750ml bottle was preferred, but in some cases, like the Megawatt, we reduced that to a 550ml and designed a special mount to best use the space. In an extreme case of the Giga, the downtube features a concave recess which was designed into the mold. When paired with our side loading cage allows riders to fit a 750ml bottle in all frame sizes (Small-XXL). As a side loading cage was essential, we even include this cage as standard. I suppose it's only similar to cars/vans having evolved to include cup holders as an essential item.

Could you speak to why or why not your brand has made this such a priority?


Consumer feedback has been key. We listened to and read about what our customers were asking for. We spent years reading “it’s not got a bottle holder” on the V3 Megas so something had to give (there is actually a thread on 3D printed mounts for the older Mega, which is actually a pretty cool read). As said before, it was also the evolution of our athletes' demands and our own riding too. We all wanted to ride with a more minimalist approach. Looking back to the 2017 EWS season, Sam was riding with a pack all the time at the EWS. Move forwards to 2018 where he had stash-style bib shorts and frame straps – he’d stash two 750ml flexi-flasks in his bibs. Then a frame strap for spares and a OneUp tool - that was 90% of what he needed in general. He even packed his peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in his bibs too. Move forwards to the V4 and he can move some of the weight onto the frame for his stash bibs and use these for essentials. What the pros wear gives the look of what our riders aspire to (or it does for me anyway).

If your brand has made it a priority, at what lengths did you have to go to in order to work around the packaging constraints, ie: changing geometry like standover height, downtube angles or tube shaping, and possibly kinematics?


Bike performance is never going to be compromised for packaging a bottle. The performance of our bikes in terms of kinematics and geometry is always key, but by using clever packaging we’ve still retained low stand over heights and not affected performance. This could be done for the V4 Mega, Giga and Reactor as we were designing from scratch in recent years. This is why we never changed the 2016-20 Mega to fit a bottle inside the frame (although you could fit it under the downtube - so we made sure we sourced the bottle with caps over the nozzle).

If not, is this something you will focus on in the future?


It's in every design brief we do from the start now.

Have you ever thought of creating your own proprietary water bottle, like YT has done in the past? Why is there such resistance to this if the frame could be built with less complication?


We have, we looked at it, but the cost of the molds are expensive just for a shot of water. We chose not to compromise and design it into our next generation from the outset and stick with using flex-flasks/ bib shorts or a cap on your water bottle.

Frame storage, either internal or external, is a hot selling feature right now. Do you see this as a necessity, like water bottle storage?


You can’t deny that on bike storage is helpful, be it all-in-one-tools, OneUp components or in frame storage. For us we’re looking at options to meet the demands of our riders. Again, it will come down to performance and where you are adding weight into the frame also versus convenience and what that frame is designed to be used for.

If so, how much time do engineers and product managers put into building this and what are the major limitations?


As a small company, in the past we’ve probably had resource limitations in terms of manpower. We have a super talented team and whilst we are still “small” compared to many brands we compete against; all our growth recently has been in expanding our R&D team and capabilities. Our focus is always going to be in the ultimate performance of our products, we’re a brand built on going racing. However, this extra talent is giving us more and more time to look at some details and luxuries for riders. It’s all part of the maturing and developing of the bike industry and changing customers we sell to.




Richie Rude s fresh SB5c ready to go.
Yeti SB150


Ryan Thornberry - Product Manager at Yeti Cycles

How much do water bottles actually influence frame design?


Internally mounted water bottles play more of a role in frame design then one would think. We are always fighting for every millimeter of clearance in our frame design and trying to fit a water bottle in a front triangle is no easy task. We want to keep our stand over low which pushes the top tube down, we want to leave plenty of clearance for the front tire at full compression which pushes the down tube up, steeper seat tube angles push everything forward and horizontally mounted shocks make it even harder to fit a bottle in such a contested space. Now think about those constraints and how they change as your frame size gets smaller. Achieving all of our desired design goals and achieving optimized kinematics is no easy task.

Could you speak to why or why not your brand has made this such a priority?


