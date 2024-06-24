Calling All Aspiring MTB Journalists

Where:

Ever wondered what it takes to land a job writing for Pinkbike? Well, if you’re attending the Grow Cycling Foundation’s Aspire event at Crankworx this year, you might have the chance to find out.This July at Crankworx Whistler, Grow Cycling Foundation is welcoming young athletes, families, and underrepresented communities to spend the evening with a host of professionals in the mountain biking space to build connections and discover new opportunities in the industry. From athletes and creators to marketing and media professionals, Grow and their partners are facilitating a unique networking environment for the next generation of talent that shakes up the typical conference format.Pinkbike has teamed up with Grow to cover the Aspire event in a way that helps bring the mission to life for one aspiring journalist, giving them the opportunity to be mentored by a Pinkbike Editor and have their story published on the Pinkbike homepage. So how does it work?The Aspiring Journalist will spend the day shadowing one of our Pinkbike Editors, learning about all the important aspects of covering a live event – how and who to interview, what kind of photos to capture, how to craft the experience into a story, and what makes a story exciting to readers. It’s a hands-on, on-the-ground experience that comes with a $500 USD paycheck.If you’re interested in covering the event and having your story featured on the front page of Pinkbike,by July 3, 2024. Applications will be reviewed, and the candidate will be selected and announced on July 8, 2024.We hope to see you there!The Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Center5:30-9pm Monday July 22nd 2024First Nations Welcome Ceremony hosted by The Squamish Lil'wat Cultural CenterIntroduction and Event Outline by Eliot Jackson, Grow Cycling FoundationTiffany Smith, CEO of Camber OutdoorsAs the CEO of Camber Outdoors, a nonprofit organization founded in 1996 that equips Partner organizations across the $887 Billion Outdoor Recreation Economy to implement best practices in Workplace Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (Workplace DEI), Tiffany has an immense understanding of what it means to hire and be hired. She sets the tone uniquely, explaining what it means to not just have a seat in the room but to use it effectively by asking for what you need and understanding what makes you unique.Eliot JacksonPanelists: Blake Hansen • Bas Van Steenbergen • Jess Hana (Jess the Maker)We get a front-row seat to view the sport of cycling through the eyes of four of the most unique content creators in our industry. Through stories, laughs, and photos, Blake, Bas, and Jess take us on a visual journey of their favorite projects, interesting moments, and the highs and lows of a creator's career, where some content takes months to produce and others just minutes.Greg MinnaarHailing from South Africa, Greg is the most winning male rider in the history of downhill mountain biking and has always been passionate about creating a path from his home continent to competition on the world stage. The audience learns about the business side of being an athlete from one of the most successful and inspirational cyclists in history.Aspire badge/Ice Breaker/Networking PromptsCanapés served by the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural CenterThe Cultural Center is providing the food, and Grow is providing the topic: talk to at least three new people about your aspiration. We are facilitating three 10-minute prompts with potential conversation partner switches, allowing you to either dive deep into one conversation or switch it up throughout the 30-minute session.Eliot JacksonPanelists: Gaspare Licata, CEO of Crankbrothers • Mark Harrison, Founder of SponsorshipX • Mandy Davis, Founder of DHaRCOAn all-star session dedicated to answering the most common questions creators, professionals, and athletes receive in their DMs daily. Gaspare Licata, CEO of Crankbrothers, and Mark Harrison, Founder of SponsorshipX, along with Mandy Davis, Founder of DHaRCO, will discuss topics such as what companies value in a partnership, how to highlight and communicate uniqueness, breaking into the industry, the impact of social media, and strategies to stand out.Katie HoldenPanelists: Casey Brown • Patricia Drüwen • Hannah BergemannWe often celebrate the incredible achievements of women in mountain biking, but where do they envision the future? In 2024, women's slopestyle made its debut at Crankworx, and this panel discussion reflects on the successes and challenges of the year while exploring the aspirations of some of the sport's top female riders.