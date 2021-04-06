Pinkbike Buyer's Guide: The Best Clip-In Trail MTB Pedals for 2021

Welcome to a new series of Pinkbike buyers’ guides. We’ll be revising and updating these guides periodically as new options get released, and we get more feedback from our team.
Flats or Clipped In?
At some point every mountain biker makes a choice: will they ride flat pedals or will they ride clipped in?
Flat pedals allow you to wear a flat-soled shoe that is held onto your pedals with pins that dig into the rubber sole of your shoe. They’re often chosen by riders who want to put a foot out quickly in technical terrain, or riders who want to do tricks. You can walk more easily in flat pedal shoes, and they’re often more comfortable.
On the other hand, clip-in pedals require a special shoe that connects to the pedal using a cleat. Clip-in pedals (also called “clipless” pedals, we know it’s confusing) ensure that your feet are held securely to the pedals, and always planted in the same position. Many riders also feel that they allow them to engage more muscles in their leg when pedaling, and encourage smoother, more efficient pedaling technique.
Regardless of your choice, most mountain bikers should try clip-in pedals at some point. After researching and testing countless pedals, we’ve narrowed down our top picks for you below, depending on your riding style, budget, and preferences. We’re confident that each of the Pinkbike Editors’ Choice options below will serve you well.
Why are they called “clipless” pedals when you clip into them?The Testers
Pedals used to have “toe clips” that held riders’ feet on the pedals with a cage or strap across the top of their shoe. In the mid-80s when pedals that you clipped into without the toe clip started showing up, they were marketed as “clipless” pedals to differentiate them from toe clips.
They're referred to as clip-in pedals in this article to avoid confusion, but clipless is technically the correct term.
I’ve been mountain biking for over half my life, and I’ve ridden clipped in since day one. I’ve raced World Cup cross-country races and EWS enduro races in all conditions, and have seen my fair share of bad pedals.
Pinkbike technical editors Mike Kazimer, Mike Levy, Richard Cunningham and Daniel Sapp also contributed to this test. As long-time bike industry tech editors, they’ve reviewed dozens of clipless pedals in the past decade.How We Chose
There are literally hundreds of pedals on the market. We narrowed down the list of pedals to include in this test by polling our own technical editors, and assessed the following criteria.Mountain bike specific pedals:
Road cycling and mountain biking clip pedals are different. We chose pedals that are specific to mountain biking and will suit the majority of trail riders. Unlike clip pedals used for road cycling, mountain bike shoes use cleats with a 2-hole design that are recessed into the sole. This allows for more comfortable and safe walking. Two-sided clips:
There are pedals that have a clip on one side and a flat pedal on the other. We only included pedals with clips on both sides. Popularity:
We reached out to our contacts at various pedal manufacturers and bike shops asked them what their best selling mountain bike clip pedals are. Durability & maintenance:
We sought pedals that have a reputation for lasting for a long time, and have rebuild options or are easy to maintain. Weight:
We chose pedals with a platform that are a reasonable weight for their intended use.Pricing:
We chose pedals that have a good price to weight ratio. We didn’t look at any pedals over $200 USD, because in the trail and enduro categories they’re just not worth it. Pedals get smashed up, and the few grams you’re saving are better saved elsewhere.Availability:
We chose pedals that would be available to the majority of mountain bikers around the world. We didn’t include any “Limited Edition” pedals. Other Feedback:
In addition, we read a slew of consumer reviews on websites that host them as well as the opinions of other cycling media. We chose to focus on pedals that are consistently well liked.How We Tested
Each pedal and cleat combination was weighed. Then we installed the cleats on a Specialized 2FO Roost shoe to see whether there were any compatibility issues or if shims were required. We rode each pedal on the same bike in regular conditions for general performance feedback. We checked the amount of contact with our test shoe.
In order to level the playing field, we created a “mud test” where we poured 1 cup of mud onto each pedal and then tried to clip in and out repeatedly. We tested each pedal in the middle of any adjustments they have (tension, float, etc.), as well as at their extremes.
What is float?
Float is the degree of free movement allowed by the cleat side to side while pedaling before you unclip. If you're focused on efficiency and power transfer, you will likely prefer your foot to feel more secure in the pedal and ride a pedal and cleat combination with less float, while more gravity oriented riders, or riders with any type of joint or knee problems, tend to prefer the mobility of a cleat and pedal combination with more float.
