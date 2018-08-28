Burning Question: Is Super Boost 157 Spacing Going to Become the New Standard?

A little over two years ago, Pivot released the Switchblade, a 135mm bike designed to work with either 29” or 27.5+ wheels. A carbon frame, roomier front center, moderately slack head – the Switchblade fell right in line with a number of other do-it-all bikes that hit the market around the same time. Except for one thing – the rear wheel spacing. The Switchblade uses 157 x 12mm spacing, which was previously reserved primarily for downhill bikes, but Pivot decided to pair it with a trail bike width bottom bracket shell and cranks.
There's more to the story, though; Pivot also worked with hub manufacturers to create hubs with wider flange spacing than before in order to create a better spoke bracing angle, and a result, a stiffer, stronger wheel. The concept was called Super Boost Plus 157, a name meant to poke a little fun at the constantly changing hub standards. The claimed benefits of Super Boost include the ability to create bikes with short chainstays and plenty of tire clearance, along with the aforementioned increased wheel stiffness. Sound familiar? You're right – those are the same benefits that were touted when Boost 148, which uses a 148 x 12mm axle, was first introduced.
At first, it seemed like Super Boost was going to be a feature found solely Pivot's mountain bikes – after all, most companies had just finished making the switch to Boost 148. But then Knolly announced that they would be updating their entire lineup to 157TRAIL (their name for Super Boost), and not long after that Devinci released the new Troy, which also had 12 x 157mm spacing.
Will Boost 157 replace Boost 148? It's sill too soon to say for sure, but it does seem to be gaining some traction. Keep reading to see what a selection of key players had to say about this topic.
"Where do you see the Super Boost 157 standard going in the future? Will it become the new norm, or is it going to remain a relatively small blip on the radar?"Duncan Riffle – MTB PR and Media Coordinator, SRAM
|We aren’t in the frame business, so we can’t speak much to what is best for frame design or if it will really start to take off. We leave that to all the bike manufactures/frame-experts as they know what is best for their brand and suspension designs. Obviously if they are using SB+ on their frames, then they feel strongly it provides them something they needed to make their bike ride better. On the flip side, we are in the business of making the best full system drivetrains possible. And an integral part of that system is the crankset. So in order for SRAM to ensure people get the absolute best performance from their Eagle drivetrains systems, we need to make sure that we provide crank options that fit into all the frames that people are wanting to buy nowadays. SB+ just happens to be the newest specification that certain brands are starting to play with and use on their frames.
Because of this, we really only had two choices. 1) Don’t make SB+ compatible cranks and force consumers to have less than ideal performance with their SRAM Eagle drivetrain by using a third party's crank. 2) Make some SB+ compatible crank options so that SRAM can fully ensure the system performance of our Eagle drivetrains. For us the choice was pretty easy. We stand by our products and our system engineering philosophy, and so in order to do that we needed to make sure we have compatible crank options available. Only time will tell if SB+ will really take off. We can’t really say for sure. But what we can say from our side is that no matter what direction the bike manufactures/frame-experts choose to go in we will do our best to keep up with those needs.
Noel Buckley – Founder, Knolly Bikes
Travis Ott – Marketing Manager, Trek Bikes
|Firstly, can we NOT call 157mm rear hub spacing Super Boost Plus (I know this name is a bit tongue in cheek)? Being one of the worst spec changes this industry has ever experienced, 148 Boost doesn't need more homage given to it. Let's call it what it was called for the past 10 year: 157mm. At Knolly we call it 157 TRAIL to identify the 73mm BB spacing differently from 83mm DH BB spacing.
We are an engineering based company: we initially questioned why 148 Boost was introduced in the first place given that both the feature set and performance gains were so minimal compared to the widely used 142mm hub width. Word on the street is that 148 Boost was the widest spacing that could be used with - at the time - current 2 x 10 systems and would help with low cost 29" wheels detensioning under load. With the introduction of 1 x 11 the following year and ultimately 1 x 12 drivetrains a year or two later, the 2 x 10 drivetrain width constraints that were implicite in creating the 148 Boost standard were removed. Knolly's position is that the existing and widely used in the FR and DH world 157mm standard would provide the feature set (capacity for wide tires) and performance increase (significantly improved rear wheel stiffness and strength) that 148 Boost does not.
