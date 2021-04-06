Pinkbike Buyer's Guide: The Best Clip-In Trail MTB Pedals for 2021

Apr 6, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

12 of the Best Clip-In Trail Pedals
Ridden & Rated
Written by: Sarah Moore & Brian Park
With input from: Mike Levy, Mike Kazimer, Richard Cunningham, Daniel Sapp


Welcome to a new series of Pinkbike buyers’ guides. We’ll be revising and updating these guides periodically as new options get released, and we get more feedback from our team.




Flats or Clipped In?
At some point every mountain biker makes a choice: will they ride flat pedals or will they ride clipped in?

Flat pedals allow you to wear a flat-soled shoe that is held onto your pedals with pins that dig into the rubber sole of your shoe. They’re often chosen by riders who want to put a foot out quickly in technical terrain, or riders who want to do tricks. You can walk more easily in flat pedal shoes, and they’re often more comfortable.

On the other hand, clip-in pedals require a special shoe that connects to the pedal using a cleat. Clip-in pedals (also called “clipless” pedals, we know it’s confusing) ensure that your feet are held securely to the pedals, and always planted in the same position. Many riders also feel that they allow them to engage more muscles in their leg when pedaling, and encourage smoother, more efficient pedaling technique.

Regardless of your choice, most mountain bikers should try clip-in pedals at some point. After researching and testing countless pedals, we’ve narrowed down our top picks for you below, depending on your riding style, budget, and preferences. We’re confident that each of the Pinkbike Editors’ Choice options below will serve you well.

Why are they called “clipless” pedals when you clip into them?

Pedals used to have “toe clips” that held riders’ feet on the pedals with a cage or strap across the top of their shoe. In the mid-80s when pedals that you clipped into without the toe clip started showing up, they were marketed as “clipless” pedals to differentiate them from toe clips.

They're referred to as clip-in pedals in this article to avoid confusion, but clipless is technically the correct term.


The Testers
I’ve been mountain biking for over half my life, and I’ve ridden clipped in since day one. I’ve raced World Cup cross-country races and EWS enduro races in all conditions, and have seen my fair share of bad pedals.

Pinkbike technical editors Mike Kazimer, Mike Levy, Richard Cunningham and Daniel Sapp also contributed to this test. As long-time bike industry tech editors, they’ve reviewed dozens of clipless pedals in the past decade.


How We Chose
There are literally hundreds of pedals on the market. We narrowed down the list of pedals to include in this test by polling our own technical editors, and assessed the following criteria.

Mountain bike specific pedals: Road cycling and mountain biking clip pedals are different. We chose pedals that are specific to mountain biking and will suit the majority of trail riders. Unlike clip pedals used for road cycling, mountain bike shoes use cleats with a 2-hole design that are recessed into the sole. This allows for more comfortable and safe walking.

Two-sided clips: There are pedals that have a clip on one side and a flat pedal on the other. We only included pedals with clips on both sides.

Popularity: We reached out to our contacts at various pedal manufacturers and bike shops asked them what their best selling mountain bike clip pedals are.

Durability & maintenance: We sought pedals that have a reputation for lasting for a long time, and have rebuild options or are easy to maintain.

Weight: We chose pedals with a platform that are a reasonable weight for their intended use.

Pricing: We chose pedals that have a good price to weight ratio. We didn’t look at any pedals over $200 USD, because in the trail and enduro categories they’re just not worth it. Pedals get smashed up, and the few grams you’re saving are better saved elsewhere.

Availability: We chose pedals that would be available to the majority of mountain bikers around the world. We didn’t include any “Limited Edition” pedals.

Other Feedback: In addition, we read a slew of consumer reviews on websites that host them as well as the opinions of other cycling media. We chose to focus on pedals that are consistently well liked.


How We Tested
Each pedal and cleat combination was weighed. Then we installed the cleats on a Specialized 2FO Roost shoe to see whether there were any compatibility issues or if shims were required. We rode each pedal on the same bike in regular conditions for general performance feedback. We checked the amount of contact with our test shoe.

In order to level the playing field, we created a “mud test” where we poured 1 cup of mud onto each pedal and then tried to clip in and out repeatedly. We tested each pedal in the middle of any adjustments they have (tension, float, etc.), as well as at their extremes.

What is float?

Float is the degree of free movement allowed by the cleat side to side while pedaling before you unclip. If you're focused on efficiency and power transfer, you will likely prefer your foot to feel more secure in the pedal and ride a pedal and cleat combination with less float, while more gravity oriented riders, or riders with any type of joint or knee problems, tend to prefer the mobility of a cleat and pedal combination with more float.

We also took apart each pedal (or attempted to) in order to assess serviceability. Durability is very difficult to assess with a small sample size of testers, so our durability scores rely heavily on our longer-term testing and user reports. If you have issues with any of the pedals we’re testing, please let us know in the comments.




Contents

Shimano XTR PD-M9120
Shimano Deore XT PD-M8120
Shimano PD-ME700
Crankbrothers Mallet E
Crankbrothers Mallet 3
Crankbrothers Mallet 2
Time Speciale 8
Look X-Track En-Rage Plus
HT T1
XPEDO Baldwin
Wellgo M279
Ritchey WCS Trail Comp
Editors' Choice Top Picks






Shimano XTR PD-M9120



• Weight: 386 grams (pair)
• Cleats: SPD
• Float: 4°
• Dimensions & features: 98mm x 68mm x 16mm
• Tension: Adjustable using 2.5mm Allen key
• Colours: Black/silver only
• Internals: Heat-treated alloy steel axle with cup-and-cone ball bearings
• MSRP: $189.99
bike.shimano.com


Shimano’s first dual-sided clip mountain bike pedals were released to the world in 1990 and after three decades on the market, the chances that you or someone you knows is using Shimano SPD cleats and pedals is very high. In fact, several manufacturers including Look, Ritchey, XPEDO, and Wellgo, make pedals that are SPD compatible.

The XTR PD-M9120 is Shimano's top of the line platform pedal, and is the most expensive in this round up at $189.99 USD. The new XTR Trail pedal is longer and wider and therefore heavier than the model it replaced, but the updated platform adds stability. In addition, the inside has been hollowed noticeably in the quest to shed mud and crud. Despite the added weight, they are some of the lightest clip-in trail platform pedals available at 386 grams. Shimano did not make any provision for pins on the XTR pedals.

The pedal uses a bomb-proof, step-on-the-pedal-and-go engagement which provides a resounding click to let you know when you've secured your foot in the pedal or released it. There are 4° of float which will be sufficient for many, but may not seem like enough for very active flat pedal riders who want to be able to move their feet around when riding without accidentally unclipping.

Adjustments to the tension of the pedal can be done on the fly with the help of a 2.5mm Allen key. A set of standard SH51 cleats comes with the pedals, but they are also compatible with a SH56 multi-release cleat. That multi-release cleat will allow the rider to pull their foot out of the pedal with the traditional outward heel twist, but will also release if you yank your foot up out of the pedal, good for beginner riders who are nervous about clip pedals, but terrifying for advanced riders expecting their feet to stay in place when they are riding.

