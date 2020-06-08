Calfee Show Off Upcoming California-Made Carbon Hardtail

Calfee
are a Californian based brand who have been in business since 1989, They make a range of components from carbon fiber composite, and their frames a unique, instantly recognizable, aesthetic from their alternative use of materials and construction.
If you're brave enough you can even use your own hands to turn one of their DIY bamboo kits into a frame, with Calfee providing the materials and all the instruction you need. They also offer carbon repair options for damaged composite frames, and boast a wealth of knowledge from their thousands of repairs.
They're now making a new hardtail frame from carbon fiber, and as they transition from prototypes into production, they are launching pre-orders for this new do it all hardtail frame. They've previously built plenty of bamboo MTB hardtails, but wanted to make sure that a composite offering was up to their own high standards.
Dubbed a universal hardtail, their frame is adjustable to suit disciplines from bikepacking all the way through to aggressive riding. If you've ever seen anyone aggressively ride while bikepacking, this is also quite the sight.
The frame uses an adjustable head tube angle to help mold the bike to the job in hand, and Calfee also include the ability to adjust the seat tube angle and BB drop to adapt to differing fork travels and offsets. Their metallic dropouts look to be handling the seat angle and BB drop changes.
Head angle sits at 67 degrees stock and has been extensively tested in the back woods of Santa Cruz with every one of the test riders returning praise for the new bike, as well as a desire to get their hands on one as soon as possible.
Calfee also comment on having a comfortable frame, and the slender and slimmed down chain stay and seat stay tubes look like they would contribute to that ride characteristic.
For now, we only have a sneak peek at the new hardtail - more details about the bike, its adjustability and pricing will come through very soon. But if you're keen to get on the pre-order list then you can contact Calfee
directly.
