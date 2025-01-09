California Fires Devastate Trails, Shops & Homes, Including That of Long-Time Industry Journalist Zapata Espinoza

Wildfires continue to burn in the Los Angeles area, where reports say that over 2,000 building have been destroyed. By overlaying the current wildfires layer on Trailforks
, it is clear to see that several trail networks in the Los Angeles region have had trails devastated by the current wildfires and won't ever be the same. Bicycle Retailer has also reported
that several shops have been damaged or destroyed, as well as the home of long time industry journalist Zapata Espinoza.
Espinoza's home and everything he owned have been completely destroyed in the Altadena fire just outside the city of Los Angeles. A GoFund Me
page has been set up by Jeff Gilberti, a friend of Espinoza's, to help him get back on his feet.
|A friend to many, Zap has been a staple in the motocross and bicycle industry for more than 30 years and right now he could use our help in getting him back on his feet after this devastating loss.
Zap would never ask for help himself, but if you are in a position to contribute, I know he would be incredibly grateful for the financial support.—Jeff Gilberti
We wish everyone affected by the fires the best at this difficult time.
My thoughts go out to everyone who is dealing with these fires. For those where it isn't too late - the things missed most were family photo albums. If you live in a warning area or anywhere that has red flag days, don't forget to have a go bag.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5-NvY3Hj0k
Lost Sierra communities got hit real hard these past couple of years, and I feel this is a good story on where we came from, where we are, and where we can go if we work with the environment we have. Also, nice that MTB trails can help us manage the environment better.
Check it out if you haven't.
1. The burnt ashes are incredibly hazardous to your lungs.Even after we get some rain.
2. The microorganisms that hold the soil together have burnt, this accelerates the decomposition of the soil and turns it into a sand like fine dust that is like riding through sand. This happened a few years ago up by the hub and out on the trails in Santa Clarita.
3. Canyons like Sullivan Canyon have a lot of poison oak and when that burns it gets into the lungs and then the body of those close by. Your organs become inflamed and it requires hospitalization.
4. Once we can ride there safely again it will be tempting to freeride new lines because there is no vegetation to stop us. Please resist the temptation to do that. As soon as we get rain it will turn those new lines into deep eroded ruts. .
But that was one of the first things I thought. How much MTB/cycling history did Zap loose?
And yes. Too many people, lost too much.
The wealthy in LA want to live far from the peons so they build their homes in places humans shouldn't be - on fire-prone steep hills with winding narrow roads, which makes wildfires more likely and also makes it difficult for fire crews to reach.
Hopefully rebuilding will be done sensibly. We can be a voice in our communities to encourage thoughtful development over letting wealthy individuals freely build where they want and endanger us all in the process.
Ironic to read rich d-bag venture real estate parasites like Keith Wasserman — cybertruck driving anti-tax advocate — posting on social media (since deleted) he would "pay any amount" for private firefighters to save his home.
I bet no rich ass would build a million USD house without being insured.
All the credible science says we are doing this to ourselves via climate change. This is a good reminder that environmental disasters don't care how much money you have or where you live anywhere on the globe.
We do have preventive measures up there. Every ridge has a fire road (It makes for great gravel rides). All the electric lines have vegetation cleared from their basses and all homes on the edge of open space are required to clear brush and fire hazards.
There are very few trees up there, it not like you can open the space to logging.
It is quite strange that 5 different fires in the area all started at the same time. Just like the Maui fires. Also, like the Maui fires, there was no water available to put out the fires.
However, when the winds are topping out at 100mph there isn't much you can do.
with 100mph winds there isn't a lot you can do. The power company is supposed to cut power to these areas when the wind is this strong for this very reason.
I'm speculating but I guess it was a downed power line due to the high winds. We will probably know in a couple of weeks.
Convert cali into a desert to prevent wildfires. Scrapping all environmental and climate change laws will bring us there the fastest and ensure that it's permanent.
Genius! MAGA!
