Burning Question: Why Do Some Bikes Have More Travel Up Front?

When Seb Stott reviewed the Forbidden Dreadnought, he discussed the difference in how some frame manufacturers define rear wheel travel.

Colin Ryan - Senior Development Engineer, Norco Bicycles

Not all bikes are created equal, and we're not just talking about manufacturer procedures or quality either. The majority of bikes, especially trail and enduro bikes, tend to have more front travel than at the rear wheel. But, why is that? Well, riding styles and trail conditions play into optimizing the setup for a particular bike segment. You could call this an imbalance, but that's not how everyone sees it. There are different theories out there as to why that works best for the bike's intentions. There are even various ways to measure the amount of travel, as Seb Stott found out when testing the Forbidden Dreadnought Other manufacturers choose a different approach where balance doesn't necessarily mean equal travel. A great example that sparked thiswas Yeti Cycles' new SB160 enduro bike with 160mm of rear wheel travel. That's 10mm more rear wheel travel than its predecessor, the SB150, which has, you guessed it, 150mm of travel out back. However, both bikes use a 170mm fork. It's not as simple as just boosting the amount of squish from the rear shock. Yeti references vertical fork travel when discussing the balance between two wheels, which also depends on head angle. So if it's all about how the bike works as a system and not just the amounts of travel, where do you start?Since there is no written rule as to why the numbers should or shouldn't be the same, we reached out to product managers and tech heads at various brands to pick their brains to ask what determines the front and rear wheel travel for the brand's bikes and how they arrive at those figures.

How does the product team decide on how much front and rear wheel travel a bike will have for the targeted category?

Suspension travel numbers generally come from us thinking about the balance between compliance and support we want to achieve from the suspension on our bikes to suit a specific intended use. Compliance being how the suspension isolates the rider from the trail and support being how the suspension responds to rider inputs that are used to give direction to the bike.Suspension travel isn't the only factor that affects this balance of compliance and support but it's definitely an important one. Less travel will tend to shift this balance towards the supportive end of the spectrum for applications like XC where the terrain is less rough and riders prioritize efficiency and a responsive ride feel. DH is at the opposite end of the spectrum where more suspension travel allows us to better isolate the rider from the higher speed impacts and rougher trails while still maintaining a level of support that makes the bike feel responsive. These are examples at extreme ends of the suspension travel spectrum but we apply the same line of thinking to all of our full suspension bikes.

Is the bike's purpose governed by the fork travel or the frame's suspension design (travel and characteristics)?

The intended use of each model in our lineup isn't necessarily governed by any one thing like fork travel. From a suspension perspective it comes back to that balance of compliance and support that we want to achieve to suit a specific application. That guides how much suspension travel we feel is appropriate front and rear. This also guides us in selecting a rear suspension layout and defining kinematics for each bike. Of course, there are other important factors outside of suspension like geometry, fit, and bike setup that we consider when designing a bike for a specific intended use. All of these factors combined are what make up our Ride Aligned Design System.

Why might less rear-wheel travel be desired?

Applications like XC where efficiency and a responsive ride feel are prioritized will always tend towards shorter travel overall. But in some cases there is a rider preference aspect where some riders prefer the more responsive characteristics of shorter travel bikes or just enjoy riding closer to the limit of what their bike is capable of. We see that even within our own Product Development team where we're often riding the same trails but choose different bikes based on our individual preferences.

Rear wheel travel is typically measured perpendicular from the ground, and fork travel is measured by the length that the stanchion slides. That makes sense from a fork sales perspective since the bike's head tube angle dictates the vertical front wheel travel. Do you take geometry or the type of rear suspension design into account when pairing a fork of "x" length with the rear wheel travel? For example, some short-travel high-pivot bikes have up to 20mm less rear wheel travel than the fork, but on the trail, that can feel more equal than what the numbers state.

One of our key suspension performance goals is achieving a balance in suspension feel front to rear that allows the rider to maintain a stable and centered position on the bike. Achieving this balance is influenced by suspension travel of the front wheel relative to rear wheel along with a number of other factors like kinematics, fit, suspension setup. We factor in how the head angle impacts the actual vertical wheel travel of the front wheel and consider this along with other factors to determine the appropriate amount of rear wheel travel to achieve the balance we're looking for.

