Buzzing and Boosting Through the Woods With Scott Beaumont
Feb 22, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
Scott Beaumont buzzes his way through perfect corners and playful hits in his new high-energy video.
Filmed by Cheaney Media
Videos
Riding Videos
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week
185822 views
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
60558 views
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
56402 views
Tora Cycles' EVH is a Brooklyn Machine Works Inspired Downhill Bike - DH Bike Week
53763 views
Kogel's Kolossos Oversized Cage Claims to Save you 2.5 Watts for $399
48793 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week
46785 views
Review: 2021 Cube TWO15 HPC SLT - DH Bike Week
43343 views
Nerding Out: The Most Successful Downhill Bikes from 2000 to 2020 - DH Bike Week
42338 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
3
watchtower
(21 mins ago)
Rad, and I'm second.
[Reply]
1
6
noakea
(36 mins ago)
So sick! And I'm first!
[Reply]