I also need a bigger truck me thinks
Many areas burning are desert which was developed with the help of water piped in from hundreds of miles away. The states Environmental regulations severely limit the building of anything, including more water storage in a timely and cost efficient manner.
The sad truth is many of these homes won't be rebuilt. The payout won't cover the cost of rebuilding due to the increased cost of building a new house to code. Most will be uninsurable.
You would need a bigger truck. One big enough to live in if you wanted to stay in LA
Dude....not for nothing, but that's a really really long diatribe about a Mother Nature event that was fueled by 70-80mph winds.
End of story.
It has nothing to do with L.A or environment laws or "really poor leadership" or the ridiculous notion that this is all the Mayor's fault.
Or hydrant pressure or water reservoirs. Jesus Christ.
Fire destroys every square inch of every single thing in winds like that. Planned neighborhoods have been completely wiped out. Everyday run-of-the-mill housing tract neighborhoods where normal working class folks live.
Yeah man, that's literally part of the story here. It really is that poor of leadership. So poor you can't fathom it.
x.com/lhfang/status/1877411478619217970?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1877441609748390329%7Ctwgr%5Eacda288d301e20e559eab76271c9aced863d562e%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fnews%2F2025-01-10%2Flesson-los-angeles-fires
Our tribalist culture simply can't absorb any issue whatsoever anymore without pointing political fingers.
Again, Karen Bass doesn't control the f***ing wind. Is your expectation that she needed to call off her vacation and erect a 200ft concrete wall around every city/municipality so as to block the wind?
SoCal basically hasn't had rain in nearly a year, which means Jan vegetation is as dry as July or August.
There were no failures. It was a fire burning dry brush and homes built of wood, fueled by 80mph winds. Nothing stops fire with weather like that.
25 humans DIED, let's not forget that. Pasadena/Altadena/Pacific Palisades is not downtown L.A.
"The city was in the process of negotiating a new contract with the fire department at the time the budget was being crafted, so additional funding for the department was set aside in a separate fund until that deal was finalized in November. In fact, the city’s fire budget increased more than $50 million year-over-year compared to the last budget cycle"
25 people burned to death, twelve THOUSAND structures toast.....and within an hour the event was a political feud -- the Left **instantly** using it as evidence for climate change, the Right instantly looking for an opportunity to blame those evil Democrats. I'm just so sick of the tribalism.
Nothing was stopping that fire. Nothing.
The budget is of concern because it was cut 17.6 million for the year 2024. Again, they had 100 of 183 fire trucks out of commission for repairs. Totally unacceptable. Yes, the budget was raised for the 2025 budget, but much too late.
Nobody is forgetting the lives that were lost. People are trying to make sure lives are not lost and catastrophe like this don't happen or are prevented better in the future due to policy failures. Extremely unprepared and really seems like the fire dangers were not even on the people in charge's radar.
www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14280517/Palisades-village-mall-saved-rick-caruso-la-fires.html
www.aol.com/years-corruption-mismanagement-led-la-004133357.html
www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/california-wildfires-los-angeles-fire-chief-budget-cuts
They sent 5 trucks when the fire first started and as far as I have read there was nothing staged in advance.
Put on top of that the reports that in 2019 a pole replacement was put on hold by a lone amateur botanist. The cause was damage to an endangered milkweed vetch. Because department crews were bulldozing short roads and widening existing ones. These roads also act as firebreaks. The LADWP was fined 1.2 million. Who do you think ends up actually paying the fine?
www.courthousenews.com/la-to-pay-1-9-million-for-utility-crew-damage-to-endangered-plants
The Santa Ana's are common as are dry winters. Being prepared, fire clearance and having crews in place to stomp out fires immediately is what should have happened. It was a multilevel failure of governance that made it happen. @cmi85 can bitch all he wants but the GOP has no say in Cali. Its been a one party state for decades.
