

Connor Fearon, 2021 Australian DH National Champion - @connorhoyhoy

Racers can be quick to set trends through the trialing of various components, geometries, and suspension settings, however, once they find a groove, changing their habits can be next to impossible. When 29" wheels first came along, there was some hesitancy from shorter riders, and rightfully so. Even though they are scientifically faster in theory, each rider has their own unique setup quirks which can feel unnatural to others, including wheel sizes.Front wheels can articulate, but the rear cannot. Could the centripetal force of the larger rear wheel be too much for shorter riders to leverage quickly into a turn? Is this why the 27.5" rear wheel has regained a position on World Cup and EWS podiums? How does the plowability of the 29" front wheel count for all of that confidence to motor through the bomb holes? What makes more of difference for straight-line stability - big wheels or the distance between them? What about head angle?The level of physics needed to unravel the movements on a bike is mind boggling. Before you throw a floating center of mass like a human pilot, you need to understand that they all handle the bike with their own style, too.In-house Pinkbike statistician, Seb Stott, broke down the timed results and weighed in with his impressions on back to back runs using both rear wheel sizes. The take away: lots of data and no clear answer.With looming pressure to deliver the best result, many racers under six foot simply dealt with a full 29" wheeled bike, but their hunger for minimizing seconds on the clock eventually got the better of them. That led to a wave of downhill and enduro athletes taking a step back to a 27.5" rear wheel, whether that was an equipment choice mandated by the team or their own decision.One thing is for certain, when it comes to these two gravity fed disciplines, all of the top guns are opting for the larger front wheel diameter. As the interviewees will allude to, the ability that the 29" wheel has to silence rough terrain is unrivaled.We caught up with a few riders that have recently reverted to, or are at the very least, toying with the smaller of the two wheel sizes.

What bike(s) are you currently riding and has it been specifically designed for mixed wheels (29 front, 27.5 rear)?

To confuse things, I have a Forbidden Dreadnought enduro set up with front and rear 29” wheels and a DH specific Dreadnought set up with 27” rear/29” front wheels. With the use of a different link in the linkage you can adapt the frame to either wheel size option.

What prompted the change and were you pressured to ride a full 29er platform?

There is no pressure either way from my sponsors. Just through trialing both set ups I've gone with what works for the occasion.

What is the most notable benefit of the smaller rear wheel for you?

The main difference is the extra range of movement over the back of the bike whether it be swinging off the back down a steep section or trying to squash a jump. You can also feel the bike become a bit more nimble.

What is the most notable disadvantage of the smaller rear wheel for you?

Rolling speed over flatter sections.

How much traction, stability, and rolling speed do you feel is lost with the 27.5 rear wheel?

I don’t really feel a loss in stability, and the loss in traction and rolling speed is probably so minuscule that the average rider wouldn’t notice.

Do all of your other bikes use the same size wheels for familiarity/training purposes?

Like I mentioned before, my enduro bike is set up with 29” front and rear. I find for the purpose of longer enduro type of riding the cons of the mullet setup outweigh the pros. That said, I do not feel I need time to adapt to each setup when swapping over.

Could you adapt quickly to either wheel size if the track suited one wheel more than the other?

I think I could easily adapt quick enough, but unless we went back to a track like Mount Stromlo or Pietermaritzburg I wouldn’t consider it.

Have you done specific timed testing on both wheel sizes? If the 27.5 is slower, why stick with it?

I haven’t done timed training regarding the wheel size setup. My approach is to ride what feels better.

Would you ever go back to a full 29 setup?

Miranda Miller, 2017 UCI DH World Champion - @mirandamillermtb

Not that I can foresee!

What bike(s) are you currently riding and has it been specifically designed for mixed wheels (29 front, 27.5 rear)?

I’m riding a Kona Process X (medium) and it has a flip chip to accommodate both 29/27.5” rear wheel.

What prompted the change and were you pressured to ride a full 29er platform?

The idea of a mullet was one that I was always keen on and the Operator has the option, so I had already ridden a mullet on my DH bike when the Process X came out. On my DH bike I would tire buzz quite a lot and would get "stood up" in corners. I would sometimes feel that I was just “along for the ride.”My Process X also has an adjustable chainstay - 450mm and 435mm. I felt that 450mm was too long for me, but in the 435mm setting with the 29” I felt really awkward and struggled to lean the bike over. It’s hard to describe but it never was comfortable for me. With the smaller rear wheel, I’m more comfortable in the short chainstay and feel like I have a better fitting bike. (I also run an angle set to make my bike steeper, which decreased my front centre and makes the balance between my front and rear more comfortable. I struggled to be in the short rear end with a longer reach and really slack bike. Head angle has changed from 63.5 to approx 64.2)

What is the most notable benefit of the smaller rear wheel for you?

