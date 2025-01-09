Powered by Outside

California Fires Devastate Trails, Shops & Homes, Including That of Long-Time Industry Journalist Zapata Espinoza

Jan 9, 2025
by Sarah Moore  
photo


Wildfires continue to burn in the Los Angeles area, where reports say that over 2,000 building have been destroyed. By overlaying the current wildfires layer on Trailforks, it is clear to see that several trail networks in the Los Angeles region have had trails devastated by the current wildfires and won't ever be the same.

Bicycle Retailer has also reported that several shops have been damaged or destroyed, as well as the home of long time industry journalist Zapata Espinoza.

Espinoza's home and everything he owned have been completely destroyed in the Altadena fire just outside the city of Los Angeles. A GoFund Me page has been set up by Jeff Gilberti, a friend of Espinoza's, to help him get back on his feet.

bigquotesA friend to many, Zap has been a staple in the motocross and bicycle industry for more than 30 years and right now he could use our help in getting him back on his feet after this devastating loss.

Zap would never ask for help himself, but if you are in a position to contribute, I know he would be incredibly grateful for the financial support.Jeff Gilberti

We wish everyone affected by the fires the best at this difficult time.


photo
Photo from the Go Fund Me for Zapata Espinoza.


Posted In:
Industry News


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,666 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
170101 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
46939 views
5 Things We Learned From the 2025 Red Bull Rampage
46713 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
44893 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
44795 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
34811 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
32747 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
28009 views

195 Comments
  • 20217
 The nature we love so much is burning rn, sucks, we hate it. For all the Cali hate comments out there, kick us while we're down, go ahead. Last thing I care about is your opinion. Stay strong for the rest of us out here. We'll come back
  • 290
 Good luck dude. I’m out in Riverside County if you ever need a tour of new trails.
  • 4223
 Good luck, they've been predicting this scenario for years. Its going to get worse, much much worse.
  • 48148
flag RedBurn (Jan 9, 2025 at 11:51) (Below Threshold)
 Courage. Put newscum out ffs
  • 437
 My wife's family lost everything but their barn a few years ago up in Sonoma County. Several homes for all the cousins and aunts and uncles who lived and worked the ranch. Absolutely devastating, no matter where you're from. Guess who was president and decidedly refused to declare a national emergency for the several thousand buildings that burned in that fire, all because it happened in California?

My thoughts go out to everyone who is dealing with these fires. For those where it isn't too late - the things missed most were family photo albums. If you live in a warning area or anywhere that has red flag days, don't forget to have a go bag.
  • 574
 I'm watching my home trails burn. To all the socal riders out there, once these fires quell, let's stay out of those neighborhoods for a bit to respect their situation. don't be the dick rolling up with their bike while people sort through the rubble of what used to be their home.
  • 4032
 @RedBurn: typical smooth-brain comment
  • 1113
 @whateverbr0: So happy I no longer live in an area where a go bag is a necessity. We had a fire at the mouth of a canyon we were living in but were in Vancouver at the time. It was 20ft away from our car but thankfully the winds pushed it away from structures/parking areas so it only damaged some storage buildings. In that moment you have to accept that you're probably going to lose everything. Nature is scary.
  • 748
flag Foxmulder666 (Jan 9, 2025 at 13:06) (Below Threshold)
 @whateverbr0: it’s true, do you even live in CA.?
  • 288
 @Foxmulder666: lmao d0 Y0u eVeN liVe iN CA?
  • 3122
 @RedBurn: People who think politicians can blow hot air at 100mph and stop all rain are nuts. 76MPH is the max ever recorded and that was from Team M A G A
  • 1871
flag abueno (Jan 9, 2025 at 15:07) (Below Threshold)
 @scott-townes: I am just finishing up Up and Down California by William H Brewer, his 1860-1864 depiction of California and its flora and weather fits exactly as it is today with the exception of more towns and farmlands. The 43 day flood of 1860 was soo odd since the following years were drought stricken. Wonder if global warming caused that drought too?
  • 3961
flag s100 (Jan 9, 2025 at 16:30) (Below Threshold)
 Good news though! President Biden just announced 30 Billion worth of aid this month! Divided by the 2000 homes burnt that is $15M each! Of course, the money is for Ukraine.
  • 70
 "Fire Lines" Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship/Patagonia MTB
www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5-NvY3Hj0k

Lost Sierra communities got hit real hard these past couple of years, and I feel this is a good story on where we came from, where we are, and where we can go if we work with the environment we have. Also, nice that MTB trails can help us manage the environment better.

Check it out if you haven't.
  • 171
 @dustyquail: This!! and more.
1. The burnt ashes are incredibly hazardous to your lungs.Even after we get some rain.
2. The microorganisms that hold the soil together have burnt, this accelerates the decomposition of the soil and turns it into a sand like fine dust that is like riding through sand. This happened a few years ago up by the hub and out on the trails in Santa Clarita.
3. Canyons like Sullivan Canyon have a lot of poison oak and when that burns it gets into the lungs and then the body of those close by. Your organs become inflamed and it requires hospitalization.
4. Once we can ride there safely again it will be tempting to freeride new lines because there is no vegetation to stop us. Please resist the temptation to do that. As soon as we get rain it will turn those new lines into deep eroded ruts. .
  • 917
flag goraninjo (Jan 9, 2025 at 22:31) (Below Threshold)
 @s100: 51th US State flag checks out
  • 124
 @s100: Dear Concerned Canadian - we can afford to do both.
  • 12
 @birdsandtrees: i work out in Riverside. What are some good trails?
  • 30
 It’s not just a Cali problem. Seems like a good chunk of the Rockies and PNW are persistently on fire now. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to get a smoke free week at Whistler, for example. Seems like the new normal to have smoke all summer long in mountain riding areas.
  • 322
 Along with Zap's personal belongings, some MTB history is surely now gone as well. Thanks for posting the link and the news, PB. And thanks to anyone who contributes. As for the personal opinions and theories about land management, insurance and societal class, etc posted here... I'd ask folks to take a breath, step back and maybe put that energy into some meaningful action. Seems like we could all benefit from that, regardless of where you're from.
  • 50
 This is all just horrible.
But that was one of the first things I thought. How much MTB/cycling history did Zap loose?

