Cairn Offers 'Gear Up Give Back' Program to Revamp Used Gear & Benefit Outdoors for All

Cairn, a brand owned by Outside that sells try-before-you-buy packages of outdoor gear, has launched the 'Gear Up, Give Back' initiative to benefit outdoor programs for people with disabilities.
The Gear Up, Give Back program collects donations of used gear, makes any repairs necessary thanks to a partnership with Gear Fix, and resells the revamped items. Then, Cairn and Gear Fix match the net proceeds and donate the funds to Outdoors for All, an organization that provides adaptive and therapeutic recreation opportunities for people with disabilities.
As of right now, Gear Up, Give Back is on track to donate more than $30,000 USD by the end of 2021, which Outdoors for All will use to serve more than 3,000 individuals annually with help from more than 750 volunteers, facilitating programs to help participants ski, snowboard, bike, hike, climb, and more.
|The pandemic has affected everyone—and disproportionately, people with disabilities. More than ever, Outdoors for All is committed to decreasing social isolation, fostering mental health, and increasing physical fitness through adaptive recreation.—Ed Bronsdon, Outdoors for All executive director
The program accepts gear for hiking, camping, backpacking, running, climbing, skiing, paddling, and, of course, mountain biking, among other sports. Find out more at Cairn's website
.
