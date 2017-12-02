VIDEOS

Cam McCaul and Casey Brown Send it Down Corbet's Couloir - Video

Dec 2, 2017
by Teton Gravity Research  

Anyone who has ever skied or snowboarded Jackson Hole knows just how nerve-racking it can be to send it into the infamous Corbet's Couloir, even in the best of conditions. Doing it in icy conditions on mountain bikes is nothing short of insane, and that's exactly what we did.


Corbet's Couloir is one of the most legendary and challenging ski runs in the world. This spring, Cam McCaul and Casey Brown attempted the first ever Mountain Bike descent of the double black diamond ski run. There's a litany of other adjectives you could prescribe to the lines McCaul and Brown threw down - Sketchy, heavy, and borderline suicidal all come to mind - but ultimately, the end result was jaw-dropping.

MENTIONS: @TetonGravityResearch


Must Read This Week
Online Deals for Black Friday 2017
69712 views
Production Privée's Steel-Framed Shan N°5 - Review
50684 views
Fail Of The Month - November
45534 views
'New' Bike Models Every Year - Does That Make Sense?
38902 views
Niner Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with Pending Sale to Colorado Investment Group
36556 views
Win a SRAM GX Eagle Drivetrain - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
34897 views
East Bound and Down: Boone, North Carolina
34684 views
Bike Yoke Shifty: SRAM Derailleur Upgrade - Review
34539 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Best snow-bike vid ever!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036329
Mobile Version of Website