Cam McCaul's Suburban Escape

Follow along as Cam McCaul makes a Suburban Escape from the everyday madness. Sometimes as a parent you need to break away but all you get is what you take, and in this case it's a suburban mountain bike ride through the streets and trails of Bend, Oregon.
48 Comments
ps: i still have let mine know tho
a lot of freeriders especially with slopestyle background will still opt to ride 26”...27.5” may roll faster in racing and be more stable at speed but isn’t as easy to flick or trick
theloamwolf.com/index.php/2017/12/22/cam-mccauls-suburban-escape-bike-check
Post a Comment