This balance can differ between bike categories, such as a trail bike that might have 150mm and 140mm of travel front and rear, versus downhill or freeride bikes that typically have equal numbers (200mm front and rear wheel travel). Can you comment on why longer-travel bikes are commonly found to have equal front and rear wheel travel?

Ryan Thornburry - Product Manager, Yeti Cycles

From suspension test data we've collected on a variety of different bikes we typically see riders running a higher dynamic front ride height vs. the rear. This is to keep the rider’s weight from being shifted too far forward on steep grades and generally to provide the rider with some protection from the feeling of getting pitched over the front wheel. We've learned through testing with our Norco Factory Team athletes that riders generally prefer a more pronounced difference in front/rear ride heights in DH and Enduro racing compared to other applications. As a result for DH and Enduro we design around some additional vertical rear wheel travel to account for this more pronounced difference in front/rear ride heights.

How does the product team decide on how much front and rear wheel travel a bike will have for the targeted category?

The starting place is typically the intended use of the bike but there is no hard and fast rule. When starting the development process for a new model we will start by riding as many bikes as we can to try to mimic some of the updates we are trying to explore. Sometimes we can validate our theories and sometimes we need to tweak some of our original assumptions. Our lunch ride bikes were born from the fact that all of the Yeti employees were taking the spec’d bike how it was designed and bumping up the front travel to push the bikes even harder. We test all our bikes to 20mm over the spec’d axle to crown measurement to ensure our customers can tweak the fork travel to suit how they prefer to ride.

Is the bike's purpose governed by the fork travel or the frame's suspension design (travel and characteristics)?

We tested the Yeti SB140 with a 160mm fork, but this bike can also be trimmed down to 150 in the front.

I don’t know if you can separate these two variables and say that only one of them defines the bike's purpose. The final product is a sum of all of its parts. The front and rear travel, linkage, geometry and spec are all working in concert. You can drastically change the personality of a bike by changing any one of these variables. With our new SB140 29er, we have two different builds on the same frame. The standard build is more trail oriented and the Lunch Ride beefs the kit up with bigger brakes and tires, longer fork and a piggyback shock to handle more aggressive riding.

Why might less rear-wheel travel be desired?

Shorter travel generally yields a lighter frame with quick and precise handling, efficiency when climbing, and increased trail feedback with less of a get out of jail free card during the inevitable whoops when descending. These characteristics can be ideal across a large spectrum of rider styles. An XC focused rider will certainly appreciate these qualities that less travel would offer for obvious reasons. A highly skilled gravity focused rider may appreciate this handling, even on difficult terrain. The “under biked” feel can make easier terrain more fun, and give new ways to approach challenging terrain while finding the limits of the bike and being on point. A general novice will not likely be pushing the limits of the bike, but will appreciate these qualities during their riding experience without being burdened by being “over-biked”.

Rear wheel travel is typically measured perpendicular from the ground, and fork travel is measured by the length that the stanchion slides. That makes sense from a fork sales perspective since the bike's head tube angle dictates the vertical front wheel travel. Do you take geometry or the type of rear suspension design into account when pairing a fork of "x" length with the rear wheel travel? For example, some short-travel high-pivot bikes have up to 20mm less rear wheel travel than the fork, but on the trail, that can feel more equal than what the numbers state.

Geometry is a major factor when determining the fork length of a frame. What we try to do is balance the vertical travel of our bikes so that when you do the math and look at the vertical fork travel and not actual fork travel, you have a balanced vertical travel number on both the front and rear. Steep headtube angles require less over forking (~10mm) and the slacker your headtube angle is the more over forking would be required (~20mm) to balance the vertical travels. If you want to find the vertical fork travel of your bike use this equation plugging in your bikes fork travel in mm and the head tube angle in degrees: vertical fork travel = for air spring length * sin(head tube angle).

This balance can differ between bike categories, such as a trail bike that might have 150mm and 140mm of travel front and rear, versus downhill or freeride bikes that typically have equal numbers (200mm front and rear wheel travel). Can you comment on why longer-travel bikes are commonly found to have equal front and rear wheel travel?