Of course, 148 Boost has now been adopted across most of the MTB industry but in my opinion this is not due to how much better it is, but due to bike brands literally freaking out about "being left behind". While consumers are right to blame bike brands for making product obsolete (148 Boost being a great example), there is an equal and opposite force at play: tremendous pressure from consumers to have the latest thing and in the year or so before the introduction of 148 Boost this was the move from 26" to 27.5" wheels. Some large companies frankly got their asses handed to them by NOT moving from 26" to 27.5" and I think that these experiences pressured bike brands to jump on the 148 Boost bandwagon whether they believed in its meager performance increases or not.
Knolly stayed its ground: we stayed with 142mm and planned close to 3 years ago to skip 148 Boost and move into what we see at the ultimate solution: 157mm. It was a huge gamble for us because until recently, OEM crankset options have been very, very limited (despite public opinion that 157mm hub options are the concern, it's really cranksets). As of recently, there is now support for the 157mm rear end from most major OEM crankset manufacturers so we know there is enough momentum with 157mm that the key component players are taking it seriously enough to offer product for this spacing. Whether the whole industry moves or not is currently a big unknown. I think that for the time being most brands will happily stay at 148 Boost due to investments into marketing, tooling and product spec: there has been enough change recently. But for those of us who want to be the vanguards of innovation, we know that 148 Boost is not the end point: it will move. It's just a matter of how long it takes and whether a larger player jumps on board or not.
Chris Cocalis – Founder, Pivot Cycles
|Trek is continuing to evaluate it. Transition pains aside, there are functional pros and cons. Pros: stiffer wheels, more clearance. Cons: wider q-factor, heel rub, hanging the rear derailleur out there more.
It’s not as clear cut as when we made the move to Boost 148 spacing originally. So we’ll continue to engineer and evaluate this and other emerging interfaces.
Craig Richey – Director of Marketing, Race Face & Easton Cycling
|I believe It will become the new norm for trail bikes, all the way up to more gravity oriented bikes. There are more brands adapting it (both large and small). Almost every hub manufacturer is now on board with the wider flange specs. In the near future SRAM is making a strong commitment to this and is my understanding is that Shimano may be heading in this direction as well. I don’t really see Super Boost Plus as an XC standard or as a replacement for Boost in the shorter travel categories.
Peter Zawistowski – Director of Engineering, Yeti Cycles
|Super Boost 157…. The name could use some love and generally riders tend to despise the proliferation of new standards unless there is a clear performance benefit. Technically 157 is not a new standard, as it has been used on DH bikes in various configurations for years but for trail/AM bikes it does appear to have growing popularity. Boost rear wheels, with the adoption of offset rims and new 6069 alloy rim materials, not to mention new carbon technology, have given rise to incredibly durable wheels that are as stiff as most people would want.
It seems like the biggest reason for the adoption of Super Boost 157 is the increased frame tire clearance with short chainstays that comes with wider chain line. The new Devinci Troy, which has had a very positive market response, is a Super Boost 157 bike equipped with wide Race Face 35 or 36mm internal rims mounted to Maxxis 2.5WT tires. This rim and tire combination offers increased traction performance and might have frame clearance issues on standard Boost bikes. Plus bikes offer to push the traction game even further but seem to compromise on the more traditional mountain bike feel and speed that serious riders are used to. It seems like the 35mm rim with 2.5 or 2.6 tire splits the difference well and is the current holy grail of traction and performance, and that setup likely will work best on a Super Boost 157 bike. However Super Boost is not without compromise and is going to be a weight hit and the wider chain line impacts the Q-factor of some crank manufacturers.
