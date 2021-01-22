Calibre Bikes Bring Spare Parts Manufacturing to the UK

Press Release: Calibre Bikes
As with many other bike retailers at the moment, we are having some problems with supply due to issues in the far east following the global pandemic, leading to stock outages. We recognise that our biggest problem, along with many other bike brands currently, is that we have been letting the riders down on spare parts availability. Therefore, we are proud to announce the launch of our UK-made spare parts programme.
We have worked really hard to ensure these are of an improved quality on anything we have made before and we're stoked that we're producing them in our local machine shops in Sheffield, England, from stainless steel and 7075 aluminium in a variety of colours to match to your Calibre bike.
The parts that will initially be available, for the Bossnut and Triple B will be mech hangers, main pivot bolt kit, chainstay & seatstay pivot bolt kits, thru-axles, shock bolt kits, rocker link hardware kits and replacement bearing kits. We are also producing thru-axles and mech hangers for the Sentry, Line 10, Line 20 and Line 29.