I'm in socal and the preservation of land to the point where it eats itself is hilarious. Endangered plants and animals/insects that cant survive reasonable fire prevention measures with soon be taken by fire.
San Diego is ready to go off like 2003/2007, and there's even less livestock in the area then 20 years ago.
docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/0/d/10gvOxituYvxxknoY9IQa-YEqfK8WvCjcLBcg4hsmME4/htmlview?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaZtZ7AIojH1_nNROOoLcgjvBmwvHfhq2W0uxPT35kxKxPKhJ9_nhwOXyFo_aem_cA-bdR1N7Cjo11ac0_f2qg&pli=1
SO-BRIE-TY
Once the rains come we will have a whole new set of problems to deal with.
I dont live in america so not sure how that works.
There's only one president who has refused to provide funds for a disaster on this scale (and for political reasons at that), and he is being sworn in later in January.
I tend to feel that less regulation is better, not more. If an insurer is canceling policies without a good reason, certainly some other company will swoop in and write those policies.
Most Republicans pretend to not even believe in climate change even though it's more obvious than ever. Don't blame Democrats when Republicans are a bunch of conspiracy theory buffoons when it comes to anything relaxed to science. The Orange turd Republicans wordhip once claimed China invented it, now he says 'nuclear warming' and windmills are more of a threat.
Lastly, downvote me all you want. My close friend owns multiple allstate franchises and thats exactly what the insurance companies will do in California. We and many family and friends lived in CA at one point. We got out and would never go back.
Republicans took the money from the oil companies, Republicans promoted the complete bullshit conspiracy theories, and Republicans have always been the #1 reason nothing has ever been even attempted. Democrats aren't saints on the issue but at least they somewhat care about the future and tried to make progress on climate with many different initiatives throughout the last couple decades but it was Republicans who always killed it because of their allegiance to the oil companies. Who killed the Green Deal? Republicans.
Who refused to acknowledge the facts of the IPCC report, or didn't want to do anything because of it?
Republicans.
www.theguardian.com/environment/2015/jul/15/exxon-mobil-gave-millions-climate-denying-lawmakers
Obama tried to do some things on climate but Republicans like them all. Doing something about climate change was one of the biggest priorities of Al Gore and Republicans still make fun of him for it. But according to you he is to blame?
Furthermore. You have a Ukrainian flag and location. You don't hear me adding my 2c to the goings-on in your country. Either get on a plane to California or see your international partisan drivel to the door. Please.
This article reminds me how your approach on this thread is similar to the Republican approach overall..
www.asanet.org/footnotes-article/structure-and-culture-climate-change-denial
Republicans have a record of voting against climate policy 94% of the time and denying the scientific consensus of climate change. By comparison, a supermajority of Americans support strong climate policies.
So the primary reason nothing serious has been done about climate change isn't politicians, it is people like YOU who vote for Republicans.
www.greenpeace.org/usa/from-climate-denial-to-democracy-denial-big-oil-money-is-polluting-politics-and-the-planet
Who withdrew America from the Paris climate agreement? That was also a Republican.
The earth will shake us off, like a dog does fleas. We are not special. We are just a spec of sand on the beach that is time. We can't prevent climate change. It's gonna happen. Assuming we can is a hubris that is just as bad as thinking we don't contribute to environmental disasters. That mentality will be our downfall. You still broadcasting your garbage from another continent?
But you still haven't refuted any of my facts, especially this one that proves you are completely wrong..
Republicans have a record of voting against climate policy 94% of the time and denying the scientific consensus of climate change. By comparison, a supermajority of Americans support strong climate policies.
You can keep blaming republicans and climate change all you want. Who was governor in CA when all this happened? Who was also LT Governor before that? Also a majority democrat government there too. How many years has CA been struggling with fires? What fire mitigation has been done? Nothing. That's what. The LEADERSHIP in California failed their citizens yet again but tools like you will keep making excuses for them. CA is the 5th largest economy with 3rd world infrastructure.
