Calibre Bikes Overhaul the Bargain Bossnut for 2019

Aug 9, 2019
by Calibre Bikes  
Calibre Bossnut 2019 Launch Video

by RideCalibre
PRESS RELEASE: Calibre Bikes

Driven by the idea that good geometry shouldn't come at a cost, our head designer, Mike Sanderson, set about designing a bike that would provide people new to the sport with the perfect platform to get them as stoked on riding bikes as he was. Too many lower end bikes are let down by long stems, narrow bars, steep head angles and tiny reaches, the Bossnut gave riders an option for something truly capable without having to break the bank. 130mm travel front and rear, appropriate finishing kit and tyres which don't need immediately replacing if you want any grip: the complete package.



With each successive year, we refined the frame, adding internal dropper post routing and tweaking the geometry based on feedback from magazines and testers to keep the Bossnut firmly on top in all the group tests. But times have changed. Introducing the all-new Bossnut. New frame, with hydroformed tubing and bolt through rear end. New spec; SRAM SX Eagle 12 Speed and RockShox Recon RL fork. And new geometry, firmly putting the Bossnut back on the map as a capable entry level bike (full spec available here). Our young pinner, Kenzie Nevard, recently rode this same frame to 3rd place at this years British National Downhill Championships, showing just how much abuse this thing will take. It's as at home cruising flow trails in Morzine as it is on your local trail centre loop.




The Womens Bossnut has also been revamped with an identical spec, making it an option for an alternative colour way should you be looking for something a little less red.

In order to celebrate the release of the new bike, we headed to Leeds Urban Bike Park to meet up with some of the guys and gals from the Calibre Bossnut Riders Group, an independent Facebook group set up by Calibre riders, to shoot a video showing off the best of Bossnut. It was a privilege to put some faces to names and get to know the riders who make Calibre the brand it is.


Available now for £1100 *with your GO Outdoors Discount Card.

Keep up to date with all things Calibre on our Instagram and Facebook pages.



12 Comments

  • + 5
 So good to see bikes like this, for those new to the sport or not on a 5k budget. The updated frame and colours make it look way more premium than the price tag would suggest.

odd they have labelled the other colour a 'female' bike seeing as its spec is identical, or is it a women specific geo? I prefer it to the red!
  • + 1
 Jeeezh! £1100. F me. Black stanchions all over the place, plus eagle. Crazy. Seriously considering selling my current bike, buying one of these and have enough money spair for a bike holiday to morzine.
  • + 1
 It's a shame they moved to 12-speed. It's a bad choice for someone just getting into the sport imho. A wide-range 9 or 10 speed would be lighter and less finicky.
  • + 2
 Looks like a...reasonably priced bike
  • + 3
 B U S T N U T
  • + 1
 @dicky21: I see what you did there. Standover still looks a touch high to me.
  • + 1
 I would say its more than reasonable. Its more bike than most people will ever 'out ride'. Extremely good value.
  • + 1
 now I know my endurocarbon exp is a VVVEEEEEERYYY costing bike....WTF!!!....Sh...at!!!
  • + 1
 2013 called, wanting the frame design back.
(But the price tag is seriously wow!)
  • + 1
 It needs a dropper post...
  • + 1
 I see what you did there. Standover still looks a touch high to me.
  • + 1
 Dental office receptionists will love this thing!

