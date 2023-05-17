Cam Mccaul Hits Rock, Breaks Leg in Oregon

May 17, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
Cam Mccaul shared an unlucky bike accident on his Instagram earlier today. The video shows him sliding out, almost maintaining control, before a sudden impact with a rock that resulted in a broken leg and trip to hospital. We are relieved that he is resting, doing well and we wish him all the healing vibes for his recovery!

bigquotesSo… I broke my leg. Seemed like a mellow slide-out until I slid into a rock. It broke my tibial plateau and I had it plated back together. On the mend now. Got a cool scar. Looking forward to being healthy again and grateful this seems to be a straightforward injury. Resting now, rehabbing soon. Thanks for reading.Cam Mccaul





Posted In:
Industry News Cam Mccaul


10 Comments

  • 11 0
 That thought 'I can't be hurt' when you think, I have a job, I have commitments, I cant afford to be off for 8 weeks. Rest up mate. Hopefully you are not out for too long.
  • 5 0
 I too have broken my tibial plateau mountain biking. Not an easy recovery! Hopefully the soft tissues damage was kept to a minimum. Best wishes to that crazy bastard on a speedy recovery!
  • 5 0
 It's those random little biffs that get you
  • 2 0
 I don't know what hurts worse. The injury, or not being able to ride. Heal up brother.
  • 2 0
 Healing vibes
  • 2 1
 Mountain Biking, its not if you fall its when you fall,,,,,,,
  • 1 0
 “Status of the rock is unknown at this moment”
  • 1 0
 Darn!
Below threshold threads are hidden