I feel that I’m able to use my legs more in my riding - it puts me in a stronger body position to be more active through my legs and feet. Push into corners, move fore and aft, etc... Cornering is better as I’m able to lean and push the bike more, as well as when riding unknown terrain I find it easier for me to change direction quickly if I’m on a wrong line.

What is the most notable disadvantage of the smaller rear wheel for you?

It’s very noticeable on flatter, bumpier terrain how much better the 29” rolls and in some rough sections the 29” takes less energy to generate the same amount of speed.

How much traction, stability, and rolling speed do you feel is lost with the 27.5 rear wheel?

I feel that my traction is maybe better because I’m more confident in leaning and weighting my bike, but rolling speed is noticeable. Stability…I don’t really know. Not much?

Do all of your other bikes use the same size wheels for familiarity/training purposes?

I ride full 29” on my Hei Hei, and my DH bike and enduro bike are mullet.

Could you adapt quickly to either wheel size if the track suited one wheel more than the other?

No. After timing between the two wheel sizes I went back to full 29” on my X and had found that I had already adapted to having more clearance over my rear tire and was getting pretty sketchy on some steeper, and stepped trails on the North Shore. I still enjoy 29” but I spend so much time on my X as a mullet that I don’t believe I could just throw on a 29” race it and feel confident. I could ride it and be fine but wouldn’t race it at this point, because it’s not what I’m used to or enjoy the most.

Have you done specific timed testing on both wheel sizes? If the 27.5 is slower, why stick with it?

I have. I found the times similar but sometimes the 29” was easier to go the same speed but it wasn’t as enjoyable and I didn’t feel as in control. So maybe I had to work a little harder but I felt “sicker" haha. I’m an emotional rider, it’s important to be having fun and feeling confident. After my timing I decided to give full 29 another go but like I said above, just didn’t enjoy it anymore. I had experienced the other side...

Would you ever go back to a full 29 setup?

Camille Balanche, 2021 UCI DH World Champion - @cam.bal

For smaller and XC bikes, etc.. of course, but for enduro or DH, I doubt it. But never say never.

What bike(s) are you currently riding and has it been specifically designed for mixed wheels (29 front, 27.5 rear)?

I’m riding the Commencal Suprême V5. It’s a mullet - 29 front, 27.5 rear and it has been specifically designed for it.

What prompted the change and were you pressured to ride a full 29er platform?

Commencal went from a full 29’’ to a mullet in 2021, so I was more or less designated to ride a mullet in 2021. I ride whatever they develop. For me, full 29’’ or mullet is not important as long as I feel good on the bike and that the bike is fast.

What is the most notable benefit of the smaller rear wheel for you?

It is easier to move around in the back and I find it accelerates quicker. Even with my long legs, I never had a problem with a full 29er though.

What is the most notable disadvantage of the smaller rear wheel for you?

Maybe less traction riding off-camber.

How much traction, stability, and rolling speed do you feel is lost with the 27.5 rear wheel?

I don’t feel that the bike is unstable with a small wheel in the back. About the rolling speed, under 40km/h it’s probably even better with 27.5 since it accelerate faster. The average speed during a race run averages around 30km/h depending on the track, so I don't think there is a big advantage for the full 29er.

Do all of your other bikes use the same size wheels for familiarity/training purposes?

No. All my trail bikes are full 29’’ and my DH in mullet, but for 2022, Commencal had built the Meta SX trail bike in a mullet as well. I don’t think it’s a problem to jump from one to the other.

Could you adapt quickly to either wheel size if the track suited one wheel more than the other?

I could probably, but I like to have one bike and stick to it. Otherwise you are always asking yourself if you did the right choice and we don’t have a lot of laps to set up the bike and ride all the lines as it is. It would also not be possible for a team like us with five riders to travel with both 27.5 and 29’’ spare rear wheels. We would need a new trailer just for that haha!

Have you done specific timed testing on both wheel sizes? If the 27.5 is slower, why stick with it?

Nope. We received the new Suprême V5, which is a mullet, and simply rode it. The engineer and the developing team are doing enough testing, plus the bike is not compatible with a 29" rear wheel.

Would you ever go back to a full 29 setup?

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, 3rd place - EWS La Thuile, 2021 - @andreaneln

If Commencal is going back this way, yes. I've ridden and I liked both.

What bike(s) are you currently riding and has it been specifically designed for mixed wheels (29 front, 27.5 rear)?

I am currently riding a Rocky Mountain Altitude - it has not initially been designed for mixed wheels size.I now run a front shock mount designed for the geometry to remain consistent even with the mixed wheel size. So this was awesome support from Rocky to get this machined and onto my race bike.

What prompted the change and were you pressured to ride a full 29er platform?

