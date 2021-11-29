Burning Question: 7 Brands That Haven't Released an eMTB Yet

Keith Scott, Owner/Designer at Banshee:

This past year has seen plenty of fresh new electrified models with names like Pole and Yeti launching bikes and we got a quick look at a potential new eMTB from Evil this month . It has become increasingly rare to see brands not be working on some form of eMTB or even take a stance against these kinds of bikes. With this in mind, we reached out to several brands missing an eMTB in their lineup and asked them why they haven't released one yet and if there are any difficulties, sustainability issues or anything else that could stop them from launching one in the future.

Why haven’t you released an eMTB yet?

There are a whole number of reasons… but I guess the main ones are:- At Banshee we are purists, and like to ‘earn our turns’.- I don’t like the idea of unnecessarily introducing the pollution inherent in batteries and consumed power where they simply aren’t required by most people (eMTB are an amazing accessibility tool if someone’s condition requires it, so they have a niche that justifies them, and I’m all for this, but it’s more than covered by the many eMTB makers already in the market)- We are a small brand, (just 3 people) and there is an economy of scale required to compete in the eMTB world from a pricing perspective, minimum order qty of motors being a big one. We have a sustainable business and strong niche, why be greedy and risk destroying what we have?- There is lots of red tape around ebikes in terms of regional testing etc… So they are expensive to bring to market, and for our scale it wouldn’t make financial sense.- I don’t like the current battery/motor options out there. They are generally pretty rudimentary and unrefined afterthoughts added on to a bike, they could just be so much more integrated with gearing etc.- There is also an element of impact on trail conservation especially on climbs (wheel spins plus more general wear and tear), plus radically different speeds on climbs can cause issue on occasion if riders are not respectful. Something I have personally witnessed a number of times mainly by people renting eMTBs at trail centres.

Would you ever consider releasing an eMTB in the future?

Maybe, but only once the battery tech cleans up significantly, and I’d aim for slight assist rather than loads of power. I quite like the idea of something like 100-200w assistance to help you climb a bit further and faster but without having huge impact on weight and with a much smaller battery and motor. But only once the tech is cleaner and gears are integrated into motor and a few other things like that. I feel eMTBs of today will be laughed at in 10 years time as design and tech improves significantly. I mean, why do eMTBs still have traditional derailleurs when there is so much opportunity to integrate gearing with the motor?

What considerations are there in deciding to release an eMTB?

For us this is mainly about our brand and what we stand for Releasing an eMTB (in their current form) would be hypocritical as we currently do what we can to minimise environmental impact, and we like to promote the purity of riding. Bikes are often considered the most efficient human-powered modes of transport ever created. I guess I just like the human power element, and feel that a lot of our loyal customers feel the same and share ethics.

Do you think releasing an eMTB is a different prospect from a standard bike? Or would it be like adding any different style of bike to your range?

I consider it quite a different prospect. They are for a different type of customer, and different marketing is required as a result. Plus there is the legislation side of things that’s difficult for a boutique brand of our scale to justify.

If you wouldn’t ever release an eMTB, why not?

Never say never, but currently the industry is very guilty of greenwashing. Batteries are not clean tech and even if energy comes from renewables, the infrastructure has significant environmental impact, so it’s not as green as the industry claims. Greenwashing is rife everywhere right now as companies realise the marketing potential of presenting their companies as ‘green’, but when you dig under the surface and look at systems as a whole they are often far more polluting than they would have you believe.

Are there any sustainability or other issues that guide your decisions around eMTBs?

Ben Pinnick, Founder at Bird:

Other than the dirty business of sourcing elements needed for current battery tech, there is also the hysteresis element that means batteries have a finite usable life, and then the recycling element, which I don’t believe is currently as high a priority as it should be. Marketing guys can greenwash it as much as they want, but ultimately it’s needless pollution being pushed into our sport.Currently, all major motors are a huge design constraint. They limit pivot locations significantly as well as dictate orientation on the frame. The result is that any good short link 4 bar orientation is impossible, so nearly all eMTB’s end up being basic single pivots or generally inefficient horst link designs, and end up basically being iterations of the same sort of design. Current motors dictate frame design and as a result, sacrifice linkage performance.I should note that I’m for e-bikes for commuting purposes where they replace the use of a car, but eMTB is a different story (Unless you are lucky enough to commute to work along proper mtb trails).

