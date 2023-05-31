Video: Bury Me In Loam with Andrew Cavaye



Words: Andrew Cavaye

Amongst the forests of the PNW, you'll find Andrew Cavaye. An Australian native from Toowoomba, there's no beating around the bush by saying deep winter loam is a far cry from the dusty marbles he grew up on. The crew set out to capture some of that sweet, sweet loam while Andrew does his thing, at warp speed.

Foot out, flat out!

Thank you to We Are One Composites for supporting this video! The bike Andrew is piloting is an Arrival 170 on Convergence wheels.Andrew's Instagram: @andrewcavaye