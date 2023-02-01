Video: Caleb Holonko Taming the North Shore's Slipperiest Roots

Words: Enve



WHO IS CALEB HOLONKO?

You’ve likely seen the edit Caleb Holonko released in 2022, where he decided to turn a lily pad drop into… just a drop. Topping it off with a train-gap backflip, the video was a hit, bringing his riding to basically all of the internet. Caleb is back with a fresh edit showing off his ability to keep the rubber side down on some of the slickest, nastiest conditions the North Shore has to offer. The locals have a name for the ice-like roots in the winter – Shore Snakes. They’re ready to strike at any moment."I found out about our local scene after a family from Baltimore moved into our neighbourhood (North Vancouver) when I was 9. The two boys were around my age and got super involved and obsessed with the MTB scene. Their interest in the sport shaped our friend group into a bunch of bike obsessed kids. I wasn’t serious about riding until I was like 14. I started out scraping pennies, mowing lawns and doing chores to save up for my first Dirt Jump bike. The rest followed pretty naturally but not without some dedication. I’d always been infatuated with tricks and learning how to ride more difficult terrain but I never thought I’d make it this far!""I’ve dug at Rampage for 3 years and it’s the wildest thing you could ever be a part of or watch. The event isn’t just the riding, it’s the building Olympics, the Free Ride gauntlet and the test of metal. You find another gear and have to dig so deep into your tank. It’s all for the love of what we want to see on this side of the sport and I wouldn’t miss it for the world. Rampage is mentally and physically demanding for the riders, beyond anything that can be portrayed in an article or video. There’s nothing grittier than putting everything into one trail for 8 days. I love it.""Next year I plan on lots of building, lots of riding and more great times! I’m hoping to get build permits approved, as soon as possible, so we can resurrect our home trail network and bring it back up to modern standards and style! I may be traveling a fair bit but for now, just focussing on finishing videos and achieving my goals as a builder and rider."