Why haven’t you released an eMTB yet?

We have a bike in prototype, but it's taking a long time due to prototype lead times tripling, and even when we have the frame ready we may not have motors and batteries. Despite the fact we ordered the production motors and batteries as soon as we committed to a certain design, and BEFORE we made our first proto bike! It's just a waiting game now. The supply chain is likely to take 2-3 years to resolve itself, so we’re not sure when it can launch just yet.

Would you ever consider releasing an eMTB in the future?

For us, mail order is the big issue. We have a leading (and I hope deserved) reputation for great customer service and we want to protect that. E-bikes are not as reliable, or maybe less easy to self-diagnose and fix is a better way to put it, as regular bikes, and present a whole raft of extra challenges in terms of diagnostics and service/warranty. That's why we’ve gone EP8 as it has the widest support network. Even then we’ve chosen to go with a more traditional sales route and will be selling the bikes under a different brand and via our partners rather than online. We’re also launching 3 new stores as part of that process to provide servicing hubs for our customers as well as demo and possibly rental fleets too.

What considerations are there in deciding to release an eMTB?

Well, I guess half that question is answered above - yes the idea of a bike with a motor & electronics do present some major challenges for a direct supplier. But also there are two types of bikes to as we see it in terms of the ‘range’ we could logically offer. The Full eMTB with big motors and batteries, and the bike replacement eMTB which is slimmed down to have a more reasonable weight. We’re focused on the big bike right now. We’ve met some challenges that fitting the motor and big battery in brings by adapting our normal design style with some updates and suspension changes that have worked so well I suspect some will make it back into the regular range too. There are of course the smaller niggles of extra cables to handle, and the adaptation of the build process but those are less troublesome.

If you wouldn’t ever release an eMTB, why not?

Some days when I'm working on the eMTB I do wish we weren’t! They do add a layer of complexity to what is otherwise a joyously simple piece of kit. They are also great fun though. I've found myself doing way more wild old-school style riding since the eebs arrived. They really can make rides that at this time of year would be a total chore really enjoyable. My washing machine doesn’t love me so much though. For me, this is the challenge to overcome - ensuring our production eMTB is as reliable and trouble-free as we can make it. If that means lots of filthy rides out in the moors rather than sitting at a desk, I will take one for the team.

Are there any sustainability or other issues that guide your decisions around eMTBs?

Cy Turner, Founder at Cotic:

Sustainability is a challenge especially when you add in a Lithium battery, and gets harder as the supply chain strains further making you have to compromise on decisions you'd not have to compromise on in normal times. The reality is unless you're making pure commute or cargo eBikes then you've no place claiming your eBike is green. It's just not when compared to a regular bike. There's no real debate on that point and so the best you can do is minimise the impact you make.We’re taking a different approach than most other manufacturers though, as you'll know reduction and reuse is way better than recycling, and with that in mind rather than put all our efforts into reducing the impact of new stuff, which of course we do in many small ways around the factory and in our shipping, we’re instead focusing on lifetime usefulness of the product. We’re soon launching a refurb service for existing owners to get their bikes refurbed and back to like new for a reasonable cost. We’ve always been fairly cutting edge on our bikes so even a bike with a few years on it is still very relevant in terms of modern geo, so rather than buy a whole new one we can help the owner get it back to better than new. That program will have been running for a while by the time the eBikes start shipping, so we’ll roll them into that as well with support for the complete bike including motor and battery support so you can still get a decent lifespan from your eBike too.

Why haven’t you released an eMTB yet?

We haven't released an eMTB yet because we wanted to wait until the tech was a bit more mature, but mainly because the current supply issues combined with prototyping in Taiwan means that it takes a very, very long time.

Would you ever consider releasing an eMTB in the future?

Very much so. [radio announcer voice] I can EXCLUSIVELY REVEAL.... that we have just received our first eMTB prototypes. I signed the drawings off in July 2019, and Shimano tell us even if we order now we won't get drive units and batteries until the end of '23 earliest, so it's a slightly frustrating product to develop. That said, we're looking forward to the fun part now, which is riding and developing the bikes properly. We have one in each size so everyone at Cotic can get involved, and friends beyond the company too. We had our first afternoon of team ebiking last week and there were a lot of laughs, and silly climbs attempted.