Cy Turner - Founder and Director, Cotic Bikes

In “shorter” travel bikes there is more opportunity to mismatch rear/front travel since various fork travel options are available (i.e. greater and less than rear travel). As rear travel increases fork travels reach their maximum so there is less opportunity to explore this mismatch.

How does the product team decide on how much front and rear wheel travel a bike will have for the targeted category?

It's actually the other way around for us. Customers very definitely still shop based on the travel a bike has, so we look at the category we want to aim the bike at, what kind of travel the competitors have, and then pitch the best Cotic style product we can into that space.A good example of this is when we slotted the Jeht into the range. It's a 150/140 trail bike, with slightly steeper, shorter geometry than the RocketMAX enduro bike, but not a great deal slacker (around 0.5deg head angle) than the FlareMAX 125mm travel frame when that frame has 140 forks fitted.So, we split the difference between the two models (especially as the RocketMAX got longer travel) and the Jeht was born, and it's been a big hit. Customers understand what it is completely, and if they like the Cotic way of doing things then it's the bike for them. Conversely, it's also given us the space to market the FlareMAX a little harder into the shorter travel end of things, to the point where the vast majority of those bikes now go out with much lighter tyres and 120mm SIDs on them.

Is the bike's purpose governed by the fork travel or the frame's suspension design (travel and characteristics)?

Cotic's RocketMax has evolved from 160/150mm of travel front and rear, to an equal 160 on the third generation frame. The gen4 bike that we tested has been bumped up to a 170mm fork.

Up to a point it's defined by fork travel, because a frame has to be heavier and stiffer to pass all the durability and safety tests the longer a fork gets. And in our experience, the fork travel a frame is capable of is directly proportional to the dumb shit riders will try to pull off on that bike! So, you have to build that into the durability piece. Ultimately though, the bikes' purpose is defined by its travel, and a customer won't accept that your 140 bike is for enduro when everyone else's enduro bike is 160 or 170. Doesn't matter how competent it is or what suspension voodoo you've brewed.I don't think suspension design comes into it that much in a broad sense. Obviously there's detail differences in terms of optimizing a particular frame to a particular shock stroke, or type of shock (coil and/or air), but we don't change the anti-squat or pedaling characteristics across our bikes that much. With really long travel stuff for DH, I can see things like high pivot idlers being attractive where pure downhill performance is everything, but for bikes you have to pedal up again, stick with a pedal you like (and try not to be a dick about it).

Why might less rear-wheel travel be desired?

It's a good point you make, because with a really slack head angle like the RocketMAX (63.5), the 170mm fork actually only gives 152mm vertical front travel, but it's self evident to anyone who rides that the vertical travel isn't the only story, because you hit bumps head on, not dropped vertically from the sky so you are getting a good proportion of 170mm of bump eating capability. The truth on the trail is somewhere in the middle. The other thing is that your legs are considerably better shock absorbers than your arms (hence why hardtails are able to be ridden at pretty good speed), so your rear suspension also has that in its favor too.The missing link in just talking about travel is rear suspension design, specifically the rate curve. In my experience, the key to a balanced ride is a balanced suspension setup and feel. The front works harmoniously with the rear. Assuming you're not trying to ride a bike with 90mm rear and 170mm front, if the suspension designer has done their job well, and if the rear is within 10-20mm of the front you should be able to get both ends feeling balanced and that's where you'll get good confidence in the bike.Our Droplink rear suspension is fairly vertical in terms of axle path, but again, we are somewhat driven by the market. The Gen3 RocketMAX was bumped from a 150/160 bike to 160/160. Immediately people asked if they could put a 170 fork on it (they couldn't because we hadn't designed and approved it for that). Now the Gen4 bike is out which is 160/170, it's definitely an easier, better selling bike because it hits the market. Yet I never felt the 160/160 bike was particularly unbalanced. The main reason we went to 160mm on the Gen3 was to fit Metric standard shocks, so the shocks were arguably better as a result, but the fork never felt overfaced. On the other end of the spectrum, as I mentioned above, the FlareMAX is now really popular with a 120mm SID despite having 125mm rear travel, but it just feels really good.

