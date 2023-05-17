Cam Mccaul Hits Rock, Breaks Leg in Oregon

Cam Mccaul shared an unlucky bike accident on his Instagram earlier today. The video shows him sliding out, almost maintaining control, before a sudden impact with a rock that resulted in a broken leg and trip to hospital. We are relieved that he is resting, doing well and we wish him all the healing vibes for his recovery!
|So… I broke my leg. Seemed like a mellow slide-out until I slid into a rock. It broke my tibial plateau and I had it plated back together. On the mend now. Got a cool scar. Looking forward to being healthy again and grateful this seems to be a straightforward injury. Resting now, rehabbing soon. Thanks for reading.—Cam Mccaul
