Video: Bury Me In Loam with Andrew Cavaye

May 31, 2023
by Andrew Cavaye  

Words: Andrew Cavaye

Amongst the forests of the PNW, you'll find Andrew Cavaye. An Australian native from Toowoomba, there's no beating around the bush by saying deep winter loam is a far cry from the dusty marbles he grew up on. The crew set out to capture some of that sweet, sweet loam while Andrew does his thing, at warp speed.

Bury Me In Loam - We Are One video project. Shot by Dave Trumpore
Foot out, flat out!

Video by Doug Jambor - Photo by Dave Trumpore

Thank you to We Are One Composites for supporting this video! The bike Andrew is piloting is an Arrival 170 on Convergence wheels.

Andrew's Instagram: @andrewcavaye

Posted In:
Videos We Are One Andrew Cavaye


3 Comments

  • 3 0
 It's not even June and I already miss the rain
  • 1 0
 So sick! Dark dank grungy woods+Andrew's face melting speed is a killer combo
  • 1 1
 Nicely done!