We also took apart each pedal (or attempted to) in order to assess serviceability. Durability is very difficult to assess with a small sample size of testers, so our durability scores rely heavily on our longer-term testing and user reports. If you have issues with any of the pedals we’re testing, please let us know in the comments.
Contents
107 Comments
Edit: I guess my m636 pedals back in the day were pretty close. Those things were the best.
One nit: You describe float as "side to side" motion, which it is not. It is rotational motion (hence why it's defined in degrees). It's a small point, but for someone trying to understand the concept, describing it as side to side could be confusing. Cheers.
Especially because some pedals (like Time) have real side to side float in addition to normal float in degrees
Also if you are running Shimano but would like to try huge volume pedals, funn mambas use the same cleat. I didn't like them at first, but have them on a high BB bike at the moment and the ability to ride unclipped for a few meters is great.
I've had friends that tried clips and hated them...and it turns out they were using the less forgiving cleats. They just had no idea that they were even a thing.
Shimano's multi release cleat (as opposed to their single release cleat) has been my main stay for cleats when riding all mountain or downhill in clips and I can't imagine someone using the single release cleat on gnarly technical lines.
The Looks you say "hold up well to abuses" but Ive had 2 pairs and have damaged that super soft tensions crew many times from rock strikes. They are more secure but ultimately I moved on.
HTs were too tight for me with not enough float.
I settled on the Times, after having ridden times long long ago. I run them at 17 degrees and they still feel pretty easy to get out of but they are 100% secure. Really glad they have tension adjustment too. Its only 2 turns but you can feel the micro adjustments imo.
Does anyone know if the DH4 (they seem to still be available) suffer from the same?
However, for the new bike that is on the way I ordered a Msllet E long spindle. Availability of the cleats is the one and only reason for moving to CB. I just hope that I won't be missing my old Time pedals
I had always been a flat pedal rider. Decided to try clips and went the standard SH51 route, as these are marketed as the "proper" cleats, but had a heap of embarrassing falls due to not being able to unclipped, even with the tension would all the way off. And it is always worse with those panic releases, the muscle memory isn't automatic and you just fall over.
So I went back to flats and then decided to try the SH56 and ignoring the "beginner" tag they are always reviewed as.
Hallelujah, these things are the best. I love em!
They stay clipped when I want them clipped and release when I want them released. I have had plenty of panic releases when stumbling through techy stuff and they come out every time because they are designed to release in a very similar motion to that panic foot out movement.
The only times I have had them auto release unexpectedly is when I'd want them to anyway (eg. rock strikes).
They are the perfect balance and I don't want to go back to flats or SH51s. They satisfy my OCD of wanting perfect and symmetrical foot placement, yet provide the freedom to move on the pedal and put a foot out when I want it out.
Good luck!
You will likely have 1 or 2 zero mile an hour(zero kph for everyone else) flops while learning. That mainly just bruises your pride though.
.
Got a pair of XT M8120 next, great build quality, and for the first few weeks felt secure enough. But it only took a tiny bit of wear on cleats/retention mechanism for the accidental unclipping to come back, even with tension maxed out (at that point, conversely, voluntary unclips started to feel too hard). I was bad on dry weather, borderline dangerous in the wet. All this paired with Shimano AM7 (AM702) shoes.
Went back to flats, no point using SPD if my feet were feeling less secure that way.
Some people say that Time are great for people suffering from my issues, any comments on that? I guess I twist my feet too much for SPD
2) get single release cleats
3) you'll never accidentally release
They are heavy, but like most Shimano pedals, appear to be bombproof so far.
I am curious about the PD-M820 pedals. They look pretty solid, about the same price as the XTs but they actually have pins.
You are right that most platforms don’t actually touch or support when clipped in.
Gives you better power transfer, platform is useless anyway in that case, pedals are lighter and cheaper and less chance of catching on ground due to smaller footprint.
There is no perfect solution. Choose something and don't be a dick about it.
Peace to all humans.
Lately tried out „Tatze“ Pedals. Award winning and impressive lightweight. Not enough time for a verdict yet.
1) Chromag Daggas FTMFW!!!
2) Every other flat pedal.
Post a Comment