It’s no secret that Yeti was slow to move our water bottle mounts to the inside of the frame, we just didn’t want to sacrifice any of our kinematics to accommodate a bottle. We knew having a bottle on the bottom of the down tube wasn’t the best place to have something that was eventually going into your mouth, but that’s why there’s hydration packs right? We knew we had to find a solution to get a bottle off the bottom of the down tube and through many iterations we were able to achieve our kinematic goals and fit a bottle inside the frame. If we had to make a compromise to our kinematics I honestly don’t know if we would have moved the bottle and made those compromises.

If your brand has made it a priority, at what lengths did you have to go to in order to work around the packaging constraints, ie: changing geometry like standover height, downtube angles or tube shaping, and possibly kinematics?


It definitely took some work and all of the factors I mentioned above had to be considered but in the end we were able to move some of the frames' geometry and hard points around to accommodate a bottle in the frame without sacrificing any of our kinematics. Switch Infinity allows us to move our hard points in various positions and achieve the same kinematics with different layouts. The tricky part is finding those combinations among all the possible combinations. Geometry wise we were able to incorporate a shock extender and move our downtube forward a little near the BB to help increase clearance and keep the other dimensions in a good spot.

Have you ever thought of creating your own proprietary water bottle, like YT has done in the past? Why is there such resistance to this if the frame could be built with less complication?


We definitely could make a custom bottle to fit some or our unique design needs but having a solution that works with the many bottle options that our customers currently own would be a better solution. Yeti recently partnered with Polar Bottle to co-develop a 15oz bottle that could work on the smaller size frames where traditional sized bottles just can’t fit.

Frame storage, either internal or external, is a hot selling feature right now. Do you see this as a necessity, like water bottle storage?


Frame storage is a really nice feature on a frame. I don’t think it is a necessity with some of the current storage options available but that doesn’t mean it isn't desirable.




CAPRA MKIII Core3 - YT Industries
YT Capra 29 review
Ask and you shall receive. The Capra can now accommodate a 650ml water bottle thanks to a single-sided front triangle brace.


Frank Dörr - Product Development Manager YT Industries

How much do water bottles actually influence frame design?


The water bottle doesn't necessarily affect the design or shape. Frame and bike performance are paramount. However, it is an additional part that has to be considered as it occupies space within the front triangle as well as the shock. When it comes to E-bikes, adding a motor and a battery to the bike makes things more difficult. Additionally, our well-known V4L kinematics and how it is mounted to the downtube requires great engineering skills, experience, and attention to detail when deciding where to put the bottle cage and if there is enough clearance for all frame sizes.

Could you speak to why or why not your brand has made this such a priority?


Keeping pace with the latest trends, listening to customer feedback, and deciding what makes sense to us is an ongoing process. Things have changed in the gravity segment since enduro riding has developed. Racing started to become more professional and popular since its inception in 2013 and had a big impact on frame features. In the beginning, even the pros wore backpacks. Meanwhile, it is state of the art to put everything onto or into the frame and away from your body. This enables you to ride more actively and move better. I mean look at the Pinkbike poll and compare 2016 vs 2021 – a massive difference in opinion. After the Izzo and Jeffsy were introduced with water bottle options it was a must to feature a bottle on the next Capra too. The new generation of the Capra is a more balanced bike than its predecessors, which were very much focused on the shred/gravity aspect of enduro riding. The new balanced approach increased the use case for water bottle integration and required us to develop the new one-sided wing design that still delivers the same added stiffness and strength we like our Capra frame to have.


If your brand has made it a priority, at what lengths did you have to go to in order to work around the packaging constraints, ie: changing geometry like standover height, downtube angles or tube shaping, and possibly kinematics?



We have always been able to realize the kinematics and geometry we aimed for and the performance of the bike is at the forefront of development. We don’t sacrifice performance to fit a bottle. What can be affected is the shape of the frame, to create a fully integrated feature. This is the case for the current Jeffsy for example, where the downtube is designed in a way that allows for a fully integrated bottle mount.