The pedals are user-serviceable, with a cup and cone style bearing system and axles that screw in from one side of the pedal with a 15mm wrench. It is worth mentioning here however that our reviewer had an issue with a wandering contact seal back when we wrote our review of these pedals and this was a complaint that other riders also had about the top-of-the-line XTR pedals when I looked through reviews and online forums.

NB: Confused about all the numbers and letters after the words Shimano XTR? Here's the deal. PD stands for Pedal, M stands for Mountain, 91 means we're talking about an XTR product in the 9100 series, and 20 means it is the clip pedal model with a platform.



Scores:

Ease of entry & exit: 9
Tension/security: 8
Adjustability: 10
Mud-shedding: 8
Value: 6


Platform: 8
Float: 7
Weight: 10
Serviceability: 10



Shimano Deore XT PD-M8120



• Weight: 429 grams (pair)
• Cleats: SPD
• Float: 4°
• Dimensions & features: 98mm x 68mm x 16mm platform
• Tension: Adjustable using 2.5mm Allen key
• Colours: Black/silver only
• Internals: Chrome-moly spindle
• MSRP: $130 USD
bike.shimano.com

The Shimano Deore XT PD-M8120 pedal is one step down from Shimano's top tier XTR model, but borrows from the top-end XTR with a wider platform than the previous generation. Both share the same SPD mechanism that's mounted in a fixed position on the pedal body. The XT's bodies are about 45 grams heavier though at 429 grams, mainly due to the fact that they spin on solid axles as opposed to the hollow units on the pricier XTR Trails. They come in at $130 USD.

Like the pricier XTR pedals, when you clip or unclip the pedal, there's a reassuring click which leaves no room for confusion as to whether or not you're actually clipped in. They also come with SH51 cleats but are compatible with a SH56 multi-release cleat. They use 4° of float, which will suit most riders, although Mike Levy has said that he would prefer a touch higher release tension at the maximum end of the scale since he has "accidentally unclipped a few times when using a lot of body English. This happened more frequently as the cleats wore, but I do recall it occurring a few times when they were still new."

Reviewers and happy customers from a variety of sites and forums comment on the pedal's reliability, longevity, and overall, they are highly recommended for their feel and reliability. The bearing system can be adjusted and maintained in the same manner as the XTR pedals - a few wrenches and some fresh grease can get the job done - and tension of the SPD mechanism is adjusted via a 2.5mm hex wrench.



Scores:

Ease of entry & exit: 9
Tension/security: 8
Adjustability: 10
Mud-shedding: 8
Value: 9


Platform: 8
Float: 7
Weight: 8
Serviceability: 10



Shimano PD-ME700 Pedals



• Weight: 482 grams (pair)
• Cleats: SPD
• Float: 4°
• Dimensions & features: 98mm x 72mm x 19mm platform
• Tension: Adjustable using 3mm Allen key
• Colours: Black
• Internals: Chrome-moly spindle
• MSRP: $65 USD
bike.shimano.com


The least expensive of Shimano's trail clip-in pedals, the $65 USD ME700, have an aluminum body, a chromoly axle, and use Shimano's proven cup and cone bearing system. They take cues from the pricier Shimano XTR and XT pedals but the pair is significantly heavier at 482 grams. The ME700 features a wide platform and can be installed using an 6mm Allen key or a pedal wrench while higher-end models can only be installed with an 8mm Allen key.

The PD-ME700 uses the same clip in mechanism found on Shimano's other pedals and works the same way as the pricier XTR and XT pedals, although some people say that the entry isn't quite as quick and slick since the PD-ME700 lacks the slippery finish of its more expensive siblings. Like the other SPD pedals in this round up, they come standard with the SH51 cleats, but they are also compatible with a SH56 multi-release cleat that allows the rider to pull their foot out of the pedal with the traditional outward heel twist, but will also release if you yank your foot up out of the pedal. The price point for the PD-ME700 pedals is a good one for beginners and if you're nervous about about clip pedals, the SH56 cleat could be a good option to try.

Although the PD-ME700 has a slightly larger platform than the XTR or XT pedal, they still aren't meant to be ridden while not engaged and the surface does not contain pins and is made of a slippery metal. As the platform doesn't contain as deep of a cut out, it is slightly more prone to holding more mud than its more expensive siblings.

These pedals are said to be very durable and receive positive accolades whenever they are mentioned. It is worth noting however that they require a special tool (TL-PD40) to service them. It's not expensive, but it is an extra step.



Scores:

Ease of entry & exit: 9
Tension/security: 8
Adjustability: 10
Mud-shedding: 7
Value: 9


Platform: 9
Float: 7
Weight: 6
Serviceability: 9



Crankbrothers Mallet E



• Weight: 427 grams (pair)
• Cleats: Crankbrothers
• Float: 0 or 6°
• Dimensions & features: 88mm x 75mm x 18mm with 6 adjustable pins per side
• Tension: Not adjustable
• Colours: Black, Blue
• Internals: Cromoly spindle, inner Igus LL-glide bearing and outer Enduro Max cartridge bearing
• MSRP: $169.99 USD
crankbrothers.com


Crankbrothers' pedals are probably the second most commonly used option out there, next to anything with that SPD acronym on it. They use a 4-sided clip-in mechanism, mounted in the middle of the hollowed out platform. Six removable pins are found on each side of the Mallet E pedal for extra grip, along with two removable polyurethane traction pads that are available in different thicknesses to allow riders to fine tune the interface between the pedal and shoe. They weigh 425 grams and retail for $169.99 USD.

For riders accustomed to the feel of Shimano's SPD pedals, there's a distinct difference in how the Mallet E pedals feel underfoot. Where Shimano's clipless pedals have a crisp 'click' upon entry and exit, the Mallet's are a little less distinct, especially when clipping out. They also have six degrees of float compared to Shimano's four, which may not seem like much, but it's instantly noticeable. It's a matter of personal preference, but Mike Kazimer said that he "came to appreciate the extra float – the additional freedom of movement makes using the Mallets feel more like riding with flat pedals, allowing for more possible foot positions, which can be helpful when extra body language is required to wiggle through a tricky section of trail."

There's no way to adjust the release tension of the Mallets, but their design means it's virtually impossible to release upwards. The feel of the pedal can be adjusted with the height of the traction pins. You can also adjust your release angle by changing cleats. There are four cleat options, with either 0° or 6° of float and either 10° or 15° release angle. The pedals come standard with 6° of float and a 15° release angle. While not a knock against them, the design of the Crankbrothers pedals and cleats means that you must take the time to set them up correctly. You should be doing that with any type of pedal, of course, but it's especially important with Crankbrothers pedals. Once they're set up properly, you'll find that the design of the clip-in mechanism is well suited to muddy conditions.

In between the Mallet E's aluminum body and the chromoly spindle is an Enduro cartridge bearing and an Igus bushing that was developed specifically for Crankbrothers. A double lip internal seal system is in place to keep water and other contaminants at bay, and there's another external seal to add further weatherproofing. Mike Kazimer did find that one spindle had developed a fair bit of corrosion after half a year of abuse, but the other spindle was corrosion free. We'd recommend that riders in wet climates check and re-grease the internals. It's a quick procedure, and can be performed with the pedals still on the bike.



