The Cam McCaul Film - C3 Project Summer Series

At its core, freestyle mountain biking is an expression of creativity. The same lines can be ridden by hundreds of riders, but only the best can bring a distinct style to the biggest terrain.



To honor this ethos, the Trek C3 Project partnered with JBL and the industry’s leading cinematographers to create a series of films that highlight each C3 Project rider’s dream session. We put no limits on the project, and the result is something extraordinary: the kind of riding that touches the very essence of imagination, individualism, and creativity.



In 2017, each of the C3 Project riders will be releasing their own film. It's the C3 Project Summer Series.









The Cam McCaul Film









In this film by videographer Harrison Mendel, C3 Project legend Cam McCaul and friends show up to tame some untouched desert landscape. Watch McCaul, along with Ryan Howard and Dusty Wygle, turn the rugged hills into a playground aboard their Trek Remedy bikes.







This guy. Cam McCaul. Busier more so now than ever before. Between announcing events and hosting TV shows, he's riding.





It's tough to find landscapes that could rival Cam's riding.





If you're headed to the middle of nowhere, bring backup. Ryan "R-Dog" Howard and Dusty Wygle along with videographer Harrison Mendel and photographer Tyler Roemer were the crew.





Cameron trying to get a better view of the area.





Big mountain riding...





...with slopestyle moves.





Cam's custom Trek Remedy. Half all-mountain bike, half slopestyle bike. A one-off frame built just for Cam. And yes, those are 26" wheels.