You have created proprietary water bottles for some YT models. Why is there such resistance to this if the frame could be built with less complication?


Thanks for mentioning us as an example! As mentioned: performance first! This is why we opted to design specific bottles that have enough capacity to be worthwhile and fit within the frame rather than design the frame so it would fit every bottle. The Decoy features a YT-specific water bottle and cage, the Jeffsy MK2 and Capra MK3 feature a YT-specific base plate from Fidlock and a YT-specific water bottle too. However, we are aware that not everyone wants to fit such a bottle and possibly already has a collection of water bottles at home. Therefore, it is still possible to fit most regular side-entry cages and certain bottle sizes on both the Jeffsy and Capra.

Frame storage, either internal or external, is a hot selling feature right now. Do you see this as a necessity, like water bottle storage?


Finding ways to add utility features to the bike that are helpful to riders makes sense. We are always looking for opportunities that are beneficial to the rider as long as they do not harm the performance or look of the bike. We do already feature specific rivets on the bottom of the top tube on the Izzo and Capra to mount on-bike storage. Specific frame storage would be sweet if it's well done.

If so, how much time do engineers and product managers put into building this and what are the major limitations?


If you want to do it right, you have to invest many resources. Even if it looks simple, it doesn't mean it's quickly done. Every project starts with a specification sheet in which features are prioritized according to the area of usage/application. If there is a high priority for a utility feature, we invest capacities accordingly to make it happen. The development of neat, rider-friendly features is gaining more and more attention at YT.



Chris Porter - Director at Mojo Rising

How much do water bottles actually influence frame design?


For most brands it influences design way too much! Bicycle packaging is tight enough trying to squeeze in a century old gear change system around a multi linkage suspension system and a nice fat off-road tyre. I honestly don’t understand why the water bottle question is such an issue? There is no room for ‘old fashioned’ water bottles on triathlon bikes either. But the bikes get designed to be efficient and aerodynamic and the water bottles are then designed to fit the bikes in lots of different locations. The bike is not designed to fit a 750cc round water bottle… It’s the same in other parts of the MTB too… The front wheel to fork mounting system (the axle) is designed around punctures and packing the bike in a car or on a rack. Literally designed to be quick and easy to remove to fix punctures and pack bikes rather than as a stiff, secure performance steering component!!

Could you speak to why or why not your brand has made this such a priority?


Our priority when designing the G1 was to make a bicycle with better suspension performance and longevity. We designed the bike to use longer dropper posts and we designed the head tubes around the capability to use taller and longer travel 29er forks… This inevitably squeezes the triangle towards the head tube so that on the smaller sizes there is no room for a water bottle in front of where we put the suspension system. Bicycle have had front ‘triangles’ for well over a hundred years so why don’t bicycle bottle manufacturers make bottles that fit this shape? We make bicycles, other people make the water bottles, we don’t want to let them dictate the suspension design!
The other water bottle design necessity is holes in the tubes, drill a hole in a tube and that becomes the weak point. Why do that un-necessarily?

If your brand has made it a priority, at what lengths did you have to go to in order to work around the packaging constraints, ie: changing geometry like standover height, downtube angles or tube shaping, and possibly kinematics?


Yes, some people design their suspension system to allow for multiple water bottles. Sweet… Kinematics, geometry, strength, longevity and performance taking a back seat to the need to put in a shit, 50 cent, plastic water bottle...

If not, is this something you will focus on in the future?


No...

Have you ever thought of creating your own proprietary water bottle, like YT has done in the past? Why is there such resistance to this if the frame could be built with less complication?


We don’t have the funds of a company like YT so we would expect the water bottle manufacturers to make bottles to fit bicycle shaped holes!

Frame storage, either internal or external, is a hot selling feature right now. Do you see this as a necessity, like water bottle storage?


