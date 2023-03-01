Buying a Bike From a Shop Versus Buying Online

Mar 1, 2023
by Dario D  

Every spring there is an influx of riders keen to get into mountain biking, and at Pinkbike and Outside, we know that these newcomers are often overwhelmed with information and opinions. So, we’re launching a multi-part series called MTB Explained, where we help new riders navigate some of the basics of our sport. If you’re new, welcome to the best damn sport in the world, and if you’re a long-time rider let’s welcome these folks to the club.



So you've decided to buy a new bike, congrats! You're certainly making the right decision, your kids don't need that trip to Disneyland this year and your car definitely isn't making a weird noise. Validation aside, once your sights are set on a new ride the decision as to where to buy it can be pretty tricky, given all the options available.

As one of the more hotly contested debates in the cycling industry, the issue of where to buy your bike will always be a testy one for those who feel invested in the matter. To provide some context and background, the rising trend of direct-to-consumer bike brands may feel brand new, but has actually been around for some time, starting as far back as 1996 with Canyon's first foray into online bike sales. With the rise of online shopping in general, the Direct sales model has started to eat up more and more of the traditional brick and mortar bike shop business. Retail bike sales are a critical part of the business model for many shops, with service and smaller non-bike sales filling in the rest of the coffer. For the sake of transparency, I worked for years as a mechanic at a small local bike shop, and hold a lot of love for the culture and community that a good bike shop can create for customers and employees. Call it bias, call it experience, just something to consider.

I have too many thoughts on this topic, so in the interest of simplicity, I'll break it down to a few critical parts: Quality/Value, Test Riding, and Service.

With bikes being as good as they are these days, we're spoiled for choice.

Quality and Value

Leading off, we have one of the main reasons that drives people to online retailers: the price. Compared to the traditional brick & mortar bike shop model, the overhead and distribution costs are relatively small for consumer-direct brands. This leads to a lower overall cost, even when comparing two bikes with very similar spec kits.

That said, as the online retail market heats up, as it progressively has for a few years now, that value proposition is starting to wane. Prices haven't quite equalled out, but online brands have started to work a heavier profit into their pricing, similar to the trajectory many tech startups follow. Start low, and slowly raise prices to the target point.

It's no mystery that many local bike shops have struggled with the competition posed by online retailers, but that's only half the picture. In order to keep their retail bikes selling, companies that don't sell online have had to work quite a bit harder to get people to make the effort to get into the shop and pick up the newest model. This means more competitive pricing, incentives for in-shop buying, and harder marketing pushes.

Somewhere between those two options are the brands taking the omnichannel approach. Notably, some massive industry players like Specialized and Trek have made this shift, to very mixed reactions. Alicia wrote about the change at Specialized last year in a well-considered piece showing the value of both sides.

Essentially, this shift results in the brand being able to sell both online and in-store, a win-win for the big companies. This can also be a more convenient experience for the customer, as their online purchase can be delivered to their local dealer, with the mechanics there assembling and prepping the bike.

Fun in a box.

For as tight as pricing is starting to get, quality is even tighter. It used to be that many direct-to-consumer brands had a bad rap for producing low-quality frames, with solid componentry slapped on to dress things up. That's far from the case now, with some of the higher end retail-only brands now being matched in quality by the online competition. Thankfully you have us at Pinkbike to be the arbiters of quality, so stay tuned to the reviews to come should you need some guidance.

Test Riding

In my mind, this is the single biggest argument for going to a bike shop, as opposed to shopping online. Same as trying on a pair of shoes, you really should hop on a bike to at least check the general fit before pulling the trigger on a pretty hefty purchase. Many online retailers do offer some sort of return policy, but the hassle of that is immense when compared to the guidance and ease of pedaling a few options at your local shop.

To be fair, all brands have sizing tables that tend to include rider height and whatnot, but that's a pretty vague starting point for something that matters a lot to your ride experience. I've seen far too many people on bikes that don't fit them, even though they might've been in the height bracket provided by a given manufacturer.

I'll use myself as an example: I'm 6'3", and according to just about every sizing table out there I should ride either an XL or XXL, depending on the brand. However, I really like bikes with around 485mm reach, which ends up being most brands' size L, given the trend of ever-lengthening frames. I'd probably get along well enough with the bike recommended to me by the size charts, but I know for certain that I'm riding better and having more fun on the bikes I had a chance to feel out first.

Always good to get a feel for bike fit before settling on a purchase.

Service

For the longest time, service was the main argument for buying a bike at a traditional shop, as online sellers simply couldn't offer the long-term care that a local shop provides. However, with the new omnichannel *shudder* approaches some brands are taking, there's more follow-up available to folks who buy their bikes directly from the brand.