And yes. Too many people, lost too much.
  • 6035
 The Palisades fire, which is destroying our natural heritage and public trails, was started in the backyard of a $4.5 million dollar home in the hills.

The wealthy in LA want to live far from the peons so they build their homes in places humans shouldn't be - on fire-prone steep hills with winding narrow roads, which makes wildfires more likely and also makes it difficult for fire crews to reach.

Hopefully rebuilding will be done sensibly. We can be a voice in our communities to encourage thoughtful development over letting wealthy individuals freely build where they want and endanger us all in the process.
  • 4731
 The worst climate scenarios are on the table. That won't be the last fire...
  • 8987
 @KalkhoffKiller: california burns regardless of climate change. The sage and other vegetation are fire resistant. Fire is a natural part of the habitat and ecosystem in these areas. This is poor land management and environmental policies set by those who tried to stop development using "endangered" species like birds and butterflies. Catch 22. They stopped sprawl but created disaster.
  • 70
 This really is part of the answer. Sensible land management and careful consideration of the impactfulness of development can certainly help even if we're up against burdening odds - not to take away whatsoever from the loss, tragedy and devastation the people of LA County have endured.
  • 7549
 @BermSkid72: yes, fires are part of the natural cycle, but climate change is causing them to be more regular and more extreme.
  • 9129
 @BermSkid72: There is certainly no singular cause, but to dismiss the obvious influence of climate change is pure willful ignorance at this point. Seeing rare weather events stack on top of each other year after year but only blame forest management is some headset cable routing level dumb.
  • 5818
 It's also a personification of end-stage capitalism. The mayor of LA cutting the fire department budget $17.8m to facilitate a $138m increase in the police budget.

Ironic to read rich d-bag venture real estate parasites like Keith Wasserman — cybertruck driving anti-tax advocate — posting on social media (since deleted) he would "pay any amount" for private firefighters to save his home.
  • 5011
 @shapethings: quick note - the story of the FD budget being cut is incorrect. Fact checked by Politico:
"The city was in the process of negotiating a new contract with the fire department at the time the budget was being crafted, so additional funding for the department was set aside in a separate fund until that deal was finalized in November. In fact, the city’s fire budget increased more than $50 million year-over-year compared to the last budget cycle"
  • 130
 @shapethings: Mmm...you got it. As a career FF/EMT, I can tell you 100% that those jobs are NOT applicable to the 'do more with less' mantra. Funny, the anti-tax dude mustn't realize by and large, that career FD's are taxpayer-funded. And unfortunately there are loads of volunteer-based orgs across the country struggling for membership strength and the ability to get bodies out the door and on the road in a timely fashion...
  • 71
 @ratedgg13: cool - as an IAFF member, kudos to them. If that's the case, they've got a city council/admin that understands the budgetary needs of maintaining the operations of a very large, very busy department.
  • 96
 @thefantasticfox I don't know how it works there but that would partly be solved if insurances would stop covering fire damages for high value properties in areas prone to natural fires.
I bet no rich ass would build a million USD house without being insured.
  • 261
 There are fewer and fewer places "safe" from wildfire. Oregon had more acres burned last year than any other on record. The trend over the last 30 years is scary when you look at the acres burned per year.. Some places have burned in the state that seemed out of the danger zone. This is a not a wealthy vs poor crisis. The fire that burned Paradise up in northern California didn't happen in a wealthy area. The Santiem Canyon fire in Oregon didn't happen in a wealthy area. The Phoenix Oregon fire took out mostly very poor areas.
All the credible science says we are doing this to ourselves via climate change. This is a good reminder that environmental disasters don't care how much money you have or where you live anywhere on the globe.
  • 150
 Your post should have been titled "BREAKING NEWS" because as of right now there are no outlets reporting where the Palisades fire started. At least in my feed. Perhaps my google-fu skills need to be sharpened
  • 178
 @BermSkid72: Development wouldn't make a difference. It burns the same....Its just simply land management and California would rather waste billions on stupid programs that do not work and have proven not to work. Then they say they don't have enough money to fund infrastructure issues which includes proper land management of our protected state forests and parks.
  • 45
 I think every home in a high fire risk area should be mandated that they have fire proof outdoor sprinkler systems (steel pipe) installed when new homes are built. There should also be a neighborhood stored water supply they can tap into just for fire control.
  • 40
 Wasn't it started by a downed powerline on an overgrown hiking trail/ preserve land?
  • 810
 @brooklyn1: Based on how California has mismanaged it's critical water supplies the last five decades, there's no chance those neighborhood water supplies wouldn't be empty.
  • 311
flag TwoNGlenn (Jan 9, 2025 at 17:47) (Below Threshold)
 Climate change turned me into a newt.
  • 154
 @BermSkid72: @BermSkid72: This is my backyard. The native species do burn. It hasn't rained in 9 months. There were 100mph winds. This isn't a land management issue. Under your theory we should pave over all open space and just make everything neighborhoods. This fire started in a neighborhood and swept right through it.
We do have preventive measures up there. Every ridge has a fire road (It makes for great gravel rides). All the electric lines have vegetation cleared from their basses and all homes on the edge of open space are required to clear brush and fire hazards.
There are very few trees up there, it not like you can open the space to logging.
  • 1726
flag tacklingdummy (Jan 9, 2025 at 18:33) (Below Threshold)
 @ratedgg13: Fires have sharply increased in numbers and severity California since 2017 and it not because of climate change. Most of California is dry desert land and has always had dry drought conditions. No climate change policies or EVs or solar panels would have prevented or helped the severity of these California fires and other fires in the US like Maui. Better forest management, fire prevention measures, and water availability likely would have helped. “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