Maybe, if you are hiding a motor on your team enduro bikes! Why on earth would you design the MTB frame around a dubious ‘benefit’ of being able to carry a sandwich and keep the same sillhouette? Is it really a buying decision? Does anyone really say "I’d love to buy this 165mm travel enduro bike with the shock and fork I really want and the drivetrain spec I need and the wheels that I want in the size and geometry that I want and in a fetching shade that really brings out the best in my skin tone… BUT! The other one with a different fork and shock, cheaper drivetrain, hooky geometry and crappy graphics actually has a sandwich box neatly integrated into the downtube! I’d better buy that one!” Externally, use a reusable zip tie or nylon strap, no need to re-design the frame!

If so, how much time do engineers and product managers put into building this and what are the major limitations?


Engineers and product managers spend far too much time on little things that look different from brand to brand because most of the bikes are made in the same factories! The Unique Selling Points are all the wrong things… Certainly the USPs are easier to understand if viewed through a marketing lens rather than an engineering lens…

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Burning Question Canyon Devinci Intense Pivot Rocky Mountain Yeti YT Industries


  • 39 9
 1) people get thirsty during exercise
1) people don’t like wearing packs

The math here is pretty easy.
  • 29 44
flag nojzilla (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Get a pack an stop being a fucking wuss
  • 11 24
flag nickkk (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @nojzilla: this!
  • 17 12
 "How much do cup holders influence vehicle design?"


Sounds just as stupid.
  • 3 10
flag kokofosho (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @nojzilla: WOW you just convinced everyone with your superior lexicon and logic. Everyone will now commence not being a wuss. Thank f%$% we had you to save us. Make sure to let all the EWS pros know they are being babies for not wearing packs.
  • 3 0
 And why not change the shape of the bottle? To take up less space on the frame.
  • 1 0
 @pdro: YT did that with their Thirstmaster Fidlock bottles. They’re short and fat rather than long and skinny.
  • 13 3
 For the people who are saying use a pack, i suggest you to do few rides without a pack. You dont want to use packs again
  • 7 0
 Why is this even a debate? Engineers are bright enough to make excellent bikes that also fit a water bottle, or frame storage, or accessory mounts. Or if that’s not enough, you can pick from among the dozens of great bikes available and get one that prioritizes everything you do. We sure find a lot of complain about as a group of hobbyists.
  • 2 0
 @Hayek: apart from maybe the folks who designed the Transition Spire. It's an amazing bike (I mean words can't express how much fun it is to ride!) but the mounting bolts on the underside of the top tube are entirely superfluous! You can't fit anything on there if you have a bottle mounted to the down tube! :-)
  • 1 0
 @nojzilla: I just hydro load before the ride.
  • 4 0
 I pretty much always wear a pack, even tho I very much prefer not wearing a pack. In summer it's too hot for just one bottle, and in winter having a pack to add/remove layers is essential. As long as the pack stays fairly light, it's not a huge deal. Necessary evil.
  • 1 0
 are these the engineers that design those fancy aero bikes with those carefully cfd overanalysed shapes..then they stick a massive bottle on in not one but two places where the flow is completerly fucked by doing so, utter value for money that is, does make you wonder why they havent started hacking holes in the top tube as next years top gimmick
  • 5 1
 @Hayek: yeah that’s my main takeaway. Porter out here acting like adding a water bottle ruins all these other bikes. Sure, the kink in my SB150’s downtube probably adds half a pound of carbon but I prefer that over carrying the water on my body.

Porter is also the person attaching weights to his bikes right around the Bb. Maybe he should try adding a kink to his tubes to make space for a water bottle - it’ll have the same affect.
  • 3 0
 (undisputed) People do get thirsty
(nope) I like a pack.

If there is any compromise given to suspension performance due to water bottles, then the bike is worse for me.
  • 1 0
 @pdro: and here we have a winner in terms of innovative thinking! Excellent approach!
  • 1 0
 I'm weird. I always wear a pack but never carry water in it. I used to use bladders but found that I much much prefer dealing with bottles instead. I also found it as an easier unit of measurement to keep track of hydration ie. one bottle, two bottles, half bottle etc. for how much I used and how much I think I need for a ride.
  • 4 0
 It's pretty straightforward... companies can continue to make bikes which don't have bottle space and I'll continue not to buy them. Choice is their's.
  • 1 0
 Why a bottle at all why not a bladder I corporated into the frame design
  • 1 0
 Been mountain biking for a decade or so. Started wearing a Camelback MULE. Stopped wearing a Camelbak MULE when I realized how much comfier using a water bottle was. Switched to fanny packs with two bottles (and one in the frame) for longer rides.

