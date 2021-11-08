Cairn Offers 'Gear Up Give Back' Program to Revamp Used Gear & Benefit Outdoors for All

Nov 8, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Outdoors for All helps children and adults with disabilities participate in adaptive and therapeutic outdoor sports.

Cairn, a brand owned by Outside that sells try-before-you-buy packages of outdoor gear, has launched the 'Gear Up, Give Back' initiative to benefit outdoor programs for people with disabilities.

The Gear Up, Give Back program collects donations of used gear, makes any repairs necessary thanks to a partnership with Gear Fix, and resells the revamped items. Then, Cairn and Gear Fix match the net proceeds and donate the funds to Outdoors for All, an organization that provides adaptive and therapeutic recreation opportunities for people with disabilities.

As of right now, Gear Up, Give Back is on track to donate more than $30,000 USD by the end of 2021, which Outdoors for All will use to serve more than 3,000 individuals annually with help from more than 750 volunteers, facilitating programs to help participants ski, snowboard, bike, hike, climb, and more.

bigquotesThe pandemic has affected everyone—and disproportionately, people with disabilities. More than ever, Outdoors for All is committed to decreasing social isolation, fostering mental health, and increasing physical fitness through adaptive recreation.Ed Bronsdon, Outdoors for All executive director

The program accepts gear for hiking, camping, backpacking, running, climbing, skiing, paddling, and, of course, mountain biking, among other sports. Find out more at Cairn's website.

Posted In:
Industry News


Must Read This Week
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Transition Spur
66394 views
Bold Updates the Linkin Integrated Shock Trail Bike
64622 views
21 Cool New Bike Tools For 2022
46489 views
First Look: The 2022 Giant Trance X Keeps the Fun Alive with 27.5" Wheels
45885 views
Reserve's New Fillmore Valve Aims to Make Tubeless Easier
37101 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Much Further Should the Longer, Lower, & Slacker Trend Go?
30750 views
Road Cycling Digest: An Endless FAQ to Tubeless, 5 Things the Bike Industry Should Do & More
29760 views
Round Up: 17 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
29745 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Anyone in the UK can also donate gear to the charity Gift Your Gear at Rohan shops.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007774
Mobile Version of Website