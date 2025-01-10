Powered by Outside

Burning Question: What Causes Suspension Top Out & What Measures Reduce It?

Jan 10, 2025
by Matt Beer  
Artist credit Taj Mihelich

Lately, suspension manufacturers seem to be boasting about a wider range of adjustments on the product’s dampers, particularly on the compression side. While reviewing those components over the last 12 months, we’ve noticed a few forks and shocks have shown signs of topping out. This can occur even within the manufacturer’s recommended settings and is not necessarily consistent within a particular model.

If you haven’t experienced top-out before, it is an undesirable characteristic that is caused by the spring force overpowering the rebound damping when the fork or shock returns to full travel. It often occurs when the wheel is lifted off the ground by the rider. We’ve noticed it mostly on some coil rear shocks, but also a few forks as well.

We got in touch with suspension gurus from various brands to ask what causes top-out and what other measures can mitigate the annoying “clunk”.


Contents

Push
RockShox
Manitou
Extreme Racing Shox
X-Fusion
Fox Factory
Formula




photo




photo
Push Industries
Darren Murphy, Founder/CEO

What causes top-out and what technology is used to counteract it?


Most riders are familiar with “top-out” as either an audible or tactile “clunk” when either their fork or shock fully extends and reaches the mechanical stop. Suspension manufactures use hydraulic top-out systems such as choking off the low speed rebound bleed port a few mm’s from full extension, rubber top-out pads, mechanical springs, or a combination of these items. Each has their advantages and disadvantages.

Are specific components more likely to top-out, such as a coil versus an air spring?


Coil suspension is more likely to top-out generally speaking. Modern air spring systems feature both positive and negative air chambers. The negative air chamber provides a natural cushioning effect when the suspension comes to full extension. That being said, balancing that cushioning effect while still allowing the fork or shock to fully extend is the engineering challenge.

What about specific rear suspension designs or shock tunes?


Generally speaking bikes with high rising rate suspension designs exceeding 20% rise in rate tend to have a more pronounced top-out. Additionally, shock tunes with reduced levels of low speed rebound damping below 5in/sec will tend to have a more pronounced top-out “clunk” if the system is relying solely on a hydraulic top-out system. Much like hydraulic bottom out systems, the HTO is extremely speed sensitive.

Why might it be a case-by-case scenario? Does it depend on the accuracy of manufacturing or assembly?


Top out performance, much like all performance factors, is case by case depending on design intent. Additionally, accuracy and precision in manufacturing is especially critical if you’re relying solely on a hydraulic top out system. Most HTO systems rely in the very tight tolerance diametrical clearance between the damping shaft, and shaft bushing pressed into the seal head. The difference of even 0.02mm of clearance between these two component diameters can be the difference of the system working, and not.

Why does it seem to only occur when the bike is lifted off the ground by the rider?



If you’re referring to lifting the bike in while not on it, because this is generally the only time the suspension goes to full extension unweighted. When the suspension is weighted by the rider on-trail it’s certainly more difficult to distinguish when the suspension is fully extended. Suspension velocities are also higher when on-trail which generates more rebound damping helping to decelerate the suspension when the wheels are lifted on the ground. This increased suspension velocity effect is often why riders may notice a muted top-out clunk while pushing on the suspension in the parking lot, but never actually experience it while riding.

How do you test against this scenario? Can it be replicated on a dyno machine?


The base design of the top-out system is developed using a dyno, but ultimately it comes down to the audible and tactile feel. There are performance disadvantages to having too much top-out effect so ultimately balancing an acceptable amount of “feel” with performance is what you’re up against. Even the most advanced suspension dynos can't relay “feel”.

It must be challenging to build a damper that works across a wide range of rider weights. How do you select that damping range and what are the constraints of the operating window?


Our position is that a single damper is not able to work across the wide range of rider weights. Even with our universal shock type, the SV Eight, we offer multiple tunes to cover the weight range.

If a rider is within the suggested damper window and still experiencing top-out, what would you suggest they do next?


Yes, you can experience top-out even with an optimized damper as they’re two different aspects of the damper design. Ultimately top-out is controlled by low speed rebound (LSR) damping, so slowing down the LSR will contribute the most to reducing it. That may not always be preferred from a performance perspective however.




photo
RockShox
Al Rafferty, PR Manager

What causes top-out and what technology is used to counteract it?