It is quite strange that 5 different fires in the area all started at the same time. Just like the Maui fires. Also, like the Maui fires, there was no water available to put out the fires.
  • 10
 @dick-pound: That actually is happening.
  • 10
 @SacAssassin: That is where the fire started. It was first reported there and you can see on Watch Duty app where it started and how it grew from that point.
  • 121
 @brooklyn1: There are reservoirs up there that the FD are using for water drops. A lot of homes up there do have water protection systems plus fire resistant vegetation like succulents and cactus surrounding the properties.
However, when the winds are topping out at 100mph there isn't much you can do.
  • 60
 @way2manyhobbies2keep: Kind of... I wouldn't say overgrown hiking trails. I ride and maintain trails on that land. The electric company was ordered a few years ago to clear all vegetation from any electric pole. All poles were converted to metal (not wood). The vegetation is chaparral in that area. Very few trees, mostly brush.
with 100mph winds there isn't a lot you can do. The power company is supposed to cut power to these areas when the wind is this strong for this very reason.
  • 30
 @SacAssassin @vandall @thef: that's news to me. I hadn't heard that from any outlet anywhere at any point yet. You said it SPECIFICALLY was started in somebody's backyard property? By whom? Doing what?
  • 22
 @cmi85: The Watch Duty app specified the location of fire. I don't know if it was a backyard but that is where it was reported from. I think it's too early to by what or whom. There's 0% containment so there is no investigation yet.
I'm speculating but I guess it was a downed power line due to the high winds. We will probably know in a couple of weeks.
  • 82
 @vandall: Current environmental offset laws for developments limit defensible space in nature preserves, development offsets and more. This is the exact reason we can't get more MTB trails in So Cal. Every development has to offset the land they use with a open space. These laws were made before Climate change was a real issue in politics (late 90s and early 2000's). The State and Coastal commision doesn't budge on these laws. Many homeowners ignore the rules and go into these zones and cut back sage and brush behind their houses if they are on a canyon. Many do not. Regardless, the environmental laws that were designed to create open space, protect endangered habitat and species is how these fires rip through developments like Pacific Palisades. This combined with the perfect storm of wet winter 2024, dry summer and driest fall and winter ever led to this scenario. The inability for the City of LA to act quickly and get through red tape and cut fire lines and remove vegetation around communities is why this fire spread through homes. That plus really poor leadership as we are seeing. The Mayor really doesn't understand these issues as she's a social worker urban planner not a city planner. Fire mitigation is not on her priority list. She will probably resign but the damage is done and now she owns the worst disaster in LA history. And all the while the warnings were there. Sad state of affairs.
  • 47
 @BermSkid72: the solution is easy:

Convert cali into a desert to prevent wildfires. Scrapping all environmental and climate change laws will bring us there the fastest and ensure that it's permanent.

Genius! MAGA!

I also need a bigger truck me thinks
  • 62
 @KalkhoffKiller: SoCal is mostly desert. Its not overly uncommon for SoCal to receive no rain until end of January. It happens a few times a decade and has for at least 70 years.
Many areas burning are desert which was developed with the help of water piped in from hundreds of miles away. The states Environmental regulations severely limit the building of anything, including more water storage in a timely and cost efficient manner.

The sad truth is many of these homes won't be rebuilt. The payout won't cover the cost of rebuilding due to the increased cost of building a new house to code. Most will be uninsurable.

You would need a bigger truck. One big enough to live in if you wanted to stay in LA
  • 11
 @SacAssassin: SoCal ships in 87% of its water.
  • 76
 @BermSkid72:
Dude....not for nothing, but that's a really really long diatribe about a Mother Nature event that was fueled by 70-80mph winds.
End of story.
It has nothing to do with L.A or environment laws or "really poor leadership" or the ridiculous notion that this is all the Mayor's fault.
Or hydrant pressure or water reservoirs. Jesus Christ.

Fire destroys every square inch of every single thing in winds like that. Planned neighborhoods have been completely wiped out. Everyday run-of-the-mill housing tract neighborhoods where normal working class folks live.
  • 61
 @cmi85: Let's say for snickers and giggles that you were the mayor of a major metropolitan city and you received a warning from, oh I dunno know, the U.S. Forest Service & National Weather Service for instance. Their warning was specifically that in a week, Tuesday to be exact, that extreme winds would spark serious fires in metropolitan region. Would you be all like, "F*ck it! I need to get my vacation on!"

Yeah man, that's literally part of the story here. It really is that poor of leadership. So poor you can't fathom it.

x.com/lhfang/status/1877411478619217970?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1877441609748390329%7Ctwgr%5Eacda288d301e20e559eab76271c9aced863d562e%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fnews%2F2025-01-10%2Flesson-los-angeles-fires
  • 53
 @GasolineDeath: I'm lost here. What exactly was the Mayor going to do to prevent a fire in that sort of weather condition? You act as if every single decision in every agency every second is completed by the Mayor. There's dozens if not hundreds of competent, educated, skilled professionals in specific agency roles that act independently from Mayoral control 24/7.
Our tribalist culture simply can't absorb any issue whatsoever anymore without pointing political fingers.

Again, Karen Bass doesn't control the f***ing wind. Is your expectation that she needed to call off her vacation and erect a 200ft concrete wall around every city/municipality so as to block the wind?
  • 30
 @cmi85: Trump would have ended the fire in 2 hours like a true leader.
  • 30
 @KalkhoffKiller: In this day and age, I honestly can't tell whether this is a joke or not anymore.
  • 22
 @cmi85: Yeah, you're right. Let's get rid of mayors. We don't need leadership on that level anyways. Let the hundreds of competent people just work it out amongst themselves. Thanks for talking some sense into me.
  • 22
 @KalkhoffKiller: You meant Zalenski, right? Aren't you needed on the frontlines anyway? Hear they need drone operators to mutilate one another over the ZOG MIC.
  • 10
 @GasolineDeath: lol
  • 34
 @cmi85: Lots of stuff. First, have water available. Everyone knows by now Santa Ynez reservoir above Pacific Palisades was dry for a year. They said it was not filled because of repairs, but reporters were up there and there was no signs of construction or construction equipment up there. Second, forest management and fire prevention measures. That could have helped the severity of the fires. Third, not cut funding. Bass cut millions for funding of fire department. 100 out of 183 fire trucks were out of commission for repairs. Fourth, perhaps she should not of left out of the country. There was warnings of high winds and fires several days before she left. She could have called off her trip. What does a mayor of a city need to be going internationally for anyway?
  • 33
 @tacklingdummy: it seems like California was unprepared for a seasonal weather event. At their tax rates, where does the money go? Some of these failures are inexcusable.
  • 32
 @cmi85: tribalist thinking prevents people from demanding basic competence from their chosen political party.
  • 52
 @TwoNGlenn: a seasonal weather event? You think California wildfires are in January? :eyeroll:
SoCal basically hasn't had rain in nearly a year, which means Jan vegetation is as dry as July or August.

