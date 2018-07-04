Video: Chilled Scottish DH Cruising

Adam at McGuire Visuals put together a couple of videos for E9G recently. Here's the first of those videos, focusing on Aberdeenshire local DH and Enduro Racer Calum McBain."I wanted to do these videos because I really liked the riders at Element 9. Calum is insanely fast and is smashing this season and last..." says Adam, who is currently working towards an HND in Creative Industries TV at North East Scotland College. "Calum’s video was filmed at Pitfichie, a track sometimes used as a part of the SDA series; it pretty much started with us making our way to the top of the SDA '06 track and working our way down picking out sections to film at, getting a few angles at each section."Calum had an excellent 2017 season, winning the overall in the Senior category, ensuring his moving up to Expert category for 2018, and picking up sponsorships from E9G and MTB Monster Race Team, running NS Bikes too. Calum will be racing the SDA series, selected BDS races and the SES Enduro series in 2018.Check out McGuire Visuals on Facebook, and follow him on Instagram @mcguire_visuals.