Scores:

Ease of entry & exit: 9
Tension/security: 8
Adjustability: 7
Mud-shedding: 10
Value: 7


Platform: 10
Float: 9
Weight: 8
Serviceability: 9



Crankbrothers Mallet 3



• Weight: 502 grams (pair)
• Cleats: Crankbrothers
• Float: 0 or 6°
• Dimensions & features: 100mm x 74mm x 17mm with 6 adjustable pins per side
• Tension: Not adjustable
• Colours: Raw, Red
• Internals: Cromoly spindle, inner Igus LL-glide bearing and outer Enduro Max cartridge bearing
• MSRP: $139.99 USD
crankbrothers.com

The Crankbrothers Mallet 3 pedals use the same 4-sided clip-in mechanism as Crankbrothers' other pedals, mounted in the middle of a less hollowed out and therefore heavier platform. Like on the Mallet E pedals, there are six removable pins on each side of the Mallet 3 to provide extra grip. The Mallet 3 however does not have removable polyurethane traction pads to allow riders to fine tune the interface between the pedal and shoe. They are the heaviest of all the pedals in this round up, weighing 502 grams and retailing for $139.99 USD.

Just like the other Mallet pedals, there isn't a crisp 'click' when you clip in or out of the Mallet pedals. They have six degrees of float which makes it easier to move your foot around on them without unclipping, giving them more of a flat pedal feel. If you have trouble clipping in, the big platform with its six pins provides support for your foot. There is more surface area around the 4-sided clip-in mechanism on the Mallet 3 compared to the Mallet E and six smaller cutouts instead of two larger cutouts, which means that they're still reliable in muddy conditions, but they're more likely to carry around added mud and dirt.

The same traits of the Mallet E apply to the Mallet 3 - there's no way to adjust the release tension, but their design means it's virtually impossible to release upwards. The feel of the pedal can be adjusted with the height of the traction pins. There are four cleat options, with either 0° or 6° of float and either 10° or 15° release angle. The pedals come standard with 6° of float and a 15° release angle.

In between the Mallet 3's aluminum body and the chromoly spindle is an Enduro cartridge bearing and an Igus bushing that was developed specifically for Crankbrothers. A double lip internal seal system is in place to keep water and other contaminants at bay, and there's another external seal to add further weatherproofing. It's a quick procedure to check and re-grease the internals on the Mallet 3, but it is worth noting that they use a slotted endcap instead of an a hex endcap like the Mallet E does.


Scores:

Ease of entry & exit: 8
Tension/security: 8
Adjustability: 7
Mud-shedding: 9
Value: 7


Platform: 9
Float: 9
Weight: 6
Serviceability: 8



Crankbrothers Mallet 2




• Weight: 498 grams (pair)
• Cleats: Crankbrothers
• Float: 0 or 6°
• Dimensions & features: 100mm x 74mm x 17mm, no pins
• Tension: Not adjustable
• Colours: Green, Silver
• Internals: Cromoly spindle, inner Igus LL-glide bearing and outer Enduro Max cartridge bearing
• MSRP: $99.99 USD
crankbrothers.com

The Crankbrothers Mallet 2 pedals use the same 4-sided clip-in mechanism as Crankbrothers' other pedals, mounted in the middle of the same platform that comes on the Mallet 3. The Mallet 2 however does not have removable pins on each side to provide extra grip. They are among the heaviest of all the pedals in this round up, weighing 499 grams and retailing for $99.99 USD.

Just like the other Mallet pedals, there isn't a crisp 'click' when you clip in or out of the Mallet pedals. They have six degrees of float which makes it easier to move your foot around on them without unclipping, giving them more of a flat pedal feel. The 4-sided clip-in mechanism on the Mallet 2 is a bit harder to rotate on the axle compared to the Mallet E and Mallet 3 and therefore they are harder to clip in to. Like the Mallet 3, they are reliable in muddy conditions, but there are six small cutouts on the platform which makes them prone to picking up dirt and mud.

There's no way to adjust the release tension of the Mallet 2, but their design means it's virtually impossible to release upwards. Unlike on other models, the feel of the pedal cannot be adjusted with the height of the traction pins. There are four cleat options, with either 0° or 6° of float and either 10° or 15° release angle. The pedals come standard with 6° of float and a 15° release angle.

In between the Mallet 2's aluminum body and the chromoly spindle is an Enduro cartridge bearing and an Igus bushing that was developed specifically for Crankbrothers. A double lip internal seal system is in place to keep water and other contaminants at bay, and there's another external seal to add further weatherproofing. It's a quick procedure to check and re-grease the internals on the Mallet 2, which use the same slotted endcap as the Mallet 3 pedals.



Scores:

Ease of entry & exit: 8
Tension/security: 7
Adjustability: 5
Mud-shedding: 8
Value: 9


Platform: 9
Float: 9
Weight: 6
Serviceability: 8



Time Speciale 8


Time Atac

• Weight: 396 grams (pair)
• Cleats: ATAC
• Float: 10° disengagement with ATAC Easy, 13 or 17° ATAC
• Dimensions & features: 90mm x 64mm x 21mm with four adjustable pins
• Tension: Micro-adjustable tension clamping system
• Colours: Black, Orange
• Internals: Hollow steel axle with steel bearings
• MSRP: $150 USD
time-sport.us

SRAM recently purchased the pedal side of Time business, giving them a stake in the pedal market. The Speciale 8 has a mid-sized aluminum platform intended for aggressive trail riders and retails for $150 USD. It is proportioned about the same as Shimano's XTR trail pedal and comes in just a touch heavier at 396 grams, including the optional four pins per side.

The ATAC engagement bears some similarities to the Crankbrothers design but its release action is adjustable and two-sided, not four-sided. Time's ATAC cleats are designed to be reversed, depending upon the rider's desire for a more prolonged 17-degree, or a quicker, 13-degree exit. There are also ATAC Easy cleats which are suitable for beginners, which disengage at 10 degrees.

Time's ATAC system requires a more directional entry than Crankbrothers, but provides a more similar feel to Crankbrothers pedals than Shimano pedals. Daniel Sapp said when he reviewed them that the dual-loop ATAC mechanism "feels smooth and progressive, so I can anticipate the release and feel confident that I'm securely clipped in right up to that point." Speciale 8's offer reliable engagement in muddy conditions and are unaffected by sloppy mud, but still require a bit of a shove to clear hard-packed stuff.

Reading through online reviews and comments, you'll find that Time pedals are well-loved by many riders due to their reliability and unique feel. Time's version of the double-loop spring mechanism has also proven to hold up better to rock smashes than Crankbrothers'.