There were no failures. It was a fire burning dry brush and homes built of wood, fueled by 80mph winds. Nothing stops fire with weather like that.
25 humans DIED, let's not forget that. Pasadena/Altadena/Pacific Palisades is not downtown L.A.
  • 41
 @tacklingdummy: I posted this elsewhere, but Bass did NOT cut the fire budget. Per politico fact checking, she actually RAISED it:
"The city was in the process of negotiating a new contract with the fire department at the time the budget was being crafted, so additional funding for the department was set aside in a separate fund until that deal was finalized in November. In fact, the city’s fire budget increased more than $50 million year-over-year compared to the last budget cycle"
  • 21
 @ratedgg13: and really, at the end of the day, what does the f***ing fire department budget even have to do with this, ya know? I love how the Conservative soundbites/talking points on this event are of the Fire Dept budget and how they constantly shift their POV for political convenience. I'm sorry, isn't it the Conservative delegation that doesn't miss a single beat to bitch and whine and complain about taxes taxes taxes and government spending and bloated local government and wasteful spending and socialism!!!?!?? Well guess what, Fire Dept's are social community services, much like PDs and military.

25 people burned to death, twelve THOUSAND structures toast.....and within an hour the event was a political feud -- the Left **instantly** using it as evidence for climate change, the Right instantly looking for an opportunity to blame those evil Democrats. I'm just so sick of the tribalism.

Nothing was stopping that fire. Nothing.
  • 22
 @cmi85: if the fire department budget is $0, then you get no firefighting. Scale up from there and that’s how the fire department budget factors in. Also, the Santa Ana winds are a known weather event in the area that spread fire like nothing else. I’m pretty sure the local leadership has heard of them. Seems like they were caught unprepared. That’s not a partisan issue. It’s a competence issue. Maybe it could have saved a few more homes. I’m not sure why you’re making so many excuses for the leadership.
  • 21
 @ratedgg13 @cmi85 Nothing stops fire with weather like that? Rick Caruso (who ironically ran for mayor against Bass and lost in 2022) planned to have private fire fighters on call because he knew the impending fire dangers and that the issues in the government was unlikely to provide services or insufficient services. He was able to save Pacific Palisades Village with the private fire fighters. Again, water available, fire breaks, forest management, controlled burns, and other fire prevention methods would have cut the severity. Caruso said that fire fighters just had to sit and watch the fire burn because their hands were tied. He also said that nothing has been done in the mountains in terms of forest management around LA areas for decades.

The budget is of concern because it was cut 17.6 million for the year 2024. Again, they had 100 of 183 fire trucks out of commission for repairs. Totally unacceptable. Yes, the budget was raised for the 2025 budget, but much too late.

Nobody is forgetting the lives that were lost. People are trying to make sure lives are not lost and catastrophe like this don't happen or are prevented better in the future due to policy failures. Extremely unprepared and really seems like the fire dangers were not even on the people in charge's radar.


www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14280517/Palisades-village-mall-saved-rick-caruso-la-fires.html
www.aol.com/years-corruption-mismanagement-led-la-004133357.html
  • 41
 Not sure why both of y'all are coming after me. All I did was point out that the fire department budget was not cut like is being claimed.
  • 12
 @ratedgg13: Just debating the issue. I live in California and it is just devastating losses. These enormous fires that keep happening the past few years everyone in California very negatively.
  • 20
 @ratedgg13: I read the politico report. The budget thing is complicated. One of the reasons why despite what politico reported the consensus is the budget was cut. The LAFD fire chief herself has repeatedly said the budget was cut.
www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/california-wildfires-los-angeles-fire-chief-budget-cuts

They sent 5 trucks when the fire first started and as far as I have read there was nothing staged in advance.

Put on top of that the reports that in 2019 a pole replacement was put on hold by a lone amateur botanist. The cause was damage to an endangered milkweed vetch. Because department crews were bulldozing short roads and widening existing ones. These roads also act as firebreaks. The LADWP was fined 1.2 million. Who do you think ends up actually paying the fine?
www.courthousenews.com/la-to-pay-1-9-million-for-utility-crew-damage-to-endangered-plants

The Santa Ana's are common as are dry winters. Being prepared, fire clearance and having crews in place to stomp out fires immediately is what should have happened. It was a multilevel failure of governance that made it happen. @cmi85 can bitch all he wants but the GOP has no say in Cali. Its been a one party state for decades.
  • 10
 @SacAssassin: Great comment, great content.

I'm in socal and the preservation of land to the point where it eats itself is hilarious. Endangered plants and animals/insects that cant survive reasonable fire prevention measures with soon be taken by fire.

