Video: Busking To Ride

Busk To Ride - Jack Devlin - Whistler EditionI'm a 19-year-old Irish fella who lives for riding bikes doing so I have managed to make my away across the world racing the Enduro World Series and anything I can get my hands on, with the help from my love affair that just so happens to be music!Busk, ride, gig, work, ride...Last year I made the way to Whistler to race the World Enduro, to cut a long story short I got stuck there with no money and no flight home.Solution? Busk so I made enough to keep afloat (ride my bike) and save for my flight home. So this became a little video project I got working on with @Vitus Bikes and @Matt Staggs Visuals