Time Atac
Time Atac

Scores:

Ease of entry & exit: 9
Tension/security: 9
Adjustability: 9
Mud-shedding: 9
Value: 7


Platform: 8
Float: 8
Weight: 9
Serviceability: 9



Look X-Track En-Rage Plus



• Weight: 448 grams (pair)
• Cleats: X-Track (interchangeable with SPD)
• Float: 6°
• Dimensions & features: 67mm wide x 92mm long, 2 adjustable forward pins
• Tension: Adjustable spring tension using Allen key
• Colours: Black
• Internals: Cromoly spindle
• MSRP: $130 USD
lookcycle.com


Look pioneered the most successful clip in pedal design for road racing, but it took a while for them to come up with off-road pedals that appealed to mountain bikers, eventually deciding to follow Shimano's lead on both the engagement mechanism and the cleat instead of reinventing the wheel. The Look X-Track En-Rage Plus is a platform pedal that looks similar to Shimano's offering and comes in at $130 USD, the same price as Shimano's XT. They are slightly heavier than the XT pedals, partly due to the fact that there are two pins on each side of the pedal.

Look advertises the X-Track as offering 6 degrees of float, while Shimano SPD pedals list just 4 degrees of float. The X-Track cleats are nearly identical to a Shimano SPD cleat which means that standard Shimano SPD cleats will work fine with the X-Track pedal. The feel of the Look pedals is also very similar to that of the Shimano pedals when you clip in, offering a resounding click to let you know when you've secured your foot in the pedal, but there's slightly more wiggle room before you hear that distinct 'click' when releasing.

Adjustments to the tension of the pedal can be done on the fly with the help of a 2.5mm Allen key, and if you're the kind of person who rides your XT or XTR Shimano adjustment screws bottomed out and still wish for more release tension, Look's En-Rage Plus could be a good option since they offer a higher maximum release threshold. As Richard Cunningham said, "My XTR setting is four clicks out, but I needed to back out two more clicks to match the same release feel."

Like Shimano, the X-Track pedals are completely serviceable and seem to hold up well to the abuses that come with trail riding.



Scores:

Ease of entry & exit: 8
Tension/security: 9
Adjustability: 10
Mud-shedding: 8
Value: 8


Platform: 8
Float: 8
Weight: 7
Serviceability: 8



HT T1



• Weight: 379 grams (pair)
• Cleats: X1E / X1 / X1F (HT exclusive system)
• Float: 4 to 8° depending on cleat
• Dimensions & features: 68 x 83.5 x 16.8 mm with 2 replaceable pins
• Tension: Adjusted via a 3mm hex bolt on each side
• Colours: 14 colours
• Internals: Cromoly spindle. Sealed bearings with IGUS bushings
• MSRP: $135-159 USD depending on colour
ht-components.com


The HT T1 is the brand's enduro race pedal and at 379 grams for the pair, they're one of the lightest on test. The only pedals that are lighter are the Xpedo Baldwin pedals and the Wellgo M279DUs, neither of which has a substantial platform. They cost $135 to $159 USD, depending on which of the 14 colours you choose. The spring-loaded clip-in mechanism is HT's own design, with a wire bail at the front rather than the metal plate commonly seen with SPD-compatible designs. On that note, the T1's aren't SPD-compatible, which means you'll need to use HT's own cleats in order to properly clip in and out. The supplied X1 cleats provide 4 degrees of float, and there's another cleat design available, the X1F, that allows for 8-degrees of float.

If you've ever used a version of Shimano's clipless pedals then you're familiar with what 4-degrees of float usually feels like—there's almost no resistance up to a certain point, after which the cleat cleanly disengages and releases the shoe from the pedal. On the HT T1s, even for those first 4-degrees there's still a little bit of resistance, and the release feels 'springier' than it does with Shimano's pedals. When he reviewed them, Mike Kazimer said that "it's like the difference between opening the latch on a gate (Shimano) and lifting up the catch bar on a mouse trap (HT). It's a little less on/off, which means there's a greater range of foot motion for those moments when you need to almost—but not quite—unclip." This also means that the T1's may not be the best option if you're just getting used to riding clips. Clipping in and out is trouble free in all but the muddiest of conditions when they can clog a little bit, although a few solid kicks are usually all it takes to get clipped back in.

The T1 pedals offer up more spring tension than Shimano SPD pedals, a plus for riders who regularly find themselves blowing out of their SPD pedals even at max tension. Tension is adjusted via a 3mm hex bolt on each side, with possible settings ranging from 'snug' to 'my shoes are now permanently affixed to my bike.' There's a ton of available spring tension, and the middle setting is close to what would be the max on a set of Shimano pedals. On the trail, the T1's were easy to clip into, with a reassuring 'click' that makes it easy to know that you're securely attached. It's worth noting that if you crank the tension up all the way it's going to be harder to get in to the HT T1 pedals as well as getting out of them.

All that being said, in Mike Kazimer's review and countless others, when it comes to durability and ease of release, Shimano comes out on top since they are able to withstand multiple seasons of use without losing any of their smoothness or developing play, and retaining a consistent feel with every clip in or out. The pedals aren't as weatherproof as they could be and disassembly isn't too hard. It does require a thin-walled 8mm socket, but that comes with each set of pedals.



Scores:

Ease of entry & exit: 8
Tension/security: 10
Adjustability: 6
Mud-shedding: 9
Value: 6


Platform: 8
Float: 10
Weight: 10
Serviceability: 7



XPEDO - Baldwin



• Weight: 355 grams (pair)
• Cleats: SPD
• Float: 6°
• Dimensions & features: 62mm x 76mm x 19mm
• Tension: Adjustable using 3mm Allen key
• Colours: Black, blue, orange, silver, pink
• Internals: Cromoly Spindle, 3 Sealed Cartridge bearings
• MSRP: $119 USD
xpedo.com


Xpedo says that the Baldwin is a lightweight yet durable pedal that bridges the gap between the demands of XC racer to the enduro rider. It's one of the two lightest pedals on test at 355 grams, and features Xpedo's adjustable Posi-Lock retention system protected by a platform that is on the smaller side. The Baldwin includes Xpedo’s own cleats, however they are compatible with Shimano SPD cleats. They come in five different colours and retail for $119 USD, just $10 less than Shimano XT and Look X-Track En Rage Plus pedals.

The Xpedo cleats look very similar to the SPD cleats, but with an open end adjuster. They engage with what will be a familiar ‘click’ to SPD pedal users and keep your foot firmly in place once you're on the trails. The side to side float of the cleat in the pedal is 6 degrees which makes them similar to the Look X-Track En Rage Plus pedals. There's a bit more room to move your feet around before you unclip and it's a touch harder to get out of than the Shimano XTR, XT or PD-ME700 pedals.

Where the Baldwins differ the most from the Shimano and Look pedals is with the adjustability. There is range, but it's much more difficult to adjust the tension than with the Shimano pedals because there's just a screw paired with a scale with a high and a low on it. The screw is a bit harder to reach with your Allen key and there isn't a plus or a minus sign that help you figure out which direction to turn the screw based on whether you're looking for more or less tension. There's also no hard stop, so it's easy to over-loosen the pedals and have the nut loose contact with the bolt. A tedious reunification ensues.

There are 3 cartridge bearings and I found multiple reviews online that stated that the Xpedo Balwins are durable, however they get a low value score based on the quality of the tension system that you get for $10 USD less than Shimano's sleek XT pedals.



