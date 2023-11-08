Burning Question: What Did the Riders & Industry Insiders Think of the Judging at Red Bull Rampage 2023?

What did I think of the judging and rider order at this year's Rampage?



Look. Let’s put it this way, I can count on one hand the people that have been to every Rampage. Todd Barber and myself as two of the original founders, Kyle Strait, Christian Pondella the legendary photographer, and a local dude Tyler Robinson who started running cables and now owns the production company that does the in-house show.



There has never been a year where judging wasn’t a controversy… period! You can make an argument that someone is always "getting robbed." Wade won the inaugural with a crash in his run. Semenuk won 2008 with a glorified slope run. The comments and the criticisms will be there no matter what.



Fun fact: We have had an unofficial betting pool for 20 years. The people that win always put a dark horse in or f*ck with the obvious. This year almost every person there took Godziek for the win and guess what? If he had finished his run, he would have won because he put it all together and 100% had the rowdiest top-to-bottom run. Bottom line is he crashed and Dustin Lindgren won the betting pool - one of our cameramen and Zink's best buddies who believed in Zink's heart, mental toughness and balls. One of two people that took Zink to win this year out of a massive group of industry insiders and people attending Rampage. Imagine the odds in Vegas…



Rampage is a big mountain contest, let’s not forget it. The judges reward for riding prowess beyond tricks. Zink shredded that line. Rode full speed and attacked every inch of it. Along the way he probably did the biggest backflip ever and it was f*cking rowdy. How do you argue that a dude that rides a ridgeline with a few poppers and very little exposure beats that with two banger tricks?



The Rampage judges have all ridden the contest before. Many of them have watched it since its inception. They are not biased to Americans or any of that bullsh*t. Of course they have watched Zink ride since he was 17 years old and any fan of mountain biking cheered for him.



Tom and Carson has super strong runs. Better than Talus and Brendan?? Maybe… Less than two points separated them. That could have been as much as a scrub, their overall speed or one simple trick in their run. People just seem to make such a big f*cking deal about this.



Bienvenido's run was rad, he had so much passion and emotion tied to coming across the finish line because of his crash a couple days earlier and the front flip and how insane it was for him to even cross the finish line. Was it a top 3 run? I don’t think so.



I invite any whiny Pinkbike commenter to sit in the judges' seat and tell me they can do a better job. Of course they can! Til it gets real and you are put on the spot and have 3 minutes to pull apart every inch of the course and reward someone for risking their life. Easy right??



Is there anything I'd change about the judging or the formatting that would help make Rampage more fair?



Well inherently Rampage is a "live event" and people all over the world are tuned in. Being responsible for much of this I can tell you there is no easy way around it. Last year we got f*cked because of wind and too much programming in the live show to get through. This year we made adjustments to bring the people probably our best show to date. With that came new angles and better coverage that gave the judges even more tools to use to help with an incredibly hard job.



Making Rampage "more fair" is an interesting conversation. Would 15 minutes to judge a run with international judges sitting in Europe combined with 5 Rampage veterans in a trailer on site that spent 4 days picking apart every line on the course make things "more fair"? Humans are humans there will always be bias, favouritism and straight-up mistakes. The Brits will vote for Brendan, the big mountain purists will vote for Sorge and everyone will love a comeback story. AI could potentially help. Some of the crazy immersive mapping we have been doing combined with the mathematics of size and scale could potentially change things from an analytics standpoint but it would never be able to account for style or fluidity.



We had the same problem in slopestyle many years ago. Same sh*t. Every contest was a controversy. So what happened? The FMBA was formed (for better or worse). All these official FIS judges from snowboarding and other sports came in and did that change everything? Hell no! What changed everything was the courses became uniform and every rider rode the exact same line and you could simply award points to the technicality of single tricks. Well guess what? Brandon and Brett were the best on the planet and straight-up dominated for over a decade. That's it, that's all. Nobody could go faster. Nobody could do an alternative line. This is what programmed everybody in mountain biking to think that tricks win contests.



In 2008 when the pre-builds and wood ramps came into Rampage with slopestyle being the hot sh*t in mountain biking, it started to turn the corner from a big mountain contest. 15 years later it is a big mountain slopestyle. That is why someone like Brage Vestavik does not compete because at the end of the day if he cannot do a double backflip like Adolf - he has zero chance of winning the world's foremost "big mountain" contest.



Let’s break that down for a second... Brage is one of the rowdiest, fastest and most powerful riders on a mountain bike today. Yeah he can do tricks... but he is also proving a point. It’s not about big mountain anymore. For most of the people claiming controversy they are only talking about the tricks that are done in a run.



You want more fair? Take the rider field to the top of a new Rampage venue that no one has ever seen before. No diggers. No sandbags. No week-long builds and perfect landings. No endless supply of water. Give them one day with a rake and let them drop in and watch the results. There’s your best big mountain rider in the world… and I guarantee you the top 10 looks a lot different than this year's Rampage. — Derek Westerlund, Freeride Entertainment