Switched back to backpacks last year! The Camelbak Skyline LR 10 is what changed things. Fits and carries weight like a lumbar pack with the stability and storage capacity of a backpack.

Even on shorter rides I prefer that backpack to a frame water bottle. I can drink with both hands on the bars! Being able to sip on a long sustained singletrack semi-techy climb is really nice. Also nice to be able to take a quick sip on a flat spot in the middle of a long downhill, and I have the option of carrying 3L of water and enough layers/food for a full day mission.

So...I went from backpacks to frame storage to fanny packs back to (the right kind of) backpack.
  • 2 0
 @Explodo: Wearing a pack also compromises your ride, bacause it restricts and influences your body movements, especially with FF and googles. Add the fact that most people don't use bikes to their full potential and it turns out water bottles makes much more sense. Everyone needs water, few people will notice performance difference (if there is one).
  • 16 1
 The designer's emotions seem pretty bottled up on this subject
  • 7 1
 Yeah, some of the answers seemed pretty cagey.
  • 2 1
 Some answers were actually pretty watered down.
  • 2 1
 You could actually bidon Chis Porter being the only one to speak his mind.
  • 16 1
 Geez Porter, tell me how you really feel
  • 9 1
 The customer is always wrong vibe for sure. Still refreshing though.
  • 7 3
 But he's right tho (again). Why design a several thousand dollar / pound / euro frame around a 50 cent price of plastic.
  • 1 0
 @sspiff: not that I think you’re wrong, but I don’t get that vibe. I like how porter is on the side of changing things that don’t necessarily make sense. Century old mech, basic bottle shapes, etc. sometimes being perceived as an ass is just someone being direct and forward with their view. I think too many companies do what is going to make the most money rather than do things that could be industry changing. I get that it takes money to be able to support new ideas, but are we just going to keep relying on the big guys with deep pockets to push the envelope? Everyone talks shit on new ideas, old ideas, and anything proprietary. So maybe the customer is always Wong?
  • 3 0
 @fartymarty: So people have water.

I mean I get it but it's not like he designed a bottle/cage around the G1 either. He brought this up in a MBR interview a few years ago, yet G1 owners still are left with the reality of fitting a water bottle on a bike not designed for one. Leaving it up to someone else to design a bottle around your bike means there's no bottle designed around your bike.
  • 2 0
 One thing that always puzzles me about people (myself included) is that they can be genius and dumb simultaneously. No doubt guy has great engineering mind but does not get the simple thing that riding without the pack is simply better. What's more, the freedom you get without one gives you more advantage then a supposedly 1% better kinematics. The facts are: his customers try to have water bottles badly and there are other brands with bikes not worse which somehow fit a bottle. Add 1 to 1 and you get 2. But it's apparently too simple for an angineer.
  • 1 0
 @jeremy3220: pure speculation here: I don’t think it was his point to make proprietary bottles for each and every bike, but to change the basic shape of a bottle. We are, as humans, so used to drinking out of cylinders that no one is attempting to re write the rule to have bottles better fit in front triangles. Fitting a round peg in a square (triangle) hole. Yes you’re right, if he cares to ride with bottles, he should design something.
  • 1 1
 @jeremy3220: I have a g1 and I don't have a problem with it not having a place to put a bottle. If I need one I can always carry it on my hip pack. Most time I just hydrate before and after the ride. When it's really hot I can always stop for some water at a fountain or a stream...
  • 16 6
 Chris Porter, the only sane one in the mix.
  • 2 2
 God bless him.
  • 6 3
 I disagree. Having bike specific water bottles would be terrible. Changing standards in the MTB market isn't that big of deal to me, but water bottles are standard across almost every style of sport. I can walk into nearly any kind of store and get a standard water bottle. I don't want to have to buy separate waterbottles for each bike, lord knows each manufacture will charge $20+ for a bottle they spent $0.25 to produce. Forget your bottle? Borrow a friends. Dont have a friend? Buy a bottle of water at a gas station, still fits. Lose a bottle? Buy one at literally any outdoor store and it will fit. Is it really the end of the world to fit in a 8"x 2.75" blank space somewhere on the bike?
  • 4 0
 I totally respect his perspective. I won't buy a frame from him since I want that water bottle inside the frame, but he's got every right to build bikes the way he wants to. As long as there are enough customers to make the business viable no problems. I'll give my money to someone else and get a bike I am stoked about. Everyone is happy!
  • 1 0
 Strange because when I read it he sounds like a kook. The industry listened to its users/buyers and made performance bicycles with a standard feature we wanted. It took a minute but it was a challenge they figured out. Cool he is hyper focused on his vision but a regular user/buyer is gonna walk away. He doesn't seem to care so all good.
  • 7 1
 I have no doubts Chris Porter is infinitely more knowledgeable when it comes to bike design than me, but the way I see it: plenty of manufacturers have figured out how to provide excellent suspension kinematics while also providing room for a water bottle, so that's where my money will go; at least, for all my non-DH bikes.

