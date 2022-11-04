Burning Question: Why Are So Many Bike Manufacturers Putting Cables Through the Headset?

Nov 4, 2022
by Seb Stott  
Scott Genius headset cable routing
Scott Genius


You may have noticed that a lot of recently released bikes have their cables routed through the upper headset bearing. Let's just say this move has proven a little controversial among Pinkbike commenters. One obvious downside is that replacing that upper bearing is going to involve detaching the brake hoses and the dropper and shifter cables.


So I got in touch with all the bike brands I can think of who have gone down this route to ask them why it makes sense for them. Most didn't reply. Here are the responses of those who did.




Merida

We are convinced of headset cable routing for several reasons:

First of all, cable routing is made easy because the opening on the head tube is much larger than a small opening on the side of the headtube/downtube. The cables on our headset cable routing can therefore simply be pushed upwards and no pick or magnet is needed. Especially with aluminum frames, where no liners can be used inside the frame, routing and replacing cables becomes much easier and faster. In addition, thanks to the large opening at the head tube, a foam tube can be pulled over the hoses on aluminum frames, which minimizes noise.
Merida Bike launch at The EX 2022 Please credit PaulBox
Photo: Merida/PaulBox

As the cable entry is very close to the rotation centre, the cables do not have to make a big loop. Instead, the cables move with the handlebar movement. This reduces the elongation of the cables and prevents them from rubbing against the head tube. Rattling when touching the various cables is also reduced.
The frame construction can also be optimized by headset cable routing, as the critical area around the headtube/downtube is not weakened by extra holes.

Of course, we are also aware of the disadvantages:

Replacing and re-greasing your bearings is a little bit more tricky than with a standard headset, because you need to manage your cables and the fork. When the headset is not well designed it can be frustrating during maintenance work, which we have had experience with in the past. That's why we worked with ACROS to develop a new headset based on their ICR system.

The durability did not cause any problems in our endurance tests either. Thanks to our Acros system with small entry holes in the cover and 3 additional seals, both bearings lasted longer as conventional headsets, even without special care. Some other brands want to save money when it comes to the details, especially when it comes to adding the additional sealing. But that was not our approach.

Of course our bearings also need to be re-greased or replaced from time to time. However, the upper bearing, through which the hoses run, is much less stressed than the lower bearing and therefore needs to be replaced less frequently.

But if it does it needs to be replaced every 2-3 years, we believe this happens as part of a major winter service and the 15 minutes of extra work to remove the fork and bleed the brake is acceptable.

Finally, of course, the clean look also matters for many consumers as well. Particularly in view of the brakes that might be introduced soon, which will route the cables much closer to the handlebars, we expect that headset cable routing will become more common among brands.




Scott

By not routing cables through the headtube, we’re able to make the frame structure lighter and more efficient by not needing to reinforce cable entry points on the frame. If we take a previous generation Spark, and the one we launched last year, we save nearly 60 grams through this – which for an XC World Cup level bike is substantial. There is a lot we are able to do with 60g of high modulus carbon fibre.

Once you’ve learned the process for cable routing with this system, we actually find it to be easier than with our previous approach. Fewer rubber bits and fewer individual cable routing parts throughout the frame make things relatively straightforward, especially with our large shock access door in the down tube.

We can also tuck cables in more nicely, they’re less exposed in the event of a crash. They have less room to waggle around, and help us have a system that is nice and quiet (this generation of bikes is by far the quietest we have ever engineered). Cables don’t have to be as long, saving further weight that we can then re-integrate into making a better frame. Frankly, it looks very good as well.

As for downsides, you have to re-learn in a sense the best way to work on the bike, so there is a bit of a learning curve. Once you’ve done that, though – you’re off and running.




Focus

Since that topic creates hot discussions all the time it's impossible for us to make a statement in 1 or 2 sentences.

The decision to go for integrated cable routing is nothing we at Focus decided from one day to the other. We see the parallels between other segments like road where external routing is not an option anymore and integrated routing is state of the art meanwhile.

We are doing the integrated routing because of the clean look, less cable rub and less cable rattling. The market feedback from our customers and dealer shows clearly that the clean look is super important and plays a huge role when the customer is deciding on a bike.
Focus takes things one step further by running the cables up the spacers and through their own stem, which I call the spaghetti monster.

Especially E-bikes with additional cables are looking significantly cleaner compared to traditional routing. We did some intense testing in real life as well as in our test facilities to avoid any cable rub and create the same reliability as regular cable routing. We also spec additional seals to increase the lifetime of the bearings. What we often hear as an argument: Frame makers get rid of the cable routing to save costs. Simply not true, the frame construction costs basically the same.

