California Highway Patrol Arrests Suspect in Hit & Run That Seriously Injured Derek Teel

Last night I sat down with the investigator and he told me what they did to find this guy and it was nothing short of amazing. These are details I probably can't really talk about moving forward and I know you guys understand at this point, this process becomes something different, and I'll have to be a little less transparent than I am about the rest of my life, but the important thing is justice is going to be served and hopefully this means that there's one less hit and run in the future where a father's left to die on the side of the road with no help. Very grateful for all of you and I know the CHP wanted to thank you guys personally for being involved and for sending in tips and for not sleeping on this because it's been three and a half weeks and they found him. They got him. — Derek Teel