What considerations are there in deciding to release an eMTB?

The considerations are that it's a huge market, and it's a part of the sport now, and they're fun! It massively increases the accessibility of mountain biking to people who maybe aren't strong enough to get 'out there' on a regular bike. Cotic is 18 years old. We will have customers from our early years who might well be getting to an age where riding a regular bike isn't fun or even possible anymore. For others, it gives more bang for buck if you only have a limited time window for riding. As good examples, I've done a big ride that would normally take me 3.5 to 4 hours in just over 2, and I've ridden more with my wife in the last two weeks with her having the ebike that we have in years. That last one alone makes it a reason to build one on a personal level.

Do you think releasing an eMTB is a different prospect from a standard bike? Or would it be like adding any different style of bike to your range?

Our eMTB won't be an exact replica of one of our current bikes, but it's very much a variation on the theme. As you can see it runs our proven droplink suspension and Longshot geometry, so you know it's going to handle and feel great. Others may come after, but we're focusing to doing this one right for the moment.

Are there any sustainability or other issues that guide your decisions around eMTBs?

Owen Pemberton, CEO at Forbidden:

The battery issue is a worry, but given that's a global issue with electric cars etc, the solution will have to present itself. I suspect it will be in the form of battery farms or similar. Just because a battery is done in its initial application, doesn't mean it's useless. If it still holds 70% charge and can happily charge and discharge at a low, steady rate, I see old batteries being used to store electricity generated by renewables where the performance isn't such an issue. You can even build your own powerbanks using old cells relatively easily. One of our friends already does. These seem like a good solution to me, but unfortunately I have no influence on whether it becomes a widespread option. Closer to home, the reliability of the drive units is still improving, and I really hope that a refurb option comes online for the warranty replaced units that fail in service.

Why haven’t you released an eMTB yet?

As a small team with limited resources we have to be very selective when it comes to developing new platforms. This is all the more important when the technology at the core of an emerging category is advancing as fast as it is within the world of eMTBs. As such, we would never jump into anything until we’re 100% ready and have fully evaluated the [eMTB] market and the current offerings that pique our interest. Deciding what kind of eMTB we would like to develop and the design direction to take is, therefore, a huge decision for us. Tossing the ongoing supply chain issues into the mix with some exciting new non-e-platforms, which we can’t talk about and are in development right now, we’re extremely busy and happily distracted, for now anyway.

Would you ever consider releasing an eMTB in the future?

Yes, totally, I think the writing is on the wall; eMTB’s are here to stay! But what is less obvious is how the technology will develop and where the products will shake out during this period of rapid evolution. Motor and battery technology is advancing so fast that I would bet that the eMTB offerings we’ll see and be riding five years from now, will be significantly different from the ones on the market today. Given the rate of development in this sector, we are content to sit back and observe, at least for a little while.

Do you think releasing an eMTB is a different prospect from a standard bike? Or would it be like adding any different style of bike to your range?

Absolutely, the addition of the motor, battery and rider interface make an eMTB a totally different product from a standard MTB. The way the rider and the bike interact with each other, and with the trail, is fundamentally different. To us, this makes it a very different product and as such, would require a different approach. This is why we have chosen to take it slow and learn as much as we can before we develop our own eMTB. We don’t produce “me too” products without motors and we won’t start doing it with [eMTBs].

Are there any sustainability or other issues that guide your decisions around eMTBs?

Will Montague, President at Guerilla Gravity:

If we were on the cusp of developing a platform for this category, perhaps, but this topic is hard to cover authoritatively without hard facts to reference. I think it’s fair to say that there are real concerns about the end-of-life options for old motors and batteries especially, and while this is true of any consumer goods with batteries, I am pleased to see initiatives happening within our industry - and the world as a whole - to reduce the environmental impact of battery disposal.

Why haven’t you released an eMTB yet?

We are actively investing a ton into our operations to meet current demand. We’re a small company with limited resources, so it makes sense for us to sit on the sidelines until we’re able to get through these next few years of infrastructure building.

Would you ever consider releasing an eMTB in the future?