The fact remains that you are out of your wheelhouse running your hole about a country you don't live in.
Newsome has actually been pretty aggressive about fire mitigation. He has a strapped budget but he's taken some aggressive steps. Pay attention more and do a little research instead of making yourself look like a manipulated MAGA dupe over and over again..
www.gov.ca.gov/2025/01/08/california-forest-management-hotter-drier-climate
He also without a doubt the most aggressive governor in history on the issue of climate change, which is the root of the issue. Pretty hard to fight fires when they are fueled by unprecedented climate change driven 100mph winds. You cannot find any current Republican politician who has taken action on climate. If a Republican governor were to try to take action on climate change he would be laughed at and rejected by his own scientifically retarded, conspiracy theory believing G.O.P., who insist on inaction at ever level, because they have sold out our future for short term oil profits..
www.gov.ca.gov/2022/09/16/governor-newsom-signs-sweeping-climate-measures-ushering-in-new-era-of-world-leading-climate-action
Yes, I keep blaming Republicans because they have a history of proven corruption on this issue which is undeniable. If Democrats are to blame then show me some proof. You got nothing but distractions and some uneducated opinions.
www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/aug/21/republican-ag-climate-dark-money#:~:text=A%20powerful%20group%20that%20boasts,to%20Federalist%20Society%20co%2Dchair%2C
I consider myself politically independent but I do care about the environment, because as I said somewhere else in these comments, everything depends upon it.
All the excuses from pundits and blue maga cult members for the systematic failures made by their leaders makes me want to vomit. Without extreme accountability, nothing will change.
You have yet to make a valid point in this thread. I told you Republicans are absolutely more to blame by far on this climate and backed it up with sources, I've explained how the American public wants climate action, yet 94% of Republicans always block it. I've told you Republicans create conspiracy theories to justify their inaction and backed it with legitimate sources. I explained to you that it was Republicans who doubted the IPCC report, it was a Republican who withdrew America from the Paris Accords, and it was Republicans who blocked the Green deal. Do you even understand what any of those things are?
You claimed Newsome has done nothing on fire mitigation and I provided a source which proved you are completely wrong.
Do you even understand that there is a difference between climate and weather? It's like I'm having a debate with a highly opinionated 5 year old who cannot read, do any research, or back anything up with sources.
Do you even believe in climate change? You have yet to mention it or acknowledge it in your comments, which indicates blatant ignorance.
Conditions 5000 years ago or even 50 years ago are vastly different, another comment which shows your complete ignorance on this subject. You have hardly any facts, just you own uneducated biased opinions. And you have no sources to prove them to with because there are no sources to find which back up your completely nonsense opinions.
There are plenty of issues where both sides of government are to blame but climate change might be one of the few areas like climate where one side is nearly completely to blame for inaction, and it has always been corrupt lying Republicans who blocked action because they care more about getting donations from the oil and energy industries than they do about Americans future. That's called selling out, and it's exactly what Republicans have done with our future.
UPDATE!! Looks like they found the cause of climate change. LOLOLOLOL.
fortune.com/2025/01/10/california-fire-arson-arrest-kenneth-fire-lapd
"This would have been evident by the first major fire they screwed up on. How long have the santa ana winds and wildfires existed? Over FIVE THOUSAND YEARS."
Conditions are much drier and high winds are much stronger and and happen more often compared to even 50 years ago because of the results of climate change. Climate change which your uneducated self has still not acknowledged is by far the main reason why these fires are so devastating and happen so much more frequently than they used to.
www.nature.org/en-us/what-we-do/our-priorities/tackle-climate-change/climate-change-stories/extreme-wildfires-are-getting-worse-with-climate-change
"Updating antiquated PG&E equipment.. would have been a good start for the CA government."
Uneducated stubborn child wrong again..
www.google.com/amp/s/abc7news.com/amp/post/pge-working-curb-growing-numbers-california-wildfires-started-own-equipment/15219415