San Diego is ready to go off like 2003/2007, and there's even less livestock in the area then 20 years ago.
  • 180
 My house burned down in Altadena. I used to ride El Prieto and now its gone, along with my bikes. I am fine and thats all that matters, but if you care to, please share. www.gofundme.com/f/help-vanessa-and-harry-rebuild-after-the-eaton-fire
  • 40
 @Hazab added your GoFundMe to this list to get more visibility.
docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/0/d/10gvOxituYvxxknoY9IQa-YEqfK8WvCjcLBcg4hsmME4/htmlview?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaZtZ7AIojH1_nNROOoLcgjvBmwvHfhq2W0uxPT35kxKxPKhJ9_nhwOXyFo_aem_cA-bdR1N7Cjo11ac0_f2qg&pli=1
  • 20
 @jessemeyers: Thank you Jesse, its the kindness of stranger like you that has brought me to tears.
  • 20
 @Hazab: I can only imagine what you're going through. Hope you can get the support you need!
  • 190
 Lot of thought to all of people , family riders that face such catastrophic situation.
  • 140
 Really heartbreaking to see this. I lived in Los Angeles for 8 years and just moved away a few months ago, and the pictures and videos friends have sent me have been harrowing. Thoughts going out to everyone affected. On a personal note, it's really sad to look at the overlay and see that some of my favorite trails are probably destroyed. When I live on the Westside, the Sullivan Canyon area was my go-to riding spot, where I'd always go to blow off steam on night rides after work. When I moved to Highland Park, I rode somewhere on Mt. Wilson every week. I feel for everyone else who used to use these great trails as their escape from the real world.
  • 258
 Sad that GoFundMe is apparent only solution to trying live in the US when things go wrong.
  • 313
flag suspended-flesh FL (Jan 9, 2025 at 14:52) (Below Threshold)
 How else can you let friends and associates know you need help when you're in need and too proud to ask. Are you suggesting American Big Gov should be helping. The insurance industry might need to be nationalized. Now THAT would be a bureaucracy. I can't even get insurance and because I have a small mortgage I am required to have it. So I just kept paying my deceased parent's policy and can't even file a claim if something did happen (in Flood and Wildfire zone, too)
  • 216
 The apocalypse brought on by our own actions is highly inconvenient.
  • 61
 It's only... Everything.
  • 90
 Being an Aussie and having lost a home to bushfire as a kid I really feel for the folks affected. Very glad most escaped and are safe but the loss of the little things that mean so much in one’s home - memorabilia, heirlooms and of course favourite bikes - hopefully not pets, it’s tragic nonetheless
  • 90
 Trail loss (and politics) aside, which is still very difficult to process, I just wanted to provide some context for people who are not familiar with Cali. Pacific Palisades Fire is getting the most attention due to the number of celebrities and overall wealth in the area but the Eaton Fire (Altadena, CA) is also very significant and hits alot of working class families. Yes, there are some expensive homes and wealth in the area but many residents have lived in the area for decades or even for multiple generations. Some of the longer term residents have paid off their homes but were not carrying sufficient insurance policies due to inability of getting affordable plans. Recovery/rebuild for people like this most likely not a option, especially considering most of them would be up there in age and in their "golden years". The entire issue is compounded with the fact that, now there will be thousands of people looking to rent/purchase a new place to live in coming months in a extremely lean real estate market, which will only drive up an already extremely expensive housing market. The whole situation sucks. Be it a resident/family who lost everything to local riders/hikers who lost access to some of southern CA finest trails. Yes, I am well aware of places like Maui and Ashville have been suffering through similar losses (if not worse) and sympathize with them as well. But for Cali, this is not over. Fires are still raging, we expect more heavy winds in the coming week and there will be more losses. At this point, all we can do is wait for the professionals and mother nature to help bring this to close so we can rebuild and move forward. In the end, no matter where you are in the world, what your fiancial means are, home is home. When you lose it, literally in a flash, it's absolutely devastating, tragic and life changing.
  • 10
 Thank you.
  • 60
 This doesn't matter all in the grand scheme of things ... I watched fire crews doze a fire break across Sullivan and Westridge last afternoon from my roof. Jedi and Gape Sale, its all a dirt highway. Everything else is toast. All Santa Monica Mountain trails will all need to be rebuilt.
  • 40
 Faaack, sorry to hear that man. I remember when they bulldozed that ridgeline a few years back las time there were fires in the Santa Monica Mountains. They did a great job with rebuilding Jedi after those fires (I always called the new trail Return of the Jedi); thought they were even better than they were before. Hopefully they can rebuild again...
  • 60
 @jgoldfield: I was just about to comment this same thing. As was burned before can be rebuilt, just like they did the last time. I reminder riding the burn area just after the fire and it felt like I was riding on Mars.
  • 113
 California (and the rest of the world FYI) is burning and you still wonder why?

SO-BRIE-TY
  • 50
 I've witnessed many out of control bushfires in South Australia , had friends lose property and pets, frightening stuff. I remember Zap from the MBA days, thoughts are with him and all those affected.
  • 81
 The images and videos are truly apocalyptic.
  • 10
 The aerial image is showing the Bridge Fire in Wrightwood from September. The fire currently burning in Altadena is the Eaton Fire. They all suck but these current ones are much more destructive and are a real eye opener and tragic. Hard to even believe. The last year in SoCal has been the worst fire year ever.
  • 32
 Oh man all the best trails in LA are gone (especially if you live on the west side) no Sullivan Canyon trails (Spanker, Tres, Nick Cage) and nothing in the ANF by El Prieto. What’s left? Driving an hour to ride in Simi? The few things in the Verdugos where you pray not to get hit by a Surron?
  • 10
 The verdugos have Scott's trail and screw loose which are both rad. Most people ride Valhalla, but I'm not a fan of ridge trails. There are others too
  • 30
 Yeah, it's pretty sad. It's why I live on the west side, access to these trails. I hope, that some of the trail work we did up there assisted the fire fighters in accessing the ridges and canyons. They are welcome to my mcleods and shovels that are stashed on Jedi, Squirrel Cage and Gape Sale. (if they didn't burn).
Once the rains come we will have a whole new set of problems to deal with.
  • 20
 @vandall: those tools are just metal ingots by now :/
  • 10
 @Dogl0rd: Multiple head on collisions with Surron mountains in the Verdugos. Fun trails but not enough to hold over LA county.
  • 10
 @cogsci: on what trail? I've never had said issue
  • 20
 @vandall: You guys had done some killer work. I spend most of my time in Chesebro, but started riding a single speed this Summer, and found that a lot of the trails around Temescal and Sullivan were perfectly suited to the SS. I'd never ridden Nick Cage before, but recently Backbone/J-Drop/Nick Cage were the fun parts on what had become my favorite loop. Bottom of Nick Cage was just so fun, and it felt really special down under that canopy at the bottom. Hard to believe all that is gone, but grateful that I got to experience it in its former glory.
  • 11
 @Dogl0rd: Scotts
  • 10
 Devastated for all affected by this. Such a horror to see. And being in this mix since thumb shifter were hip, Zap has been the most memorable face in my mind, he is like RL was to me in the BMX magazine days. I will send some help Zap. Best wishes brother! Hope all your loved ones are safe.
  • 20
 Just curious, will insurance companies get Govt support in these instances?
I dont live in america so not sure how that works.
  • 100
 Likely no support but it will be further cause for them to pull pack on coverage renewals in non-flat areas.
  • 4134
 Na everyone is f*cked. Its major problem that Insurance just cancels policies as they wish. & under Trump, there is only going to be less regulation. Yay everyone who voted for that idiot. Newsom (CA governor) might pass some legalisation after this to address it hopefully
  • 10
 Bit more complicated over here. There will be $Billions sent to the state from FEMA which will offset some costs mostly for public works, but private insurance will take much of the bill.
  • 285
 Depends on what the president wants to do, since FEMA is (I believe) a part of the executive branch, but that relief will go to the state, not the insurance companies.