Definitely. We’ve ridden some of the modern eMTBs and think they’re awesome. We’re excited about where the motor and battery tech is going and we are looking forward to seeing how things evolve over the next few years. Further, I think there is a lot of “getting the bugs worked out” happening right now with the current bikes on the market and the bigger companies have the resources to shoulder the costs of early technology adoption.

What considerations are there in deciding to release an eMTB?

It’s no secret that there are some negative aspects to the battery tech as it stands now, both from current supply chain and end-of-life recycling. In addition to keeping an eye on that, another big thing is rider service and support. Presently, a lot of eMTB riders are newer to the sport and need additional support to have a good experience. And even experienced riders buying their first eMTB are new to motor and battery technology, which is just a different “component” than they’ve used before. Lastly, there are additional nuances around product design (e.g. frame and drive system integration) and fulfillment (e.g. shipping of batteries to customers) to consider.

Do you think releasing an eMTB is a different prospect from a standard bike? Or would it be like adding any different style of bike to your range?

If you think about a standard eMTB (like what Santa Cruz or Yeti offers), I would say it’s about “25%” different, so more akin to an additional bike in our range. There are definitely additional considerations for design, ride characteristics, and customer support, but we don’t view them as a totally different animal. Something like a Sur Ron or some of Greyp’s models are, however, very different animals from what we know and love of mountain bikes.

If you wouldn’t ever release an eMTB, why not?

If the carbon footprint and eco impacts begin trending in the wrong direction, or additional information around their impact becomes available, that would definitely affect our decision.

Are there any sustainability or other issues that guide your decisions around eMTBs?

Noel Buckley, CEO/Head Engineer and Jens Lange Sales at Knolly:

This is something we’re keeping an eye on and that will affect our planning and timing. What the cycling industry is working on in regards to battery recycling is great. We’re optimistic that given all of the focus on EV batteries in general, a lot of the progress will be made on the sustainable sourcing and manufacturing of batteries and their raw material components. While too subjective to fully quantify, I do think there is some amount of offset to riding an eMTB vs driving a car to the trailhead. At a more macro level --and more personal view-- I think the potential of ebikes as the urban transport of choice is very exciting and something I’m excited to be able to participate in (I now ride to work, when I previously had not).

Why haven’t you released an eMTB yet?

Currently, our main focus is on concentrating our resources on our pedal bikes to be able to provide a full range of bikes and make the best engineered and riding aluminum bikes possible. We have introduced four new models during the past 18 months and are still working on expanding our core range, even if lead times are longer given the challenges of Covid.

Would you ever consider releasing an eMTB in the future?

A Knolly eMTB makes sense if motors/batteries continue to get lighter and smaller. For us, we have always prioritized ride quality and feel above anything else, and currently the delta between regular pedal bikes and eMTBs is quite large. As that delta continues to shrink, we feel we can start to look at designing and building a sub 20kg aluminum eMTB that does not compromise the existing advantages of our suspension layout and ride quality.

What considerations are there in deciding to release an eMTB?

The challenge with eMTB is finding our niche: we don't want to bring one to market just because we can. It's actually relatively easy to build an eMTB, what is not easy is differentiating yourself from all of the other products in the marketplace that use the same 5 motor suppliers with the same 3 frame layouts. We have several markets that we can focus on as a high-end niche player and we are looking into those markets. The challenge with good suspension design is in the subtleties. High power eMTBs mute those subtleties and we want to explore how we can exploit the additional power, not just make the same bike but with more available power.We feel that the layout and intended purpose of a Chilcotin or a Warden would make them the perfect base for a low-torque (around 60nm), small battery (around 400Wh) eMTB that uses the motor as a climbing aid for tech/steep climbs rather than a 900 Wh battery monster, super booster for forest roads and gravel motorways with the sole purpose of breaking KOM records of most meter climbed in a day without getting range anxiety. With smaller, more tunable motor offerings from the likes of Shimano, Yamaha or Fazua we should certainly investigate what's out there and how we can be part of this and how this can be incorporated within our current values and philosophies.Again, the performance delta between climbing and descending on a pedal bike vs climbing and descending on an eMTB is what we would want to minimize. Our goal with any eMTB would not be to cheapen the experience. It's a bit of a different philosophy compared to most of the eMTBs on the market which are prioritizing maximum power and maximum energy storage.