Rear wheel travel is typically measured perpendicular from the ground, and fork travel is measured by the length that the stanchion slides. That makes sense from a fork sales perspective since the bike's head tube angle dictates the vertical front wheel travel. Do you take geometry or the type of rear suspension design into account when pairing a fork of "x" length with the rear wheel travel? For example, some short-travel high-pivot bikes have up to 20mm less rear wheel travel than the fork, but on the trail, that can feel more equal than what the numbers state.

Josh Kissner - Director of Product, Santa Cruz Bicycles

I've talked enough about balance above, and we don't make a bike in the downhill/park bike space, so there's an element of hand waving here. My best guess is that at the DH end of the market, forks are 200mm travel and that's that. No one is doing anything longer. And given you want to go as fast as possible and generate as much grip as possible, and you're not really travel limited at the rear, build as much travel at the back as you can whilst still being able to get a good setup on it. I also suspect that the uptake of 27.5 rear wheels in DH will see rear travel maybe bump up a little more again as they try to compensate for the lost bump rollover of the 29 rear wheel. There's already a couple of bikes out there with 210mm rear travel, and as you mentioned above, the rearward axle path bikes amplify the travel available, but they're all still 200mm-ish.

How does the product team decide on how much front and rear wheel travel a bike will have for the targeted category?

We decide these things based on experience and preference; that's pretty much it.

Is the bike's purpose governed by the fork travel or the frame's suspension design (travel and characteristics)?

It's obviously both, but I'd give more weight to the rear travel when categorizing a bike.

Why might less rear-wheel travel be desired?

If you're looking for quicker/more playful handling, or something that climbs and traverses terrain better- shorter travel frames will certainly provide a different feel than a long travel bike. Sometimes a longer fork can add to the capability of a shorter travel bike without taking away much of that ride-feel. It's not about weight, but handling differences.

Rear wheel travel is typically measured perpendicular from the ground, and fork travel is measured by the length that the stanchion slides. That makes sense from a fork sales perspective since the bike's head tube angle dictates the vertical front wheel travel. Do you take geometry or the type of rear suspension design into account when pairing a fork of "x" length with the rear wheel travel? For example, some short-travel high-pivot bikes have up to 20mm less rear wheel travel than the fork, but on the trail, that can feel more equal than what the numbers state.

The second generation Megatower sits at 170 and 165mm travel front and rear, but removing a shock stroke spacer can provide an extra 5mm to the back end.

Not really. We've ridden prototypes before where it felt like we needed to adjust from our planned fork travel, but in general we've been happy with something between 0 and 10mm longer fork vs rear travel.

This balance can differ between bike categories, such as a trail bike that might have 150mm and 140mm of travel front and rear, versus downhill or freeride bikes that typically have equal numbers (200mm front and rear wheel travel). Can you comment on why longer-travel bikes are commonly found to have equal front and rear wheel travel?

Jack Doherty - Design Engineer, Specialized Bicycles

We have some bikes with equal front and rear wheel travel at both ends of the spectrum, like our Blur (100/100) and Nomad (170/170). In-between, we do a 5-10mm differential between front and rear. We're pretty into balanced-feeling bikes, and haven't gotten into the 140/160 or 125/150 types of travel differentials in any models. While adding a long fork to a short bike can add a bit of confidence that wasn't there before, we would rather have a balanced bike (maybe that's from adding rear travel) than the mismatch. My least favorite feeling on a bike is being pitched forward in bumps, which can happen when you have a firmer rear end than fork. We try to avoid this phenomenon as much as possible. Riders can always put a longer fork on if they want, which can help change the bike's weight balance after the fact.

How does the product team decide on how much front and rear wheel travel a bike will have for the targeted category?

Travel is just part of the equation when starting a bike project. Our team takes the approach of looking at the rider needs for a given category and builds the bike from there. The goals for the bike and how those needs are best served influence the travel. Frame layout, kinematics, packaging, shock fitment, and more all weigh on this decision. There are general boundaries of course, but our team targets ride characteristics first and foremost.

Is the bike's purpose governed by the fork travel or the frame's suspension design (travel and characteristics)?