I was in spot where I was having a harder time reaching top speed while feeling comfortable on the medium 29er. The bike was definitely fast, but I felt like I wasn’t in control. At 5’6’ and a bit I am in the middle between a small and a medium frame, being a racer I prefer the stability at speed that the medium frame gives me. So I guess the main question that prompted me to give mixed wheel sizes a try was, "What’s faster?”: Being a bit more comfortable on mullet, or is the slight discomfort I have on the 29er?I think you have to also consider what type of riding you are doing. I would evaluate my answers differently if I was doing DH, for enduro I think I personally give “comfort” a higher importance as we find ourselves riding trails we don’t know as much really fast and it might involve more unplanned decision making.

What is the most notable benefit of the smaller rear wheel for you?

My position on the bike is much better, I can confidently move “within my bike”. I feel like I have more control of where my bike is and my handling is more confident — leading to more speed as I feel able to control my bike.

What is the most notable disadvantage of the smaller rear wheel for you?

I think you can notice the small wheel potentially getting slightly hung up on chunky bits of really fast rolling trails, i.e., a bouldery fast straight line. To me this is easily outweighed by the benefits I have from the mullet.

How much traction, stability, and rolling speed do you feel is lost with the 27.5 rear wheel?

Being a rider who very much drives my bike with my legs and hips, I don’t feel like I lose traction or stability. I actually enjoy the feel of the rear wheel. Sure, I am probably giving away some rolling speed compared to a 29er.

Do all of your other bikes use the same size wheels for familiarity/training purposes?

My XC bike is full 29er, I have a Slayer set up with a DH fork that is also mullet. I spend most of my time on my mullet Altitude because I think there is a lot to be said about maximizing your choices. At some point there is always going to be pluses and minuses. You just have to make a choice and work with what you’ve have.

Could you adapt quickly to either wheel size if the track suited one wheel more than the other?

I have thought about that. I think if I was racing to be at the pointy end of the field in DH I would potentially expand on that idea, but given the fact that my discipline is enduro I feel more confident having one set up that I can be 110% confident on in any track.

Have you done specific timed testing on both wheel sizes? If the 27.5 is slower, why stick with it?

I have done back/forth testing with full 29 and mullet. I gave “priority” to the 29er as it was the simplest and most readily available option for my racing. I did not have a shock link at that time so the recipe to maintain geometry was a bit more complicated. I wanted to see the 29er times be quicker, because “physics” points that it should be the faster bike. It would also be slightly simpler to carry spare rims and tires when we race abroad.So, in my testing I gave the “advantage” to the 29er, as in the timed laps where I had optimal track knowledge and less fatigue were on the 29er. Whereas the mullet timed laps were when fatigue was setting in.My results were fairly similar in time, what made the biggest difference was that I felt so much more comfortable at the same speed on the mullet. For me to hit the same time on the 29er I had to push really hard outside of my comfort zone, whereas the riding on the mullet felt “safer”. That’s when I knew my decision was made.Then I also did back and forth with Thomas Vanderham where he was filming me with a GoPro and the visual difference in my body position was impressive. I looked more stable and confident on the mullet and I think that directly translates to faster times (for me). That solidified the final decision for me. Heading to the races with the mullet at the beginning of 2021 I immediately felt like I reconnected with my top speed, more in control, confident in my decision making, and how the bike would react.

Would you ever go back to a full 29 setup?

Remi Gauvin, Top 30 Overall Enduro World Series, 2021 - @remi.the.semi

I've been pondering about it. I feel like I’ll potentially end up there, but for 2022; mullet!

What bike(s) are you currently riding and has it been specifically designed for mixed wheels (29 front, 27.5 rear)??

The bike I ride 90% of the time is the Rocky Mountain Altitude and it is designed around 29" wheels.

What prompted the change and were you pressured to ride a full 29er platform?

Rocky Mountain is pretty open to letting our team try new things. MX was something that the team expressed interest in, and because of the versatility of the Altitude platform with the Ride 9 chip, it is actually able to be implemented with only a few small changes. So no, there was no pressure to stay on a full 29" set up.

What is the most notable benefit of the smaller rear wheel for you?

I am still in a testing phase of the MX set up and have not done enough back to back testing to confirm whether it is the end all be all answer, but so far I am really enjoying the bike in an MX set up. Ass to tire clearance is a big improvement when you get into extreme positions which is pretty normal in race settings and direction changes seem slightly easier.

What is the most notable disadvantage of the smaller rear wheel for you?

The disadvantage would be roll over on medium to larger square edge hits. It can feel slightly harsher on those impacts than a 29" wheel. The smaller rear wheel also can take some weight off the front wheel in cornering situations but that can be compensated for in suspension and bar height set up.

How much traction, stability, and rolling speed do you feel is lost with the 27.5 rear wheel?