Scores:

Ease of entry & exit: 7
Tension/security: 8
Adjustability: 6
Mud-shedding: 8
Value: 6


Platform: 7
Float: 8
Weight: 10
Serviceability: 6




Wellgo M279



• Weight: 352 grams (pair)
• Cleats: SPD
• Float: 4°
• Dimensions & features: 62mm x 76mm x 23.5mm
• Tension: Adjustable using 3mm Allen key
• Colours: Black
• Internals: Cromoly spindle, polymer bearing
• MSRP: $59.99 USD
wellgopedal.com


The Wellgo M279 pedals are the lightest at 352 grams for the pair and the least expensive of the bunch at $59.99 USD. That light weight is in large part because they have the smallest platform. They are one of only three pairs of pedals in this round up that are installed using a 6mm Allen key, as opposed to a 8mm Allen key. The M279 uses an SPD mechanism and includes SPD cleats. The pedals themselves have the tallest stack height on test since the platform is thicker and the clip in mechanism protrudes more than on other pedals.

There are 4 degrees of float on the M279 pedals and engagement is crisp and smooth with the SPD mechanism, although the lack of a substantial platform and the elevated position of the clip in mechanism makes it feel like you're much more disconnected from the pedal than you are on the other SPD pedals in this round up.

Like the Baldwins, the Wellgo M279 is more difficult to adjust than the Shimano or Look SPD-compatible options. There is range, but it's much more difficult to adjust the tension than with the Shimano pedals because there's just a screw paired with a scale with a high and a low on it. The screw is a bit harder to reach with your Allen key, and there's also no hard stop, so it's easy to over-loosen the pedals and have the nut loose contact with the bolt. I found, along with many of the online reviews about them, that the M279s do not shed mud particularly well.

As for their durability, online reviews state that their bearings are not the most reliable and the mechanism is not as solid as other SPD pedals which gives them a low value score when combined with the lack of serviceability.



Scores:

Ease of entry & exit: 8
Tension/security: 7
Adjustability: 5
Mud-shedding: 7
Value: 5


Platform: 5
Float: 7
Weight: 10
Serviceability: 5



Ritchey Comp Trail



• Weight: 407 grams (pair)
• Cleats: SPD
• Float: 4°
• Dimensions & features: 90mm x 65.3mm x 22mm
• Tension: Cromoly Axle, ball bearing
• Colours: Black, green, orange, red
• Internals: Hollow steel axle with steel bearings
• MSRP: $68.95 USD
ritcheylogic.com


The Ritchey Comp Trail pedals are some of the least expensive on test and fit squarely into the middle of the pack at 407 grams. They can be installed using a 6mm Allen key or a pedal wrench. The M279 uses an SPD mechanism and includes SPD cleats.

There are 4 degrees of float on the Ritchey Comp pedals and engagement is crisp and smooth with the SPD mechanism. The platform feels more substantial than the one on the Wellgo pedals, although it doesn't feel as stable or as durable as the other SPD options. The Ritchey Comp Trail pedals opt for weight savings over a larger platform like that on the Crankbrothers models.

Like the Baldwins and the Wellgo M279, the Ritchey Comp is a little more difficult to adjust than the Shimano or Look SPD-compatible options. There is range, but it's more difficult to adjust the tension than with the Shimano pedals because there's just a screw paired with a scale with a high and a low on it. The screw is a bit harder to reach with your Allen key, and there's also no hard stop, so it's possible to over-loosen the pedals and have the nut loose contact with the bolt.

As for their durability, online reviews state that their seals are not the most reliable which means water and dirt can get into the bearings, making them noisy. They are also not serviceable. This gives the pedals a low value score.


Scores:

Ease of entry & exit: 8
Tension/security: 7
Adjustability: 5
Mud-shedding: 7


Platform: 6
Float: 7
Weight: 8
Serviceability: 5
Value: 6




Details

Scores


Editors' Choice Top Picks
Version 1. Evaluated April 6th, 2021.


Best Pedal:
Winner: Shimano XT
Runner Up: Time Speciale 8

Best Value:
Winner: Shimano PD-ME700
Runner Up: Crankbrothers Mallet 2

Best Flat Pedal Feel:
Winner: Crankbrothers Mallet E
Runner Up: HT T1




Got anything to add? Which trail pedals would you like us to check out and add into the mix?

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Buyers Guide Pedals CrankBrothers Ht Look Ritchey Shimano Time Wellgo Xpedo


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
125076 views
[April Fools, Kinda] Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2
74489 views
[April Fools] Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
72908 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Goes Even Bigger in 'Slate Line'
69501 views
Round Up: The Best April Fools From the Cycling World
55105 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?
54956 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
47803 views
Video: Spoof Campervan Advert Hints at a New YT Capra
42399 views

107 Comments

  • 73 6
 I celebrate the choice to call them clip-in pedals and think that this should be the start of a movement to stop the archaic "clipless" term. The only people who still use toe clips in 2021 are hipster bike messengers anyway...
  • 9 1
 I just call them clip pedals. Times have changed and keeping the old nomenclature around provides no real benefit.
  • 1 0
 Couldn't agree more. Thank you, Pinkbike.
  • 7 5
 @Peally: My pops got me into mountain biking and he called them clipless, I will continue to do the same in his honor and expect my son or daughter to do the same.
  • 1 4
 I prefer "click-in" because, well, there is no clip....
  • 4 0
 Where are all the toe clip pedals in this review? Big miss.
  • 1 0
 Huzzah! I'm going to start just calling them clips, if the hipsters question it they can call them toe clips!
  • 1 0
 I refer to them all as SPDs, but then I'm old school and when I started riding Shimano was not only original in mountain biking with their SPD, they had the market to themselves. Looks like they still do pretty much. They're all I ride, and nothing else I've tried are close.
  • 49 0
 The worse part of my XT pedals is that they have lasted for 6 years with virtually zero maintenance and still run like new. Therefore I can not justify to buy a new shinny set of Mallet Es to make my bike look cooler and therefor make me faster. Its a real bummer man
  • 3 0
 i have the same issue with an old dakine (or lezyne, i dont even know anymore) multitool i've got that just wont die
  • 2 0
 Depending on where you live in canada mallets are not the best in my opinion.. the brass cleats wear out super fast on granite so I was replacing them near monthly on Squamish. I did really like them otherwise though!
  • 1 0
 If you're like me and you sometimes miss a clip-in starting in the tech section, you should switch anyway. Being able to rely on your foot staying on the pedal even if you miss the clip-in is so handy. I was a long time shimano rider (20 years) and wouldn't go back from my mallets.
  • 1 0
 My 25 year old PD-M636’s still work flawlessly. I’ve rebuilt them once about 24 years ago, they haven’t needed it since.
  • 4 1
 @Bchambers09: Regardless of location- the fun part of Crankbrothers is that you will a) get to mix and match them as you will need multiples to ensure at least one pair works after three months of moderate use and b) you will always be up on the trends as no pairs will survive longer than a season of moderate riding. Sorry CB...still bitter from the times before my XT pedals when I assumed pedals were replaced at the same frequency as gloves or sticky rubber tires in the desert due to the reliability of your product.
  • 3 0
 @big-red: My saints are heavy but are excellent for this, with the pins at full length. Long lasting, low maintenance. I do not like a lot of float on the pedal though.
  • 2 0
 @snl1200: this perfectly encapsulates my crank brother’s experience. I’d been burned by the disintegrating egg beaters in the past but tried the mallet e’s last year on a whim. What an infuriating experience it still is. I spent more time rebuilding one set over four months than I did working on my three bikes for the rest of the year.
  • 3 0
 @ptrcarson: great choice too. Anything that won't leave you slipping if you miss. I've had too many nasty shin gashes or slipped-foot crashes over the years to trust anything without pins unless I'm riding road or xc. I've been lucky so far that the few pairs of CB pedals I've had have held up very well, even if they do need occasional rebuilds. Of course, if I could get the CB pedal with a shimano spindle assembly, I'd be in pedal heaven.