Changing a derailleur or dropper cable is, depending on the solution, the same effort as internal routing. Changing the upper bearing is more effort, but that's not something you do once a month. For FOCUS, Integrated routing is here to stay. One way or the other.




Unno

We decided to take that direction to tidy up the cockpit area a bit and avoid cables possibly rubbing on the frame. Also, no holes in the carbon over that area. In our case, we developed custom parts to make sure cables can enter quite straight and avoid damaging the hoses, as could happen with other systems out there. No hose damage, no need to replace them because of that.

We are moving to full-on AXS transmissions for Unno. This means one less cable to go through - the one that needs certain maintenance to keep transmission smooth and could be affected by a little extra work because of this.

If you make the frame ready for mechanical in case someone wants to go mechanical, then you need to leave an extra hole in the carbon - not very nice aesthetics when you don’t need it.

In the end, if nothing major happens like breaking your brake line in a crash and you need to replace it, we don’t see any work needed that will be affected by any extra work because of headset routing (with AXS transmission that is what our bikes come with stock).




Final Thoughts

It seems to me that headset cable routing isn't as bad an idea as it first appears. By moving the cable port close to the steering axis, it minimises the cable movement in front of the bars, which might reduce cable rattle, and allows for shorter cables. It may also allow brands to create a slightly lighter frame. When building a bike from scratch, there's actually a larger port to aim for with your cables, so it could make the initial setup easier. I've also noticed that when swapping a brake hose from the right to the left side there are no issues with the hose becoming the wrong length and bending awkwardly.

But it's clear that a major factor in deciding to route cables through the headset is that it looks neater. That's obviously subjective, but if everyone really cared about servicing over aesthetics, we wouldn't have any internal routing at all. Personally, that would suit me just fine, but if the hoses are going through the frame I don't see the route through the headset being all that much harder to live with - upper headset bearings usually last for years. I have seen concerns that the bearing might not last as long with this design due to water ingress, but the bearing is larger and the conventional ports are eliminated, so I'm not sure that's true (Merida claim the opposite).

As for the cables going through the spacers and the stem, that's a step too far in my book.


If you had a choice, what style of cable routing would you prefer?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Burning Question Headsets Focus Bikes Merida Scott Unno


104 Comments

  • 60 0
 YES! Now we riot.
  • 26 1
 Has anybody thought..oh why not just route everything outside ?? No fancy headsets, no complicated internal passages, less repair hassles. Just another excuse to stop people LEARNING how to work on their own equipment
  • 12 0
 @mininhi: deviate with a recessed top tube to hide the cables routed on the outside is the best solution I’ve seen, just as clean as internal with none of the downside
  • 1 0
 @mininhi:

