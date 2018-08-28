Burning Question: Is Super Boost 157 Spacing Going to Become the New Standard?

Firstly, can we NOT call 157mm rear hub spacing Super Boost Plus (I know this name is a bit tongue in cheek)? Being one of the worst spec changes this industry has ever experienced, 148 Boost doesn't need more homage given to it. Let's call it what it was called for the past 10 year: 157mm. At Knolly we call it 157 TRAIL to identify the 73mm BB spacing differently from 83mm DH BB spacing.



We are an engineering based company: we initially questioned why 148 Boost was introduced in the first place given that both the feature set and performance gains were so minimal compared to the widely used 142mm hub width. Word on the street is that 148 Boost was the widest spacing that could be used with - at the time - current 2 x 10 systems and would help with low cost 29" wheels detensioning under load. With the introduction of 1 x 11 the following year and ultimately 1 x 12 drivetrains a year or two later, the 2 x 10 drivetrain width constraints that were implicite in creating the 148 Boost standard were removed. Knolly's position is that the existing and widely used in the FR and DH world 157mm standard would provide the feature set (capacity for wide tires) and performance increase (significantly improved rear wheel stiffness and strength) that 148 Boost does not.



Of course, 148 Boost has now been adopted across most of the MTB industry but in my opinion this is not due to how much better it is, but due to bike brands literally freaking out about "being left behind". While consumers are right to blame bike brands for making product obsolete (148 Boost being a great example), there is an equal and opposite force at play: tremendous pressure from consumers to have the latest thing and in the year or so before the introduction of 148 Boost this was the move from 26" to 27.5" wheels. Some large companies frankly got their asses handed to them by NOT moving from 26" to 27.5" and I think that these experiences pressured bike brands to jump on the 148 Boost bandwagon whether they believed in its meager performance increases or not.



Knolly stayed its ground: we stayed with 142mm and planned close to 3 years ago to skip 148 Boost and move into what we see at the ultimate solution: 157mm. It was a huge gamble for us because until recently, OEM crankset options have been very, very limited (despite public opinion that 157mm hub options are the concern, it's really cranksets). As of recently, there is now support for the 157mm rear end from most major OEM crankset manufacturers so we know there is enough momentum with 157mm that the key component players are taking it seriously enough to offer product for this spacing. Whether the whole industry moves or not is currently a big unknown. I think that for the time being most brands will happily stay at 148 Boost due to investments into marketing, tooling and product spec: there has been enough change recently. But for those of us who want to be the vanguards of innovation, we know that 148 Boost is not the end point: it will move. It's just a matter of how long it takes and whether a larger player jumps on board or not.