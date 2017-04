Possessing the ability to alter the force of gravity for no one but himself, Action Cam can fly like a flightless bird – that is – for short distances in a not-totally-awkward sort of way.



Action Cam is also somewhat OK at riding bikes most of the time. We caught him in a rare moment of grace at Blackrock, Oregon in our latest film.





I’m far too clumsy to ever be a superhero. I’d get my cape stuck in a phone booth or something. — Action Cam McCaul