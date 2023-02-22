Video: Cam Zink Getting To Grips With Squamish Slabs

Feb 22, 2023
by Cycles Devinci  

British Columbia’s Sea to Sky corridor looks like it was made for mountain biking. The granite slabs are so grippy you can ride the impossible. Trails rip through forests of widely spaced trees and deep loam. Riding can feel like skiing on a powder day. On top of that, the landscape is so visually impressive that even the moments when you aren’t riding feel intense.

North Vancouver local Steve Vanderhoek is used to the supernature of BC. Cam Zink, who spent most of his life in the Nevada desert, not so much. Watch Cam get a feel for the place by taking on some of the gnarliest moves in the Sea to Sky, with a little guidance from his friends.

A Douglas Fir can grow to nearly 100m tall in BC. Zink for scale on the slab.

One-foot table on Boogie Nights.

Can you guess which rider hasn’t hit this feature before?

They don’t have slabs like this in Nevada.

Slapping turns on Diamond Head in Squamish.

Riders: Cam Zink, Patrick Laffey, Drew Mozell, & Steve Vanderhoek
Director/Editor: Scott Secco
Photographer: Kelsey Toevs
Cinematography: Andre Nutini & Scott Secco
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Special Thanks: Yoann Barelli, Kenny Smith, & Evelyn Moorhouse

Regions in Article
Squamish

Posted In:
Videos Devinci Cam Zink Steve Vanderhoek


Must Read This Week
Inside Pivot's Secret Carbon Fiber R&D Facility
70055 views
Meet The All New Transition Smuggler
68430 views
Reserve's New Aluminum Wheels Come With a Lifetime Warranty
59542 views
First Look: Hope's New Pro 5 Hubs
59380 views
First Look: The Vasttech Veli is Even Stranger Than It Seems
52889 views
Slack Randoms: The History of Honda's Bicycle Gearboxes, Sam Hill Back on a DH Bike & More
41186 views
First Look: Gemini's 99-Gram Carbon Handlebar is Made-to-Order
37580 views
Results: Jackson Goldstone & Sian A'Hern Win the Thredbo Cannonball DH 2023
33594 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 I understand taking longer to get warmed up with age… you have more affairs to mentally put in order before you send it.
  • 1 0
 Very cool to see how Zink’s skills can adapt. Cerebral stuff at this level.
  • 1 0
 Video doesn’t work unfortunately :/
  • 2 0
 that's because they published the article before the video is actually available on Youtube, someone messed up the publishing timings
  • 1 0
 @elyari: Ahh makes sense. Whoops ;P
  • 1 2
 Loam (/lōm/): a soil with roughly equal proportions of sand, silt, and clay.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026048
Mobile Version of Website