The ghost of my El Salt weeps at your comment. Frown
  • 3 0
 I will fill up my sweat jar right now. Fuck Yeah! Punish the asshole marketeers that ever thought this was a good idea. Even the rationalizations in the above article are half-assed. Functionality and serviceability over fashion FFS!!! External For Life!
  • 3 0
 Wait till we get to the stage where the cables going through head tube start eating away at the steerer, then we will see things change. All we need is one person to maintain their bike, not route the cable properly or with a sheath and that steerer will be structurally weakened.
  • 2 0
 @toad321: similar to how raaw does it, recess in the downtube. Looks good, easy to work on, no noise. To me it’s perfect and one of the reasons I bought the bike
  • 2 0
 @sudochuckwalla: GT has a similar 'valley' in their downtube for routing. External/but away and neat.
  • 2 0
 "Burning Question"? YES! BURN IT TO THE GROUND!"
  • 29 0
 Reading the comments and talking to mt bikers, I don't buy that a clean look is as important as manufacturers say it is. I've yet to encounter a mt biker who legitimately prioritizes that over ease of maintenance. "Easier initial set-up" is neat, but that happens once and then you're still stuck with a feature that makes upgrading and maintenance a pain in the ass.
  • 11 0
 I take pride in the rat nest on the front of my bike. Nothing a few zip ties cannot titty up
  • 12 0
 Because they're talking to a few customers who buy their top of the line, boutique, 10k+ bikes, and god knows those guys don't work on their own equipment.
  • 5 0
 Pinkbike commenters and the other enthusiast riders you talk to only buy 5-15% of these high end bikes. Most are wealthy 34-45 year olds who walk into a bike shop and get a new bike every 3-5 years without ever visiting a forum or bike news site. I think it's those folks who shop primarily on looks. What else is there to go on if you're not that familiar with the technical stuff?
  • 7 0
 @SATN-XC: I'll burn for this but I only upvoted for the titty Wink
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: If it's ratty enough it'll even fit a water bottle.
  • 1 0
 @st-lupo: lol, I just noticed that
  • 25 0
 Last month I spent hours chasing down a front end creak, including dropping the fork twice, and replacing the upper headset bearing. Imagine tacking on a brake bleed to that process just for the bike to look 5% cleaner. I will not buy a bike with headset routing!
  • 1 0
 Soooo...was the upper headset bearing the source of the creak? I'm asking for a friend.
  • 28 1
 this is all dangerholm's fault. stupid sexy dangerholm.
  • 23 0
 Read through the article, I think Focus gave us the real answer. They are looking at ebikes as the future and doing a lot of consumer testing, and they have noticed a real impact on purchasing decisions driven by "the clean look" of integrated cables. That has to be backed by focus groups and market research. So it makes perfect sense - mountain bikes are sort of legacy downstream supply chain for ebikes now, we will see a lot of ebike consumers getting in for the first time who have no idea what maintenance is or who's going to do it, and we are the vocal legacy consumers who complain a lot but don't drive profit margins.
  • 3 0
 Especially with about a half of their lineup being e-bikes.
  • 22 0
 @SCOTT-Sports : This does NOT matter...>>"Once you’ve learned the process for cable routing with this system, we actually find it to be easier than with our previous approach.". It's isn't about setting up cables, could be easier or faster. It's about maintenance to headsets, spacers, stems and disassembly, reassembly....especially for MTB's For HS spacers specifically, many riders like to change out spacers and even stems for different heights and stem lengths depending on terrain and even just to try different approaches. Having to disconnect (and in many case bleed) brake, dropper and shifter cables to adjust something as critical and personal as HS spacers and stems is ridiculous. IF you can figure our /design a way cables route this way on the outside of the HS bearings, fine. Until then....STOP this!!! Only acceptable scenario for HS routing is for TT bikes. I will await my downvotes
  • 1 0
 You don’t have to do any of that. Jesus the people who think you need to disconnect ANY cables to change your spacers on one of these headsets probably shouldn’t be working on their bike. JUST LOOK AT THE PICTURES THATS NOT HOW IT WORKS (other than that Flying Spaghetti Monster stem, that’s stupid). This setup is no more difficult to work on than standard internal cable routing, unless you need to change your upper headset bearing. Which in reality you probably will never need to do unless you like power washing your headset or overtorquing your headset
  • 19 0
 "First of all, cable routing is made easy because the opening on the head tube is much larger than a small opening on the side of the headtube/downtube."

If only there was a way to route cables that didn't involve shoving them through a frame... Nah that would never work.
  • 18 0
 They have run out of innovations so need to didgdeep to convince folks their current bike sucks and needs to be replaced.
  • 1 0
 99 percent of us don't ride at the level where we can notice a 60g difference with a weight of the bike. You dollars are votse, don't like the technology don't buy it.
  • 3 0
 @femto505: your dollars are goatse
  • 13 0
 I just replaced the brakes on my bike which reminded me how much I ABSOLUTELY HATE internal cable routing.
  • 11 0
 This helps with the decision paralysis and N+1 spreadsheet. three brand-models I no longer will need to consider
  • 7 0
 2018 - 2020 was peak bike design, things have jsut gotten more expensive and dont actually ride any better ever since, Aesthetics are nice, but can be easily overlooked when I can get a perfectly good 2018 bikes for like 3500$ with top of the line components.
  • 10 0
 Tell us you don’t barspin, without telling us you don’t barspin
  • 7 0
 I’d still prefer external routing, I wish manufacturers could choose to make aluminum frames as simple as possible and all of the “neatness” can go on the carbon frames I’ll never buy.
  • 1 0
 @wobblegoblin: Repeat after me: RAAW, RAAW, RAAW!
  • 1 0
 @st-lupo: Really liking the Jibb. Might just my next bike frame!
  • 4 0
 bring back external cables! honestly speaking I dont even like internal routing, but I can live with it. and highlighting ACROS as a quality manufacturer is a joke, their build quality is the worst, I had to replace the headset after one year of riding. I had to replace everything, because the bearings are pressed into the cups, worth design ever!
  • 3 0
 its not really much worse than regular internal routing. However, internal routing is unnecessary to begin with, so this is extra useless. A bike shop employee told me they love internal routing because they make a ton of money off bleeds and people not wanting to mess with it, who would otherwise be doing their own maintenance. To me, that tells me all i need to know. Its intentionally anti-user. Roadie ass bullshit that has no place in MTB.
  • 1 0
 Come on, it’s loads worse than regular internal routing when you need to remove the gear cable and re bleed your brake if you want to change your upper headset bearing.

As you say, great for shops though.
  • 3 0
 Come on like any brand is going to go ‘main reason is it’s cheaper to produce so we get more of your money’. Same score as pressfit BB there was no advantage to the consumer and now threaded BB’s are like a selling point!!
  • 2 0
 Thanks for this article Seb, really appreciate it.

It serves well as a handy one stop shop for figuring out which bike brands I will no longer consider Big Grin .

I understand that there are some benefits to this (weight savings at the World Cup level athlete level). But personally, 60g of weight savings in the frame, and shorter cables is not worth the maintenance hassle for me.
  • 2 0
 This is as stupid as apple putting the charging port on the bottom of their mouse because Jobs was obsessed with clean lines... Which also meant you couldn't use the mouse while it was plugged in. So dumb. Function > fashion.
  • 2 0
 The average person, the type of person who takes their bike to the shop for repairs will pay the price. Thinking now it will cost more to swap a headset or spacers, etc. due to the extra process of having to detach all the cables and brake lines.
  • 2 0
 Same reason why car manufacturers put headlight bulbs in a place that require removing the bumper, both front wheels, and the inside the of the wheel fenders to change them (don't believe me, look up the procedure for the C7 and C8 generation corvettes).... or starter motors INSIDE the transmission bell housing.... they want to sell proprietary parts to customers to make their bikes functional, and that involves going through a dealership for their brand usually.
  • 2 0
 Funnily enough thinking about this last night.

My conclusion is it’s all about the money. It cheaper to put them Through the headset than it is to have frame built with multiple port holes.

Claims like weight savings are just bollocks, 60g weight saving. The majority of Scott buyers could probably benefit more from loosing weight from a different area, I’m definitely in that category.


Looks is subjective. I do like a nice looking bike, but I also like it to be practical. If something impacts upon the ease with which I can work on the bike I don’t want it.

Example of this. BB’s got a couple of bikes with pressfit and couple with external. Guess which is easier and quicker to change and it even at the stage where when searching for new bikes I’ll check what type of BB it has.
Press fit? Cross that bike off of the list.

Cables through head sets are now added to the ‘exclude a bike list’

P.s could you have been any more neutral with the ‘final thoughts’
  • 3 0
 My road bike has cables routed through the headset. This is the work of the Devil and should be exorcised from bicycles design by the UCI. Come on UCI you haven't banned anything recently.#makingUCIbansgreatagain
  • 4 1
 No to trunnion, no to internal brake routing, no to super boost, no to long seat tubes that prevent long droppers, and no to this.
  • 1 0
 What I don't understand is the aesthetic argument. It's not like road bikes where you can route everything inside, with MTB you still have cables and hoses visibly exiting levers. That's the ugly bit, and frankly I think it looks worse having them gobbled up by some weird hole in the stem. That Focus is *hideous* for that. It's just a half done job, and annoying the shit out of everyone, for numerous reasons.

"Don't half-ass two things, whole-ass one thing"
  • 2 0
 I like integrated routing.... ON MY ROADBIKE, THAT I WANT AERODYNAMIC AND WHERE PARTS DON'T DIE ON ME EVERY 6 MONTHS. Please just make every trailbike fully external, please.
  • 2 0
 They're not selling bikes to guys who route their own brakes. They're selling bikes to yuppies who want the latest and greatest, and damnit if I'm gonna fit in on my boulder lunch ride without the latest and greatest
  • 2 0
 I really like the way guerilla gravity does it in the channel with a cover. Looks clean, cover keeps everything secure from rattling and is easy to access by just removing a couple screws.
  • 1 0
 It seems likely that this is mostly driven by future product that we don't know about yet. Wireless shifters, droppers, and suspensions control from everybody - leaving just the rear brake to matter anyway. At which point, I'm sure brands will come up with *better solutions than most of these shoddy ones.

If I were a manufacturer, I'd be pretty concerned about the liability of this type of setup though. It's going to cause rear brake line failures. And it's only a matter of time until one of those turns into a serious crash - maybe with permanent consequences. Any lawyer would have a field day with a design like this which is both careless in it's regard for likely eventual failure and also hidden from the user for reasonable pre-ride inspection.

This is a dumpster fire.

Most MFGs declined to answer because the real reason is ugly: New parts and industry cooperation will allow us all to simultaneously pursue cheaper manufacturing of our frames, which of course is a good thing for our bottom line. Case closed.
  • 1 0
 I'm pretty fine with fully internal routing on an XC bike (including through the handlebar) as long as it's done cleanly and doesn't require a ton of proprietary parts. It looks clean as hell and there's probably some aero watts saved which is pretty neat. I'm willing to take the hit to serviceability for that sort of a bike.

Beyond that I'm on the full external crowd, attached with zip ties and easy to work on.
  • 4 1
 I was ready to bring the hate and then they come along with some reasonable responses.
  • 4 1
 Much like we fight the metric system we Americans will fight this invasion of cables through the headset! Freedom!!!
  • 4 0
 Not sure you really need to fight the metric system :-)
  • 2 0
 Scott: "As for downsides, you have to re-learn in a sense the best way to work on the bike." Way to bury the lead there Scott. Have fun cleaning those headset bearings
  • 1 1
 If bike companies and shops just had some pride in their work and could manage to route the cables together and at the same length so they can be taped/tied/etc cleanly, maybe we wouldn’t have this bull crap. All my bikes seem to be routed nicely and tied together and things are very appealing. This just looks like a hokey option and not all that clean whatsoever. Pros do outweigh the cons
  • 3 0
 Absolute bullshit will an Acros upper headset bearing last 3 years of regular use before replacemen.
  • 2 0
 If I can't change the stem without paying a premium based on the bike companies monopoly on weird cable routing. Not interested!
  • 1 0
 With a proper tubes in tubes system like Santa Cruz has, routing brake hoses and derailleur housing is a breeze. I am a proponent of external brake hose routing, but I'm also ok with internal if it's properly done.
  • 4 0
 No.
  • 1 0
 They claim it only takes an extra 15 minutes to bleed. First, thats bs. Second there is some mess involved in bleeding, so there is cleanup time.
  • 3 0
 Racist - no barspins, no tailwhips...
  • 1 0
 Just go single speed and brakeless... No cable issues with my bmx bike... Learning to ride like this is also a massive benefit if you ever want to join reality tv.
  • 1 0
 I rented an ebike and noticed the internally routed cables were shredded at the point of entry and they were brake cables...just a matter of time before your brakes go out
  • 3 0
 At least it’s only on bike brands that no one rides!
  • 1 0
 Look at a Transition and tell me it doesn't looking fucking awesome with regular ports and external rear brake routing. Better aesthetics... B.S.
  • 1 0
 "The cables just went through there on their own"

Seriously though, my preference would be something like what Guerilla Gravity does.
  • 1 0
 A trully GENIUS idea would be routing through handlebars and a fork steerer oc, so I could not see front brake hose either. Please do the "invisible cable" thing properly.
  • 2 0
 NorCalNomad has just left the building...
  • 4 1
 *grabs popcorn*
  • 1 0
 Beat me to it. Ha ha
  • 2 0
 Gotta drop these on a Friday so we can fight all weekend
  • 3 0
 I remain unconvinced.
  • 2 0
 *The actual people representing these companies prefer to remain anonymous
  • 1 0
 Im happy i got the 2022 Orbea Oiz because of this bullsh!t cable routing..i realæy hate this trend.
  • 2 0
 Because the bike industry wants to make bicycle mechanics life hell.
  • 1 0
 Front brakes through steerer and a gyro on the rear. Then wireless on everything else. That's what we really want!
  • 1 0
 My current bike has external cable routing and it was one of the reason why I bought it.
  • 2 0
 Lame.
  • 1 0
 For Frank's sake please stop doing this.
  • 1 0
 Some people just want to watch the world burn.
  • 1 0
 I don't know when i had read so much BS like this.
  • 1 0
 Dear bike manufacturers, Just don't. Thank you very much!
  • 3 1
 EXTERNAL ROUTING GANG
  • 1 0
 I’m bored with boring bikes.
  • 1 0
 "It's better because we're a*sholes"
  • 1 0
 How long until I can get my chain internally routed as well?
  • 1 0
 “We do it for rich guys goddammit!”
  • 1 0
 Sweet! 4 manufacturers in one easy to see list that I will NEVER buy from.
  • 1 0
 Durable Acros headset. Hahahaha
  • 1 0
 Those Europeans sure love their integrated cable routing.
  • 1 0
 because Germans cant leave well enough alone
  • 1 0
 This will all be a moot point when we all have shimano's wireless brakes.
  • 1 0
 deleted
  • 1 0
 Disaster!
  • 1 1
 Next time you should ask why the internet doesn’t like change?
  • 1 1
 Love it!
  • 4 6
 Looks like a Session
  • 1 2
 Don't forget ....Norbs go robbed
  • 2 0
 Go Randy!!
Below threshold threads are hidden





