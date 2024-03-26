BYB Tech Releases Chrono Timing System

BYB has released their new Chrono timing system. The brand, best known for its data acquisition systems, aims to offer a simple way for both mountain and motocross riders to track and compare their runs. With a high-accuracy multi-constellation GPS offering a 25Hz update rate, riders have the option of four different setups.
There is the GPS-only mode, GPS with a wheel speed sensor, GPS with an external trigger, and GPS with both a speed sensor and external trigger. The system looks to be a hybrid between the cone-timing systems that have traditionally been a part of team camps and parts testing, and the helmet-mounted devices one might be more familiar with in motocross. It can be used either in a lap function, with one cone or trigger, or in a run format, with two triggers.
With the data recorded, it can then be viewed on the mobile app.
The GPS device itself can sit on top of a rider's helmet or be attached to the fork. Although in mountain biking we have a very granular approach to line choice, where sometimes a few centimetres can make all the difference, in other sports that use wider tracks a rider could potentially benefit from being able to contrast and compare different racing lines with their timed runs. While analysing the effects of different line choices won't be hard, perhaps always understanding how it was achieved might be a little harder to read via the map when things you're being very precise. You can then overlay these runs in the app, as well as analyse other data.
GPS devices start from €299. For more information visit bybtech.it