And making a fuss about holes in tubes? I mean... correct me if I'm wrong, but the frequency of "water-bottle bolt-hole failures" ranks pretty low on the list of failure modes I've seen.
  • 6 1
 Like they mention talking to pivot, I think the fact that we're designing frames around the standard bottle shape, rather than coming up with better bottle shapes, is insane.

How can we have a new hub standard or bb standard every couple years, but water bottles? No way man. Keep that style designed around 70s road bikes alive! It's super wierd.

I have a yt thirstmaster 5000 on my bike, 835ml bottle that takes up the same space as a standard 600ml bottle, and that's with pretty mild design changes.

I think people would be 100% behind frame specific bottles if it maximized water carrying capacity and allowed frame designers to not have to make wierd design compromises for what is a totally arbitrary bottle shape.
  • 2 1
 That's not something I would buy into. The standard water bottle shape is so user friendly and versatile.
  • 6 2
 Irrelevant to having a water bottle on the bike or not, I'm trying to imagine all the people that don't mind carrying keys and wallets and more importantly expensive ass phones in their pockets so their either bang around on your hips/thighs or they're one of the first things smashed in a get-off. I'd also prefer not to be sweating all over that stuff or getting it soaked in a stream crossing. How does this not annoy more people? To each their own but carrying a pack doesn't even register as noticeable to me after over a decade. At least your stuff is relatively safe in there and then might as well carry some water while you're at it. Seems like a weird thing to "want" as a mtb'er, and stupid to leave that stuff in your car. I guess if you got a big enough stash cubby thingy in your downtube and tools in your stem and a pump clamped on and 50 other Inspector Gadget things attached to your bike... might as well have a water bottle too?
  • 4 1
 You know I thought the same till I rode with no pack, I have a few essentials on the bike and at most use a hip pack now. Water on the bike with the option of 2 more bottles on the hip pack. I hate going back to a full pack now, it's cumbersome and the weight moves around way too much on jumps. I still use it when I go to the alps tho as I carry a little more and the dh bike doesn't have a water bottle. The no dancing monkey on the uswe bags is good but still hate jumping with it
  • 9 5
 I know that 'm against the grain but IMHO designing bikes to make room for bottles is SO dumb. It should be performance first every single time. I ride a Camelbak Chase Bike Vest 50 even when I'm on the gravel bike. It allows for plenty of hydration and room for bits and pieces. It's so low profile that it doesn't roll and shift and is way more stable than any hip pack. The added bonus is that it offers some spine protection which has come in handy more than once. I may not be on trend but it just makes sense.
  • 6 2
 I was wandering the same thing. Why have a water bottle when you can simply have a camelback that you'll probably take anyway to carry the few tools you need to repair your bike on the trail in case you have an issue...
  • 4 3
 Thats exactly what Chris Porter said. And he's right (again).
  • 1 3
 No, it is absolutely stoopid to design around a water bottle unless we’re talking about recreational bikes, touring bikes, etc ….