More traction at a small weight penalty is the tradeoff that e-bikes are happy to make all day long. Wider Super Boost 157 chain lines are a natural fit on e-bikes that have to work around a motor and the ability to run wider tires with more clearance is a good thing for those type of bikes. Therefore, I predict that Super Boost 157 will see a quick adoption in the growing aggressive e-MTB category. Furthermore, Super Boost 157 will likely continue to grow in popularity in the all-mountain bike category especially with 29” bikes that benefit the most from the wider spoke braking angle on 157 hubs. We will likely see limited adoption in the XC/trail category where bicycle weight is given greater priority.
Joe Buckley – Mountain Bike Category Manager & Jason Chamberlain – Principal Engineer, Specialized Bicycles
|As a designer, I am always after any incremental improvement possible. Second to the good-old front derailleur that finally died, real estate at the drive-side chainstay (near the tire and chainring) has always been the next largest headache. All constraints in this area are working against each other: Tire clearance, chainring capacity, chainstay length, chainstay tube cross section, tube form to minimize stress concentrations, chainstay internal routing compatibility, composite manufacturing limitations and best practices, chain guide clearance, heel clearance, optimal chainline and so on. Currently we can achieve all our geometry and kinematic goals with boost, but it is tight.
Moving to Super Boost 157 would give us additional clearance but it would be a logistics nightmare with its current adoption among component manufacturers; both for us and the end consumer. It is also important to note that there are tradeoffs in all design decisions, and Super Boost 157 is not immune to this. Increased tire clearance and wider hub flange spacing is at the expense of increased hub weight, tighter heel clearance (or swingarm tube form), and likely a wider Q-factor (crank arms will likely remain the same, with an increase to the spindle length). The real question is: “Is Super Boost 157 the ideal solution that will survive the longest as a standard?” Time will tell.
This brings us to industry standards. Inferred by the words, you would think that industry standards were created by a consortium of brand representatives that cover all corners of the industry. I have been in the industry since the early 2000s and have yet to see or hear of such a group. Standards appear to be incremental and self-serving in many situations. As with the end-consumer, we as a frame manufacturer are at the mercy of these standards. The word “standard” has completely lost its meaning.
Poor communication and a lack of willingness to work together has created this issue. Yes, it is inevitable that a standard will one day become obsolete as the sport progresses and design goals change, but we can do better than what has become the norm. Why not form a group of those influential within the industry with various expertise to meet and discuss standard changes from both an engineering and a logistical perspective? This will allow the industry to grow in a controlled direction that best serves our customers. And that is why we are here; to do what’s best for the consumer.
|A lot of riders are pissed off by what they see as incremental changes which may or may not make their next ride significantly better, but which absolutely render their current bikes incompatible with new wheels or forks. Sometimes the pain is worth it. Sometimes it’s not. So the question for us, as riders and engineers at Specialized, is whether or not Super Boost truly brings benefits to riders that merit making a change. It’s not a crystal-clear picture for us at the moment.
Super Boost 157 can be beneficial when you are pairing short chainstays with wide (like 3.0-inch) tires. Fair point. Things right now, however, are starting to trend towards longer stays and 2.6-2.8 tires. A clever engineer can make things work with Boost 148 and you don’t have the disadvantages of 157 (heel clearance, weight). Chainrings are pretty small these days, as well, which generally gives you enough chainring/chainstay clearance with Boost 148.
Going back to that disadvantage we mentioned a minute ago—going wider out back can raise heel clearance problems.. We hate seeing the paint rubbed off on stays from large feet, big shoes, duck-footed pedalers or some combination thereof. Your heels should never rub on your frame. 157 makes it tougher, though not impossible, to keep the stays tucked in. And then there’s this: Narrower standards also keep the derailleur tucked in a few more precious millimeters. The Demo, for instance, is still 135 because we wanted to reduce the chance of your derailleur slowing you down when it decides to grab a root or scrape the sides of a rut. We try to pick standards that offer the best rider benefits.
Crystal clear, this is not.
We realize new standards, massively beneficial or only mildly so, can suck for many riders when those standards are not quickly and widely adopted by the entire industry. So, here’s the bottom line: If it appears that riders will be sufficiently supported by the industry, we’d consider Super Boost.
