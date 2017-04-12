PRESS RELEASES

Steve Smith Legacy T-Shirt Available Now

Apr 12, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Pinkbike is excited to bring you the official Stevie Smith Legacy t-shirt.

Steve Smith Legacy T-Shirt Available Now

For those who were not lucky enough to be able to purchase a t-shirt from Mont-Sainte-Anne Cup and Crankworx Whistler last year, the official Steve Smith Legacy t-shirt is now being offered by the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation and Pinkbike.

The Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation was created to support young riders, and the first rider who is being supported by the foundation is Magnus Manson. Since the folding of Devinci’s World Cup race team, Magnus was left without any support for 2017. Magnus had a stellar 2016 campaign, which saw him finish 2nd at the World Championships in Val Di Sole Italy, and several companies have since stepped up to support him pursue World Cup racing this year. Other key supporters of Magnus Manson are Kona Mountain Bikes, Fox Clothing, SRAM and Marsh Guard.

To support Magnus and the Foundation, head to the Pinkbike store and make your purchase. Shirts are in stock right now.


MENTIONS: @SramMedia / @konaworld / @Fox-Head-Inc


Must Read This Week
Is This the New Santa Cruz Nomad?
141229 views
Ride Your F#%king Bike - The Movie - Watch Now
109325 views
Tech From the Pits - EWS Round 2, Tasmania
90187 views
Aaron Gwin – The Interview
75450 views
Enduro World Series Round 2, Tasmania - Results
67553 views
Enduro World Series, Tasmania: Race Day – Photo Epic
66257 views
Polygon Square One EX9 and its R3ACT Suspension - Where it Came From and How it Works
62011 views
1up USA Quik Rack - Review
61031 views

21 Comments

  • + 17
 Home Depot should have a limited edition Stevie Smith chainsaw
  • + 2
 Got mine. $34 tshirt I'll wear proudly
  • + 1
 Waited too long at fort william to buy one and then they only had XXL. Was a major bummer.
  • + 1
 can we pick these up in Squamish?
  • + 1
 Awesome opportunity. Purchase made. Thanks pinkbike.
  • + 1
 Clink on the smaller link
  • - 3
 i beleive that they shouldn't sell the same color t-shirts like those in Mont-Sainte-Anne...it would just make the Mont-Sainte-Anne ones more valuable....just saying...( the link is not working for now)
  • - 2
 now its working...
  • + 8
 that's not the point now is it......
  • + 1
 The point is to support the fund. I ordered mine earlier (remember the price shown is IN CAD so, it's 16 or so USD.
  • + 1
 @kleomenis I believe that you are approaching this from entirely the wrong perspective. The point of a memorial t-shirt is not to make it exclusive so that it drives the collector value up. Your not even close to the "intent" of what this effort is...
  • + 1
 link doesn't work for me
  • + 1
 Same Frown
  • + 2
 www.pinkbike.com/shop/viewproductdetail/?productid=605
  • - 3
 10 bucks to ship a $20 shirt???
  • + 2
 it's 15$ for me and I'm in Canada. Go figure...
  • + 1
 @mat27: the canadian dollar doesnt buy you anything
  • + 1
 read larr comment...
  • + 1
 It's about 26 total to US. Think of it as a donation.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030998
Mobile Version of Website