When unloaded the damper and spring (whether coil or air) need to return to the full travel position. Speed and force of return is dependent on damping settings and spring pressure/rate. Products need to have a wide window of adjustability to allow for riders of different weights and preferences. It may sound trivial, but for any suspension design, it can be tough to accommodate for the full aperture of the adjustability options with the smoothest of top-out returns. Understandably, no rider wants to hear or feel a top-out sensation under normal riding. RockShox uses several different methods to ensure our products top-out consistently for travel and without noise. Our shocks use a hydraulic top-out system, and our forks use a cup and bumper system.

Are specific components more likely to top-out, such as a coil versus an air spring?


No, they both present the same challenges to overcome within the range of recommended settings.

What about specific rear suspension designs or shock tunes?


Top-out issues may arise if a coil shock is set up with excessive pre-load on the spring (outside of its recommended range).

Why might it be a case-by-case scenario? Does it depend on the accuracy of manufacturing or assembly?


In cases where riders identify excessive top-out, there is usually a high spring rate (high air pressure or stiff spring) combined with the rebound adjuster being open (as little rebound damping as available). Managing rebound rate with damping adjustment will often solve any issues here. The RockShox TrailHead app is a good source of information to find the appropriate settings.

Why does it seem to only occur when the bike is lifted off the ground by the rider?



The fastest shaft speeds near full-travel-position occur when the bike is lifted off the ground by the rider. This is the occasion that any type of top-out sensation may occur.

How do you test against this scenario? Can it be replicated on a dyno machine?



Testing for top-out is typically conducted in field testing. Whilst it’s possible to test on a dyno machine, the real proof comes in extensive rider testing.

It must be challenging to build a damper that works across a wide range of rider weights. How do you select that damping range and what are the constraints of the operating window?


We are constantly evaluating this area. We optimize around riders that represent the centre of the bell curve. We want the product to work great for the widest range of riders possible. From there, we try to explore the performance of the product with respect to the large or small riders with extreme preferences. In this case, a larger rider that likes very fast rebound may be quicker to experience a top-out sensation than a medium rider in the middle of our recommended settings.

If a rider is within the suggested damper window and still experiencing top-out, what would you suggest they do next?


We’d recommend a rider contact their service centre if it was apparent the product was due a service on recommended service intervals. And yes, if someone wanted a specific retune that can also be catered for in service centres.




photo
Manitou
Joshua Riddle, Marketing Manager

What causes top-out and what technology is used to counteract it?


First, I would like to distinguish that suspension components typically include a top-out system to maintain consistent length at full extension, known as axle-to-crown height on forks and eye-to-eye length on shocks. Suspension topping out, or a harsh top-out, is an undesirable feeling transferring feedback to the rider when the suspension reaches full extension. All Manitou products are designed for over-stroke in the system, the wheel will still have momentum as it approaches and goes past the top-out point. This over-stroke allows for a smooth top-out feel and is controlled by the negative spring and a top-out bumper. The spring system, either air or coil, has both a positive and negative spring. These springs must balance to maintain a consistent free length, along with providing a low break-away force and the desired spring rate. More influence from the negative spring can reduce the top-out feel but may have a more inconsistent free length if the rates are not balanced. The damper works together with this system but is not relied on for top-out feeling as it is designed to control the rebound velocities through the entire stroke.

Are specific components more likely to top-out, such as a coil versus an air spring?


All forks and shocks have a top-out system which will control the top of stroke in different ways. In general, positive and negative springs need to be balanced for a smooth top-out. Manitou Dorado and Expert air systems automatically equalize the positive and negative pressures during the air-fill process for the most consistent feel across a wide range of pressures.

Coil systems require matching positive and negative springs for optimized top-out feel, and as such, can pose more complications to the end user as they adjust their spring rate. Additionally, unsprung mass can influence top-out feel. Increased weight at the wheel (bigger tires, inserts, etc.) requires more energy to slow down when they approach full extension. For example, an XC wheel can be stopped at top-out with much less effort than a fat bike wheel.

What about specific rear suspension designs or shock tunes?


Shock tunes incorporate both spring and damper tunes that are designed to complement the kinematics of the suspension design. There are many factors to be considered, a general example would be a linear leverage ratio with a higher spring rate. This arrangement will have more force at top-out compared to a more progressive leverage curve that uses a lower spring rate. Design aspects like these can have an effect on the top-out feel of the suspension, it is important to tune and design for the entire travel range and use case, too much focus on one aspect could result in some undesirable traits.