Edit: I guess my m636 pedals back in the day were pretty close. Those things were the best.
  • 11 1
 Nice article, Sarah.

One nit: You describe float as "side to side" motion, which it is not. It is rotational motion (hence why it's defined in degrees). It's a small point, but for someone trying to understand the concept, describing it as side to side could be confusing. Cheers.
  • 3 0
 Agree
Especially because some pedals (like Time) have real side to side float in addition to normal float in degrees
  • 7 0
 I just picked up a set of XTs after trying a few other pedals. While I think the XTs definitely can make gains in some areas (platform being number one, compared to something like my DMR VTwins), Shimano pedal reliability makes this a no-brainer. I still have my first set of PD-M520s from almost a decade ago, and until somewhat recently, didn't realize that pedal maintenance was a thing. Those pedals survived mud, ice, rock bashes, and years of wet riding without ever needing any maintenance whatsoever. I'm more than happy to stick to Shimano in the [realistic] hopes of cutting pedal maintenance out of my life entirely. Plus, you can pick up cleats anywhere.
  • 2 0
 I have very few complaints about my XT pedals, but I have found in the past few years that they have a tendency to get loose where the axle screws into the pedal body/platform. Not a big problem, but you have to be vigilant. I feel like the XT pedals from 15 years ago or so did not have this problem. But other than that, all good. I'm still rocking some XT SPDs from 2002 on my old hardtail commuter.
  • 1 0
 @TheR: good point, this was an issue for me a few years about 5 years ago , but I think this has been solved in the last redesign when they fattened them up.

Also if you are running Shimano but would like to try huge volume pedals, funn mambas use the same cleat. I didn't like them at first, but have them on a high BB bike at the moment and the ability to ride unclipped for a few meters is great.
  • 4 0
 I have the same XTR pedal on my road bike for 2 years now. I have sent back the first pair as the seal on the pedal axle always moved it's way out from it's place. After some time the replacment pair started to produce the same phenomena. Really weird, should not happen with a pedal in this price range. On the other hand the pdm 785 (xt) and the pdm737 (the original spd pedals) are still running strong. Have to admit though that the 737 is a good weather pedal only compared to these new SPD versions and also super heavy. Guess that's the price of their longetivity.
  • 2 0
 Yes. I have found this to be a problem in more recent years. I hope Shimano isn't just coasting on its reputation for dependable pedals.
  • 3 0
 I appreciate the front matter to the article but its a real shame that cleat differences weren't mentioned.

I've had friends that tried clips and hated them...and it turns out they were using the less forgiving cleats. They just had no idea that they were even a thing.

Shimano's multi release cleat (as opposed to their single release cleat) has been my main stay for cleats when riding all mountain or downhill in clips and I can't imagine someone using the single release cleat on gnarly technical lines.
  • 3 1
 In my quest to find something better than the XTs which I felt were not secure enough I tried a few of these...

The Looks you say "hold up well to abuses" but Ive had 2 pairs and have damaged that super soft tensions crew many times from rock strikes. They are more secure but ultimately I moved on.

HTs were too tight for me with not enough float.

I settled on the Times, after having ridden times long long ago. I run them at 17 degrees and they still feel pretty easy to get out of but they are 100% secure. Really glad they have tension adjustment too. Its only 2 turns but you can feel the micro adjustments imo.
  • 2 1
 I have it easier to clip out from Times than from CBs on "techy" climbs. I still eat crap after a stall every now and then. But Shimanos are for me either too easy to clip out from unintentionally or too hard to clip out at all. Can't find the sweet spot. Then they give damn pain to my knees after several clip out attempts on a ride. Also nothing beats Times and CBs for float when carving a corner Smile
  • 2 0
 I hope that SRAM fixes the retainer bars on the ATACs. I have speciale 12s and 8s. The new retainers get bent way too easily. It's not hard to bend them back with tools, but it can make part of a ride annoying. I also hope that I become immortal and fabulously wealthy. They're probably both as likely.
  • 1 0
 What HT cleat did you use? Everyone I know using the higher float HT cleat has favorably compared the float to Crank Bros or Times.
  • 1 0
 @Explodo: Those reports are the main reason keeping me at bay from a Speciale 8 pair. It's really confusing, as some people say they are indestructible, others complain about bars made of cheese.

Does anyone know if the DH4 (they seem to still be available) suffer from the same?
  • 1 0
 I was riding on Times for 4 years and loved them. Similar to CB but (I would say) more secure feeling and without possibility that a rock strike at the bottom of the pedal unclip your shoe.
However, for the new bike that is on the way I ordered a Msllet E long spindle. Availability of the cleats is the one and only reason for moving to CB. I just hope that I won't be missing my old Time pedals
  • 1 0
 @Arierep: The DH4s I can find online have the old style stainless steel bar retainers and they were much tougher in my experience. The new ones are some sort of forging.
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: The cleats are available all over as far as I can tell.
  • 4 1
 Honest question: How much more dangerous are clipless pedals than flat? I don't like the idea of rolling up on a tech feature, needing to put my foot down, and then being locked into the bike.
  • 9 0
 It's never been an issue for me to unclip before a feature. The only place I don't like them is riding skinnies when I don't feel like I have much leverage and need to dump the bike ASAP.
  • 2 0
 Over time, unclipping definitely becomes more and more second nature. I got stuck and tipped over a few times when I started riding clips but luckily not on any dangerous features. Pretty much only happened messing around in the parking lot or something silly. You could always unclip and rest your foot on the pedal if you’re worried about needing to get a foot out as you roll into a feature.
  • 8 0
 Not at all? An experienced rider clipped in can get out very quickly, and in some cases more easily than on flats, since you can release by smearing your foot sideways – can't do that on flats that have any kind of positive retention (pins).
  • 4 0
 Once you get used to them you don't have to think about unclipping; it's as automatic and easy as taking your foot off a flat pedal. (If you run both it can take a little while to get used to remembering which ones you have on which can lead to some interesting moments though).
  • 3 0
 I would only say that they could be "Dangerous" if you are new to mtn biking. Everyone should learn to mtn bike on flat pedals. Once you are confident in most terrain, give clipless pedals a go. I ride all sorts of steep, technical jank clipped in and have never had a crash that was do to being stuck in the pedals. Once you are used to riding in them popping out becomes second nature.
  • 2 0
 It's an adjustment. I just went back to clips after riding flats for 8 years. I had some stupid uphill falls, but you adjust quickly. The other day I tried doing a fakie off a wall ride and unclipped like it was second nature. You learn fast.
  • 1 0
 No need to be afraid of being locked on during a crash. Clipless pedals released sooner than say ski bindings and it’s never been a problem for anyone I know running clipless. Even at the highest tension. Shimanos tend to be the easiest to click in and out of, so I’d start there if you’re a beginner to clipless.
  • 1 0
 @SterlingArcher: I might try them. I have been annoyed as of late when I have to F with my foot position on flats on a fast or technical part of the trail.
  • 3 0
 @HB208: at risk of being flamed by the purists, try the SH56 multi release cleats.