Operationally, this is no different for the consumer, as they simply go to the bike shop in question and pick up their Trek, Specialized, etc. after it's been built up by one of the mechanics there. On the shop's end of things, they still make a cut of the sale, but without much say on what their profit margin is, and without being able to control their inventory. This also removes one of the nice elements of buying a model off the floor of a shop, which I'll call the pre-sale parts swap. Say you want that hot new downcountry whip, but you don't like the cockpit it comes with. Many shops will offer an upgrade to something more in line with your preference, and discount you some for the replacement of the original parts - also meaning you won't have to try to sell those bars afterwards. A small detail, but those things add up, and often result in a bike that better suits you and your needs.

Handlebar vs stem length
Plenty of folks can't settle for stock parts.

As a response to this parts-swapping issue, many consumer-direct brands have worked some sort of a-la-carte approach into their builds, with varying levels of parts selection available. Commencal and Fezzari seem to be leading the charge on this front, with the full gamut of options available to the consumer, down to the seatpost clamp and headset. The fully-custom build has always been a feature of the boutique bike shop, but the disconnect with online stores has always meant the reach is relatively small. One of my local shops, Fanatik Bike Co., has built an online custom bike builder that allows people to build up the ride of their dreams from a variety of brands that don't typically retail online in this fashion. It's a very clever system if you ask me, and I could see more local shops offering a similar service to compete with consumer-direct options.

Some Conclusions

In the end, you have to make the decision that's right for you, depending on your wants and needs. If you're looking for the all-out cheapest option, it's still hard to beat the online sellers - the prices are too low to argue with if you're simply trying to get into the sport. For people who want a bike that's going to be best suited for them, and who value the experience and service of a local bike shop, the in-person experience is going to be the best move. No amount of slick packaging can replace the care of a well-seasoned bike mechanic, even as consumer-direct brands start to flesh out their service channels, through mobile shops and permanent shops. There are plenty of brands and stores out there to choose from these days, it's just a matter of finding the one that feels right to you.

Happy buying, and happy trails!

Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Mtb Explained


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Why Weight Doesn't Matter
84369 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Real Bike Weights from PB Editors
78293 views
What Type of Mountain Bike Should You Buy in 2023?
62280 views
Shimano Consolidates Entry- to Mid-Level Groupsets With New CUES Drivetrains
51353 views
Video: Tom Pidcock Going Warp Speed on a Road Bike
47267 views
Porsche Takes Complete Ownership of Greyp
45063 views
Spotted: Specialized's New XC Race Bike
44846 views
First Look: Reeb's New Steel Enduro Racer is Partly 3D-Printed
39231 views

33 Comments

  • 6 0
 Couldn't be happier with my 2018 YT Jeffsy, but at the time I got it for pretty much HALF of what I would have paid in the store for a comparable bike. The way online prices have gone, I'd be much less likely to do it again. Seems like the online savings have really dwindled over the years. To be specific I would say I saved about 4k back in 2018. Nowadays seems like a YT bike would result in more like 1-2k savings.
  • 8 0
 Or you can buy my used bike off the buy and sell. I’m doing you very good price innit.
  • 5 1
 I bought my YT online despite all the doom and gloom of the internet. "Putting it together is only for those seasoned mechanics." "Good luck with the warranty." "You're killing your local bike shop."

Putting it together couldn't have been any easier if they tried. If you can adjust your seatpost, install pedals, and adjust your brake levers, you can "build" a direct to consumer (DTC) bike. But there are plenty of people out there who don't even want to do that, and they're more than happy to buy locally. But for those who don't mind, and would like to save a fair amount of cash, buying a DTC shouldn't be thought of as something scary.

"Good luck with the warranty." As if dealing with a local shop can be much better. Both DTC companies and those who operate with independent retailers still all rely on getting parts. The warranty is only as good as the company behind it, and has nothing to do with how it was delivered.

"You're killing your local bike shop." Look, everyone has to eat, I get it. But some people literally can't afford to pay the premium most shops charge when a DTC can offer the same, or sometimes more, for less. That's why I went with a YT over any brand offered in a shop. I'm also not willing to haggle with someone in a local bike shop. I hate buying cars, I don't want to hate buying bikes.
  • 7 3
 dont waste your money
Stop the "buy new" addiction!!!
Use your current bike and components, maintain them untill they are at the end of their life ! You dont need a new bike !!

Second hand is your friend
  • 2 0
 Someone has to buy new in order for there to be second hand. Buy what you what and suits your budget, needs, wants, desires...
  • 1 0
 You can sell a 3 year old bike on the used marking for 80-85cents on the dollar you paid for it. You can roll that money into a brand new bike every 3 years or so. You are crazy not to buy new and do this.
  • 4 0
 This is a 2016 question. Not sure people care as much anymore. All the industry cares about is that you BUY.