Why might it be a case-by-case scenario? Does it depend on the accuracy of manufacturing or assembly?


There should not be effects from manufacturing on top-out feel for Manitou products. When performing service, it is important to follow the fluid and lubrications specifications for each product, improper service techniques could have an effect on the top-out feel.

Why does it seem to only occur when the bike is lifted off the ground by the rider?



If a rider is feeling a harsh top-out, it would be most noticeable in the air when the fork or shock are at full extension and unweighted. When the tire is in contact with the ground, the rider’s weight compresses the suspension such that it is not at top-out. When the tire leaves the ground, the spring system will extend the suspension to full length. This can happen in other features on the trail, however the top-out occurrence would be met with another compression quickly and may be more difficult to distinguish compared to a jump.

How do you test against this scenario? Can it be replicated on a dyno machine?



Dyno machines typically operate within the bounds of the suspension free length and don’t capture top-out data well. We utilize proprietary MTS (Materials Test Systems) machines and drum testers with specific fixturing that allows us to analyze top-out performance and durability across wide ranging product parameters.

It must be challenging to build a damper that works across a wide range of rider weights. How do you select that damping range and what are the constraints of the operating window?


Designing a damper and tune with a large range of adjustment to satisfy a wide range of rider weights and riding styles is difficult. Riders on either end of the spectrum may find the limitations of the stock tune, for these riders a custom tune such as our JUNIT youth tuned product would satisfy their rider's weight much better. For all our tuning we emphasize on-trail performance throughout the entire travel range. We want the wheel tracking the ground and returning quickly for traction and rider comfort while providing control. In general top-out feel is heavily influenced by the negative spring and not the primary function of the damper.

If a rider is within the suggested damper window and still experiencing top-out, what would you suggest they do next?


It's possible the damper tune and adjustment range can influence top-out, but it's typically not the primary culprit. Tuning with the intention of reducing top-out can compromise the performance and balance of your suspension. If a rider is experiencing top-out issues, we would start by ensuring the product is set up appropriately and operates as intended. The rider should double check their spring rate for their weight, if they are compensating for bottom out by increasing spring rate or preload it may be better to go with a lower air volume or more progressive spring rate, so they are not exceeding the pressure for the top-out system. The Mara Pro with King Can has an adjustable negative volume, in some instances adjusting the negative volume may influence the top-out feel while in others it can affect the eye-to-eye measurement.

Proper maintenance of your suspension will give you both the best performance and longevity. A worn seal or other component could have a direct effect on the top-out feel. Additionally, a loose pivot or other worn component on the bicycle could give the perception of a top-out. If a rider is experiencing issues or has tuning questions, they are encouraged to reach out to our customer care teams in the US and EU for immediate support.




photo
Extreme Racing Shox
Franco Fratton, Founder and Technical Director


What causes top out and what technology is used to counteract it?


Top-out noise is the result of a rebound motion. Springs after a compression cycle will always want to return to their installed extended length, pulling the inner component piston rod and seal housing to get in contact, so the noise depends on the media that separates the different parts. Most manufacturers rely on a very elementary system that tends to reduce the low-speed bleed port rebound size at a defined but obliged position 5-6 mm into the stroke due to design constraints with very poor success. Other techniques rely on top-out rubber with different designs and shore hardness. EXT has introduced the PSR "Position Sensitive Rebound" system in all our new V4 series, which controls a large volume of oil with tight annular tolerances during the last 2 mm of extension stroke, generating a large amount of damping.

Are specific components more likely to top out, such as a coil versus air spring?


Dampers are a one complete unit that includes the hydraulic and the elastic component "coil or air," while the fork has two different cartridges completely separated (coil/air and the hydraulic). Air dampers with large negative chambers can benefit from this to reduce the metal-to-metal effect. Negative springs can reduce top-out noise but have an effect in compression, complicating the user’s understanding during installation.

What about specific rear suspension designs or shock tunes?


The weight of the unsprung masses can vary from bike to bike, from frame to frame, and from construction to construction. Unfortunately, MTB has many critical design constraints that most of the time do not allow solutions to be exploited to the best. The PSR system in the EXT V4 series uses a one-way valve to control top-out without interfering with initial compression movements, maintaining sensitivity.

Why might it be a case-by-case scenario? Does it depend on the accuracy of manufacturing or assembly?