Both have an influence. No single variable will govern a bike's purpose but as a frame manufacturer has control over the chassis so there is an increase in focus here for us. Our team starts with the rider's needs and builds the frame and suspension design to the category and experience, not necessarily around a specific fork. On the fork side our given geometry (head tube angle) is the main driver we can directly control that affects how an off the shelf fork will perform. On the rear suspension side we have many more levers to pull- how the kinematic works with the shock tune our team develops, chassis stiffness, and geometry all play a part here.

Why might less rear-wheel travel be desired?

Less rear-wheel travel means that a stiffer spring (or more air pressure) is used to achieve the bike’s sag target and bottom-out force and energy requirements. Stiffer springs move less, so situations where we want more efficient suspension movement can be better on shorter travel bikes. Pumping and pedalling are two scenarios where this is desirable, but it can also be better to have a more consistent dynamic geometry in a wide range of downhill scenarios. Springs are not the only thing that contributes to suspension movement and we tune the damping, anti-rise, anti-squat, and leverage ratio all in an effort to get the best balance of having suspension movement when needed and to prevent it when we don’t.

Rear wheel travel is typically measured perpendicular from the ground, and fork travel is measured by the length that the stanchion slides. That makes sense from a fork sales perspective since the bike's head tube angle dictates the vertical front wheel travel. Do you take geometry or the type of rear suspension design into account when pairing a fork of "x" length with the rear wheel travel? For example, some short-travel high-pivot bikes have up to 20mm less rear wheel travel than the fork, but on the trail, that can feel more equal than what the numbers state.

The Specialized Enduro has 170mm of travel at both ends while the Stumpjumper Evo pairs 150mm of rear wheel travel with a 160mm fork. Horses for courses.

Our team does take the geometry of the bike and the suspension kinematics into account when pairing a fork with a bike. When we are tuning a bike’s kinematic design and shock tunes using data collection, both the front and rear travel numbers are converted to vertical travel so a better picture of how the suspension is working together can be seen. This is why some bikes have more travel in the front than the rear so that the vertical travel numbers are more similar

This balance can differ between bike categories, such as a trail bike that might have 150mm and 140mm of travel front and rear, versus downhill or freeride bikes that typically have equal numbers (200mm front and rear wheel travel). Can you comment on why longer-travel bikes are commonly found to have equal front and rear wheel travel?

Felix Weber - RAAW Bikes

We tune the ratio of front-to-rear travel to achieve desired ride qualities. There are many factors that determine a bike’s dynamic geometry numbers and the amount of both vertical and horizontal travel are a major factor here. On longer travel bikes, having equal travel numbers ends up resulting in more vertical travel in the rear than the front. This gives us a dynamic geometry that gets slacker as the bike moves through its travel resulting in a more stable platform. On shorter travel bikes, there are more ride quality traits to balance which means that equal vertical wheel travel (longer travel fork than rear travel) ends up giving a more consistent dynamic geometry that better balances a bike’s performance in a wider range of trail situations.

How does the product team decide on how much front and rear wheel travel a bike will have for the targeted category?

Some bike categories, like XC and DH, do have a more defined travel range to be within. But in between those two extremes, the travel range limits for down country, trail and enduro are a little fuzzier. That’s why it’s not solely the travel amount that defines a bike, but a lot more factors.Most of the factors that we throw into the mixing bowl, along with amount of travel, are a little more ambiguous. Like, how do we want the bike to feel? What should it be capable of handling? When should its limits be felt? And when approaching them, how much of a white flag should it wave or should the bike ask for a bit of backup?Our Jibb could have had more travel out back and up front and still been in the trail bike category. But when we thought about a little sibling to the Madonna, we wanted to capture a certain ride characteristic, a certain feel. It’s hard to express something like that in just a couple of numbers.Other factors are more objective, like clearances of wheels, tyres, shocks, frame parts colliding, and the desired geometry of the bike. That last one ties back into the more subjective aims of the bike above.It’s probably worth mentioning that we don’t sit down for a meeting just to define a travel number and set it in stone. It’s something that can evolve as the bike development does. All the various factorsthat go into development are very intertwined and considered all the way through, together. Putting together a concise answer to the question of how we decide on the amount of travel is hard. It’s notas simple as travel, tick, and onto the next thing.

