Steve Smith Legacy T-Shirt Available Now

Pinkbike is excited to bring you the official Stevie Smith Legacy t-shirt.







For those who were not lucky enough to be able to purchase a t-shirt from Mont-Sainte-Anne Cup and Crankworx Whistler last year, the official Steve Smith Legacy t-shirt is now being offered by the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation and Pinkbike.



The Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation was created to support young riders, and the first rider who is being supported by the foundation is Magnus Manson. Since the folding of Devinci’s World Cup race team, Magnus was left without any support for 2017. Magnus had a stellar 2016 campaign, which saw him finish 2nd at the World Championships in Val Di Sole Italy, and several companies have since stepped up to support him pursue World Cup racing this year. Other key supporters of Magnus Manson are Kona Mountain Bikes, Fox Clothing, SRAM and Marsh Guard.



To support Magnus and the Foundation, head to the



Visit the Pinkbike store now.



#Longlivechainsaw

MENTIONS: @SramMedia / @konaworld / @Fox-Head-Inc





For those who were not lucky enough to be able to purchase a t-shirt from Mont-Sainte-Anne Cup and Crankworx Whistler last year, the official Steve Smith Legacy t-shirt is now being offered by the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation and Pinkbike.The Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation was created to support young riders, and the first rider who is being supported by the foundation is Magnus Manson. Since the folding of Devinci’s World Cup race team, Magnus was left without any support for 2017. Magnus had a stellar 2016 campaign, which saw him finish 2nd at the World Championships in Val Di Sole Italy, and several companies have since stepped up to support him pursue World Cup racing this year. Other key supporters of Magnus Manson are Kona Mountain Bikes, Fox Clothing, SRAM and Marsh Guard.To support Magnus and the Foundation, head to the Pinkbike store and make your purchase. Shirts are in stock right now.