I had always been a flat pedal rider. Decided to try clips and went the standard SH51 route, as these are marketed as the "proper" cleats, but had a heap of embarrassing falls due to not being able to unclipped, even with the tension would all the way off. And it is always worse with those panic releases, the muscle memory isn't automatic and you just fall over.

So I went back to flats and then decided to try the SH56 and ignoring the "beginner" tag they are always reviewed as.

Hallelujah, these things are the best. I love em!

They stay clipped when I want them clipped and release when I want them released. I have had plenty of panic releases when stumbling through techy stuff and they come out every time because they are designed to release in a very similar motion to that panic foot out movement.

The only times I have had them auto release unexpectedly is when I'd want them to anyway (eg. rock strikes).

They are the perfect balance and I don't want to go back to flats or SH51s. They satisfy my OCD of wanting perfect and symmetrical foot placement, yet provide the freedom to move on the pedal and put a foot out when I want it out.

Good luck!
  • 2 0
 I would argue there are a lot of aspects that make them safer in that the likelihood of slipping a pedal is far less, bike stays with you in rocky areas, no floating off the pedal on drops etc. Nice to have constant control through those chattery chunder chutes...and yes I rode flats and still ride them from time to time...Sam Hill yada yada… just saying, generally speaking, I think there are some safety benefits to clips and most people learn to clip and unclip fairly quickly and release in crashes.
  • 1 0
 Once you get use to um they're great. It's practicing a different muscle movement is all. If you think about it you have to lift your foot up off of a flat pedal(especially if you have a particularly spikey one) and then put it down. That's two different movements that oppose each other. With a clipless pedal you just kick you heel out and it pops free. Little bit of practice you can pop it free and have a foot down it basically 1 movement.

You will likely have 1 or 2 zero mile an hour(zero kph for everyone else) flops while learning. That mainly just bruises your pride though.
  • 1 0
 Getting out of them becomes muscle memory. Getting back in them in can be difficult/distracting in challenging sections of trail, particularly if the cleats are clogged with mud. Also you're more likely to be stabbed by irate hikers in clips...
  • 2 0
 Can pinkbike incorporate a script that autocorrects ‘clipless’ to the correct term—clip-in? Anyway, IME the HT T1 continues to be the overall pedal of choice since it avoids the binary on/off feel of Shimano. Many of us used crank bros reluctantly for years despite the well known negatives—the progressive resistance feel was sort of worth it—but the HT manages to combine most of the Shimano advantages with a better feel when twisting out.
  • 4 0
 No! I'm not signing up for a name change!
  • 2 0
 i switched to flat pedals since moving to the UK as the trails are wet enough that i forget how to ride if im clipped in for like 9 months of the year... but now when i go back to my beloved and much preferred clips i realise how much they raise my COG, going from saint flats to saint SPD's i have to raise my saddle 15-20mm. it totally messes with my balance for a while, especially during cornering. i'd do anything for a set of clip in pedals that were as thin from axle to foot as an average set of flats
  • 1 0
 Is that because you position your feet on the pedals differently between flats and clip in?
  • 1 0
 @fabwizard: potentially! but i don't think its the full story, I'd wager its partly that and partly clip assy thickness
  • 2 0
 Btw since pinkbike went thru the trouble of a nice complete data table, consider adding a column for the attribute that is usually so visible in flat pedal reviews: the thickness. Low and slack modern bike geo means many of us prefer 170 (or 165) cranks and a low profile pedal.
  • 2 0
 Best part about XTR's is the 3 year warranty. Never had a pair last half that long, always send em back for a new pair. Buy once and free pedals for life. I'd recommend keeping a spare pair for the inevitable warranty delays/fights.
  • 4 2
 I just picked CB’s over a decade ago and just stuck with them. Overall very little issue but I always hear from others riders how XTs and Shimano’s lower priced pedals last for decades and present zero issue.
  • 1 0
 I broke three separate egg beater pedals last year in my first 700 miles of riding. All were spring failures. I only bashed one on a rock. I've since switched to flats, which is ironic given my choice of username.
  • 1 0
 I always think about the time we had to trailside fix a Crank Bros pedal with a large rock because it froze up anytime I see someone rocking those pedals. Much like a home furnace, pedals are a purchase you never want to think of again. Shimano, 1 and done.
  • 2 1
 After almost 3 years on flat pedals, last November or so I decided to try clips and got a set of Shimano M530s. Not only bent an axle within 2 weeks of use, kept having accidental releases.
.
Got a pair of XT M8120 next, great build quality, and for the first few weeks felt secure enough. But it only took a tiny bit of wear on cleats/retention mechanism for the accidental unclipping to come back, even with tension maxed out (at that point, conversely, voluntary unclips started to feel too hard). I was bad on dry weather, borderline dangerous in the wet. All this paired with Shimano AM7 (AM702) shoes.

Went back to flats, no point using SPD if my feet were feeling less secure that way.

Some people say that Time are great for people suffering from my issues, any comments on that? I guess I twist my feet too much for SPD
  • 1 0
 1) Increase the pedal release tension spring
2) get single release cleats
3) you'll never accidentally release
  • 5 0
 Pick a pedal and be a dick about it
  • 1 0
 i was driven to try SPDs in 2002 and bought a set of XTRs. I still have them as a spare set along with 5 other sets of XT and XTR they all work wonderfully. They all roll smooth and only one set was serviced. XTR outlasted the XT and oddly the new XTR looks almost identical to the old with an added cage. The adjustment screw are the same. I opted for one set of dual .... one sided flat the other SPD... shimano rocks.
  • 3 0
 Has a long time Time pedal user, I support this result and love my Speciale 8's. Looking for another pair for the fat tire bike!
  • 1 0
 I have been using a set of the ME700s for a few months now and I love them. I tend to smash pedals on rocks here in AZ, especially on my SB165 (super low BB) so I was reluctant to go with the XTs.

They are heavy, but like most Shimano pedals, appear to be bombproof so far.

