Short But Sweet Basque Country Shred - Video



"What I saw in orbea was floods of hard work, a rich interesting history and a 'family' vibe. Walking around the factory put into perspective the size of the opporation at hand, although a small company by comparison, orbea manages to push out a quality of product that you wouldn't expect. I think it's due to their rigorous product research, they understand what the competition is doing and through that have created their own unique philosophy.



We took to the mountains for a photo shoot, what a place! Its no wonder why mountain biking is popular in the basque region, rolling mountains as far as you can see and extremely diverse (often wet and cold) weather. Cai Grocott got wild on the Laufey and I played on the Occam, on the second day the sun shone and it was a glorious time, it's always a good day on your bike."



