So far without back-to-back testing I would say it is hard to notice a major difference in grip or rolling resistance.

Do all of your other bikes use the same size wheels for familiarity/training purposes?

Most of my time training is spent on my Altitude. The other bike I spend time on is my Element XC bike which is full 29 inch.

Could you adapt quickly to either wheel size if the track suited one wheel more than the other?

It’s possible to go for the “horses for courses” approach but generally I would rather stick to one set up and know how it reacts to all types of terrain.

Have you done specific timed testing on both wheel sizes? If the 27.5 is slower, why stick with it?

Not yet. We will see.

What wheel combo are you leaning towards for this race season?

Dakotah Norton, 2021 USA DH National Champion - @daknorton

Very likely that full 29 inch bikes will still be part of my life for a long time.

What bike(s) are you currently riding and has it been specifically designed for mixed wheels (29 front, 27.5 rear)??

I'm currently on a prototype Intense DH bike mixed wheel bike that was designed specifically for 279 (29 front, 27.5 rear).

What prompted the change and were you pressured to ride a full 29er platform?

For me personally it was a switch between manufacturers and the change was just what the current platform the new team was using.

What is the most notable benefit of the smaller rear wheel for you?

The most notable trait was the ability to squash jumps and ride lower in the bike off of steps or ledges on the trail.

How much traction, stability, and rolling speed do you feel is lost with the 27.5 rear wheel?

I have a hard time seeing a big difference in the traction, stability, or rolling speed - honestly, I can't notice a difference.

Do all of your other bikes use the same size wheels for familiarity/training purposes?

I have recently built a mullet trail bike to keep all of the bikes the same, along with my E-bike. I did feel like on a 29er trail bike there was a bit of a difference in how low I could ride over the rear wheel in terms of comfort on steeper trails.

Could you adapt quickly to either wheel size if the track suited one wheel more than the other?

If there was a flat track that would really benefit a full 29er I would be interested in switching back over. I think right now, the steep tracks tend to benefit the mullet setups.. for the most part.

Have you done specific timed testing on both wheel sizes? If the 27.5 is slower, why stick with it?

I have not done any testing back to back.

Would you ever go back to a full 29 setup?

Forrest Riesco, Top 15 Val Di Sole WC, 2019 - @forrestriesco

I would not be opposed to the idea. I rode a full 29er through all last year and felt I did just fine on it. In my opinion, there is a trade off for everything. If you did have the choice it would be what are the benefits that suit you as a rider.

What bike(s) are you currently riding and has it been specifically designed for mixed wheels (29 front, 27.5 rear)??

I'm riding a Commencal Supreme MX V4 for downhill, which is designed for mixed wheels. The original design (V4 2021) was built around full 29" wheels and then adapted to mixed with minimal changes. For trail riding, I have a Commencal Meta HT setup as a 29er.

What prompted the change and were you pressured to ride a full 29er platform?

The switch to a mixed wheel setup on my downhill bike was primarily to take advantage of the updated geometry on the Commencal Supreme MX V4. I wasn't convinced a smaller rear wheel had advantages for a taller rider like myself at the time, but was willing to try it.

What is the most notable benefit of the smaller rear wheel for you?

Not buzzing my butt as much. As silly as it is, that's a big benefit. I'm also able to initiate corners easier and faster with less effort. This might lead to the ability to pull out of close calls too.

What is the most notable disadvantage of the smaller rear wheel for you?

Rolling speed is lost for sure. The rear end gets hung up on square edge hits like rocks and roots, which is very noticeable.

How much traction, stability, and rolling speed do you feel is lost with the 27.5 rear wheel?

Again, rolling speed over rough terrain. Stability differences are almost all positive (easier to initiate movements). A loss of traction is not noticeable to myself personally.

Do all of your other bikes use the same size wheels for familiarity/training purposes?

My initial thought was that if I raced a mixed wheel DH bike I would have to ride a mixed setup on all my bikes for familiarity. But now after trying it, I realized a trail bike, DH bike or XC bike are all so drastically different in geometry and the trails you ride them on I don't need a consistent wheel size across all my bikes.

Could you adapt quickly to either wheel size if the track suited one wheel more than the other?

I don't think the time I would gain from switching back and forth would be greater than being comfortable and knowing the bike. On the World Cup circuit I'm not sure there's enough variance in the tracks to make this necessary.

Have you done specific timed testing on both wheel sizes? If the 27.5 is slower, why stick with it?

I haven't done back to back timing. There were clear suspension and geometry improvements from the past model full 29 I had to the current mixed wheel bike I'm now riding. So that made the choice to go to a mixed wheel setup easy for me.

Would you ever go back to a full 29 setup?

Yes. I would be interested to try back to back testing with a 29' rear wheel to see the pros and cons of it again. As a taller rider I think I could take advantage of the bigger wheel.