The weight of the unsprung masses can vary from bike to bike, from frame to frame, and from construction to construction. Design tolerances matter, especially as damper speed is slow, making this a case-by-case scenario.

Why does it seem to only occur when the bike is lifted off the ground by the rider?


When riding, because of sag position, sprung weight "our weight" pushing down the damper, and unsprung masses tracking the ground all under the gravity effect, we hardly reach the full extension mode. When the wheels are off the ground, no weight keeps the damper compressed, and the spring easily reaches the original installed length while unsprung masses try to pull the suspension apart during extension.

How do you test against this scenario? Can it be replicated on a dyno machine?


Yes, we need at least a 2-post rig to place a complete bike/rider on top without constraints on the contact patch. A simpler method is to push down and pull up the front/rear end of the bike in a quiet room and listen for the noise difference at maximum extension.

It must be challenging to build a damper that works across a wide range of rider weights. How do you select that damping range and what are the constraints of the operating window?


A 2-wheel vehicle is a complex animal, especially on long-travel bikes where the center of gravity moves a lot as the rider moves around to adapt to different riding scenarios. The suspension system still has springs that must be kept under control, so damping is still needed. Damping coefficient calculation can be applied as well as empirical results through tuning experience.

If a rider is within the suggested damper window and still experiencing top out, what would you suggest they do next?


The massive damping adjustment generally available from full open to full close click position is the wrong way to assure good tuning. If you can control top-out noise with your click adjustment, you will be using so much rebound that it will kill all your other riding quality. Simply put, our new V4 EXT damper with a PSR system eliminates top-out noise.




photo
X-Fusion
Johnson Lin, X-Fusion Engineer

What causes top-out and what technology is used to counteract it?


Top-out typically occurs due to issues with the air spring components, such as the spacers or bumpers, having tolerances that are too large, leading to an imperfect assembly. This imperfection allows excessive rebound force at the end of the travel. To counteract top-out, the affected components are replaced with correctly toleranced parts, and the fork is reassembled properly to ensure optimal performance.

Are specific components more likely to top-out, such as a coil versus an air spring?


Air springs are more prone to experiencing top-out compared to coil springs. This is because air springs rely on precise pressure settings and component tolerances, making them more sensitive to assembly and manufacturing variations.

What about specific rear suspension designs or shock tunes?


This is XFusion's first air spring fork system, and some imperfections were present in the prototype phase. Rear shocks, however, use a different design that inherently makes them less susceptible to top-out issues.

Why might it be a case-by-case scenario? Does it depend on the accuracy of manufacturing or assembly?


Top-out can be a case-by-case issue because it depends on the precision of manufacturing tolerances and assembly. If manufacturing tolerances are not accurate, it can lead to improper assembly, which increases the likelihood of top-out.

Why does it seem to only occur when the bike is lifted off the ground by the rider?



When the rider lifts the bike off the ground or jumps, the weight of the front wheel creates an inertial force as it pulls back toward the crown. If the air spring isn't properly adjusted or assembled, this force can result in a top-out event as the fork extends too aggressively.

How do you test against this scenario? Can it be replicated on a dyno machine?



Top-out cannot typically be detected through machine or dyno testing. It is best identified during real-world test rides by experienced riders, as these conditions better replicate the forces and dynamics that lead to top-out.

It must be challenging to build a damper that works across a wide range of rider weights. How do you select that damping range and what are the constraints of the operating window?


The damping range is designed to accommodate rider weights between 70-100 kg. During development, we use in-house testing machines to analyze the force-displacement curve and adjust the structure or materials to achieve the optimal curve for performance. This process is highly complex and informed by extensive testing and data from XFusion and competitor products, which help refine the damper's performance for a wide range of riders.

If a rider is within the suggested damper window and still experiencing top-out, what would you suggest they do next?

If top-out persists despite being within the recommended settings, the rider should send the fork or shock to a service center. Technicians can adjust spacers or bumpers to better fit the rider's weight and riding style. It may take several iterations to fine-tune the setup for optimal performance.




Fox Float X and DHX 2022
Fox Factory
Matt Hornland, PR and Content Marketing Strategist

What causes top-out and what technology is used to counteract it?


Top-out is the fork or shock returning to full extension but has been synonymous with hearing a loud noise when this happens. The two main ways to mitigate this is a top-out bumper of different materials and the rebound control on the damper. If you didn’t have either of these, the fork would not be controlled through rebound and would top-out on every extension. In general, top-out is not particularly common.

