Burning Question: What Constitutes Value From a Sponsored Athlete?

Sooner or later you have to justify what you do. We're in the pandemic... How much and how much longer will you rely on something that is purely tied to events if no events are happening, right? Okay, in the bike industry, we're doing well, at least we can pay some of the salaries but you don't want to waste money. So if there are ambassadors or different people out there that give you more coverage, at some stage as a brand and as a company and as a business, you need to ask yourself, is it worthwhile? Is it worthwhile having a cross-country team, a downhill team, a race team out there doing nothing because they can't? It's not that they don't want to, but we cannot do the traditional way of marketing. You can come up with your own events, you do your own things. They can be locally, outside, or they can be virtually on Zwift, on different platforms or even just Instagram, whatever it is. But you do need to think differently at this stage and make sure that you can justify the spend. I still want to pay our riders all year long, racing or not. If I can show the company that, "Okay, we haven't done the traditional racing, but we have been out there in the public eye in different ways", whatever that may be. Like I said, it is a business. Someone is paying our bills. I wouldn't like to waste money for no reason. Therefore we are trying to make sure that we get the most out of the team. We already have the second team camp coming up now. Just because some of the events are canceled, I still go out there with the team and make sure that yes, we may be not racing, but maybe we do another team camp and we can help the developers in Morgan Hill to work on new product and help them a little bit more because all of a sudden we have a little bit of extra time that we can dedicate to specific product testing that we wouldn't have done if all the races kept going. So now I'm just changing certain stuff around but we're definitely not sitting at home doing our own things or doing nothing and just waiting for stuff to happen.