Do you think releasing an eMTB is a different prospect from a standard bike? Or would it be like adding any different style of bike to your range?

My personal feeling is that they are different. The eMTB market is more complicated than people give it credit for. I think there is a feeling from many high level / purist cyclists who want to marginalize the market as a beginner product or "bringing in new riders" product. Both of those market segments are valid but there is also an extremely skilled user base that purchases eMTBs. Sometimes it's just to be able to fit in an extra lap: the first lap or so are done on the pedal bike, and the 3rd and 4th lap are done on the electric bike. Or perhaps it's due to limited time and you can crank out the climb a lot more quickly. Or it's for commuting. There are lots of reasons. Whether all cyclists agree that it's valid is an ongoing discussion.Where I disagree with the industry's overall direction is that I don't feel that eMTBs and pedal MTB are the same and currently, there is a lot of advertising pressure trying to make everyone believe that they are the same. This isn't a question of what's better, what's more righteous or ethical. It's recognizing that increasing the rider's effective power output by 3 - 4x is a stepping stone into motorized vehicles. Ten years ago, there were mountain bikes and there were gas-powered dirt bikes with very clearly delineated boundaries. Now, there are 10 steps between the two where you can link the dots together and that is something that we as a user base should all be aware of from an access and legislation standpoint.

Are there any sustainability or other issues that guide your decisions around eMTBs?

Joe McEwan, Founder at Starling Cycles:

Absolutely. Personally, I'm a huge fan of the shift to a purely electric energy future and have been an EV owner for the past couple of years. There is a lot of discussion on battery longevity, repurposing and recycling and how this will be executed on a massive scale to ensure that the environmental benefits of EVs are not partially offset by materials extraction and waste.For Knolly the question is similar to our recent internal decision to focus on metal bikes and stay away from carbon frames for the foreseeable future. When we talk about "The Three Rs" we tend to forget that they are in order. There is a huge focus on Recycling, but Recycling should be the last option: the first two are Reduce and Reuse. If we focus on Reduce as our key metric, this means that we create high-quality products that last and that don't have planned obsolescence as part of their design. This same philosophy would be key in any eMTBs that we bring to market.

Why haven’t you released an eMTB yet?

As a small company, we cannot get economic prices (or even supply) from the eMTB system manufacturers. They are only interested in the big companies. Also, we are very busy building bikes here in the UK, and only have limited spare time for development...

Would you ever consider releasing an eMTB in the future?

A closer look at the unique Freeflow technologies motor being used on the current Starling eMTB prototype.

We have been working with a start-up UK motor manufacturer called Freeflow Technologies . They have a great new system nearing commercial readiness: it is small, neat and uses a clever gearing system to reduce motor speeds down to those suitable for pedal assist. We have a first prototype which has been ridden for a good while now. We are working on a second version to refine the design a little. But building a full-sus eMTB out of steel presents a few technical issues, but we're getting there. The proto rides great!!

What considerations are there in deciding to release an eMTB?

I think all brands need an eMTB in their range, unless you are happy to stay small and niche. I think Starling Cycles could exist quite happily in the niche market, in fact I think our simple elegant designs and aesthetics will do well in a post eMTBs world. But I always like an engineering challenge, so have been keen to develop the bike...

Do you think releasing an eMTB is a different prospect from a standard bike? Or would it be like adding any different style of bike to your range?

There will be some people not happy with a brand like mine adding an eMTB to our range, but hopefully we can come up with something different to the status quo and add some interest.

Are there any sustainability or other issues that guide your decisions around eMTBs?

I think the issue of batteries is something that will come back to bite us in the future, there is talk of recycling, but I suspect for now it's just greenwashing bullshit.Also, I think the current failure rate with eMTBs is just not acceptable. I've been told that one particular very big manufacture of eMTBs has a 100% failure rate on motors! Every single bike they sell has the motor fail and it just replaced under warranty. They do this very efficiently, so customers seem to accept it. But the waste is terrible. In a world where the environment is failing because of our actions, I really don't think this is something we should allow. Freeflow technologies motor I am working with has many fewer moving parts, so should be much more reliable. And this is something they are working on very hard.I also think trail access and conflict issues need resolving. Over time processes and behaviours will develop. But we need to be aware of this and work towards it.Although not featured in the article the following companies are also missing an eMTB in their ranges: