Burning Question: Why Are So Many Bike Manufacturers Putting Cables Through the Headset?

We decided to take that direction to tidy up the cockpit area a bit and avoid cables possibly rubbing on the frame. Also, no holes in the carbon over that area. In our case, we developed custom parts to make sure cables can enter quite straight and avoid damaging the hoses, as could happen with other systems out there. No hose damage, no need to replace them because of that.



We are moving to full-on AXS transmissions for Unno. This means one less cable to go through - the one that needs certain maintenance to keep transmission smooth and could be affected by a little extra work because of this.