In a full suspension bike, the suspension is the reason for the design and if water bottles don’t fit then that’s just fine.

Waist packs, backpacks, even drinking before and after the ride, these are all fine options.

I have an fs bike that holds two bottle and one that holds zero bottles. When I ride with dogs and it’s hot, I take the bike that has bottle holders.

I really can’t think of a dumber design limitation or a dumber thing to worry about. I think people are stuck in the road biking days.
  • 3 0
 If we want to maximize performance, we should be designing for bottles because it's more efficient to carry it on the bike.
  • 2 0
 @nurseben: You say it’s dumb to fit a bottle but then when it’s hot you take the bike with two bottles. So for people living in hot climates who only want one bike, what do you recommend?

Remember, there are plenty of great bikes that DO fit a bottle, and that there aren’t really any compromises (maybe some grams because of tube shaping)?
  • 1 0
 @sdurant12: leave the bike at home. Go to the beach. Problem solved.
  • 2 0
 @nurseben: actually I’ve re-read your comment and I get what you’re saying.

Everyone should buy TWO full suspension mountain bikes. One with bottles for hot days, one without for *insert whatever supposed benefits not having room for a bottle gives you*.
  • 3 0
 @nurseben: "No, it is absolutely stoopid to design around a water bottle...When I ride with dogs and it’s hot, I take the bike that has bottle holders."

Classic nurseben
  • 1 0
 @alex16trail: I try to carry a pack as little as possible. I hate wearing one.
  • 1 0
 @nickkk: okay next time I go ride whistler if it’s a bit toasty I’ll turn around and go to the beach instead
  • 3 0
 All I can say is that my wife is 5'2" and a Size Small Trek Fuel she demoed was basically unridable for her because the curved section of the top tube made the bike too high for her to "standover" it. All to fit a waterbottle...
  • 1 0
 Unrideable due to standover? Your wife is aware that standover doesnt mater when youre riding your bike, only standing over it, right?
  • 2 0
 The missing question from this article is how the compromises necessary for the smallest frame size affect all the others. Brands are so desperate to have every size of the same model look similar that they often make bad design decisions at both ends of the spectrum. The reality is that small frames have lighter riders, lower COG and less space. My XXL has to support a 235# rider and has a COG with the saddle up that is probably close to 30 inches off the ground. Making a bike that looks the same, has the same water bottle clearance and very similar geometry really isn't very sensible. I would love to see brands move beyond size specific chainstays and embrace whatever changes are needed to make each size frame the best it can be. That might mean different shock mount points and entirely different approaches to storage.
  • 3 1
 I would like to see brands place water bottle mounts on the top tube down by the seat tube. I had to zip tie a fidlock mount there on my firebird and found it actually very convenient as a) nothing is in that void between the saddle and the TT, even with the dropper slammed b) it’s very easy to reach and c) it stays pretty clean! Downside is all looks, and maybe CoG if that matters too much to anyone.
  • 1 0
 Did the same on my Capra, but it doesn't work really well with the bottle mounted. The bottle gets in the way on enduro trails, sometimes I knocked it out with the handlebar. It wont work on small sizes anyway.
  • 3 1
 For pedally disciplines like XC, trail, enduro, water bottle mounts in the triangle is a must. For disciplines where you 'do runs' for a short period of time like DJ, DH, freeride, and slopestyle, I don't think the water bottle mount is that big of a deal. For those that have tight clearances for bottle mounts, Fidlock is a godsend. I use it in conjunction with YT's Thirstmaster bottles which are short and fat rather than long and skinny.
  • 5 0
 As soon as I saw the name, Chris Porter, I said "well here's the contrarian of the article."
  • 2 0
 Design concept. Use the space INSIDE the frame to carry water. Have a hose/straw like a camel back or triathlon bike water source be routed. That way your frame can be what ever shape, the center of gravity stays low even as you drink, streamlined, everyone wins.
  • 1 0
 imagine the lawsuit because a stupid person forgot to wash it, and believe me they will
  • 1 0
 The only problem is that if you are putting water say in the downtube, then the straw will be so long that it will be difficult to drink from. If you put it in the top tube, it would be easier to drink from but would raise center of gravity.
  • 1 0
 Until it freezes and breaks the frame.
  • 1 0
 Had the same thought. The flask that Spé is offering to fit their swat box is kind of a first step towards this.
  • 2 0
 All of my bikes can fit a water bottle but it’s never been a priority for me. I’m ok with rocking a hip pack. I ride with one Everytime anyway. I’m not gonna turn down an awesome bike because I can’t fit a water bottle
  • 2 0
 It's kind of funny to see the geographical biases of the posters on this issue. People who live in the high desert appreciate having water bottle options and don't want to wear a pack. People who live a mile below them and have never ridden in anything hotter than 30C/80F temperatures, and don't even know what the UV Index is? Much more likely to favor a pack.
  • 2 0
 I'm convinced that Pivot moving to a vertical shock is entirely because of Pinkbike as a whole whining for 3 years in a row about the previous Firebird not having a bottle in the main triangle.
  • 2 1
 I feel sorry for the editorial staff at Pinkbike. Every time i come to the comment section all i see are keyboard warriors talking trash about an article someone else has spent their own precious time and effort to produce. What is wrong with you people? why do you feel like it's your place to shit on every article that comes out? Absolutely pathetic and sad.