Are specific components more likely to top-out, such as a coil versus an air spring?


With the design of our systems, you would be more likely to hear a top-out with a coil spring. The air spring has the benefit of the negative spring which can help to smooth out the forks extension to full travel. The coil spring, not needing any sort of negative spring, doesn’t gain that benefit. If there was a system in place to balance that, it would have upped the cost, complexity and weight of the coil kit. Apples to apples though, if you eliminate the negative air from our air springs, both options would top-out.


What about specific rear suspension designs or shock tunes?


The biggest factor here is rebound setup and tunes playing in combination with the air pressure/coil spring. Kinematics won’t specifically affect this. If you were to try and fit a shock that is too short for the frame in or if there was a tolerance issue, then you could see an issue with top-out as the shock is trying to overextend - it's really just a case by case on that one.

Why might it be a case-by-case scenario? Does it depend on the accuracy of manufacturing or assembly?


Accuracy of manufacturing and assembly is going to play a role in any issues that arise with suspension products. Some of the parts used in the designs are extremely precise and have a very small window on tolerance. Whether a small part (such as a shim) is damaged in manufacturing or assembled incorrectly, it could definitely lead to performance loss such as top-out noise.

Why does it seem to only occur when the bike is lifted off the ground by the rider?


The biggest reason here is that the amount of force needed to push the bike into its travel in a bunny hop or level lift scenario is going to have an equal amount of return. When you leave the ground, you allow the fork to extend completely. Without controlling that extension, top-out can occur. If you were to just squish the suspension but not leave the ground, you likely won’t allow full extension to occur, thus no top-out noise.

How do you test against this scenario? Can it be replicated on a dyno machine?


No comment on testing procedures.

It must be challenging to build a damper that works across a wide range of rider weights. How do you select that damping range and what are the constraints of the operating window?


Through a lot of field and lab testing, we try to set our dampers up for the widest range of users possible by adding loads of meaningful adjustability from dials to internal tune swaps. For forks, kinematics do not come into play, so we build our damper to fit a wide range of riders and styles. As long as balance between the front and rear of the bike can be achieved, we are good to go. On shocks, our aftermarket tunes are generally a standard middle ground with a couple of options in either direction. On OEM shocks, we work closely with the bike manufacturer to get the feel and ride quality they want. Consumers can reach out to Fox service centers to have their tunes modified, and it can be paired with their service interval. Connect with our Fox Service Centers and they can assist!

If a rider is within the suggested damper window and still experiencing top-out, what would you suggest they do next?


If the customer is within the suggested window, it seems like there might be something going on. That could be the damper or air spring that needs updating and the best course of action is to call our service team to discuss what you are experiencing! We can assist.




Yoke mount compatible Mod coil shock.
Formula
Eamonn Cleere, Technical Consultant

What causes top-out and what technology is used to counteract it?


There are several factors that can contribute to top out on a shock. It's important to understand the kinematic of the frame and the leverage ratio. This is normally taken care of during testing with the bike brand, to optimize the internal settings of the damper. Assuming this stage has been completed successfully, it should be relatively easy for the rider to set up the bike to match their weight. The first and most important is setting static sag. This figure should be between 20 to 30% of the shock travel, (measured at the shock) 20% would be more for XC bike and 25 to 30% for Enduro.

Once the sag is set, the next stage would be to adjust the rebound clicker to optimize the rebound setting for personal preference. Not too fast and not too slow.

Are specific components more likely to top-out, such as a coil versus an air spring?


No, it’s the same. For an air shock, you will need to set the pressure to the correct sag for the rider’s weight. For the coil, you will need to choose the correct spring rate to fit the rider's weight and avoid preloading the spring too much.

What about specific rear suspension designs or shock tunes?


As answered in question 1 above , the shock tune needs to be matched to the bike frame kinematic. During this process it can be more complicated with air shocks as the air spring is progressive and therefore spring rate increases as the shock moves through its travel. Coil shocks have a linear spring rate and can be easier to tune the damping.

Why might it be a case-by-case scenario? Does it depend on the accuracy of manufacturing or assembly?


Consistency in manufacturing is very important. As is the quality control system that dictates that consistency. Material specification and oil used in the damper are equally important. All high-end suspension brands spend many months of R&D on these components.

