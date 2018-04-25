BRAND STORIES

Short But Sweet Basque Country Shred - Video

Apr 24, 2018
by Orbea  

"What I saw in orbea was floods of hard work, a rich interesting history and a 'family' vibe. Walking around the factory put into perspective the size of the opporation at hand, although a small company by comparison, orbea manages to push out a quality of product that you wouldn't expect. I think it's due to their rigorous product research, they understand what the competition is doing and through that have created their own unique philosophy.

We took to the mountains for a photo shoot, what a place! Its no wonder why mountain biking is popular in the basque region, rolling mountains as far as you can see and extremely diverse (often wet and cold) weather. Cai Grocott got wild on the Laufey and I played on the Occam, on the second day the sun shone and it was a glorious time, it's always a good day on your bike."








4 Comments

  • + 1
 Love watching that guy throw the hardtail too hard. Feels great to be at the threshold
  • + 2
 0:20 what was he exactly hopin' ? lol
  • + 4
 He was hoping he wouldn't have to land on a plus tyre Maxxis with the sidewall strength of porridge. Man wanted a dual ply
  • + 1
 For the best I suppose. We have all done something silly on our bikes at some point. Good for this guy having the stones to try something silly and post his failure. Looks like something I would try, so of course I have to defend it ????

