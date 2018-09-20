VIDEOS

Video: Busking To Ride

Sep 20, 2018
by Jack Devlin  
by jackdevlin
Busk To Ride - Jack Devlin - Whistler Edition


I'm a 19-year-old Irish fella who lives for riding bikes doing so I have managed to make my away across the world racing the Enduro World Series and anything I can get my hands on, with the help from my love affair that just so happens to be music!


Busk, ride, gig, work, ride...


Last year I made the way to Whistler to race the World Enduro, to cut a long story short I got stuck there with no money and no flight home.


Solution? Busk so I made enough to keep afloat (ride my bike) and save for my flight home. So this became a little video project I got working on with @Vitus Bikes and @Matt Staggs Visuals

Vitus First Tracks Rd4 Sunday


5 Comments

  • + 3
 Have you ever met one of those people who is just better at everything than you are? And more interesting in every conceivable way?
Well, here he is. Cheers to you, Jack.
  • + 3
 Ireland or busk?
  • + 1
 wicked dude! keep shredding!
  • + 1
 This is so rad! Keep up the good work.
  • + 1
 This is the sickest thing i've seen in a looooong time!!!

