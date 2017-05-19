Pinkbike.com
Busy with William Robert – Video
May 19, 2017
COMMENCAL bicycles
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
BUSY
COMMENCALbicycles
Views: 4,057
Faves:
70
Comments: 2
When the Furious calls, everything else can wait.
William Robert gets busy!
Filmed and Edited by Alan Perreard
MENTIONS
@COMMENCALbicycles
+ 10
unleash
(19 hours ago)
terrible music good video
[Reply]
+ 3
Aprilfisheye
(18 hours ago)
I would agree about the music, and yet I kind of liked it here! Great edit anyway!
[Reply]
+ 7
MTB-Colada
(23 hours ago)
Cool video. Nice bike. Great shredding.
[Reply]
+ 6
RedBurn
(18 hours ago)
That song... WTF
[Reply]
+ 3
b4uwereborn
(16 hours ago)
Never get tired of a great whip;
[Reply]
+ 4
zbishop70
(17 hours ago)
#takemymoneycommencal
[Reply]
+ 2
MrEtnie
(8 hours ago)
Finally an totally unexpected song. Well done. Great riding and videography.
[Reply]
+ 1
jamesdippy
(5 hours ago)
Sick vid! Asleep for the first minute. Foreplay lasted way too long
[Reply]
+ 1
kampfar
(11 hours ago)
A French video that does not put us to shame. W. R. Is stylish
[Reply]
+ 1
local29
(11 hours ago)
That moto whip at 2:20...
[Reply]
+ 1
bikegreece
(7 hours ago)
nice.
[Reply]
+ 1
GXMV
(7 hours ago)
top notch frankly
[Reply]