There's only one president who has refused to provide funds for a disaster on this scale (and for political reasons at that), and he is being sworn in later in January.
  • 2426
 @jackylegs: Newsome is your problem. He'll mandate insurance covers residents, and the companies will just pull out of the state. The companies that are left will SOAK the lower risk policy holders to make up for the higher risk homes they are forced to insure. He also destroyed San Francisco, has moved onto California and now the state is burning with zero real leadership in sight.
  • 54
 There will be no large shortage of future federal money allocation - these are some of the richest neighborhoods in America with a homogenous demographic of affluent whites that vote almost exclusively one way to the benefit of DC. Homeowners will have to go through their insurers. The federal money will be intended for critical infrastructure repairs and future prevention initiatives; any financial shortage will be due to inevitable mismanagement or corruption that routinely surrounds politics.
  • 102
 @jackylegs: here in California, the insurance commissioner is forcing insurers to cover homes in high risk areas. That raises the rates for all of us, especially after a disaster like this.

I tend to feel that less regulation is better, not more. If an insurer is canceling policies without a good reason, certainly some other company will swoop in and write those policies.
  • 3022
 @ATXZJ: Republicans are more of the problem, they've never wanted to do anything about climate change because they sold their souls to the oil companies decades ago.

Most Republicans pretend to not even believe in climate change even though it's more obvious than ever. Don't blame Democrats when Republicans are a bunch of conspiracy theory buffoons when it comes to anything relaxed to science. The Orange turd Republicans wordhip once claimed China invented it, now he says 'nuclear warming' and windmills are more of a threat.
  • 20
 @boopiejones: No, they won't swoop in. I went begging all the way down the chain to the real bottom feeders like Barclay's and Lloyd's. There is a gov't insurer of last resort but I live without any real insurance other than the FEMA Flood I am forced to have.
  • 1811
 @hohmskullkrishten: You're absolutely stoned. We had a GLUT of oil under Obama because he pulled his pants down for the fracking industry. So much oil they changed the law so the oil companies could export reserves. For the record ALL politicians are the problem! Those leaches line their pockets with donor money, do their bidding and then let the partisan suckers blame the clown with the red tie or the clown with the blue tie. NOBODY is coming to save you. NOBODY in office cares about you. They only care about the almighty dollar. If you haven't learned this by now, there's no helping you. Oh, and how's Maui doing? Anyone back in a home? That's a blue state you know, so they must really care about the poor the people in Lahaina lololol.


Lastly, downvote me all you want. My close friend owns multiple allstate franchises and thats exactly what the insurance companies will do in California. We and many family and friends lived in CA at one point. We got out and would never go back.
  • 1915
 @ATXZJ: Ha, you Cherry pick one thing that happened during an economic crisis and pretend everything is because of that.

Republicans took the money from the oil companies, Republicans promoted the complete bullshit conspiracy theories, and Republicans have always been the #1 reason nothing has ever been even attempted. Democrats aren't saints on the issue but at least they somewhat care about the future and tried to make progress on climate with many different initiatives throughout the last couple decades but it was Republicans who always killed it because of their allegiance to the oil companies. Who killed the Green Deal? Republicans.
Who refused to acknowledge the facts of the IPCC report, or didn't want to do anything because of it?
Republicans.

www.theguardian.com/environment/2015/jul/15/exxon-mobil-gave-millions-climate-denying-lawmakers


Obama tried to do some things on climate but Republicans like them all. Doing something about climate change was one of the biggest priorities of Al Gore and Republicans still make fun of him for it. But according to you he is to blame?
  • 1526
flag ATXZJ (Jan 9, 2025 at 19:23) (Below Threshold)
 @hohmskullkrishten: You are delusional. They don't give a f*ck about you. Deal with it.

Furthermore. You have a Ukrainian flag and location. You don't hear me adding my 2c to the goings-on in your country. Either get on a plane to California or see your international partisan drivel to the door. Please.
  • 2414
 @ATXZJ: So instead of refuting my valid facts you insult me and look for distractions. Typical MAGA approach, but not convincing to anybody intelligent.
This article reminds me how your approach on this thread is similar to the Republican approach overall..

www.asanet.org/footnotes-article/structure-and-culture-climate-change-denial

Republicans have a record of voting against climate policy 94% of the time and denying the scientific consensus of climate change. By comparison, a supermajority of Americans support strong climate policies.

So the primary reason nothing serious has been done about climate change isn't politicians, it is people like YOU who vote for Republicans.

www.greenpeace.org/usa/from-climate-denial-to-democracy-denial-big-oil-money-is-polluting-politics-and-the-planet

Who withdrew America from the Paris climate agreement? That was also a Republican.
  • 228
 @hohmskullkrishten: This is what's wrong with people. Ive stated that ALL politicians are scum. You accuse me of being maga. That's a cult like mentality you have there. It's not healthy. Also and for your gratification, I haven't voted Republican since Clinton V Dole. That was also a hate-vote because I knew what a scumbag Clinton was. He killed your precious democratic party btw. If Republicans are the problem how come California, a blue state for decades, is so completely fkd? If it's such a bastion for progressive ideas, where's the free college? Universal healthcare? Living wage? Did you know California is one of the most toxic states? Must be all the gas stoves lolololol.

