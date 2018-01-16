INDUSTRY INSIDER

Cam Zink Off SRAM & RockShox

Jan 16, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Red Bull Rampage 2017 Bikes

After 14 years of riding for SRAM, Cam Zink announced today on Instagram that they're going their separate ways.


Red Bull Rampage 2017
bigquotesFrom being my pits at World Cups when I was a freeracer, to the first ever Crankworx victory beer shower, @warnerevan dialing in my bikes, @hilldilly2011 letting me steal his copenhagen, Jimmy making the “Zink Lifesaver” shock tune, @amarcouxphotos for crushing the moments, and everything else along the way, thank you!Cam Zink

It'll be weird to see Cam on anything other than SRAM red, but we're curious whether he's moving over to a Fox/Shimano or putting together his own custom program. We've reached out to Cam and SRAM for comment.

102 Comments

  • + 231
 #twentyeightpointninenine
  • - 2
 You just won all of the internets I have in stock for two weeks! :-)

#aintdead
  • + 23
 Just like the Germans to ruthlessly exploit an open goal.
  • + 4
 @BenPea: I like you.
  • + 4
 @santxo: you'll get over it
  • - 4
flag SithBike (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 90.33 last Rampage. If it ain't first it's as good as last.
  • + 2
 I was about to say "he quit because of that stupid 28.99mm standard". I wonder if SRAM employees look at these messages.
  • + 1
 @chrisrobin: I bet they do, and they LOL while reading them.
  • + 1
 He left Sram to support the Online sales race teams, He is racing for the team Internet. He must be on EPB fiber optic because He FAST tho I mean as a LBS, we can order shimano parts from CR below dealer cost, and shimano is out of stock of same item LOLZ
  • + 72
 So i'm eating some raw fresh carrots and they really taste bad. I didn't have anybody to talk to, so I figured it might be the good place to mention it.
  • + 12
 I ate some strawberries the other day, they were pretty tastless. Turns out they were from Morocco. Sometimes best to eat fruit n veg thats "in season". Not sure about your carrots though.
  • + 8
 I had some honey-glazed carrots over the holidays. With all the honey, I didn't notice if they were fresh. I never though it would come up in conversation though.
  • + 4
 @Smokey79: Yep it's best to eat what seasonally grows in the area of your druid-like ancestors. Eat winter fruits in winter, etc. I just learned that oranges are native to China, but I've been eating a grip of California oranges. Maybe that's why I don't get sick much....

Oh yeah and SRAM/ZINK etc.
  • + 25
 Did you remove them from the bag first?
  • + 0
 ?????
  • + 9
 @BenPea: I hate when I forget to remove the bag.
  • + 6
 @bman33: That is almost like, when I frie my macaronis without boiling them first so they are just crunchy.
  • + 3
 @EmilsV: Haha!
  • + 6
 Strawberries do not ripen(ie get sweeter )after they are picked. They only change colour to trick you they are ripening( sneaky barstards) . So unless they were airfreighted over night and you buy them that day (which they wont tell you). It is best to choose local. @Smokey79:
  • + 5
 @Smokey79: now you mention; when living in London I noticed that english strawberries where tastier than spanish ones, when I know for a fact that spanish ones are better... but spanish ones sold in London where likely picked a few weeks ago in less than optimum moment, so... yeah, better in season, better, locally sourced
  • + 14
 Here in Texas all the fruits are steak. Veggies too. Always in season.
  • + 7
 @Grosey: I thought y'all ate Armadillos and prickly pears....
  • + 2
 Get some ranch dip
  • + 1
 @endlessblockades: i could sure go for a bag of prickly pear. you holdin?
  • + 1
 Prickly Pear ain't bad
  • + 1
 @endlessblockades: eating armadillo can cause leprosy
  • + 1
 I ate some limp french fries today. Thank goodness we have a place to come together so we don't have to go through these things alone.
  • + 1
 @endlessblockades: urban legend.
  • + 1
 I made a pancake. It tasted flat.
  • + 1
 "I could eat a peach; I could eat a peach for hours...."
  • + 31
 He probably didn’t want to run a dub crank and a new stupid bottom bracket standard
  • + 28
 Did he get drunk at a X-mas party and tell everyone to go f*ck themselves?
  • + 4
 My first thought...he must have another income that I'm not seeing.
  • + 0
 something like that....quitting everything...what's next ?
  • + 2
 Been there... @gibbersticks
  • + 1
 @Soilsledding: He's doing just fine!
  • + 1
 @endlessblockades: I don't doubt that. But seems odd to exit a direct sales and one of the biggest component companies. Seems like easy money if bikes keep selling for 4-10k
  • + 6
 @Soilsledding: He's still with YT! According to his IG he also signed the most lucrative contract of his career - with who I don't know. That kid lands on his feet. He's just no longer running the terribly time-consuming YT USA distro He basically launched and legitimized the brand in the USA and can now focus on riding, Biggest Little Fest, his own Sensus company, and his Zink self*

