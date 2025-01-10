Burning Question: What Causes Suspension Top Out & What Measures Reduce It?

What causes top-out and what technology is used to counteract it?

First, I would like to distinguish that suspension components typically include a top-out system to maintain consistent length at full extension, known as axle-to-crown height on forks and eye-to-eye length on shocks. Suspension topping out, or a harsh top-out, is an undesirable feeling transferring feedback to the rider when the suspension reaches full extension. All Manitou products are designed for over-stroke in the system, the wheel will still have momentum as it approaches and goes past the top-out point. This over-stroke allows for a smooth top-out feel and is controlled by the negative spring and a top-out bumper. The spring system, either air or coil, has both a positive and negative spring. These springs must balance to maintain a consistent free length, along with providing a low break-away force and the desired spring rate. More influence from the negative spring can reduce the top-out feel but may have a more inconsistent free length if the rates are not balanced. The damper works together with this system but is not relied on for top-out feeling as it is designed to control the rebound velocities through the entire stroke.

Are specific components more likely to top-out, such as a coil versus an air spring?

All forks and shocks have a top-out system which will control the top of stroke in different ways. In general, positive and negative springs need to be balanced for a smooth top-out. Manitou Dorado and Expert air systems automatically equalize the positive and negative pressures during the air-fill process for the most consistent feel across a wide range of pressures.Coil systems require matching positive and negative springs for optimized top-out feel, and as such, can pose more complications to the end user as they adjust their spring rate. Additionally, unsprung mass can influence top-out feel. Increased weight at the wheel (bigger tires, inserts, etc.) requires more energy to slow down when they approach full extension. For example, an XC wheel can be stopped at top-out with much less effort than a fat bike wheel.

What about specific rear suspension designs or shock tunes?

Shock tunes incorporate both spring and damper tunes that are designed to complement the kinematics of the suspension design. There are many factors to be considered, a general example would be a linear leverage ratio with a higher spring rate. This arrangement will have more force at top-out compared to a more progressive leverage curve that uses a lower spring rate. Design aspects like these can have an effect on the top-out feel of the suspension, it is important to tune and design for the entire travel range and use case, too much focus on one aspect could result in some undesirable traits.

Why might it be a case-by-case scenario? Does it depend on the accuracy of manufacturing or assembly?

There should not be effects from manufacturing on top-out feel for Manitou products. When performing service, it is important to follow the fluid and lubrications specifications for each product, improper service techniques could have an effect on the top-out feel.

Why does it seem to only occur when the bike is lifted off the ground by the rider?

If a rider is feeling a harsh top-out, it would be most noticeable in the air when the fork or shock are at full extension and unweighted. When the tire is in contact with the ground, the rider’s weight compresses the suspension such that it is not at top-out. When the tire leaves the ground, the spring system will extend the suspension to full length. This can happen in other features on the trail, however the top-out occurrence would be met with another compression quickly and may be more difficult to distinguish compared to a jump.

How do you test against this scenario? Can it be replicated on a dyno machine?

Dyno machines typically operate within the bounds of the suspension free length and don’t capture top-out data well. We utilize proprietary MTS (Materials Test Systems) machines and drum testers with specific fixturing that allows us to analyze top-out performance and durability across wide ranging product parameters.

It must be challenging to build a damper that works across a wide range of rider weights. How do you select that damping range and what are the constraints of the operating window?

Designing a damper and tune with a large range of adjustment to satisfy a wide range of rider weights and riding styles is difficult. Riders on either end of the spectrum may find the limitations of the stock tune, for these riders a custom tune such as our JUNIT youth tuned product would satisfy their rider's weight much better. For all our tuning we emphasize on-trail performance throughout the entire travel range. We want the wheel tracking the ground and returning quickly for traction and rider comfort while providing control. In general top-out feel is heavily influenced by the negative spring and not the primary function of the damper.

If a rider is within the suggested damper window and still experiencing top-out, what would you suggest they do next?

It's possible the damper tune and adjustment range can influence top-out, but it's typically not the primary culprit. Tuning with the intention of reducing top-out can compromise the performance and balance of your suspension. If a rider is experiencing top-out issues, we would start by ensuring the product is set up appropriately and operates as intended. The rider should double check their spring rate for their weight, if they are compensating for bottom out by increasing spring rate or preload it may be better to go with a lower air volume or more progressive spring rate, so they are not exceeding the pressure for the top-out system. The Mara Pro with King Can has an adjustable negative volume, in some instances adjusting the negative volume may influence the top-out feel while in others it can affect the eye-to-eye measurement.Proper maintenance of your suspension will give you both the best performance and longevity. A worn seal or other component could have a direct effect on the top-out feel. Additionally, a loose pivot or other worn component on the bicycle could give the perception of a top-out. If a rider is experiencing issues or has tuning questions, they are encouraged to reach out to our customer care teams in the US and EU for immediate support.