I am curious about the PD-M820 pedals. They look pretty solid, about the same price as the XTs but they actually have pins.
  • 1 0
 I’ve tried them all and Shimano still rules supreme. They just work. Really reliably. Time are a second place a decent distance back. Look are third, the rest I wouldn’t wish upon my enemies. Needing to rebuild the crank brothers every month drove me up the wall, even last year when I got some mallet e’s.
  • 1 0
 When did we decide we needed platforms on these pedals? They look cooler, for sure, but your shoe is essentially your platform. You don't really need the rest around it. I suppose there is a slight advantage if you come unclipped and can't quite get the cleat back in, but mostly the bottoms of the shoes are so stiff that placing them on the platform without being clipped in doesn't exactly feel right, either.
  • 1 0
 It plays a difference when racing. If you need to dab and then get right back on the gas, having a small platform with some grip is way easier to push on vs just the retention part.

You are right that most platforms don’t actually touch or support when clipped in.
  • 1 0
 I wish Nukeproof pedals would have been in the test. I have previously used Shimano pd-m520 and 540 pedals without any problems but nowadays using Nukeproof Horizon CL pedals with large platform for shoes and adjustable pins and digging them a lot. nukeproof.com/collections/components-clipless-pedals
  • 1 0
 I don't get the hate for the Mallets.. myself and a few others I ride with have been running them for years with no issues. I am still running my pedals from 2012 and have yet to even service them. Find what works for you and ride.
  • 1 0
 Stiff soles and xc style pedals (non platform trail models) are much better choice if you want to ride clipless.
Gives you better power transfer, platform is useless anyway in that case, pedals are lighter and cheaper and less chance of catching on ground due to smaller footprint.
  • 1 0
 I like stiff soles for the power transfer, but find a wide platform to be very comfortable with them too. It’s my preferred setup.
  • 1 0
 I have fairly big feet. I found the Time 10° cleats extremely helpful, since other brands cleats as well as the regular Time cleats tend to lead to a blockage. When I shove the cleats far back, my toe box touches the crank arm (of the rear crank) and I can’t clip out.
  • 1 0
 Ok, total dumbie question here but maybe someone can help me out here- if I’m running clip in pedals, does the bigger platform of these pedals tested as compared to my CB candy’s help in any way? Would I be able to unclip and use the platform in more technical areas?
  • 1 0
 I is my opinion that the platform surrounding the pedal is not value added. Doesn't give any meaningful support. I've had the platform fail and get jammed into the mechanism. Never been able to break a naked clip. They do look more serious though.
  • 1 0
 Shoes play a big part in how well pedals work. The shoe to pedal contact definitely plays a role in how solid or not your connection is. After a while, pedals do wear out the shoe to pedal contact areas on your shoe. If you have worn shoes, there will be a lot of slop. New shoes will fit tight with less slop.
  • 2 2
 Shimanos, Times and CBs all fail when you are bad at whips and try to do whips with too much of hip action and too little with the bars/ carve on the lip. Similar when trying to table in some crappy nervous way. Perhaps HTs sit better when you tighten them to the upper limits (they can be set harder than Shimanos) but then they feel sketchy about clipping out intentionaly. I am parted on this... times are generally great but their platform, just like most Shimanos, is useless IMHO. It doesn't help me almost at all to place the foot on something when I miss to clip in. The only ones that work for me in that respect are Mallets DH but then although the durability improved over the years, it's still not on par with Times and Shimanos.

There is no perfect solution. Choose something and don't be a dick about it.

Peace to all humans.
  • 2 0
 About time they are called Clip In pedals. I've banged on about this for years about how ridiculous it is that they are called clipless!!
  • 3 0
 HT T1 all the way for me, they just work and more float then shimano and better mud shedding plus cheaper(vs xtr)
  • 1 1
 The biggest downside is how much maintenance they require and how you need a $100 tool set to replace the bushings/bearings. They are still my favorite, but no review really mentions this.
  • 1 0
 I wish companies would offer more spindle length options, thus far Crankbrothers is the only that has the extra length and this is the reason i use them. Would try others out if they offered a wider Q
  • 2 0
 Where is the DX? Imo it would check all the boxes except weight. Plus it would win the honorary title for the longest lasting producrion design.
  • 2 0
 It should be noted that Shimano pedals with the SH51 cleats have +/- 4 degrees of float...for a total of 8 degrees of rotational float.
  • 1 0
 Been riding shimanos for almost 3 decades. They seem indistructible.
Lately tried out „Tatze“ Pedals. Award winning and impressive lightweight. Not enough time for a verdict yet.
  • 2 1
 I was always nervous in clips on steep 600' long rock gardens, I'm way more confident on the flats and will never wear clips again.
  • 1 0
 I find with the crank brothers that you can catch the clip mechanism on the underside of the pedal and your foot gets released
  • 2 0
 Xpedo change your name believe me, you'll sell more pedals
  • 3 0
 Come on, they're *ex* pedos, not current pedos.
  • 2 0
 Don't buy wellgo or ritchey, those pedals are straight dog shit!
  • 1 0
 i couldn't agreed more
  • 1 0
 Wellgo make more pedals than anyone. Including many of the above. They are the Giant Bikes of the pedal world. Wellgo is their reasonable price line, Xpedo the race line.
  • 1 0
 I love the float and ramp up feel on my Times. I'm not into the on/off feel of Shimanos.
  • 1 0
 PRE Sram Time for the win!!! Don't take the highest model, take middle one and be happy for many years to come Wink
  • 1 0
 should include the DMR V Twin or the Cheaper Shimanos, both with the "pop up" spd mechanism
  • 1 0
 How would Shimano Saint compare to Mallet E and XT?
  • 1 0
 The Saints my current preferred clipless pedal. They have a true flat pedal support feel, and that perfectly reliable SPD mechanism. I have large feet and ride flats half the time so prefer the widebody clip less feel even on my trail bike. The mallet’s are trash. I had to install new bushings every month. After the fourth replacement, I sold them and went back to the saints.
  • 2 1
 I’ll give you XT but HT T1 is second.
  • 3 2
 Mallet E's are the best.
  • 1 0
 X 2 misssing
  • 2 2
 'clip-in??!' next article: "how to turn on your E-bike"
  • 1 0
 cheap shimano. done.
  • 1 0
 Saints FTW
  • 8 10
 When’s the flat pedal review?
  • 1 0
 Would like to see both. I switch between both clipless and flat fairly often, so this article and a potential flat pedal article would be great.
  • 3 0
 Eventually. Lots of stuff to do, and Kaz did a great flat pedal round up recently. www.pinkbike.com/news/12-of-the-best-mtb-flat-pedals-ridden-and-rated-2020.html
  • 2 0
 @Ajorda: didn’t pinkbike do a video about a year or so ago where they had a rider ride the same trail on flats and clips and then compare the two?
  • 1 0
 @nickgarrison: I'm not specifically looking for that really. When not in competition Flats vs Clipless is really just preference. I'm not looking for efficiency, mostly just the best feel for both.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Forgot about this one, thanks!
  • 1 0
 @Ajorda: I think the rider just compared the initial feel between the two. I don't think it was much to do with lap times or efficiency
  • 1 0
 Here I'll give you the latest scoop.

1) Chromag Daggas FTMFW!!!

2) Every other flat pedal.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016749
Mobile Version of Website