*This is not official information, just conjecture.
  • + 23
 He did the mistake of trying FOX,
  • + 1
 You're right, trying Fox is a mistake. lol
  • + 1
 @seraph: right! I mean anybody can ride a controlled bike. Try throwing a flat 3 on a pogostick with wheels and ya got my respect! Cam, hope the new sus doesnt make it too easy.
  • + 2
 @seraph: my 40's say otherwise
  • + 3
 @mhoshal: my 36's say otherwise
  • + 6
 My 32’s have nothing to say on the matter. : ( @glenno:
  • + 16
 I'm Shocked and Cam hardly wait to hear the Shift in sponsors..
  • + 13
 DVO / BOX for sure
  • + 25
 Your pun train never left the station, I won’t leave you hangin bro- Cam should tell them to Sram it up their ass.
  • + 1
 Maybe he wouldve stayed with sram if theyd DUBled his paycheck
  • + 1
 I’m not all that surprised, I hear they’re getting a little cranky.
  • + 7
 Post link to easily readable Instagram post, then immediately follows with quote of same exact text... such is reporting in the age of social media. Or a way to make the article longer?
  • + 7
 Probably realised he didn’t want to be associated with a load of marketing BS, good luck whoever you go with fella (hopefully DVO)
  • + 19
 all MTB is is marketing bs. especially on this site lol
  • + 1
 @makripper: everything is Marketing bs. Nothing is real. Think about it... Too deep
  • + 1
 @ibishreddin: Woah are you marketing right now?
  • + 8
 what if he's going to the new foxocchi program?
  • + 7
 This information changed my life
  • + 1
 ^^this!
  • + 4
 Me too. Before reading this I was in college, now I'm just some guy in the street shooting the wrong things #thankscamzinc
  • + 6
 I heard he was going to run Öhlins on the new huffy that’s coming out
  • - 2
 Still on YT for three years dude. Just no longer the distributor.
  • + 6
 No more hammerschmidt???????
  • + 5
 Possibly going to a full stock off the shelf YT with his recent resigning? May have been part of the deal?
  • - 3
 Cam still rides for YT. He just no longer does all the North American direct-to-consumer distribution.
  • + 1
 I would love to have just a little insight as to why stuff like that happens. Zink has been with that brand since the very beginning ... why change now ? Even in those years when he jumped from one bike brand to the next(Felt,Hyper,Evil,corsair etc.) SRAM was always a constant. Unless Zink starts his own brand the whole thing makes 0 sense to me. What's next ? Is he off Troy Lee ?
No hate, I'm just curious!
  • + 5
 SRAM sux!! Smart move
  • + 4
 e13/shimano and fox. full yt
  • + 1
 Based on all the comments, our looks as if my "file this as who cares" will not go over well. I do, however, stand by my nonchalance.
  • + 3
 sr suntour guys..and box component
  • + 1
 I'm cheering for SR Suntour. Something good synonomous with Taiwan, and cycling in general seems like a good thing.
  • + 1
 I like the headline phrasing "off SRAM & RockShox" as if he's getting off Coke & Meth...I'm glad Cam is finally getting the help he needs and stays off the crap.
  • + 2
 He did a charlie sheen on sram..lol
  • + 0
 You can't put a damper on Cam, he'll rebound and not be derailed. He's got a grip on the levers he needs to pull. Shifts happen, after all.
  • + 2
 High prices, slow sales, reliability issues, can't afford athletes!
  • + 1
 I dont know if sales are slow but most complete bikes come equiped with a sram group set
  • + 1
 Gwin eating most of the cost lol
  • + 1
 Fox, he had a story on insta of FOX Shocks on his side by side that was definitely showing off the brand
  • + 0
 Maybe the best tester that Sram and Rock Shox could have!!! Long time developing both technology together! Good luck with the new brands!!!
  • + 1
 Ya if not reality is a good place to test shit and slammed to death is your levelling bar for performance maybe.
  • + 2
 He called HIMSELF a freeracer! That's not ok, is it?
  • + 5
 Yeah what is a free racer? Sounds racist.
  • + 2
 @Monstertruckermotherfuker: could be the opposite
  • + 1
 Well, does he do the Air DH series?
  • + 1
 @Rubberelli: the what?
  • + 1
 My thoughts exactly, there's only one freeracer in my books!
  • + 1
 @BenPea: according to the Crankworx website they held it at 3 sites this paat year.
  • + 3
 Ain't Talkin' Bout DUB
  • + 1
 Is it due to DUB standard?
  • + 2
 E-YT
  • + 1
 Cam is going full RIGID FTW!!
  • + 1
 Cos Sram don't make an FD.
  • + 1
 Sounds like a Journey song ????
  • + 1
 From SRAM & RockSHOX
To SHIMANO & FoxSHOX ?
Classic one ..
  • + 10
 Or not so classic (but increasingly popular), Box and Suntour?
  • + 2
 @vinay: or even... E*thirteen and DVO?
  • + 0
 The is only one true freeracer, how dare he refer to himself that way Wink Smile
  • + 1
 Cam always has something big planned
  • + 1
 Rohloff speedhub time.
  • + 0
 For the kind of riding he does he can probably get away riding single speed.
  • + 1
 No more bass worm?
  • + 0
 Zinks too big for Sram
  • + 0
 Dvo
  • + 0
 Sram is junk anyway

Post a Comment



