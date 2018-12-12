PRESS RELEASES

Cachet Releases Jordie Lunn Signature 'XX' Frame

Dec 12, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Cachet Bikes

Cachet Bikes

After over a year of designing, testing and refining we are proud to present the first of our long-awaited signature series frames with Jordie Lunn.


BEHOLD THE ‘XX'

This is a TRUE signature pro model frame which means that Jordie worked with us from start to finish. Jordie picked the materials, and geometry that fits his body type and riding style. The signature frame has a custom tube set made from 6061 -T6 aluminum and comes in a gnarly paint job designed by Jordie.

At last, we needed to come up with a model name. We wanted something that was a reflection of who Jordie is, from his style on a bike to his personality.

Jordie chooses the ‘XX'. Not only is this a tattoo that Jordie sports, but ‘XX' symbolizes courage.

Cachet XX Frame

The ‘XX' is available in size medium, the same size as Jordie’s frame. This frame is our first non-titanium frame and comes in grey, or white with a unique, custom blood splatter paint job.

Cachet XX Frame


The ‘XX’ signature frame comes specs as follows:

• 26” wheel size
• 384 mm chainstays
• 20 mm bottom bracket drop
• 31.6 mm diameter seat post
• 115 mm tapered head tube
• 68° head angle
• 40 mm fork offset
• 72° seat angle
• 100 mm fork travel
• 585 mm top tube (horizontal)
• 10 mm x 135mm horizontal drop out spacing
• 485 mm fork length
• 73 mm threaded bottom bracket shell


Cachet XX Frame
Cachet XX Frame


The ‘XX' is available online at www.cachetbikes.com for $569.99 CND. This includes free shipping in Canada and the main 48 states.

12 Comments

  • + 5
 The look on his face in the bottom pictures, "are you done yet..... my arm is getting tired, take the picture already, Fuuuuuu......." Smile
  • + 6
 Jordie Lunn has officially given up smiling
  • + 2
 Gruff AF
  • + 1
 This, by the numbers, does actually give a massive middle finger to the hype-and-sales-machine that has become the bike industry- It's solid, sturdy, uses a tried-and-true affordable and sustainable material, should handle extremely well, and uses a realistic scale and wheel size for a normal human to shred the dirt and the street.
  • + 2
 How does XX symbolise courage then? Genuinely curious.
  • + 2
 Frame color: Menstrual Metal
  • + 1
 was the blood inspired my Jordies Rough AF when he got his dingleberries caught in his tyre and started bleeding?
  • + 1
 There we go. I don't know aboot the blood, but otherwise I approve. Probably the frame I would have bought two years ago.
  • + 1
 If I got one would I be a ray of sunshine too?
  • + 1
 I think he should get one more tatoo
  • + 1
 thats not freeride
  • + 1
 So it’s an NS?

