Busy with William Robert – Video

May 19, 2017
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
When the Furious calls, everything else can wait. William Robert gets busy! Filmed and Edited by Alan Perreard


 terrible music good video
 I would agree about the music, and yet I kind of liked it here! Great edit anyway!
 Cool video. Nice bike. Great shredding.
 That song... WTF
 Never get tired of a great whip;
 #takemymoneycommencal
 Finally an totally unexpected song. Well done. Great riding and videography. Smile
 Sick vid! Asleep for the first minute. Foreplay lasted way too long
 A French video that does not put us to shame. W. R. Is stylish
 That moto whip at 2:20...
 nice.
 top notch frankly

