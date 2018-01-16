Cam Zink Off SRAM & RockShox

After 14 years, SRAM and I are going separate ways. From being my pits at World Cups when I was a freeracer, to the first ever Crankworx victory beer shower, @warnerevan dialing in my bikes, @hilldilly2011 letting me steal his copenhagen, Jimmy making the “Zink Lifesaver” shock tune, @amarcouxphotos for crushing the moments, and everything else along the way, thank you! @srammtb @rockshox
102 Comments
#aintdead
Oh yeah and SRAM/ZINK etc.
*This is not official information, just conjecture.
No hate, I'm just curious!
To SHIMANO & FoxSHOX ?
Classic one ..
