California Training Camp with Richie Rude, Bruce Klein & More

There aren’t any privateers or factory stars at this camp, only athletes who must have the will and want to succeed. — Todd Schumlick, PerformX

Richie approved. Squamish’s Spruce Race Timing provided hardware and data support. As they say, the clock don’t lie!

Paul Serra hooks in to some prime SoCal terra firma.

Richie Rude with Bruce Klein in tow. Who has the advantage - a single crown champ (Richie) or local ninja (Bruce)?

Horns out! A well deserved lunch break and snacks between stages 1-2 and 3-4.

Even a World Cup winner loves a good enduro race. Rising star Seth Sherlock turns one down in the mist.

Knees up boys!

Following the morning gym session, it was back on bikes for some on-bike training.

Richie (Rude) leads the on-bike coaching on Day 3. Rip. Push. Repeat.

BC ripper and World Cup competitor Kendall McLean is focused on a strong 2020 season, and from the look of things at camp, it should be a strong year!

Look out for Scotsman Calum Wilson at EWS events this coming. He’s no joke!

Spokane, Washington's big man Alex Anderson enjoys a good triple. Pull hard bro!!!

For fall 2019, the PerformX MTB Training Camp in Southern California was once again the gathering place of choice. With great weather and riding conditions, access to a world-class training facility, and an ever expanding MTB network, the location is pretty prime.Day 1 started with training instruction and guidance at The W Training Center in Widomar, also a training hot-spot for top professional motocross and other various action sports athletes. All PerformX athletes had already started their individual training programs the weeks prior to the camp, so the primary focus was placed on exercise technique, group training challenges, and new training exercises/routines to come.Following instruction, things got ramped up in a hurry! “Ok, everyone... Let’s see what you're made of” I told the athletes. It was time for the ritual PerformX fitness challenge, where strength, power, speed, stamina, and agility are put to the test. Richie Rude and Bruce Klein go in the red zone with box jumps. The sled push challenge was also good for the soul (in addition to quads and calves).After a quick stop for smoothies and snacks, Day 1 continued with an afternoon ride on local Murrieta trails. This was to be the location of Day 2 timed stage racing, so it was time to practice and get a feel for the trails and terrain. Even after the fitness challenge that morning, everyone was all smiles once the knobbies hit the prime SoCal dirt.After finishing up season 2 of “The Privateer”, Adam Price came to grind things out with the other PerformX athletes.Time to put on those race plates. Day 2 was race day! Conditions couldn’t have turned out better, with everything from hero dirt to wet slick.Day 3 started with Kettlebell training. Addison Bain led the group through warm-up and instruction, focusing on strength, mobility, and MTB biomechanics.Sunday Funday! Day 4 was all about sunshine and smiles. What an amazing day to wrap up the camp.Who went lower, Bruce or Richie?Pretty much sums it up!Hit me up if you have any training questions...@performx_training