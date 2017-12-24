VIDEOS

Cam McCaul's Suburban Escape

Dec 24, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Follow along as Cam McCaul makes a Suburban Escape from the everyday madness. Sometimes as a parent you need to break away but all you get is what you take, and in this case it's a suburban mountain bike ride through the streets and trails of Bend, Oregon.

48 Comments

  • + 43
 We should recognize how cool our wifes are when it comes to flee the scene for a "quick 3 hour ride"!!

ps: i still have let mine know tho
  • + 5
 Coz he got her a VW.
  • + 3
 Awesome video was so relatable. The old dog poo, noisy house scene in suburbia. Everyone cam relate.
  • + 24
 He's on a 26er !!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 3
 26+ Minions rock!!!!!!!
  • + 4
 What bike does Trek make that's 26"? Is it an older model?
  • + 4
 @VDR: Tickets are still 26", along with a few low end and kids bikes
  • + 4
 Ahh 26", is that why he went OTB? Just kidding - looks like a really fun bike actually.
  • + 3
 @Joecx: No, it's 26x2.35
  • + 5
 @VDR: I think this is the bike he explained in one of his earlier interviews...it’s custom built for him by trek...if I remember right he said 160 travel upfront with slightly less in the rear...shorter chain stay...and yes you guessed it 26” wheels...I think he described it as his perfect all round bike made to suit him
  • + 5
 So Trek's making a custom build 26" bike for McCaul, but they all tell us we need 27.5" to shred like a pro!?
  • + 1
 @brooce: pro’s getting custom things made for them is nothing new though...
a lot of freeriders especially with slopestyle background will still opt to ride 26”...27.5” may roll faster in racing and be more stable at speed but isn’t as easy to flick or trick
  • + 1
 @Noble87: man, that DOES sound like the perfect bike. Looks like a blast.
  • + 2
 @VDR: We did a bike check and interview with Cam in conjunction with the video. Check it out below.

theloamwolf.com/index.php/2017/12/22/cam-mccauls-suburban-escape-bike-check
  • + 1
 @VDR: Trek makes custom 26s for Cam McCaul.... Frown
  • + 18
 My kids roll their eyes when I tell them that the #1 thing on my wish list is a half day off for a bike ride. Dad needs some alone time, too!
  • + 15
 #26aintdead
  • + 4
 When I first moved to Bend, my 4 yr old and I wandered around the new hood on the bikes, and found these piles of sand he’s riding in the video. Little did we know, Bend dirt just needs it’s late season moisture to turn sand into gold.
  • + 3
 Bend, OR looks like it has some fun rippin spots. Must be legit if Cam lives there! Gonna have to get up there and check it out someday.
  • + 8
 Get up here! Riding is good and people are friendly. Beer is not bad either.
  • + 3
 Bend is dope! Stayed for a week this last summer. Rent a house right in downtown. 10 breweries in walking distance and tons of beautiful single track at your doorstep. Been dreaming of going back since I left.
  • + 1
 My first ride there was last spring. Some guy in the parking lot adopted me and showed me a loop. Pretty cool spot. Not as core as some areas, but very hypnotic. Loved it! Great vid.
  • + 2
 My 5yr old and I enjoyed the custom lyrics, and the whole vid. Later I will pull a significantly less rad Dad's Escape. But now we ride!
  • + 4
 Nice riding... and bass playing! Smile
  • + 2
 Rad! Loved cams pool jump clips from way back. Glad he didn't get a bird tattooed on his forehead even though it's his forehead
  • + 5
 Thanks for the love!
  • + 3
 Loving the "drop to backyard" setup Smile
  • + 2
 As I sit between the first and second out of six Christmas gatherings while the kids nap this is exactly what I need!!
  • + 3
 What I would give for just 25% of his energy, talent and stoke.
  • + 4
 ALL HAIL CAM MCCAUL!!
  • + 1
 Cam got a quicky in! Actually judging from the number of kids i’d Say he got a few in.
  • + 1
 Tony Gambino! Bend is turning into a sweet place with all these heros moving here.
  • + 3
 If only they had some good downhill. Bachlor could have been awesome.
  • + 2
 @jefflong: agreed. If Kyle J took over the bike park then we would have a real destination bike park for Oregon.
  • + 2
 pumped you left the bail in it! nice lil edit...
  • + 1
 Great vid! Beautiful family.
  • + 1
 i was at the pit when cam filmed this
  • + 1
 Looks like I have some in town exploring to do.
  • + 1
 Today of all days, I know the feelin'! Get shreddy!
  • + 2
 Dog log
  • + 1
 Bring back the Ellesworth Cam!!!!!
  • + 1
 I could watch that faceplant the whole day !
  • + 2
 Disorder come back)
  • + 1
 AWESOME!!
  • + 1
 That was awesome.
  • + 1
 train your dog man
  • + 0
 + tires Cam ? Really?
