Video: Busking To Ride

Busk To Ride - Jack Devlin - Whistler Edition
I'm a 19-year-old Irish fella who lives for riding bikes doing so I have managed to make my away across the world racing the Enduro World Series and anything I can get my hands on, with the help from my love affair that just so happens to be music!
Busk, ride, gig, work, ride...
Last year I made the way to Whistler to race the World Enduro, to cut a long story short I got stuck there with no money and no flight home.
Solution? Busk so I made enough to keep afloat (ride my bike) and save for my flight home. So this became a little video project I got working on with @Vitus Bikes and @Matt Staggs Visuals
5 Comments
Well, here he is. Cheers to you, Jack.
Post a Comment