Speak life PEOPLE! No one gives a shit what you think.

Pinkbike, please continue to put out great content. Hopefully there are more people who appreciate all the work you do than this fringe group of FOOLS.
Rant over.
Happy New Year to all the positive people out there. To all the negative d-bags, go catch covid ;-)
  • 5 0
 I dont use a waterbottle
  • 2 0
 this is why i no longer ride a bike but use a camel yep the entire dromedary , more eco frinedly than an ebike and good in all weather conditions
  • 7 8
 Too f*cking much. I've even had a friend tell me the "knee" in the downtube near the BB area influenced a bike's kinematics/ride characteristics.

Designing a gravity oriented bike around storage is one the most retarded decisions in the bike industry, along with boost spacing. Luckily the material shortage kinda ended the weight weenie tendency and now we have bikes able to withstand more than a riding season without passing through warranty. Now we need them to come back to sensible prices, but I'm not holding my breath over it.
  • 3 0
 E bikers dont even need to drink water....speaking for a friend....
  • 1 0
 Funny that Rocky mentions the downside of in-frame storage being weight, meanwhile the new stumpy is pretty much the lightest trail bike you can buy right now
  • 2 0
 As an engineer, boo fucking hoo, quit moaning and stop using short incremental design lifecycles to reinvent the wheel.
  • 3 1
 The answer is yes. Long article. Thanks Outside+
  • 2 0
 Pick a water bottle and be a dick about it.
  • 3 1
 There are already tubes on the bike - fill em up
  • 1 0
 I've given up on carrying a water bottle, I just want a convenient spot to put my bear spray.
  • 1 0
 I solved my water bottle issues by only shuttling. Keep my water in my truck!
  • 1 0
 Oh No!!! Not this again!!!
  • 2 2
 I would also love to see water bottle mounts on DH bikes if we are talking all bikes.
  • 1 1
 My next bike purchase it solely around it fitting 2 bottles. Spark, element, epic evo, blurr tr etc. Lots of choices now.
  • 1 0
 Is it Perras a real surname?
  • 3 4
 Chris Porter nails it Wearing packs is no longer fashionable so bikes have to be compromised around fitting in a water bottle
  • 2 1
 Yep, FK those companies
  • 1 0
 no bottle, no interest.
  • 3 4
 Lol bring on the down votes. What a time to be alive!