The earth will shake us off, like a dog does fleas. We are not special. We are just a spec of sand on the beach that is time. We can't prevent climate change. It's gonna happen. Assuming we can is a hubris that is just as bad as thinking we don't contribute to environmental disasters. That mentality will be our downfall. You still broadcasting your garbage from another continent?
  • 715
flag hohmskullkrishten (Jan 9, 2025 at 21:43) (Below Threshold)
 @ATXZJ: Pretty obvious you are a Democrat hater who is pathetically trying to give cover to Republicans by saying all politicians are the same when in fact they are not. I also get that you are totally cynical loser who feels worthless and has to try to make others feel bad to share your misery.
But you still haven't refuted any of my facts, especially this one that proves you are completely wrong..

Republicans have a record of voting against climate policy 94% of the time and denying the scientific consensus of climate change. By comparison, a supermajority of Americans support strong climate policies.
  • 414
flag hohmskullkrishten (Jan 9, 2025 at 21:44) (Below Threshold)
 @ATXZJ: Pretty obvious you are a Democrat hater who is pathetically trying to give cover to Republicans by saying all politicians are the same when in fact they are not. Either that or you are just stupid and lazy. I also get that you are totally cynical loser who feels worthless and has to try to make others feel bad to share your misery.

But you still haven't refuted any of my facts, especially this one that proves you are completely wrong..

Republicans have a record of voting against climate policy 94% of the time and denying the scientific consensus of climate change. By comparison, a supermajority of Americans support strong climate policies.
  • 147
 @hohmskullkrishten: I hate hypocrisy, and frankly I hate grifters equally. I don't need your permission. Dems who wont acknowledge the shortcomings of their party's leadership are just as bad as when the right does it. But somehow people like you are convinced that there's a good guy and bad guy in this dogsh*t two party system. It's insane. It's like a religion for you people.

You can keep blaming republicans and climate change all you want. Who was governor in CA when all this happened? Who was also LT Governor before that? Also a majority democrat government there too. How many years has CA been struggling with fires? What fire mitigation has been done? Nothing. That's what. The LEADERSHIP in California failed their citizens yet again but tools like you will keep making excuses for them. CA is the 5th largest economy with 3rd world infrastructure.

The fact remains that you are out of your wheelhouse running your hole about a country you don't live in.
  • 713
flag hohmskullkrishten (Jan 10, 2025 at 1:43) (Below Threshold)
 @ATXZJ: You have yet to back any of your ignorant BS opinions with facts or sources. Because you obviously can't find any.

Newsome has actually been pretty aggressive about fire mitigation. He has a strapped budget but he's taken some aggressive steps. Pay attention more and do a little research instead of making yourself look like a manipulated MAGA dupe over and over again..

www.gov.ca.gov/2025/01/08/california-forest-management-hotter-drier-climate

He also without a doubt the most aggressive governor in history on the issue of climate change, which is the root of the issue. Pretty hard to fight fires when they are fueled by unprecedented climate change driven 100mph winds. You cannot find any current Republican politician who has taken action on climate. If a Republican governor were to try to take action on climate change he would be laughed at and rejected by his own scientifically retarded, conspiracy theory believing G.O.P., who insist on inaction at ever level, because they have sold out our future for short term oil profits..

www.gov.ca.gov/2022/09/16/governor-newsom-signs-sweeping-climate-measures-ushering-in-new-era-of-world-leading-climate-action

Yes, I keep blaming Republicans because they have a history of proven corruption on this issue which is undeniable. If Democrats are to blame then show me some proof. You got nothing but distractions and some uneducated opinions.

www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/aug/21/republican-ag-climate-dark-money#:~:text=A%20powerful%20group%20that%20boasts,to%20Federalist%20Society%20co%2Dchair%2C

I consider myself politically independent but I do care about the environment, because as I said somewhere else in these comments, everything depends upon it.
  • 43
 @hohmskullkrishten: Are you registered to vote in the USA?
  • 72
 @ATXZJ: I'm a 3rd party member and I totally agree that this 2-party system is an engineered failure that distracts and divides while pols line their pockets. However, CA has 155,959 square miles of land and no government mandate to 'sweep the forest leaves up' (paraphrasing DJT there) is going to help. Fire cares F-all about Policy, IMHO.
  • 64
 @suspended-flesh:True. Nature will always win. Updating antiquated PG&E equipment and not diverting millions of gallons of water into the pacific would have been a good start for the CA government. This would have been evident by the first major fire they screwed up on. How long have the santa ana winds and wildfires existed? Over FIVE THOUSAND YEARS. Do you think the leaders had a heads up LoL.

All the excuses from pundits and blue maga cult members for the systematic failures made by their leaders makes me want to vomit. Without extreme accountability, nothing will change.
  • 37
flag hohmskullkrishten (Jan 10, 2025 at 11:33) (Below Threshold)
 @ATXZJ: Yes I'm an American, are you really so clueless about world affairs that you think everybody with a Ukrainian flag is from Ukraine? They are a small democracy which is being attacked by another country that is essentially a corrupt oil mob(yet Trump lives to compliment Putin) and I support them kicking the ass against what many people assumed was the world's 2nd strongest army.

You have yet to make a valid point in this thread. I told you Republicans are absolutely more to blame by far on this climate and backed it up with sources, I've explained how the American public wants climate action, yet 94% of Republicans always block it. I've told you Republicans create conspiracy theories to justify their inaction and backed it with legitimate sources. I explained to you that it was Republicans who doubted the IPCC report, it was a Republican who withdrew America from the Paris Accords, and it was Republicans who blocked the Green deal. Do you even understand what any of those things are?

You claimed Newsome has done nothing on fire mitigation and I provided a source which proved you are completely wrong.
Do you even understand that there is a difference between climate and weather? It's like I'm having a debate with a highly opinionated 5 year old who cannot read, do any research, or back anything up with sources.