Why does it seem to only occur when the bike is lifted off the ground by the rider?


When the wheel leaves the ground, the shock will fully extend. It is the reason setting sag is so important. The sag will allow the wheel to extend at a controlled rate to avoid top-out.

How do you test against this scenario? Can it be replicated on a dyno machine?


On a dyno you can measure damper force against shaft velocity. This together with the known leverage ratio can give a good indication of where the damping needs to be in relation to the spring rate. However, there is no real substitute for field testing.

It must be challenging to build a damper that works across a wide range of rider weights. How do you select that damping range and what are the constraints of the operating window?


Yes, that can be challenging, but there are many factors that come into play. The dyno work is very useful for measuring the damping range. Formula have a unique system on how the external adjuster controls the rebound range which gives a very wide window of adjustment. Then for compression, Formula has the CTS system, which makes it very easy to change the compression range without having to open the shock.

If a rider is within the suggested damper window and still experiencing top-out, what would you suggest they do next?


When the rider is within the damper range, the the next step is again to check the correct spring rate or air spring pressure to have the correct sag, for the rider's weight. Once the shock has many hours of use, then servicing is very important as the oil can break down over time and cavitation can occur leading to inconsistent damping.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Burning Question


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
529 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
174270 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47515 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45544 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
36137 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36134 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
33165 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28515 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
27719 views

78 Comments
  • 930
 Neat.

Genuinely curious.... do you think it may be an easier read/more insightful if the answers for each were grouped by question vs by respondent when these types of industry fact gathering pieces are produced?
  • 250
 Yea I do.
  • 160
 this would be the best way. i genuinely give up on reading these articles after the first few brands cause it’s just too hard to compare answers
  • 60
 Nailed it. That would make a batter read
  • 350
 FOX forgot to mention their special ingredient... GREASE!! (shit ton of it)
  • 201
 Enough grease the fork clunks on compression-so you don't notice the top out. Love having to drop lowers on brand new forks. Love that Fox doesn't reimburse for labor and materials for the job. Love that they know this is a problem and can't implement a solution at their assembly plant(s).
  • 21
 @wyorider: It's so annoying. It's totally standard practice now for me when I get a new bike or fork... if the fork is Fox... I have to strip it down and remove all the excess grease for it to perform properly.
  • 91
 @islandforlife: it's a feature, not a bug, you can save the grease for the first 30+ rebuilds.
  • 12
 or their special sound when you start to push them through travel, knocking.
either from the bushings or their terrible grip/2 dampers

I havnt been able to try a gripx2 damper but i have one coming on a new bike.
  • 22
 No comment.
  • 10
 I thought this entire article was going to be about the dhx2.
  • 11
 @wyorider: Drop lowers? For 38 you need a shaft clamp, a torch (red loctite) and a bullet tool to guide the shaft back (or a lot of patience and creativity), not to mention that is is very hard to dig out this grease from the bottom of the air chamber ...
  • 11
 @lkubica: maybe there is a language difference here, but dropping the lowers just requires removing the foot nuts and tapping the shaft in gently... very easy for even a home mechanic
  • 10
 @lukemech: And i say that it's not enough...
  • 251
 My riding partner told me not to worry, this happens to lots of riders, but somehow I still feel ashamed about it.
  • 21
 I remember my first top out
  • 21
 She told you not to worry about that though...
  • 180
 Would have loved to hear Vorsprung on this one. It seems brands consider it important that the unsprung length is consistent regardless of spring/air preload whereas I'd say it isn't (as I don't rely on some amazing performance from my forks when fully extended). If you just drop this notion, a simple top out bumper/spring/cushion should stop the clunk even though it may compress more or less statically depending on the preload.
  • 140
 Uh oh a new thing for me to worry about that I didn't know existed. Time to become convinced I need new stuff so this horrible thing never happens to me cause now it's unrideable. Just kidding I'm sure it's legit for someone who rides like Matt, but for me... Maybe not so much.
  • 1811
 This is the least important measure of suspension performance. If there's a clunk lifting a bike to put it on a rack-it doesn't affect performance. If the shocks make a squelchy or wheezy noise that's audible when pushing down on the sales floor of the bike shop-who cares. The magic of good suspension is smoothly and progressively absorbing various intensities and durations of impact and somehow staying high enough in their stroke to both preserve geometry and be ready for the next impact. Luckily modern stuff is pretty good at that.
  • 301
 “Bike being lifted by the rider” is referring to situations like bunny hopping not putting it on a bike rack.
  • 60
 Is is rare and easy to fix with rebound, but if you ever go down the path of fully open rebound, which can feel amazing on loose trails, top out can manifest. Then when you go to lift the front or bunny hop the top out noise/feeling is pretty horrible and makes you think bits are falling off your bike.
  • 10
 @Mugen: topout feels like I’m being kicked forward off jumps. Hate it.
  • 10
 Clunks are annoying AF. You can't pretend to have excellent suspension performance if it knocks when it leaves the ground!
  • 70
 Ehh top out just means you have enough rebound speed to get back to top of stroke as quick as possible. I don't think I've ridden anything lately that has ridiculous top out noise. Is this an issue?
  • 40
 There is so much information here. This might be covered and I missed it. My experience with top out, which is extremely annoying, was fixed by letting the air out of the fork and pumping it back up. I think the negative spring lost pressure somehow. I feel like letting the air out and pumping it up again is the "is it plugged in? / have you restarted?" for mountain biking.
  • 10
 You may have worn out air seals. Negative springs are almost all self-equalising if the seals are good. If the fork/shock goes hard off the top after sitting it's a sign of a leaking negative air seal (shaft seal).
  • 40
 The most important question about top out wasnt even asked, "does it matter?"

