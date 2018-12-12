Cachet Releases Jordie Lunn Signature 'XX' Frame

PRESS RELEASE: Cachet Bikes
After over a year of designing, testing and refining we are proud to present the first of our long-awaited signature series frames with Jordie Lunn. BEHOLD THE ‘XX'
This is a TRUE signature pro model frame which means that Jordie worked with us from start to finish. Jordie picked the materials, and geometry that fits his body type and riding style. The signature frame has a custom tube set made from 6061 -T6 aluminum and comes in a gnarly paint job designed by Jordie.
At last, we needed to come up with a model name. We wanted something that was a reflection of who Jordie is, from his style on a bike to his personality.
Jordie chooses the ‘XX'. Not only is this a tattoo that Jordie sports, but ‘XX' symbolizes courage.
The ‘XX' is available in size medium, the same size as Jordie’s frame. This frame is our first non-titanium frame and comes in grey, or white with a unique, custom blood splatter paint job. The ‘XX’ signature frame comes specs as follows:
• 26” wheel size
• 384 mm chainstays
• 20 mm bottom bracket drop
• 31.6 mm diameter seat post
• 115 mm tapered head tube
• 68° head angle
• 40 mm fork offset
• 72° seat angle
• 100 mm fork travel
• 585 mm top tube (horizontal)
• 10 mm x 135mm horizontal drop out spacing
• 485 mm fork length
• 73 mm threaded bottom bracket shell
The ‘XX' is available online at www.cachetbikes.com
for $569.99 CND. This includes free shipping in Canada and the main 48 states.