Do you even believe in climate change? You have yet to mention it or acknowledge it in your comments, which indicates blatant ignorance.

Conditions 5000 years ago or even 50 years ago are vastly different, another comment which shows your complete ignorance on this subject. You have hardly any facts, just you own uneducated biased opinions. And you have no sources to prove them to with because there are no sources to find which back up your completely nonsense opinions.

There are plenty of issues where both sides of government are to blame but climate change might be one of the few areas like climate where one side is nearly completely to blame for inaction, and it has always been corrupt lying Republicans who blocked action because they care more about getting donations from the oil and energy industries than they do about Americans future. That's called selling out, and it's exactly what Republicans have done with our future.
  • 64
 @hohmskullkrishten: You must be mistaken, again. Your location says the paradise that is ukraine.


UPDATE!! Looks like they found the cause of climate change. LOLOLOLOL.

fortune.com/2025/01/10/california-fire-arson-arrest-kenneth-fire-lapd
  • 26
flag hohmskullkrishten (Jan 10, 2025 at 12:37) (Below Threshold)
 @ATXZJ: you wrote:
"This would have been evident by the first major fire they screwed up on. How long have the santa ana winds and wildfires existed? Over FIVE THOUSAND YEARS."

Conditions are much drier and high winds are much stronger and and happen more often compared to even 50 years ago because of the results of climate change. Climate change which your uneducated self has still not acknowledged is by far the main reason why these fires are so devastating and happen so much more frequently than they used to.

www.nature.org/en-us/what-we-do/our-priorities/tackle-climate-change/climate-change-stories/extreme-wildfires-are-getting-worse-with-climate-change
  • 63
 @hohmskullkrishten: Still judging from another continent? Your arrogance is so typical.
  • 11
 i pretty much asked a yes or no question... i shouldve known better it wouldve turned political... the american way right?
  • 20
 @HeatedRotor: yeah, sorry I blew up.
  • 18
flag hohmskullkrishten (Jan 10, 2025 at 14:09) (Below Threshold)
 @ATXZJ: you wrote:
"Updating antiquated PG&E equipment.. would have been a good start for the CA government."

Uneducated stubborn child wrong again..
www.google.com/amp/s/abc7news.com/amp/post/pge-working-curb-growing-numbers-california-wildfires-started-own-equipment/15219415
  • 53
 @hohmskullkrishten: How's the climate in ukraine? You got that dialed in over there? Gas stoves? Electric cars?

Did you recycle this week?
  • 51
 @hohmskullkrishten: You actually believe PG&Es self reporting? Good god.
  • 11
 Nobody said global warming ignited every fire. Google 'Climate Whiplash'. Apparently (I'm not a scientist) the warming of the oceans we have begun to experience more and more alters the intensity of both the rainy seasons and the droughts (La Nina, El Nino). After a period of extra rain we get extra vegetation and then the next cycle of drought dries that extra vegetation to a crisp we get extra fuel making the normal fire cycle extra intense. Then humans take it from there and fuuc sh1t up, be it PG&E, arsonists, terrorists (luckily it seems they haven't figured that out yet), homeless campers, whatever. Mix that with an unusually powerful wind event and.......

Oh, and folks who are anti the CA Gavinator, I got no problem with that, but at least spell the greasy-haired dude's last name correctly.
  • 35
 @suspended-flesh: Yeah I don't disagree that the oceans are heating up from absorbing carbon from humans burning excessive fossil fuels, that's a scientific fact. California has a history of fire but the conditions are worse because of global warming and they happen more frequently now and are more severe because of it.
  • 14
 @hohmskullkrishten: And deniers down-vote this comment? Frightening.
  • 20
 @suspended-flesh: Yeah, it's an inconvenient truth for many. Anyways thanks for your intelligent comment
  • 40
 Thanks,Trailforks and Bicycle Retailer, for your generous contributions
  • 62
 If this is the best humanity can bring, humans just really suck.
  • 40
 Dont worry Im sure $750 is on the way.
  • 20
 Zap and Rick Sieman made MXA and Dirt Bike mag's so fun to read.....hope he lands in his zapatas
  • 30
 I am a house fire survivor of 18 years. Lost everything including my mom.
  • 60
 Jesus buddy, that is terrible! I am sorry for your loss, and hope you're doing OK now!
  • 20
 @thekaiser: Thank you I appreciate it.
  • 10
 One of our interns from years ago had his house burned down in Altadena. Very sad.
  • 1711
 One of your interns was able to buy a house in Altadena?
  • 122
 @Dtower92: A lot of people bought their houses in the 70s, 80s, 90s it was a different world then. And it’s so nice with huge recreation opportunities a lot of people don’t sell of course. I even worked out of an office in Altadena doing case management for people experiencing homelessness. It’s not all rich transplants there.
  • 910
 @birdsandtrees: I know how that works. Somehow I doubt an intern for mtbmaniatv bought his house there in the 70s, 80s, or 90s.
  • 145
 @Dtower92: I don’t think now is the time to question the specifics about people being devastated. You also don’t know if they were renting, etc. If you don’t have words of support or any help to offer it’d make sense to maybe keep your communication at the back of the discussion until the urgency and immediate reactions of people personally connected are not as fresh. Just a simple request. If you don’t get where I’m coming from that’s simply your take and that’s ok.
  • 53
 @Dtower92: We're all in our 30s now. Intern in 2016
  • 40
 Altadena/Pasadena is such a neat area. Cool trails, great food and fun people. Sorry to see it suffer.
  • 62
 @Dtower92: There are many ways to make home ownership work - that's not the point.
  • 10
 Oh no.... I remember Zap from the magazines. I feel horrible for him. I hope he is able to recover the best he can.
  • 60
 He lined up against me in a Beginner DH race in Mammoth (1997?) and he was the editor of MBA at the time I believe. We shook hands and I called him a sandbagger. I feel really bad for him - he lost a wealth of irreplaceable history, no doubt. I think I just pipped him on the clock.
  • 1210
 Zap is not a nice person. Just sayin'
  • 10
 Why?
  • 60
 @angryWaki: have you met him?
You would know why if you had.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038786
Mobile Version of Website