"Happy Buying"
  • 2 0
 Direct to consumer makes more sense for the experienced rider who knows fit based on geometry and their component preference. Alot of us, in my riding circle outright refuse to buy bikes at a bike shop due to the price of them. We are all very advanced riders and have never had issues with performance, quality or otherwise from YT, Commencal, Vitus or Canyon.
  • 2 0
 Bike stores never have bikes in my size (XL) to test ride and when shopping for a bike, they are always sold out before the season starts. It was very frustrating to buy a bike these past few times and I've had to settle for some brands that were available versus what I really wanted. Had to compromise a bit.
  • 1 0
 Ha! Came here to post exactly this!
  • 1 0
 Alright PBers, what's the additional value worth to you from getting a bike from a legit shop vs. buying online in USD?

I asked this of a few friends locally and responses were mixed. Interested on what you all think and if you could provide details and why-Cheers
  • 1 0
 legit shop gives me an actual person/place that's accountable for the product they just sold me instead of having to deal with some person half a world away over the phone....especially if dealing with a warranty claim
  • 1 0
 On a $5,000 bike purchase, i would be willing to pay approximately $100 extra if buying from a local shop, but I wouldn’t be willing to pay more. Primary reason is because I don’t feel any of our local shops add much value. I’ve seen way too many cases of local shops messing up very basic maintenance, resulting in ruined rides or even broken parts.
  • 1 0
 Living in Alaska i have very few options. One bike shop sells specialized and the other sells Trek. If I try to order a bike online, the preset shipping prices for AK are insane (i.e $645 shipping from canyon to ship a large complete bike) That's even IF they offer shipping to alaska at all, which most manufacturers do not, as well as most retail online stores.
  • 4 0
 Idea...take a vacation to a state with no sales tax (Oregon?) to buy a bike and get some off-season riding in...then fly home with your new bike!

A lot of people do this for bikes they buy from Evo and pick up in-store in Portland
  • 1 0
 With regard to service, I bought a bike ~2 yrs ago from a shop reasonably far away - 58km. Far enough that I never took it in for service and now it has shut its doors after a brief stint.

I'd prefer to buy online since I can't be bothered to drive back to the shop for something I could fix myself. It's why Commencal is a good option.
  • 1 0
 Nobody will take as much care assembling or maintaining a product as the person who owns it. And if my bike/car/motorcycle is going to have a screw up during the building or a maintenance procedure, I want to be the guy to screw it up.
That and sitting in the basement listening to tunes, drinking coffee or a beer, and wrenching is really enjoyable (to me, I get some people have no interest.)
  • 1 0
 Interesting that you mention the service from an omni-channel perspective. Yes we will warranty your specialized bike, but we always would have done. No we won’t give you a years free service as we would had you bought it direct from us. The only benefit from this as far as I can see is increased choice, and even then Specialized Canada barely have any inventory anyways.
  • 4 0
 Versus buying on the PB BuySell.
  • 6 0
 Which is now becoming about the same price as a new bike for either aforementioned option.
  • 1 0
 They should have included buying used off Pinkbike in the comparison. Best deal vs risk.
  • 1 0
 wait, are there companies that'll send complete builds in giant boxes with seat, wheels, bars, stem, etc. all attached or is that just some stock/joke photo? I'm assuming the latter
  • 1 0
 It actually depends on the bike, mostly cheaper E bikes (like a gazell) where the wiring is all pre done and tight, are shipped totally assembled.
  • 1 0
 Yes - the bike is completely assembled and tuned. See above.
  • 1 0
 I took advantage of the YT sale and picked up an Izzo for $3k (before taxes and shipping) that was full carbon, fox performance elite suspension, GX, and decent DT swiss wheels...seemed like a screaming deal to me.
  • 4 1
 Local Out-of-Stock versus Interwebz Out-of-Stock....decisions, decisions
  • 1 1
 that's very 2021-2022 of you.....everything is basically in stock...so much so that you can easily find 20-25% off a lot of things
  • 1 0
 Love buying online. Get drunk on some whiskey and next thing you know a new bike shows up in 4 days. It’s the best thing ever.
  • 1 0
 Idk, all my local bike shops seem to be clueless on helping buy a bike. I always seem to know more about the bike then the the salesperson, and good luck trying out sizes.
  • 1 0
 Bikes shipped to your door needing some assembly. Its a good time to be a dentist
  • 1 0
 If you're a capable mechanic, the only thing a shop can you is warranty support.
  • 1 0
 Buy a derailleur hanger adjuster, regardless of if you're buying from a store or online.
  • 1 0
 Interesting times ahead for shops versus online…





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030976
Mobile Version of Website