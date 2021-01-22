Calibre Bikes Bring Spare Parts Manufacturing to the UK

Jan 21, 2021
by Calibre Bikes  
by RideCalibre
Views: 159    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Press Release: Calibre Bikes

As with many other bike retailers at the moment, we are having some problems with supply due to issues in the far east following the global pandemic, leading to stock outages. We recognise that our biggest problem, along with many other bike brands currently, is that we have been letting the riders down on spare parts availability. Therefore, we are proud to announce the launch of our UK-made spare parts programme.

We have worked really hard to ensure these are of an improved quality on anything we have made before and we're stoked that we're producing them in our local machine shops in Sheffield, England, from stainless steel and 7075 aluminium in a variety of colours to match to your Calibre bike.

The parts that will initially be available, for the Bossnut and Triple B will be mech hangers, main pivot bolt kit, chainstay & seatstay pivot bolt kits, thru-axles, shock bolt kits, rocker link hardware kits and replacement bearing kits. We are also producing thru-axles and mech hangers for the Sentry, Line 10, Line 20 and Line 29.


Click here for more information on how to get your hands on a spare.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Calibre


Must Read This Week
Opinion: How True is the 'Dudes Who Shred' vs 'YouTubers' Meme?
67365 views
Colorado-Based Myth Cycles Releases the Zodiac: A US Made Steel, Single-Pivot, Full Suspension 29er
61896 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?
57807 views
The 20 Top Pinkbike Comments of 2020
55803 views
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
49382 views
Video: Ibis's New Aluminum Ripley is More Metal, More Slacker
44022 views
First Ride: 2021 Devinci Marshall - Aluminum, Affordable, & Made in Canada
42456 views
‘I Started Seeing the Good in Life’ - What Do Mountain Biking’s New ‘Pandemic Riders’ Think of the Sport so Far?
41068 views

16 Comments

  • 30 1
 Practising my british. Well chuffed, mint bringing ye olde nuts and bolts to good old Blighty, innit. Fair play!
  • 2 0
 Needs at least 50% more Hugh Grant.
  • 3 0
 Yeah we all speak like Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins....
  • 4 0
 on yer bike
  • 6 0
 Maybe it’s time to switch to Sram UDH... just sayin’
  • 4 0
 A lot of Calibre fans are going to love this! They really are great bikes for the price and this only makes them better.
  • 2 0
 I havent got a Calibre but I love it too. In our company we're still outsourcing and even offshoring fabrication. Reducing supply chain problems and reducing carbon footprint go hand in hand
  • 4 0
 Smart move, I'm sure we will see a lot of that this year
  • 2 0
 Uberbike components knocking them out for Calibre?
  • 2 0
 Uberbike don’t have a fleet of Nakamura lathes, they only make rings in the UK on a single milling machine I believe.

Its just a subcontract cnc shop by the looks of it and what the article says.

Simple parts, any shop could knock them out.
  • 1 0
 Probably being done by Superstar Components, in which case does that make the Super Calibre?
  • 2 0
 ..
  • 2 1
 I heard the bigger problem is bringing the parts out of the UK...
  • 2 3
 I honestly thought Calibre bikes had died a death along with the company rejig. Will they be revived?
  • 3 0
 Is this a recent thing? They've been pumping out great quality and great value bikes for the last few years - wasn't aware about the rejig/potential death aha
  • 1 0
 @Joebohobo: Well the designer of the Bossnut and Sentry (and I assume the Dark Peak) Mike Sanderson moved on to Planet X last year and then they went very quiet. Stocks seemed to be 'running down' rather than a covid rush. But a lot of that is me reading between the lines. I was kind of hoping a member of staff might chip in on this post

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011015
Mobile Version of Website