Id contend that does not generally matter, as long as the force is not extreme and totally undampened.

On trail a light top out clunk will nary be felt, and so long as the damper rod is durable enough to handle general exp3cted loads, the fork topping out lightly should be no issue.

Goood Suspension should and generally is meant to and is capable of handling nearly infinite moderate clunking bottom outs. The structure abruptly reaching the end of its stroke is a non issue.
  • 10
 Hard agree! This is my biggest pet hate about mtb culture at the moment. People are increasingly disinterested in what actually matters, and more and more interested in nonsense concerns like making their suspension as quiet as possible or making their drivetrain as loud as possible.
  • 40
 You get top out by running your suspension as fast as it will go and then absolutely refusing under any circumstances to get it serviced. Well that’s what happened to me anyway.
  • 50
 Slow day at PB towers eh? I liked Pushes response most. Basically an extremely thinly veiled "it doesn't matter, stop whining"
  • 30
 next can we ask brands why alot of forks and shocks 'knock', especially fox forks and the float x - like the float X but ive ridden alot of them and they've pretty much all knocked.

or can we just ask fox why they are happy to build sub par products at a high retail?

also, rockshox answers were generic rubbish
  • 20
 Agreed, rockshox answers were cookie cutter lines that marketing people speak in. Answers should be from someone with technical background and they should actually answer the question being asked. Bummer for rockshox to have such weak answers as they have some of the best designs in place for handling top out.

As for the fox products, any of the "twin tube" style dampers like the X2 coil will not have a hydraulic top out due to the nature of the design so they rely on a mechanical spring or in fox's case a rubber bumper so depending on spring rate and rebound setting, the top out feeling/sound is more ore less noticeable. That's one of the reasons you'll see a lot of fox athletes on the X2 air instead because it has a negative air spring which helps combat top out in the damper.
  • 20
 this is good information, but it would've been so crucial to hear from an actual independent tuner on this. Nobody mentioned high-speed rebound unless I missed it. The only time I've ever experienced top out that was easily resolved was in a grip2 Z1 coil running the stiff spring available. I was running the lightest rebound tune, and started to get a top out in the bike park. Two clicks of high-speed rebound slower and it was gone. VVC really does make a huge difference on this in my opinion.
  • 30
 Let’s hear from the independent suspension tuners! Pinkbike please do some interviews.
  • 50
 Very curious as to what Bright would have to say with their whole zero sag thing
  • 40
 I guess staying on the ground has another benefit: I haven’t felt top out on a mtb in a decade!
  • 20
 Fox fork - step 1 - remove pound of factory grease from around air spring transfer ports to allow them to actually work - step 2 - reassemble and air up to test newly acquired negative air spring
  • 51
 DVO not invited to comment, any reason why?
  • 161
 No one invited girvin either.
  • 50
 And where was Risse Racing?
  • 50
 because unless you live in NZ... DVO arnt worth running as the factory built stuff is sh1te.
  • 10
 @mtbtrekracer: What does living in NZ have to do with it? Is DVO just popular there, or do they have some sort of tuning center that can really dial the stuff in there, or what? I'd assumed they were more of a SoCal type product.
  • 10
 @thekaiser: the DVO nz guys build to order so its smooth as butter and can be tuned - no point buying a product then having to send away for a tune.
  • 20
 I wonder what SunTour would say about the pogo-stick fork that came with my RockHopper. Perhaps the top-out sound is a feature, offering "infinite moderate clunking" at every bump, to quote @dissend.