Is the bike's purpose governed by the fork travel or the frame's suspension design (travel and characteristics)?

Another take on a mis-matched travel ratio - RAAW's 135/150 travel Jibb was a sturdy trail bike.

Both of those things, and much more.They’re two parts in a list that we honestly have never stopped and counted how many factors are on it. Maybe we should, but it would be scary. With bikes the way they currently are, fork travel on its own can be altered by a rider within some pretty big ranges. Long forking is fun, but there’s always a point at which you start to throw the bike all out of balance and have detrimental effects to the geometry and strength of the frame. Suspension designs are fixed. Once you have a bike with a certain design, you can’t swap it or add more links. Each suspension design does have its own inherent characteristics, but again, that’s only a few select pieces of the bigger puzzle. Complicated question, complicated answer.

Why might less rear-wheel travel be desired?

In the same way that a less aggressive tyre or smaller wheel out back might be desirable. The front of the bike is the first point of contact for the bike encountering the trail and generally points the bike in the way that you want it to go. Having that end under gunned narrows the window for error and makes it harder to ride hard. If there’s confidence, stability and capability in the front, then riders can more easily get away with wildness happening at the rear of the bike, as the rest of the bike can often drag it out of problems with its momentum.For more vertical rear wheel paths, more travel up front can give more balance in having similar vertical wheel travels with the slack head angles that have found their way onto even short rear travel bikes.Maybe it’s also something desirable for shorter people with less trouser clearance. But smaller rear wheels have helped a lot here. More travel with a smaller rear wheel is nicer than less travel with a bigger rear wheel.

Rear wheel travel is typically measured perpendicular from the ground, and fork travel is measured by the length that the stanchion slides. That makes sense from a fork sales perspective since the bike's head tube angle dictates the vertical front wheel travel. Do you take geometry or the type of rear suspension design into account when pairing a fork of "x" length with the rear wheel travel? For example, some short-travel high-pivot bikes have up to 20mm less rear wheel travel than the fork, but on the trail, that can feel more equal than what the numbers state.

Absolutely. It comes back to the need to look at all the factors at the same time when developing. When you’ve got it all drawn out in CAD, it’s easy to see how much vertical travel a fork will have, or how much travel along the axle path the rear suspension has, or how that axle path is generally inclined.More travel up front on a bike is common, especially in that space between XC and DH. It’s nice to have more party up front, and it aligns with having some balance in the amount of travel perpendicular to the ground. But focussing on just the amount of vertical travel in the fork can lead to forgetting the overall balancing act that might include things

This balance can differ between bike categories, such as a trail bike that might have 150mm and 140mm of travel front and rear, versus downhill or freeride bikes that typically have equal numbers (200mm front and rear wheel travel). Can you comment on why longer-travel bikes are commonly found to have equal front and rear wheel travel?

DH bikes have been through a long tried and tested process. Sure, they’re evolved. But perhaps not to the degree of trail and enduro bikes. Lots more than 200mm has been played with a lot in the past. But the added wheel movement (frame clearances), chassis movement and ability to suck the energy out of rider’s inputs are just a few reasons why there’s been a plateau in their travel.No doubt it’ll be explored again at some point, as the cyclical recycling of ideas happens. But it’s generally been pretty stable for the past decade plus. It was one of the first questions I asked brandswhen I was doing research for my thesis at university, designing a DH bike. And that was now twelve years ago.As you approach that amount of travel, you’ll get closer and closer to the reasons why around 200mm travel has become the upper limit. You’ll introduce more and more of the flavor of those down sides.But there’s still a lot of room for over forking in long travel non-DH bikes. 170mm out back and 190mm or 200mm up front are still viewed as just fine, with the context of terrain, rider and what you want the bike to do.When you have less travel out back, like the 140mm or 150mm mentioned in the question, there’s still a lot of room to change the fork travel, within the limits of what we talked about before. But then the balance of the bike from front to back can become a bit out of whack. 180mm travel on a 120mm travel XC bike might make it rider more like a stapler than anything else. It’s all about balance in bikes.