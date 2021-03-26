Burning Question: What Causes Some Fork Crowns to Creak?

Seb, I've been an expert making forks creak but...I'm not the one that was able to make it stop!



The reason they creak is a kind of corrosion, the technical term is fretting corrosion which describes the constant tiny movements between the surfaces of the stanchion and the crown, generally one anodised and one non-anodised pressed part. Usually the two parts are pressed in with some kind of grease or assembly paste but that tends to simply move around in use and leaves sections of dry parts to create this fretting corrosion in time.



We've seen bushes binding so much they overcome the press fit when the fork twists! I can't be sure 'cos you can only see the before and after, not the during [but] we noticed shadows of the corrosion outlining the cutaway in the crown going round the stanchion in steps like corroded ghosts of former alignments, suggesting the stanchion had rotated in the crown.

