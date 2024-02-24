California Highway Patrol Arrests Suspect in Hit & Run That Seriously Injured Derek Teel

Derek Teel of Dialed Health was struck by a driver
while out riding on January 30, 2023 in Lincoln, California. The accomplished cyclist and strength trainer suffered a severely broken pelvis, a broken femur, a tibial spine fracture, a fibula head fracture, a torn colon and a collapsed lung.
This week, California Highway Patrol have arrested a suspect, identified as Abraham Aguirre-Escobar, and taken him into custody for felony Hit and Run charges. Teel thanked everyone who reached out with tips in the past couple of weeks that led to the arrest.
|Last night I sat down with the investigator and he told me what they did to find this guy and it was nothing short of amazing. These are details I probably can't really talk about moving forward and I know you guys understand at this point, this process becomes something different, and I'll have to be a little less transparent than I am about the rest of my life, but the important thing is justice is going to be served and hopefully this means that there's one less hit and run in the future where a father's left to die on the side of the road with no help. Very grateful for all of you and I know the CHP wanted to thank you guys personally for being involved and for sending in tips and for not sleeping on this because it's been three and a half weeks and they found him. They got him.—Derek Teel
California Highway Police Statement:
On February 22, 2024, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) made a significant breakthrough in the investigation of a major injury hit-and-run incident that occurred on January 30, 2024. The suspect, identified as Abraham Aguirre-Escobar, was taken into custody for felony Hit and Run charges related to the tragic crash.
On January 30, 2024, a devastating crash occurred on southbound Crosby Herald Road at Wise Road within Placer County. The crash involved a vehicle which struck a bicyclist in the eastbound lane of Wise Road. As a result of the impact, the bicyclist was ejected from his bike and landed on the roadway. The bicyclist sustained major life threatening injuries and was transported from the scene for treatment.
The suspect vehicle that struck the bicyclist failed to stop and render aid to the severely injured bicyclist and instead fled the scene immediately. The CHP diligently pursued leads and gathered evidence over the past weeks, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of the suspect. The CHP commends the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies, Valley Division Investigate Services, witnesses, and the community in bringing justice to the victim and his family.
The arrest of Aguirre-Escobar serves as a reminder that hit-and-run incidents will not go unpunished. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court to face the felony Hit and Run charge. The CHP urges anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Our thoughts remain with the Teel family during this trying time. The CHP remains committed to ensuring the safety of our roadways and holding accountable those who violate the law.