(No offense, SunTour! I know you make better forks, and offer a discounted upgrade program.)
  • 20
 only time I've experienced was a Manitou Circus at full presure (DJ) I th?nk the air chamber maxed at 40-psi, 37 was the sweet spot.
  • 20
 Oh come on.....nothing tops out anymore unless youre still running pre 2006 marzocchi with no external rebound dial lol. Why do mtb nerds make up problems?
  • 10
 Twin tube rear shocks (and some brand monotube) don't have hydraulic top-out control so can top-out with a clunk if more than minimal preload is run.

Everything else is a damper or spring problem. Air forks/shocks with negative air spring issues will top-out.
  • 10
 my z1 coil with a grip 2 will make horrid top out noises if I don't have the cap over the rebound adjusters screwed on all the way for some reason...
  • 10
 That's weird! My Z1 coil also has a small top out that you can feel if paying attention to it, but not hear.
  • 10
 @CompostingSquirrel: @overbiked I replaced negative spring for softer and longer and it solved the issue. I can source springs for you too if you wish.
  • 10
 Wish my 180mm zeb ultimate a2’s would top out.

Need to strip them and see what’s happening as not getting full extension
  • 10
 You need to reset the negative chamber properly when you pump it. Henry Quinney once made a excellent topic visible on YouTube on how to properly set Rockshox suspensions.
  • 31
 I still have CSU creaks that I tried to just tune out by making my hub louder, maybe we can focus on fixing that?
  • 10
 Saying "La, la, la, la" while you ride works well too, for a low-cost option.
  • 31
 Excellent article, kudos to Matt for top-notch questions and gathering all the replies!
  • 31
 Add this to the bottom of the list for suspension performance.
  • 14
 we all know what is the best suspicion and that is koorky suspetion no more old school air ore cooiild its alabout that magnetical stuff Lond liver dirt medication poinkers
  • 10
 No more topout clunks after installing softer negative spring in my Durolux 36.
  • 10
 That lead art brought me back to the days of the RS Judy and plastic top caps.
  • 10
 FOX's rear shock clunking remedied in service by "anticlunk" piston.
  • 10
 My22 Dorado has awful topout lol. Regardless of damper settings
  • 30
 Sounds like you should take a look inside the air spring leg - they're super easy to disassemble and maintain BTW
  • 10
 @therealmancub: ok just pulled the leg. Tons of bubbles in the oil. Should I just replace it or is there more? Fork is a few months old
  • 21
 Skill issue. Not Skibidi enough
  • 10
 Your negative air chamber isn't filling correctly. First thing to try is a different shock pump as it needs to depress the valve rod in the centre of the fitting. The Expert model is open bath and oil is always in a varying state of foam. The Pro damper should be bled to be air-free.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: it’s the expert model. Is that why I’m seeing that foamy consistency in the oil?
  • 10
 @HudsonBurnette: womp womp my fury better than yours
  • 10
 @iloveloam323: Yes. Expert is open-bath so the oil always has some air mixed in.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: ahh okay thanks. Should I get a service to play it safe anyway? Fork has probably 300hrs on it if I had to guess. Mostly muddy conditions
  • 10
 @iloveloam323: Yes the air side will need a service by now. The damper side needs less maintenance but remember to vent the top cap occasionally. The damper oil when worked hard releases dissolved gas which can pressurise it and eventually make the seals leak.

We have had Dorado in for service where the damper side has so much pressure build up it feels like the spring leg!
  • 20
 @Dougal-SC: oh ok. I’ve been utilizing the tsr bleed valves a lot. So much so that I’ve stripped one of the bolts and Hayes has upgraded that leg to the button rather than the screw lol.
  • 32
 Top out is completely unacceptable!
  • 10
 Only remeber having Top Outs on Monday Mornings!
  • 33
 "Run her stiff" - said cool ass hipsters like myself.
  • 24
 do u mean boners?


long like dirt medication poinkers
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.019094
Mobile Version of Website